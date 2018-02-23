₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,965,566 members, 4,100,134 topics. Date: Friday, 23 February 2018 at 01:09 PM

BBNaija: Lolu Gives Ahneeka Body Massage - TV/Movies - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / TV/Movies / BBNaija: Lolu Gives Ahneeka Body Massage (14455 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

BBNaija: Lolu Gives Ahneeka Body Massage by wakabobo: 10:34am
Believe me the BBNaija 2018 house is spicy and fun for those who understand and love reality Tv shows, with its side attractions and many characters to look out for. Early this morning Ahneeka pulls off her top after housemates work out sessions, laying on the bed with lolu giving her sensational massage, see photos and video below

http://wakabobo.com/bbnaija-2018-braless-ahneeka-receives-body-massage-lolu-photos/

1 Share

Re: BBNaija: Lolu Gives Ahneeka Body Massage by believeucan: 11:32am
grin grin grin grin Ahaneeka the masturbator grin grin

4 Likes

Re: BBNaija: Lolu Gives Ahneeka Body Massage by ladeb: 11:33am
hmmm that dirty girl
Re: BBNaija: Lolu Gives Ahneeka Body Massage by ClintonNzedimma(m): 11:59am
Akpurapubem !!!!!

1 Like

Re: BBNaija: Lolu Gives Ahneeka Body Massage by zangiff(m): 12:00pm
Iranu........
Re: BBNaija: Lolu Gives Ahneeka Body Massage by joeaz58(m): 12:00pm
achalugo inadequate nonsense!!!
Re: BBNaija: Lolu Gives Ahneeka Body Massage by ClintonNzedimma(m): 12:00pm
if I talk about football now, the mods go do me something

37 Likes

Re: BBNaija: Lolu Gives Ahneeka Body Massage by pp802: 12:00pm
I like the girl sha

2 Likes

Re: BBNaija: Lolu Gives Ahneeka Body Massage by Afobear: 12:00pm
wakabobo:

Believe me the BBNaija 2018 house is spicy and fun for those who understand and love reality Tv shows, with its side attractions and many characters to look out for. Early this morning Ahneeka pulls off her top after housemates work out sessions, laying on the bed with lolu giving her sensational massage, see photos and video below

http://wakabobo.com/bbnaija-2018-braless-ahneeka-receives-body-massage-lolu-photos/

your brain is spicy with dungs ...is a body massage not supposed to be done topless ? Ru.bbish blogger with zero sense

9 Likes

Re: BBNaija: Lolu Gives Ahneeka Body Massage by Litblogger(f): 12:01pm
Agbayas
Re: BBNaija: Lolu Gives Ahneeka Body Massage by davodyguy: 12:01pm
ladeb:
hmmm that dirty girl

Na pimples full her face, with her fake accent

1 Like

Re: BBNaija: Lolu Gives Ahneeka Body Massage by Raphael81(m): 12:01pm
just 3 comments and its on FP. ..Apostle must hear of this... Buhari must probe this...
Re: BBNaija: Lolu Gives Ahneeka Body Massage by umarshehu58(m): 12:01pm
Is this news?
Re: BBNaija: Lolu Gives Ahneeka Body Massage by stephen109(m): 12:01pm
mtcheew...op no dey post this kind irrelevant article...na only sex acts they dey like to dey pass across to us...rubbish show..
Re: BBNaija: Lolu Gives Ahneeka Body Massage by neolboy(m): 12:01pm
Don't know what we will meet at camp nou

5 Likes

Re: BBNaija: Lolu Gives Ahneeka Body Massage by shamack: 12:02pm
And my john Thomas was up
Re: BBNaija: Lolu Gives Ahneeka Body Massage by Raals(m): 12:02pm
This boy is a bad boy

1 Like 1 Share

Re: BBNaija: Lolu Gives Ahneeka Body Massage by shamack: 12:04pm
This year wey I say make I watch the stuffs... bad boys no come dey...make some yeye ppl wey no fit do without sex for a week come here dey form holy
Re: BBNaija: Lolu Gives Ahneeka Body Massage by tofolo(m): 12:04pm
Have you taken Stella before? wink
Euouae:
And someone will still come hear to say Golberg is not the best beer in Nigeria.


