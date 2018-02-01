Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Prophet Who Practises Both Islam And Christianity In Kogi (Photos, Videos) (21157 Views)

See photos below and watch the videos above



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qm1IYLnVDIU



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MKMON4ZVLYk







Source: A Nigerian prophet has been trending after photos emerged that he practises both Islam and Christianity.The Kogi state prophet from Igala land ministers to both Muslims and Christians in his church.This is the first of Nigeria's ChrisIslam Prophet.See photos below and watch the videos aboveSource: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2018/02/meet-nigerian-prophet-who-practises.html?m=1

The guy is a clown 46 Likes 1 Share

And so? Is he not a typical nigeria who practise more than one religion? 7 Likes

This is the height of religious deception and confusion ..



Stick to one and be effective..



Stop confusing yourself...





What's my own self..





14 Likes 2 Shares

It is clear he doesn't understand both religions he claims to be practicing 41 Likes 1 Share

other than Christianity's claims about Jesus, they're the exact same religion. 9 Likes 2 Shares

You can not serve TWO Masters!



Fraud alert! DECEPTION 901! 23 Likes 1 Share

How does he manage to combine a religion that encourages killing of infidels with the one that says love your enemies?



How does he combine a religion in which men have to fight for God and a religion in which God fights for himself?



A confused man he is. 35 Likes

3 Likes

d guy na correct guyman anything for d cash 3 Likes 1 Share

No, not the first. We have heard of Chrislamherb before. 4 Likes

Only a mad man will bring Islam into Christianity





Both have nothing in common

One is progressive while the other is archaic 4 Likes 1 Share

VERY SMART MAN.......................!





BY PRACTICING THE TWO RELIGIONS, WHOSOEVER THAT RETURNS 1st between MOHAMMED & JESUS, THIS MAN IS SECURED .





ONLY A NIGERIAN CAN BE THIS SMART ................! 29 Likes 1 Share

Religion is a scam 2 Likes

Sharp guy 2 Likes

Definitely not the first person. Sure lie won't be the last

Father Abraham, the father of Christianity and Islam will be proud of him.



Funny enough he was neither a Christian nor a Muslim, yet some people will be forming ITK.



Only God knows who his real worshippers are.



As for me, let me just be watching from the top of the mountain.. 6 Likes

Nawaoooo, wander they say shall never end

He is confused 1 Like

And he v followers... Some people are just mumu b nature

e no concern me

End time. Be prepared to see more of these in this last days

lmao before I clicked on this topic I was almost expecting my uncle's pics to pop up. but now I can see he is not alone in his confusionlmao 9 Likes

Scam. 2 Likes

Can light mix with darkness?



2 Cor 6:15-16

And what concord hath Christ with Belial? or what part hath he that believeth with an infidel?And what agreement hath the temple of God with idols?[i][/i]



All this end time deceivers and scammers. Just look at him..confused man.

You are either totally in the light or not... 4 Likes 1 Share

See hypocrites wailing. What about some christians that attnds church and still find time to visit one baba. Abraham never practised christianity he practised real islam, JESUS is not even christian. The most important thing is for us all is to live a life that pleases God\Allah shikina and lets stop carrying religion on our head like Gala. 12 Likes 2 Shares

i saw some people upstairs criticising d man.

but remember they are both abrahamic religion that believes all the prophets from adam, abraham (ibrahim)-jesus(isah). the only controversy z that xtians didn't believe in mohd.

sharia law is exactly old testament.

i hv both the bible n quran in my phone including hadiths, which i do read for knowledge sake and guidance.

i personally developed interest in islam and its teaching when i was a corp member up north.

in conclusion, islam is a good religion when practised with moderation, unlike what the extremists/fundamentalists wrote earlier on nl today, condemning women from uploading their pixs on social media.

note: i am a xtian 4rm SE nigeria. 3 Likes 1 Share

He is just trying to sell his kpomo, that's the new strategy, first seek attention other thing (money ) shall be added unto you. After gaining the popularity (as been describe by op)he needed, he will start earning money from the gullibles.