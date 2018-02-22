₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,964,998 members, 4,098,150 topics. Date: Thursday, 22 February 2018 at 01:02 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Seyi Law: 'Let's Forgive Efe Because He Spoke Out Of Anger' (8507 Views)
|Seyi Law: 'Let's Forgive Efe Because He Spoke Out Of Anger' by WotzupNG: 8:03am
Comedian Seyi Law has reacted to tweets from BBNaija 2017 winner, Efe, in which he slammed critics of his music. In the tweets, Efe critized all those who say they regret voting for him cos he’s let them down by not utilizing his fame much to expectation.
He tweeted:
For all those saying they regret voting for me, i entertained you and your money expired the day the show ended. #AmSorryAmWinningEp
Reacting to the backlash the reality tv star turn rapper got due to the tweet, the comedian took to Instagram to call on angry fans to forgive him cos he must have tweeted out of anger.
His Instagram quote:
When the world hurts you in criticism in the name of fans and wants you to take it in good faith, forgetting that words kill faster than the guns, but won’t take your words in the same light. When the world makes a man lose his willpower to his own choice and don’t expect him to fight back, but would prefer he is drained in their own choice. The sadness and fear that enveloped me is killing.
https://www.wotzup.ng/comedian-seyi-law-forgive-efe/
|Re: Seyi Law: 'Let's Forgive Efe Because He Spoke Out Of Anger' by lofty900(m): 8:21am
Efe said the right thing. Their money has expired. No need to follow him up and down. Nigerians are like monitoring spirit.
35 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Seyi Law: 'Let's Forgive Efe Because He Spoke Out Of Anger' by donstan18(m): 8:22am
2 Likes
|Re: Seyi Law: 'Let's Forgive Efe Because He Spoke Out Of Anger' by King990: 8:56am
Efe said the right thing. Music is what makes him happy and that's what he has chosen to do. Nigerians are really confused set of people, they'd want to dictate how you live your life f cos they voted for you or helped you in one way or the other. Nonsense
29 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Seyi Law: 'Let's Forgive Efe Because He Spoke Out Of Anger' by Papiikush: 9:12am
Don't vote for Efe, don't vote for Efe. Them no hear.
They bought his poverty story and voted for him because of that (which apparently is just a story for entertainment).
So many Nigerians are so gullible and myopic to the extent they will give power to the wrong people. Bisola should have won BBN last year.
Efe is unproductive, he is without vision no achievement since he left the BBN house. Despite having such a big platform and money to start up a successful career.
If only he knew his voice is louder than his career.
Abegi...
14 Likes
|Re: Seyi Law: 'Let's Forgive Efe Because He Spoke Out Of Anger' by newsynews: 10:08am
lalasticlala let's forgive him o
|Re: Seyi Law: 'Let's Forgive Efe Because He Spoke Out Of Anger' by amani63(m): 10:21am
A wise reply from Efe
Boy the sky is just your starting point
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Seyi Law: 'Let's Forgive Efe Because He Spoke Out Of Anger' by MhizAJ(f): 11:33am
Efe is on track
More blessings fall on him
Haters can't bring him down
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Seyi Law: 'Let's Forgive Efe Because He Spoke Out Of Anger' by OKorowanta: 11:55am
Una dey take DAT one serious.
He carry palm tree for head he say na Dada.
3 Likes
|Re: Seyi Law: 'Let's Forgive Efe Because He Spoke Out Of Anger' by NwaAmaikpe: 12:01pm
Seyi Law is right,
I have forgiven Efe.
He spoke out of anger.
The anger of realizing that his 25 million has finished.
And he is still less than an upcoming artist.
19 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Seyi Law: 'Let's Forgive Efe Because He Spoke Out Of Anger' by dogstyle007(m): 12:01pm
Hmmmm
|Re: Seyi Law: 'Let's Forgive Efe Because He Spoke Out Of Anger' by jieta: 12:01pm
Efe did not force anybody to vote for him, and even if he pleaded for the vote some one cannot have rest of mind again
Efe you can continue singing your thrash is non of any body business, is what gives you joy keep doing it
|Re: Seyi Law: 'Let's Forgive Efe Because He Spoke Out Of Anger' by Taiwotaye: 12:02pm
he get somebody wey get somebody
|Re: Seyi Law: 'Let's Forgive Efe Because He Spoke Out Of Anger' by tofolo(m): 12:02pm
waiting for your yarn....
