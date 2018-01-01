₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Benny Hinn: I Am So Wrong About Prosperity Gospel, I Don't Fly Private Jets by ponziponzi(m): 3:57pm On Feb 23
Televangelist Benny Hinn Admits Going Too Far With Prosperity Gospel in Wake of Billy Graham's Death
https://www.google.com.ng/amp/s/www.christianpost.com/amp/televangelist-benny-hinn-admits-going-too-far-with-prosperity-gospel-in-wake-of-billy-grahams-death-219011/
|Re: Benny Hinn: I Am So Wrong About Prosperity Gospel, I Don't Fly Private Jets by ponziponzi(m): 4:00pm On Feb 23
comments
|Re: Benny Hinn: I Am So Wrong About Prosperity Gospel, I Don't Fly Private Jets by Lagbaja01(m): 5:13pm On Feb 23
Pastor Chris come and see your mentor ooooo
|Re: Benny Hinn: I Am So Wrong About Prosperity Gospel, I Don't Fly Private Jets by HigherEd: 5:34pm On Feb 23
"Meanwhile, Bishop David Oyedepo is planning to add another one to his fleet.
I would tell you that there is little wrong in the prosperity that Oyedepo preaches
1) I have never seen Oyedepo on TV asking for anybody to give to his ministry, schools etc.....
2) I have seen Oyedepo's car before(the one he drives himself). He has been using the same silver car for about three years or so. While I don't know the model, it is a very average car. Seen his house too and sitting room - very very average.
3) As per jet, Benny does not have 6,000 branched churches, Schools to administrate over, Oyedepo does. Ghana branches of Living Faith alone is 150 scattered everywhere. In one particular month he visited 27 countries hence his ministry requires it not as a luxury but a quick means of transportation. So hey it depends on how large and centralised a ministry is and living faith leadership appears to be very centralised.
4) Oyedepo always talks about the limitations of the prosperity gospel but ppl never listen to that they only pick what they want to pick. Even Kenneth Hagin once conformed that "there is a thin line between the permissible and the objectionable when it comes to issues of financial prosperity".
5) Oyedepo doesn't actually have 150 million USD in his account- he just believes it is an insult to equate the worth of a believer to a sum of 150 million.
6) I have visited all kinds of Churches and I tell you Offerings in WC is just once. Apart from special services.
7) If you like slander Oyedepo for preaching tithe or claim tithing is irrelevant. All I know is that Living Faith pays tithes of Billions to another large ministry in Nigeria every month. It takes a man of conviction to do that.
Now if there is anything that frustrates me about Bishop Oyedepo, it is that he refuses to care about his image or even lies put out there against him. Same for pa Adeboye. See how Joseph Prince quickly cleared himself from the yeye Forbes list. Now I am not bothered that Oyedepo and Adeboye are being insulted or mocked but my issue is how it can easily affect baby believers who are easily tilted. And if major pastors are left to be attacked consistently on social media, it is the root of Christianity that would shake
In years to come both the catholics, orthodox and Pentecostals would all suffer for all these unchecked attacks and backbiting within d church. Christianity in general might become more difficult to practice in a few years in this country because the devil has laid a ground work by trying to delegitimise every "who" is "who" in Christianedom and when those folks who are being attacked go on to be with the Lord, we the rest would be dealing with a society that is unreceptive
I pray for the next generations of Christians in Nigeria because they might suffer from the foolishness of we their predecessors.
Lastly as a Christian I won't criticize any other Christian for using a jet because I know fully well that if I had the money and require it then I would buy it. Whatever is unlawful for the pastor is unlawful for every other christian. If a pastor can't be rich then all Christians can't be rich either, if a pastor can't own a jet then no christian can own a jet.
For me, I maintain that a private jet is nothing more different than a private car.
NB: Please don't bother quoting me for slander, if you don't agree just talk your own comot for NL, I no get time for argument till 2am midnite.
|Re: Benny Hinn: I Am So Wrong About Prosperity Gospel, I Don't Fly Private Jets by GoodMuyis(m): 5:41pm On Feb 23
Humility at high level, only a humble man will publicly admit his errors and also declare a change of heart
|Re: Benny Hinn: I Am So Wrong About Prosperity Gospel, I Don't Fly Private Jets by UnchangeableGod: 5:52pm On Feb 23
GoodMuyis:You are so right sir. How I wish many of our leaders will be humble enough to publicly admit their errors like this.
|Re: Benny Hinn: I Am So Wrong About Prosperity Gospel, I Don't Fly Private Jets by marunga(m): 5:56pm On Feb 23
repent while the time is still in you're favour.
|Re: Benny Hinn: I Am So Wrong About Prosperity Gospel, I Don't Fly Private Jets by iamwhat: 6:01pm On Feb 23
Beautiful!
|Re: Benny Hinn: I Am So Wrong About Prosperity Gospel, I Don't Fly Private Jets by nonut: 6:06pm On Feb 23
Meanwhile, Bishop David Oyedepo is planning to add another one to his fleet.
