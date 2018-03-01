₦airaland Forum

AC Milan Vs Arsenal : Europa League (0 -2) On 8th March 2018 / Arsenal Vs FC Cologne: Europa League (3 - 1) On 14th September 2017 / Manchester United Vs Saint Etienne : Europa League (3 - 0) On 16th February

Re: Arsenal Vs AC Milan Europa League (3 - 1) On 15th March 2018 by OGHENE316: 10:24pm
plz who will arsenal play next
Re: Arsenal Vs AC Milan Europa League (3 - 1) On 15th March 2018 by Omooba77: 10:24pm
Outofsync:

This one na story jare, goal na goal

Welbeck just started following the footsteps of dele Alli after being called to England's squad finallygrin

lol
Re: Arsenal Vs AC Milan Europa League (3 - 1) On 15th March 2018 by kay5you: 10:29pm
Ahmed musaaaaaaaaaaa

1 Like

Re: Arsenal Vs AC Milan Europa League (3 - 1) On 15th March 2018 by hausadreturn(m): 10:30pm
Fadiga24:
Ac milan then vs Ac milan now


How the mighty have fallen
Still remember when this team met United in 05...
1-0, 0-1
Re: Arsenal Vs AC Milan Europa League (3 - 1) On 15th March 2018 by kay5you: 10:30pm
OGHENE316:
plz who will arsenal play next
tomorrow 1pm BTsport.
Re: Arsenal Vs AC Milan Europa League (3 - 1) On 15th March 2018 by pasada1900: 10:34pm
Gebbson007:
Someone said if I wear an Arsenal Jersey into the kitchen, I won't be able to lift a cup
DRY tongue
Re: Arsenal Vs AC Milan Europa League (3 - 1) On 15th March 2018 by aieromon(m): 10:34pm
Just look at this Courtois protege

ARS 2-1 ACM

2 Likes

Re: Arsenal Vs AC Milan Europa League (3 - 1) On 15th March 2018 by Viqtour(m): 10:34pm
Xhaka
Re: Arsenal Vs AC Milan Europa League (3 - 1) On 15th March 2018 by Andrez123(m): 10:34pm
Hahahaha! Granit Xhaka scores and Arsenal lead AC Milan 2-1 on the night and (4-1) on aggregate.
Re: Arsenal Vs AC Milan Europa League (3 - 1) On 15th March 2018 by mistercharles: 10:35pm
2:1
Re: Arsenal Vs AC Milan Europa League (3 - 1) On 15th March 2018 by Andrez123(m): 10:36pm
why are you posting this on the wrong thread?
Re: Arsenal Vs AC Milan Europa League (3 - 1) On 15th March 2018 by Omooba77: 10:36pm
Xhaka do score 2-1
Re: Arsenal Vs AC Milan Europa League (3 - 1) On 15th March 2018 by Omooba77: 10:39pm
Iya mukina2 ti ko oko ni; she no de show
Re: Arsenal Vs AC Milan Europa League (3 - 1) On 15th March 2018 by bottlecap: 10:39pm
OGHENE316:
plz who will arsenal play next

1 Like

Re: Arsenal Vs AC Milan Europa League (3 - 1) On 15th March 2018 by ZombieTAMER: 10:39pm
Thanks gunners
My ticket is going to the promised land grin
Re: Arsenal Vs AC Milan Europa League (3 - 1) On 15th March 2018 by NairaMaster1(m): 10:39pm
More gooooooooals
Re: Arsenal Vs AC Milan Europa League (3 - 1) On 15th March 2018 by ZombieTAMER: 10:39pm
OGHENE316:
plz who will arsenal play next

Lazio
Re: Arsenal Vs AC Milan Europa League (3 - 1) On 15th March 2018 by Gebbson007(m): 10:39pm
pasada1900:
DRY tongue
u una still no go lift anything
Re: Arsenal Vs AC Milan Europa League (3 - 1) On 15th March 2018 by aujile(m): 10:40pm
Game over
Re: Arsenal Vs AC Milan Europa League (3 - 1) On 15th March 2018 by macaranta(m): 10:40pm
? cool
Re: Arsenal Vs AC Milan Europa League (3 - 1) On 15th March 2018 by kennosklint(m): 10:43pm
Hope Auba will now play in the Europa since egbon Dortmund is out
Re: Arsenal Vs AC Milan Europa League (3 - 1) On 15th March 2018 by Coldfeets: 10:43pm
Ladies and gentlemen.

It's done and dusted.

Arsenal is still playing in Europe.

Where's Manchester United?

Where's Chelsea FC?

Where's Tottenham?

After all the noise and hullabaloo about who made it to the top four...

Against all odds,

Arsenal is still in Europe

While Manchester united, Chelsea and Tottenham are all out and are now licking their wounds in sorrowful silence.

This life eh...

11 Likes 1 Share

Re: Arsenal Vs AC Milan Europa League (3 - 1) On 15th March 2018 by dotcomnamename: 10:45pm
kennosklint:
Hope Auba will now play in the Europa since egbon Dortmund is out


No
Re: Arsenal Vs AC Milan Europa League (3 - 1) On 15th March 2018 by Coldfeets: 10:45pm
Gebbson007:
Someone said if I wear an Arsenal Jersey into the kitchen, I won't be able to lift a cup

NOT JUST DRY.

BUT...

EXTREMELY DRY. undecided

3 Likes

Re: Arsenal Vs AC Milan Europa League (3 - 1) On 15th March 2018 by Omooba77: 10:47pm
Na Mustafi Arsenal paid for be this no the EPL own
Re: Arsenal Vs AC Milan Europa League (3 - 1) On 15th March 2018 by Lenadiva(f): 10:47pm
Playing champions league next season is a most. Gunners for life.

2 Likes

Re: Arsenal Vs AC Milan Europa League (3 - 1) On 15th March 2018 by aieromon(m): 10:48pm
Welbeck scores

ARS 3-1 ACM
Re: Arsenal Vs AC Milan Europa League (3 - 1) On 15th March 2018 by Omooba77: 10:48pm
Welbeck!!!!
Re: Arsenal Vs AC Milan Europa League (3 - 1) On 15th March 2018 by YhungPablo(m): 10:49pm
Arsenal fans. think they've made it in life grin

1 Like

Re: Arsenal Vs AC Milan Europa League (3 - 1) On 15th March 2018 by Andrez123(m): 10:49pm
Welbeck scores a close header after a parry by Donnarumma and Arsenal lead 3-1.
Re: Arsenal Vs AC Milan Europa League (3 - 1) On 15th March 2018 by Charles4075(m): 10:51pm
Ac Milan players na just goats. Which kind rubbish football be this
I just pray make them give Arsenal to Atletico Madrid.

1 Like

Do You Bet On Football? This Is Wining Predictions / Liverpool Vs Cardiff City (3 - 1) On 21st December 2013 / Tottenham Vs Arsenal (2 - 1) On 2nd October 2011

