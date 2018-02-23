Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / TV/Movies / BBNaija: Lolu Gives Ahneeka Body Massage (14455 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





http://wakabobo.com/bbnaija-2018-braless-ahneeka-receives-body-massage-lolu-photos/ Believe me the BBNaija 2018 house is spicy and fun for those who understand and love reality Tv shows, with its side attractions and many characters to look out for. Early this morning Ahneeka pulls off her top after housemates work out sessions, laying on the bed with lolu giving her sensational massage, see photos and video below 1 Share

Ahaneeka the masturbator Ahaneeka the masturbator 4 Likes

hmmm that dirty girl

Akpurapubem !!!!! 1 Like

Iranu........

achalugo inadequate nonsense!!!

if I talk about football now, the mods go do me something 37 Likes

I like the girl sha 2 Likes

wakabobo:



Believe me the BBNaija 2018 house is spicy and fun for those who understand and love reality Tv shows, with its side attractions and many characters to look out for. Early this morning Ahneeka pulls off her top after housemates work out sessions, laying on the bed with lolu giving her sensational massage, see photos and video below



http://wakabobo.com/bbnaija-2018-braless-ahneeka-receives-body-massage-lolu-photos/



your brain is spicy with dungs ...is a body massage not supposed to be done topless ? Ru.bbish blogger with zero sense your brain is spicy with dungs ...is a body massage not supposed to be done topless ? Ru.bbish blogger with zero sense 9 Likes

Agbayas

ladeb:

hmmm that dirty girl

Na pimples full her face, with her fake accent Na pimples full her face, with her fake accent 1 Like

just 3 comments and its on FP. ..Apostle must hear of this... Buhari must probe this...

Is this news?

mtcheew...op no dey post this kind irrelevant article...na only sex acts they dey like to dey pass across to us...rubbish show..

Don't know what we will meet at camp nou 5 Likes

And my john Thomas was up

This boy is a bad boy 1 Like 1 Share

This year wey I say make I watch the stuffs... bad boys no come dey...make some yeye ppl wey no fit do without sex for a week come here dey form holy

Euouae:

And someone will still come hear to say Golberg is not the best beer in Nigeria.





Star, Harp and 33 are just aspiring. They cant get close to the consumer base of Golberg



Have you taken Stella before?

How is this a news! Are we now newsless?

This girl is queen of masturbation.

Chelsea must win Manchester united on Sunday 1 Like

thewritingtodo:



Bob Marley and the 'derailers'! Ese gaan. 2 Likes 1 Share

na wa oooo naija so una want make she wear blouse for massage again .....choi

sensational...

this ahneeka of a girl is a queen of masturbation 1 Like

tofolo:

Have you taken Stella before?



Stella! Which state is the beer common? Stella! Which state is the beer common?