#freethesheepie
|Re: Benny Hinn: I Am So Wrong About Prosperity Gospel, I Don't Fly Private Jets by Daviddson(m): 6:10pm On Feb 23
Wow! A conviction has been wrought! I've always known that there's nothing wrong with preaching about how children of God can be prosperous, but it becomes wrong when our pastors begin to overflog it as if it were the gatepass to heaven. Lalasticlala, come and see abeg.
|Re: Benny Hinn: I Am So Wrong About Prosperity Gospel, I Don't Fly Private Jets by jared007: 6:32pm On Feb 23
Ok
Lagbaja01:Dont be ignorant son. He isnt Pastors mentor rather he learnt this 4rm Pastor Chris? Pastor Chris doesnt fly private jet, doesnt own a school, doesnt accumulate cars becos he gives them out, doesnt live in mansions or possess any, i challenge anyone to prove me wrong. Even the jet he got last year must ve been given out as seed. My pastor na giver o!
|Re: Benny Hinn: I Am So Wrong About Prosperity Gospel, I Don't Fly Private Jets by paxonel(m): 6:37pm On Feb 23
Lagbaja01:At this point,pastor Chris is ready to deny him
|Re: Benny Hinn: I Am So Wrong About Prosperity Gospel, I Don't Fly Private Jets by paxonel(m): 6:39pm On Feb 23
GoodMuyis:Nigerian pastors can never never be humbled enough to admit their errors. Everything they do is right
|Re: Benny Hinn: I Am So Wrong About Prosperity Gospel, I Don't Fly Private Jets by paxonel(m): 6:41pm On Feb 23
nonut:
|Re: Benny Hinn: I Am So Wrong About Prosperity Gospel, I Don't Fly Private Jets by Chrizto: 10:05pm On Feb 23
Hope every preacher alivel can follow in his footsteps rather than saying he is wrong
why should we believe you?
|Re: Benny Hinn: I Am So Wrong About Prosperity Gospel, I Don't Fly Private Jets by Shally2: 10:06pm On Feb 23
I nor talk am. One day we go hear story.
|Re: Benny Hinn: I Am So Wrong About Prosperity Gospel, I Don't Fly Private Jets by OCTAVO: 10:07pm On Feb 23
|Re: Benny Hinn: I Am So Wrong About Prosperity Gospel, I Don't Fly Private Jets by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 10:07pm On Feb 23
jared007:Hmmm, make I no talk
|Re: Benny Hinn: I Am So Wrong About Prosperity Gospel, I Don't Fly Private Jets by Missxxyz(f): 10:08pm On Feb 23
You guys are all the same
|Re: Benny Hinn: I Am So Wrong About Prosperity Gospel, I Don't Fly Private Jets by 007author(m): 10:09pm On Feb 23
Freeze is right after all
|Re: Benny Hinn: I Am So Wrong About Prosperity Gospel, I Don't Fly Private Jets by Josephjnr(m): 10:10pm On Feb 23
|Re: Benny Hinn: I Am So Wrong About Prosperity Gospel, I Don't Fly Private Jets by thorpido(m): 10:10pm On Feb 23
Good.
It is God's blessings for a Christian to prosper but the problem is there is too much focus on it than salvation,righteousness and right living.
|Re: Benny Hinn: I Am So Wrong About Prosperity Gospel, I Don't Fly Private Jets by Sharming95(m): 10:11pm On Feb 23
freeze has been vindicated ....shame on yahoo yahoo pastor especially dat coza pastor
|Re: Benny Hinn: I Am So Wrong About Prosperity Gospel, I Don't Fly Private Jets by phayvoursky(m): 10:12pm On Feb 23
OYA THOSE DEFENDING THEIR DADDY G.O AND MOMMY G.O UNA DON HEAR?
DADDY FREEZE GOD WILL BLESS YOU
|Re: Benny Hinn: I Am So Wrong About Prosperity Gospel, I Don't Fly Private Jets by quentin06: 10:12pm On Feb 23
hmm finally realized all was vanity and that he going to hell after all
|Re: Benny Hinn: I Am So Wrong About Prosperity Gospel, I Don't Fly Private Jets by room089: 10:12pm On Feb 23
Ok
Papa Oritsejafor can you hear your friend?
|Re: Benny Hinn: I Am So Wrong About Prosperity Gospel, I Don't Fly Private Jets by jkendy(m): 10:13pm On Feb 23
Daddy Freeze is coming for your head. This is his best dish, served hot as it is.
|Re: Benny Hinn: I Am So Wrong About Prosperity Gospel, I Don't Fly Private Jets by KlausMike: 10:13pm On Feb 23
After misleading millions? Pastor Benny, you can't die well!!
|Re: Benny Hinn: I Am So Wrong About Prosperity Gospel, I Don't Fly Private Jets by bjhaid: 10:14pm On Feb 23
Unlike our Nigerian Businessmen aka pastors
|Re: Benny Hinn: I Am So Wrong About Prosperity Gospel, I Don't Fly Private Jets by Pavore9: 10:14pm On Feb 23
Daddy Freeze while reading this.
|Re: Benny Hinn: I Am So Wrong About Prosperity Gospel, I Don't Fly Private Jets by Worksunlimited: 10:14pm On Feb 23
UnchangeableGod:
They do but it's usually after they lose their re-election or are no longer in office..
|Re: Benny Hinn: I Am So Wrong About Prosperity Gospel, I Don't Fly Private Jets by Lagbaja01(m): 10:14pm On Feb 23
if you are married, i hope have divorced your wife, if u are not married i hope u r planning to divorce....joke apart, stop defending all these gods of men, they are humans with flesh and blood just like you, they are not better than you in the kingdom of God so far you are geniunly born again.... let there deeds on earth reveal who they are just like the popular bible verse "let your light so shine before men....."
jared007:
