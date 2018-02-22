Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Seyi Law: 'Let's Forgive Efe Because He Spoke Out Of Anger' (8507 Views)

He tweeted:



For all those saying they regret voting for me, i entertained you and your money expired the day the show ended. #AmSorryAmWinningEp

Reacting to the backlash the reality tv star turn rapper got due to the tweet, the comedian took to Instagram to call on angry fans to forgive him cos he must have tweeted out of anger.



His Instagram quote:



When the world hurts you in criticism in the name of fans and wants you to take it in good faith, forgetting that words kill faster than the guns, but won’t take your words in the same light. When the world makes a man lose his willpower to his own choice and don’t expect him to fight back, but would prefer he is drained in their own choice. The sadness and fear that enveloped me is killing.

There is no doubt there is a place for the fans and as an artiste, you must be cautious of how you walk there. @efemoney has spoken out of anger and made a mistake which might be justified, but could be avoided. We all make mistakes and he who is above them can crucify me. He has chosen a path for himself and you care too much trying to help him avoid mistakes, don’t be the one to make him make more of it.

Let’s forgive him and let him grow and he might just learn to do it right or decide to let it get all go, but let him have a say in his own life. I apologise on his behalf to those hurt and hope we can all embrace peace.



Efe said the right thing. Their money has expired. No need to follow him up and down. Nigerians are like monitoring spirit.

Efe said the right thing. Music is what makes him happy and that's what he has chosen to do. Nigerians are really confused set of people, they'd want to dictate how you live your life f cos they voted for you or helped you in one way or the other. Nonsense

Don't vote for Efe, don't vote for Efe. Them no hear.



They bought his poverty story and voted for him because of that (which apparently is just a story for entertainment).



So many Nigerians are so gullible and myopic to the extent they will give power to the wrong people. Bisola should have won BBN last year.



Efe is unproductive, he is without vision no achievement since he left the BBN house. Despite having such a big platform and money to start up a successful career.



If only he knew his voice is louder than his career.





lalasticlala let's forgive him o

A wise reply from Efe



A wise reply from Efe

Boy the sky is just your starting point



More blessings fall on him

Efe is on track
More blessings fall on him
Haters can't bring him down





He carry palm tree for head he say na Dada. Una dey take DAT one serious.





Seyi Law is right,



I have forgiven Efe.

He spoke out of anger.



The anger of realizing that his 25 million has finished.

Seyi Law is right,

I have forgiven Efe.

He spoke out of anger.

The anger of realizing that his 25 million has finished.

And he is still less than an upcoming artist.

Efe did not force anybody to vote for him, and even if he pleaded for the vote some one cannot have rest of mind again





Efe you can continue singing your thrash is non of any body business, is what gives you joy keep doing it

he get somebody wey get somebody

NwaAmaikpe:

waiting for your yarn....

Your choice your decision

But I thought he get somebody wey get somebody wey get somebody wey get somebody wey go forgive am

No, he did not. His music career has failed woefully and he's at the verge of being broke(ie if he's not already).

Nigerians can react eehh.

Honestly I would've preferred it if Tboss had won instead of this snake, because even tho Tboss behaved like a bitch she kept it real with everyone she didn't hide her true self because she wanted to win my opinion tho

Anothe uselessness

Anyone who hates criticism has a terrible inferiority complex issue. The fifty kobo fame Efe thinks he has achieved has long faded into Warri gutters.







Bathe a pig, powder a pig, a pig must be a pig.

donstan18:



That's what you get when you don't have a strong reason for voting someone in rather emotions or pity



Like Efe like PMB That's what you get when you don't have a strong reason for voting someone in rather emotions or pityLike Efe like PMB

Efe feeds better than you all

Why is his music now ur problems

Are his music notbetter than being on nairaland commenting trash.

Pls face reality,leave Efemoney alone

He is better than that Yoruba. Boy that his face looks like an undone Amala,collecting money from a 17 year old girl and calling her a Bipolar bitch.









ShitHead:

Anyone who hates criticism has a terrible inferiority complex issue. The fifty kobo fame Efe thinks he has achieved has long faded into Warri gutters.







Bathe a pig, powder a pig, a pig must be a pig.



Haba! What Has He Done To Deserve This? Haba! What Has He Done To Deserve This?