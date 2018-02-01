Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Police Officer Killed By Fulani Herdsmen During Fierce Gun Battle (9136 Views)

'We lost this gallant officer in a gun battle with Fulani hesmen yesterday night rest in peace my gallant Sgt we will always miss you in our hearts hope to see you one day in the lord'



The truth be told,



Hoodlums are busy perpetrating crime and everyone attributes it to the Fulanis.

How are we sure this quack policeman was killed by a Fulani person?

Every crime committed now is generalized to have been committed by a Fulani person.



This is not fair,

The Fulanis are not an entirely bad people.

We can't generalize them because of a few bad herdsmen who are from Mali.

They are an energetic and devoted people who thrive against the odds.



They give us beef,

They give us milk,

They give us rice,

They've given us several Presidents.



Aside that, they are the only tribe whose women all have standing, pointed brezz.



why wount they kill him.....when he will always pocket instead of standing at attention 1 Like 1 Share

The spirit of a dead man can be proud when he gets killed by strategic and intelligent terrorists like Al queda or ISIS but when he gets dropped by a mere recalcitrant cattle hearder, to the chagrin and opprobrium of his chum and confederate, he ought to cover his face in abashment and ignominy. 3 Likes 2 Shares

Imagine fulani herdsmen are more sophisticated than Naija police force.

RIP. 4 Likes

May his blood be upon Buhary & APC gonment.



RIP 7 Likes

?







RIP to the dead He died for a useless country, what a shameRIP to the dead 4 Likes

Yet fulani herdsmen are just criminals..

Respect the dead oga.

There is a thin line between being funny and being insane. Respect the dead oga.There is a thin line between being funny and being insane. 40 Likes 2 Shares

RIP to the young gentle man, Nigeria doesnt deserve you... 3 Likes 2 Shares

This one no be news na cus in this present nigeria human life dont matter again

Sigh...

Chai!! Rip gallantry

we are at war...!!!!

Ok

Why in the world is their no gun control for fulani herdsmen

Fulani herdsmen are the new monsters in Town...



Or is it just a change in name from Book Haram to Fulani herdsmen? 1 Like

u are very corrext .......yea fulani herdsmen are bad we can't blame them for everything..........and for the bobby u re on point u are very corrext .......yea fulani herdsmen are bad we can't blame them for everything..........and for the bobby u re on point 1 Like

Imagine for your mumu myopic mind u called a dead police man quack....u be fool I swear.

ijot All this years I tink say u get sense....u mean say d police man no sabi armed robber from Fulani herdsmen abi?Imagine for your mumu myopic mind u called a dead police man quack....u be fool I swear.ijot 5 Likes

You said it all You said it all 1 Like

so u wey ur papa train well ......come dey insult another person papa wetin u go call urself.......HYPOCRITE so u wey ur papa train well ......come dey insult another person papa wetin u go call urself.......HYPOCRITE 1 Like

NwaChibuzor13:

The spirit of a dead man can be proud when he gets killed by strategic and intelligent terrorists like Al queda or ISIS but when he gets dropped by a mere recalcitrant cattle hearder, to the chagrin and opprobrium of his chum and confederate, he ought to cover his face in abashment and ignominy.

Biggest fool on nairaland. Are u still alive? Biggest fool on nairaland. Are u still alive?