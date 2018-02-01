₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Police Officer Killed By Fulani Herdsmen During Fierce Gun Battle by zoba88: 10:41am
According to the story shared by a serving police officer named Wisdom who lives in Kaduna,his colleague was killed yesterday in a fierce gun battle with Fulani herdsmen.Below is what he wrote...
'We lost this gallant officer in a gun battle with Fulani hesmen yesterday night rest in peace my gallant Sgt we will always miss you in our hearts hope to see you one day in the lord'
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2018/02/nigerian-police-officer-killed-in.html?m=1
|Re: Police Officer Killed By Fulani Herdsmen During Fierce Gun Battle by zoba88: 10:42am
|Re: Police Officer Killed By Fulani Herdsmen During Fierce Gun Battle by NwaAmaikpe: 10:45am
The truth be told,
Hoodlums are busy perpetrating crime and everyone attributes it to the Fulanis.
How are we sure this quack policeman was killed by a Fulani person?
Every crime committed now is generalized to have been committed by a Fulani person.
This is not fair,
The Fulanis are not an entirely bad people.
We can't generalize them because of a few bad herdsmen who are from Mali.
They are an energetic and devoted people who thrive against the odds.
They give us beef,
They give us milk,
They give us rice,
They've given us several Presidents.
Aside that, they are the only tribe whose women all have standing, pointed brezz.
If only for that, give them some respect.
|Re: Police Officer Killed By Fulani Herdsmen During Fierce Gun Battle by heendrix(m): 10:45am
why wount they kill him.....when he will always pocket instead of standing at attention
|Re: Police Officer Killed By Fulani Herdsmen During Fierce Gun Battle by NwaChibuzor13: 10:46am
The spirit of a dead man can be proud when he gets killed by strategic and intelligent terrorists like Al queda or ISIS but when he gets dropped by a mere recalcitrant cattle hearder, to the chagrin and opprobrium of his chum and confederate, he ought to cover his face in abashment and ignominy.
|Re: Police Officer Killed By Fulani Herdsmen During Fierce Gun Battle by Evablizin(f): 10:50am
Imagine fulani herdsmen are more sophisticated than Naija police force.
RIP.
|Re: Police Officer Killed By Fulani Herdsmen During Fierce Gun Battle by Firefire(m): 10:55am
May his blood be upon Buhary & APC gonment.
RIP
|Re: Police Officer Killed By Fulani Herdsmen During Fierce Gun Battle by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 10:57am
He died for a useless country, what a shame ?
RIP to the dead
|Re: Police Officer Killed By Fulani Herdsmen During Fierce Gun Battle by MeanChris(m): 10:59am
Yet fulani herdsmen are just criminals..
|Re: Police Officer Killed By Fulani Herdsmen During Fierce Gun Battle by dlondonbadboy: 11:00am
NwaAmaikpe:
Respect the dead oga.
There is a thin line between being funny and being insane.
|Re: Police Officer Killed By Fulani Herdsmen During Fierce Gun Battle by dlondonbadboy: 11:01am
RIP to the young gentle man, Nigeria doesnt deserve you...
|Re: Police Officer Killed By Fulani Herdsmen During Fierce Gun Battle by NwaAmaikpe: 11:04am
dlondonbadboy:
And a much fatter line between you and wisdom.
You should know when to walk and pass; you aren't obliged to agree with or endorse my views.
Good day and God's blessings.
|Re: Police Officer Killed By Fulani Herdsmen During Fierce Gun Battle by GloriaNinja(f): 11:06am
dlondonbadboy:WHY ARE YOU DUMB MOST OF THE TIME THOUGH TRYING TO BE FUNNY? YOU ARE STILL A LEARNER WHEN IT COMES TO SARCASM.
|Re: Police Officer Killed By Fulani Herdsmen During Fierce Gun Battle by GloriaNinja(f): 11:08am
NwaAmaikpe:WHY ARE YOU DUMB WHILST TRYING TO BE FUNNY MOST OF THE TIME, YOU ARE STILL A LEARNER WHEN IT COMES TO SARCASM.
|Re: Police Officer Killed By Fulani Herdsmen During Fierce Gun Battle by GloriaNinja(f): 11:11am
dlondonbadboy:Sorry, the quote was not meant for you
|Re: Police Officer Killed By Fulani Herdsmen During Fierce Gun Battle by Hector09: 11:23am
This one no be news na cus in this present nigeria human life dont matter again
|Re: Police Officer Killed By Fulani Herdsmen During Fierce Gun Battle by dlondonbadboy: 11:24am
NwaAmaikpe:
This is your attempt at being funny? This one no even know wetin dey do am....SMH.
I should 'waka and pass' when i see a child doing what's wrong? I'm simplying helping your Dad do what he failed to do...training you properly.
May sense fall on you in Jesus name. God bless you my brother.
|Re: Police Officer Killed By Fulani Herdsmen During Fierce Gun Battle by Litblogger(f): 12:09pm
Sigh...
|Re: Police Officer Killed By Fulani Herdsmen During Fierce Gun Battle by IamFisherman(m): 12:10pm
Chai!! Rip gallantry
|Re: Police Officer Killed By Fulani Herdsmen During Fierce Gun Battle by justtoodark: 12:10pm
we are at war...!!!!
|Re: Police Officer Killed By Fulani Herdsmen During Fierce Gun Battle by Benblaq(m): 12:10pm
GloriaNinja:Quote who u wan quote my sister..people like u are the prey of accidents and mistakes..look b4 u leap
|Re: Police Officer Killed By Fulani Herdsmen During Fierce Gun Battle by sotall(m): 12:12pm
Ok
|Re: Police Officer Killed By Fulani Herdsmen During Fierce Gun Battle by DevilPrada: 12:12pm
Why in the world is their no gun control for fulani herdsmen
|Re: Police Officer Killed By Fulani Herdsmen During Fierce Gun Battle by Aldebaran(m): 12:12pm
Fulani herdsmen are the new monsters in Town...
Or is it just a change in name from Book Haram to Fulani herdsmen?
|Re: Police Officer Killed By Fulani Herdsmen During Fierce Gun Battle by nairalanduseles: 12:13pm
NwaAmaikpe:
u are very corrext .......yea fulani herdsmen are bad we can't blame them for everything..........and for the bobby u re on point
|Re: Police Officer Killed By Fulani Herdsmen During Fierce Gun Battle by kokosin: 12:13pm
NwaAmaikpe:All this years I tink say u get sense....u mean say d police man no sabi armed robber from Fulani herdsmen abi?
Imagine for your mumu myopic mind u called a dead police man quack....u be fool I swear.
ijot
|Re: Police Officer Killed By Fulani Herdsmen During Fierce Gun Battle by Euouae: 12:13pm
NwaAmaikpe:
You said it all
|Re: Police Officer Killed By Fulani Herdsmen During Fierce Gun Battle by nairalanduseles: 12:14pm
dlondonbadboy:
so u wey ur papa train well ......come dey insult another person papa wetin u go call urself.......HYPOCRITE
|Re: Police Officer Killed By Fulani Herdsmen During Fierce Gun Battle by dlondonbadboy: 12:15pm
nairalanduseles:
I no insult anybody o. I just dey assist...
|Re: Police Officer Killed By Fulani Herdsmen During Fierce Gun Battle by egbabiekperemo1: 12:16pm
NwaChibuzor13:
Biggest fool on nairaland. Are u still alive?
|Re: Police Officer Killed By Fulani Herdsmen During Fierce Gun Battle by engrjacuzzi: 12:16pm
herdsmen news is more rampant than big brother naija double wahala.
