|Navy Hands Over 8 Suspected Oil Thieves & 4 Vessels To EFCC (photos) by Mandynews(f): 9:16pm On Feb 21
The Nigerian Navy has handed over 8 suspected oil thieves to the Economic and Financial Crime's Commission for prosecution, said via Wenesday via official Twitter handle.
Wrote: "A joint investigation by the EFCC & @NigerianNavy has resulted in arrest of 8 suspected oil thieves and a vessel, MV MAC CLINT, for their involvement in oil "bunkering". They were arrested by officers of the Naval Base Rumuolumeni, Port Harcourt, and handed over to the agency."
https://twitter.com/officialEFCC/status/966389701392453633
Source: http://mandynews.com/2018/02/21/navy-hands-over-8-suspected-oil-thieves-4-vessels-to-efcc/
|Re: Navy Hands Over 8 Suspected Oil Thieves & 4 Vessels To EFCC (photos) by Flexherbal(m): 9:28pm On Feb 21
EFCC, over to you.
|Re: Navy Hands Over 8 Suspected Oil Thieves & 4 Vessels To EFCC (photos) by vickysly: 9:51pm On Feb 21
Oil thieves !!!! I laugh They must have made a lot of money before now See how they are even posing for picture
|Re: Navy Hands Over 8 Suspected Oil Thieves & 4 Vessels To EFCC (photos) by obembet(m): 10:23pm On Feb 21
I don't need to find out the state
|Re: Navy Hands Over 8 Suspected Oil Thieves & 4 Vessels To EFCC (photos) by playmaker2016(m): 10:24pm On Feb 21
This mandy.news sef
|Re: Navy Hands Over 8 Suspected Oil Thieves & 4 Vessels To EFCC (photos) by ssikiru: 10:24pm On Feb 21
what the way forward Nigerians
|Re: Navy Hands Over 8 Suspected Oil Thieves & 4 Vessels To EFCC (photos) by ezyk(m): 10:25pm On Feb 21
Them no gree settle
|Re: Navy Hands Over 8 Suspected Oil Thieves & 4 Vessels To EFCC (photos) by congorasta: 10:26pm On Feb 21
all na wash
|Re: Navy Hands Over 8 Suspected Oil Thieves & 4 Vessels To EFCC (photos) by EASY39(m): 10:27pm On Feb 21
What is efcc concern in bunkering
|Re: Navy Hands Over 8 Suspected Oil Thieves & 4 Vessels To EFCC (photos) by Wenner: 10:27pm On Feb 21
Lalastica over to you.. Who is this Lalastica sef
|Re: Navy Hands Over 8 Suspected Oil Thieves & 4 Vessels To EFCC (photos) by yeyerolling: 10:27pm On Feb 21
In the north alhaji wasse and his brothers own mines. Pay zero tax. No one arrests dem
|Re: Navy Hands Over 8 Suspected Oil Thieves & 4 Vessels To EFCC (photos) by seunlayi(m): 10:30pm On Feb 21
Despite the fact that I am from the southwest, I am having a strong feeling for this people. By right, they are not supposed to be thieves but the situation of the country is turning them to be. I know if it were to be in the area up there, this won't happen to any suspect even when the dreaded BH are been traded for the release of captives.
When the children of a butcher are bn served with bones......
this Country is doomed
|Re: Navy Hands Over 8 Suspected Oil Thieves & 4 Vessels To EFCC (photos) by seunlayi(m): 10:38pm On Feb 21
EASY39:Any goes on a poo-hole
|Re: Navy Hands Over 8 Suspected Oil Thieves & 4 Vessels To EFCC (photos) by kkkp: 10:39pm On Feb 21
EASY39:mumu economic crime
|Re: Navy Hands Over 8 Suspected Oil Thieves & 4 Vessels To EFCC (photos) by Fukafuka: 10:51pm On Feb 21
|Re: Navy Hands Over 8 Suspected Oil Thieves & 4 Vessels To EFCC (photos) by grayht(m): 11:01pm On Feb 21
Wenner:see am
|Re: Navy Hands Over 8 Suspected Oil Thieves & 4 Vessels To EFCC (photos) by delivryboy: 11:07pm On Feb 21
50% big boys in Port Harcourt are into illegal oil theft. Have you ever wondered how someone with no job whatsoever buys a plot of land for 70 million naira, builds a duplex worth another 30 million naira and drives G-wagon makes his money? Omega Power Ministries (OPM) general overseer is their pastor, he blesses the work of their hands, he accepts all kind of criminals in his church and he prays for them with coconut for their bunkering business to flourish.
|Re: Navy Hands Over 8 Suspected Oil Thieves & 4 Vessels To EFCC (photos) by jameyjaggs: 11:12pm On Feb 21
9ja 9ja u sure say na only 4 vessels
|Re: Navy Hands Over 8 Suspected Oil Thieves & 4 Vessels To EFCC (photos) by stankezzy: 11:27pm On Feb 21
yeyerolling:you took words out of my mouth , in the north it is a common sight to see villagers operating mines without any government bothering them , they mine the resources and put the money in their pockets but in South east and south south the case is different
|Re: Navy Hands Over 8 Suspected Oil Thieves & 4 Vessels To EFCC (photos) by Geetrix(m): 11:37pm On Feb 21
Catch a cat and beat until it says its a Lion
|Re: Navy Hands Over 8 Suspected Oil Thieves & 4 Vessels To EFCC (photos) by SoulB6: 11:43pm On Feb 21
yeyerolling:are you saying that they should be release because the north also harbour criminals, I think you are also part of the problem.
|Re: Navy Hands Over 8 Suspected Oil Thieves & 4 Vessels To EFCC (photos) by ezex(m): 12:12am
Good one
