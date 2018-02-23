₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|BBNaija: Lolu Gives Ahneeka Body Massage by wakabobo: 10:34am
Believe me the BBNaija 2018 house is spicy and fun for those who understand and love reality Tv shows, with its side attractions and many characters to look out for. Early this morning Ahneeka pulls off her top after housemates work out sessions, laying on the bed with lolu giving her sensational massage, see photos and video below
http://wakabobo.com/bbnaija-2018-braless-ahneeka-receives-body-massage-lolu-photos/
1 Share
|Re: BBNaija: Lolu Gives Ahneeka Body Massage by believeucan: 11:32am
Ahaneeka the masturbator
4 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: Lolu Gives Ahneeka Body Massage by ladeb: 11:33am
hmmm that dirty girl
|Re: BBNaija: Lolu Gives Ahneeka Body Massage by ClintonNzedimma(m): 11:59am
Akpurapubem !!!!!
1 Like
|Re: BBNaija: Lolu Gives Ahneeka Body Massage by zangiff(m): 12:00pm
Iranu........
|Re: BBNaija: Lolu Gives Ahneeka Body Massage by joeaz58(m): 12:00pm
achalugo inadequate nonsense!!!
|Re: BBNaija: Lolu Gives Ahneeka Body Massage by ClintonNzedimma(m): 12:00pm
if I talk about football now, the mods go do me something
37 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: Lolu Gives Ahneeka Body Massage by pp802: 12:00pm
I like the girl sha
2 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: Lolu Gives Ahneeka Body Massage by Afobear: 12:00pm
wakabobo:your brain is spicy with dungs ...is a body massage not supposed to be done topless ? Ru.bbish blogger with zero sense
9 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: Lolu Gives Ahneeka Body Massage by Litblogger(f): 12:01pm
Agbayas
|Re: BBNaija: Lolu Gives Ahneeka Body Massage by davodyguy: 12:01pm
ladeb:
Na pimples full her face, with her fake accent
1 Like
|Re: BBNaija: Lolu Gives Ahneeka Body Massage by Raphael81(m): 12:01pm
just 3 comments and its on FP. ..Apostle must hear of this... Buhari must probe this...
|Re: BBNaija: Lolu Gives Ahneeka Body Massage by umarshehu58(m): 12:01pm
Is this news?
|Re: BBNaija: Lolu Gives Ahneeka Body Massage by stephen109(m): 12:01pm
mtcheew...op no dey post this kind irrelevant article...na only sex acts they dey like to dey pass across to us...rubbish show..
|Re: BBNaija: Lolu Gives Ahneeka Body Massage by neolboy(m): 12:01pm
Don't know what we will meet at camp nou
5 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: Lolu Gives Ahneeka Body Massage by shamack: 12:02pm
And my john Thomas was up
|Re: BBNaija: Lolu Gives Ahneeka Body Massage by Raals(m): 12:02pm
This boy is a bad boy
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: BBNaija: Lolu Gives Ahneeka Body Massage by shamack: 12:04pm
This year wey I say make I watch the stuffs... bad boys no come dey...make some yeye ppl wey no fit do without sex for a week come here dey form holy
|Re: BBNaija: Lolu Gives Ahneeka Body Massage by tofolo(m): 12:04pm
Have you taken Stella before?
Euouae:
|Re: BBNaija: Lolu Gives Ahneeka Body Massage by oyetunder(m): 12:04pm
How is this a news! Are we now newsless?
|Re: BBNaija: Lolu Gives Ahneeka Body Massage by engrjacuzzi: 12:05pm
This girl is queen of masturbation.
|Re: BBNaija: Lolu Gives Ahneeka Body Massage by kygo(m): 12:05pm
Chelsea must win Manchester united on Sunday
1 Like
|Re: BBNaija: Lolu Gives Ahneeka Body Massage by Euouae: 12:05pm
thewritingtodo:
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: BBNaija: Lolu Gives Ahneeka Body Massage by nairalanduseles: 12:06pm
na wa oooo naija so una want make she wear blouse for massage again .....choi
|Re: BBNaija: Lolu Gives Ahneeka Body Massage by lollarj(f): 12:06pm
sensational...
|Re: BBNaija: Lolu Gives Ahneeka Body Massage by engrjacuzzi: 12:06pm
this ahneeka of a girl is a queen of masturbation
1 Like
|Re: BBNaija: Lolu Gives Ahneeka Body Massage by Euouae: 12:07pm
tofolo:
Stella! Which state is the beer common?
|Re: BBNaija: Lolu Gives Ahneeka Body Massage by marvin906(m): 12:07pm
and one idiat will tell me this show aint useless
