Wrote: "A joint investigation by the EFCC & @NigerianNavy has resulted in arrest of 8 suspected oil thieves and a vessel, MV MAC CLINT, for their involvement in oil "bunkering". They were arrested by officers of the Naval Base Rumuolumeni, Port Harcourt, and handed over to the agency."



https://twitter.com/officialEFCC/status/966389701392453633



Source: The Nigerian Navy has handed over 8 suspected oil thieves to the Economic and Financial Crime's Commission for prosecution, said via Wenesday via official Twitter handle.Wrote:Source: http://mandynews.com/2018/02/21/navy-hands-over-8-suspected-oil-thieves-4-vessels-to-efcc/

EFCC, over to you. 1 Like

Oil thieves !!!! I laugh They must have made a lot of money before now See how they are even posing for picture 2 Likes

I don't need to find out the state

This mandy.news sef

what the way forward Nigerians

Them no gree settle 1 Like

all na wash

What is efcc concern in bunkering

Lalastica over to you.. Who is this Lalastica sef

In the north alhaji wasse and his brothers own mines. Pay zero tax. No one arrests dem 1 Like

Despite the fact that I am from the southwest, I am having a strong feeling for this people. By right, they are not supposed to be thieves but the situation of the country is turning them to be. I know if it were to be in the area up there, this won't happen to any suspect even when the dreaded BH are been traded for the release of captives.

When the children of a butcher are bn served with bones......



this Country is doomed 1 Like

EASY39:

What is efcc concern in bunkering Any goes on a poo-hole Any goes on a poo-hole

EASY39:

What is efcc concern in bunkering mumu economic crime mumu economic crime

Wenner:

Lalastica over to you.. Who is this Lalastica sef see am see am 1 Like

50% big boys in Port Harcourt are into illegal oil theft. Have you ever wondered how someone with no job whatsoever buys a plot of land for 70 million naira, builds a duplex worth another 30 million naira and drives G-wagon makes his money? Omega Power Ministries (OPM) general overseer is their pastor, he blesses the work of their hands, he accepts all kind of criminals in his church and he prays for them with coconut for their bunkering business to flourish.

9ja 9ja u sure say na only 4 vessels

yeyerolling:

In the north alhaji wasse and his brothers own mines. Pay zero tax. No one arrests dem you took words out of my mouth , in the north it is a common sight to see villagers operating mines without any government bothering them , they mine the resources and put the money in their pockets but in South east and south south the case is different you took words out of my mouth , in the north it is a common sight to see villagers operating mines without any government bothering them , they mine the resources and put the money in their pockets but in South east and south south the case is different

Catch a cat and beat until it says its a Lion

yeyerolling:

In the north alhaji wasse and his brothers own mines. Pay zero tax. No one arrests dem are you saying that they should be release because the north also harbour criminals, I think you are also part of the problem. are you saying that they should be release because the north also harbour criminals, I think you are also part of the problem. 1 Like