Star, Harp and 33 are just aspiring. They cant get close to the consumer base of Golberg

Re: BBNaija: Lolu Gives Ahneeka Body Massage by oyetunder(m): 12:04pm
How is this a news! Are we now newsless?

Re: BBNaija: Lolu Gives Ahneeka Body Massage by engrjacuzzi: 12:05pm
This girl is queen of masturbation.
Re: BBNaija: Lolu Gives Ahneeka Body Massage by kygo(m): 12:05pm
Chelsea must win Manchester united on Sunday

1 Like

Re: BBNaija: Lolu Gives Ahneeka Body Massage by Euouae: 12:05pm
thewritingtodo:

Bob Marley and the 'derailers'! Ese gaan.

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: BBNaija: Lolu Gives Ahneeka Body Massage by nairalanduseles: 12:06pm
na wa oooo naija so una want make she wear blouse for massage again .....choi
Re: BBNaija: Lolu Gives Ahneeka Body Massage by lollarj(f): 12:06pm
sensational...

Re: BBNaija: Lolu Gives Ahneeka Body Massage by engrjacuzzi: 12:06pm
this ahneeka of a girl is a queen of masturbation

1 Like

Re: BBNaija: Lolu Gives Ahneeka Body Massage by Euouae: 12:07pm
tofolo:
Have you taken Stella before? wink


Stella! Which state is the beer common?
Re: BBNaija: Lolu Gives Ahneeka Body Massage by marvin906(m): 12:07pm
and one idiat will tell me this show aint useless undecided undecided

(0) (1) (Reply)

Prison Break Or 24 ? / Knight Rider: Kitt Spec Breakdown! / Alone (2015) Opening Day Box Office Business Report

Viewing this topic: 76fa, moluwaseun, Supa6ix(m), chibuike67(m), CarterDavid30(m), sylva1, uche988, amadex(m), Flyingngel(m), ajibolaloye, Macnnoli4(m), evanshilas(m), mecusbosco(m), kentebemoney, stonemind(m), Seenyo, kakakibuy, akkm, blob(m), reesemachh(m), sirvic29(m), godsarm, ajulu8000(m), StankovicEgeni(m), eddysernal(m), martyns303(m), xbalm(m), 4rmthewest(m), Didacticism, Hardayrawgbar(m), Transcends, GEJman, ugwoke1988, bjbukzy(m), neo18, acapugo, Ballistical(m), midps007(m), Lildoks(m), Automatic3444(m), Dgreatest496(m), olubams, kemtol(f), Sixaxis, sentix(m), kaydee(m), Chukwu94, ogalee04(m), 1realBobby(m), myke92(m), WebContractor(m), odigilimorrison(m), tayorh(m), olutee360, tatenda101(m), felix281(m), Lelepeautos(m), Aeesha2, holybabayo(m), TechAddiction, Mezuocinn(m), hadura29(m), bisoye11(m), Toluowo, Raziii(m), Erngie(f), victoralex(m), staroph, REDDEVILS1(m), Abayomiar(m), daps1, nosike3(m), jakesjohnson(m), Chevronstaff, thinktanke, Gmekx(m), teechedah, dhayor58(m), krotimimega(m), phenylalanine(m), CuteMaro(m), emmachukwu99(m), Mydreamman, vickydevoka, coolfredo(m), Nationalfairy(f), Jnrbaino4real(m), efighter, dilodavid, Adaowerri111, Revsola, stevenosa, SicilianMafia, mofy1(f), yungdizzy, Blestnaija, Leebeedo(m), KrocAce, kbrix, Choke1900 and 195 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 10
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.