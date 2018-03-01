Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / European Football (EPL, UEFA, La Liga) / Arsenal Vs AC Milan Europa League (3 - 1) On 15th March 2018 (10006 Views)

plz who will arsenal play next

Outofsync:



This one na story jare, goal na goal



Welbeck just started following the footsteps of dele Alli after being called to England's squad finally

lol lol

Ahmed musaaaaaaaaaaa 1 Like

Fadiga24:

Ac milan then vs Ac milan now





How the mighty have fallen Still remember when this team met United in 05...

1-0, 0-1 Still remember when this team met United in 05...1-0, 0-1

OGHENE316:

plz who will arsenal play next tomorrow 1pm BTsport. tomorrow 1pm BTsport.

Gebbson007:

Someone said if I wear an Arsenal Jersey into the kitchen, I won't be able to lift a cup DRY DRY

Just look at this Courtois protege



ARS 2-1 ACM 2 Likes

Xhaka

Hahahaha! Granit Xhaka scores and Arsenal lead AC Milan 2-1 on the night and (4-1) on aggregate.

2:1

Charlieswhite:

Xhaka do score 2-1

Iya mukina2 ti ko oko ni; she no de show

OGHENE316:

plz who will arsenal play next 1 Like



My ticket is going to the promised land Thanks gunnersMy ticket is going to the promised land

More gooooooooals

OGHENE316:

plz who will arsenal play next

Lazio Lazio

pasada1900:

DRY u una still no go lift anything u una still no go lift anything

Game over

Hope Auba will now play in the Europa since egbon Dortmund is out

Ladies and gentlemen.



It's done and dusted.



Arsenal is still playing in Europe.



Where's Manchester United?



Where's Chelsea FC?



Where's Tottenham?



After all the noise and hullabaloo about who made it to the top four...



Against all odds,



Arsenal is still in Europe



While Manchester united, Chelsea and Tottenham are all out and are now licking their wounds in sorrowful silence.



This life eh... 11 Likes 1 Share

kennosklint:

Hope Auba will now play in the Europa since egbon Dortmund is out



No

Gebbson007:

Someone said if I wear an Arsenal Jersey into the kitchen, I won't be able to lift a cup

NOT JUST DRY.



BUT...



EXTREMELY DRY. NOT JUST DRY.BUT...EXTREMELY DRY. 3 Likes

Na Mustafi Arsenal paid for be this no the EPL own

Playing champions league next season is a most. Gunners for life. 2 Likes

Welbeck scores



ARS 3-1 ACM

Welbeck!!!!

Arsenal fans. think they've made it in life 1 Like

Welbeck scores a close header after a parry by Donnarumma and Arsenal lead 3-1.