NwaAmaikpe:
|Re: Seyi Law: 'Let's Forgive Efe Because He Spoke Out Of Anger' by blessedmeme: 12:02pm
Your choice your decision
|Re: Seyi Law: 'Let's Forgive Efe Because He Spoke Out Of Anger' by Cute9gerian: 12:02pm
But I thought he get somebody wey get somebody wey get somebody wey get somebody wey go forgive am
|Re: Seyi Law: 'Let's Forgive Efe Because He Spoke Out Of Anger' by yeyeboi(m): 12:03pm
Ok
|Re: Seyi Law: 'Let's Forgive Efe Because He Spoke Out Of Anger' by nonut: 12:04pm
No, he did not. His music career has failed woefully and he's at the verge of being broke(ie if he's not already).
|Re: Seyi Law: 'Let's Forgive Efe Because He Spoke Out Of Anger' by brookz: 12:04pm
Dude is speaking Base on Logistics.......
1 Like 2 Shares
|Re: Seyi Law: 'Let's Forgive Efe Because He Spoke Out Of Anger' by Getintouch2004(m): 12:04pm
Nigerians can react eehh.
|Re: Seyi Law: 'Let's Forgive Efe Because He Spoke Out Of Anger' by Edoloaded: 12:04pm
Honestly I would've preferred it if Tboss had won instead of this snake, because even tho Tboss behaved like a bitch she kept it real with everyone she didn't hide her true self because she wanted to win my opinion tho
|Re: Seyi Law: 'Let's Forgive Efe Because He Spoke Out Of Anger' by free2ryhme: 12:04pm
Anothe uselessness
|Re: Seyi Law: 'Let's Forgive Efe Because He Spoke Out Of Anger' by tofolo(m): 12:04pm
you see,, am not disappointed in you walai....
NwaAmaikpe:
5 Likes
|Re: Seyi Law: 'Let's Forgive Efe Because He Spoke Out Of Anger' by ShitHead: 12:06pm
Anyone who hates criticism has a terrible inferiority complex issue. The fifty kobo fame Efe thinks he has achieved has long faded into Warri gutters.
Bathe a pig, powder a pig, a pig must be a pig.
|Re: Seyi Law: 'Let's Forgive Efe Because He Spoke Out Of Anger' by Bloggz74(m): 12:07pm
donstan18:
That's what you get when you don't have a strong reason for voting someone in rather emotions or pity
Like Efe like PMB
|Re: Seyi Law: 'Let's Forgive Efe Because He Spoke Out Of Anger' by IjeleNwa(m): 12:15pm
Efe feeds better than you all
Why is his music now ur problems
Are his music notbetter than being on nairaland commenting trash.
Pls face reality,leave Efemoney alone
He is better than that Yoruba. Boy that his face looks like an undone Amala,collecting money from a 17 year old girl and calling her a Bipolar bitch.
CaseRested! #zipsZobo
|Re: Seyi Law: 'Let's Forgive Efe Because He Spoke Out Of Anger' by Beedude(m): 12:19pm
ShitHead:Haba! What Has He Done To Deserve This?
|Re: Seyi Law: 'Let's Forgive Efe Because He Spoke Out Of Anger' by Rolly83(m): 12:23pm
IjeleNwa:
Are you efe Why you dey vex na?
2 Likes
List Of Celebrities From Your State / King Wasiu Ayinde Marshall Showing The Fatherly Spirit In Ontario Canada! / I Had 168 Kids From Different Women Before I Got Married -african China
Viewing this topic: Debonubia, dbrown(m), mandysmum, olagamalin(m), Effizy12(m), obylynn, ollaxworld, pembisco(m), Netanyahu1, Ajibel(m), darsenalboy(m), sirfee(m), yemaldo(m), Anuoluwapo454(f), Lummy20(m), Nova01(m), Emmytes(m), Egein(m), 22henry(m), maziuwa(m), b4bola(m), reesedor, chibowobbed(m), MrNigeria2018, Omoobatogud(m), golpen(m), LordofWar, royalsgist, zill(f), culcid(m), donanadave(m), patani(m), akinsmyk(m), mars123(m), fummylolah, Ronpet777(m), Ghost321(m), EkoErrands, lekside071, Electricdanger, Mc23(m), Beetee1(m), vicola0281, Optimist1234(m), stainless239(f), lordswill03, chuks34(m), abbeylli(m), oboat1, tolekes(m), aotlatitude(m), cosmozz(m), CoolextPhoenix(m), Kennylash11(m), WEIRDPC(m), double0seven(m), jobgbemi(m), Hansie63(f), lizyb, shefraj(m), nelsonB, Liljeez(m), Adedejiub(m), Jascon4, RevisedEdition, Motikeke, Ehisnaruto(m), Mhizgracie01(f), milloguy, Elenurazorr(m), rafabenitez, Tosinayoko(m), Shalom51(f), samuelson86, martinskelly(m), Dayvhid(m), acevic, JustCryptos, hakeem4(m), ouzo1(m), thebushman and 124 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 23