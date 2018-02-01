₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Prophet Who Practises Both Islam And Christianity In Kogi (Photos, Videos) by zoba88: 7:44pm On Feb 23
A Nigerian prophet has been trending after photos emerged that he practises both Islam and Christianity.The Kogi state prophet from Igala land ministers to both Muslims and Christians in his church.This is the first of Nigeria's ChrisIslam Prophet.
See photos below and watch the videos above
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qm1IYLnVDIU
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MKMON4ZVLYk
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2018/02/meet-nigerian-prophet-who-practises.html?m=1
|Re: Prophet Who Practises Both Islam And Christianity In Kogi (Photos, Videos) by zoba88: 7:44pm On Feb 23
More
|Re: Prophet Who Practises Both Islam And Christianity In Kogi (Photos, Videos) by jerryunit48: 7:46pm On Feb 23
The guy is a clown
|Re: Prophet Who Practises Both Islam And Christianity In Kogi (Photos, Videos) by 2cato: 7:50pm On Feb 23
And so? Is he not a typical nigeria who practise more than one religion?
|Re: Prophet Who Practises Both Islam And Christianity In Kogi (Photos, Videos) by chuksjuve(m): 7:53pm On Feb 23
This is the height of religious deception and confusion ..
Stick to one and be effective..
Stop confusing yourself...
What's my own self..
|Re: Prophet Who Practises Both Islam And Christianity In Kogi (Photos, Videos) by mazimee(m): 8:02pm On Feb 23
It is clear he doesn't understand both religions he claims to be practicing
|Re: Prophet Who Practises Both Islam And Christianity In Kogi (Photos, Videos) by Ofodirinwa: 8:12pm On Feb 23
other than Christianity's claims about Jesus, they're the exact same religion.
|Re: Prophet Who Practises Both Islam And Christianity In Kogi (Photos, Videos) by Firefire(m): 8:15pm On Feb 23
You can not serve TWO Masters!
Fraud alert! DECEPTION 901!
|Re: Prophet Who Practises Both Islam And Christianity In Kogi (Photos, Videos) by eleojo23: 9:20pm On Feb 23
How does he manage to combine a religion that encourages killing of infidels with the one that says love your enemies?
How does he combine a religion in which men have to fight for God and a religion in which God fights for himself?
A confused man he is.
|Re: Prophet Who Practises Both Islam And Christianity In Kogi (Photos, Videos) by AngelicBeing: 9:20pm On Feb 23
|Re: Prophet Who Practises Both Islam And Christianity In Kogi (Photos, Videos) by liab: 9:20pm On Feb 23
d guy na correct guyman anything for d cash
|Re: Prophet Who Practises Both Islam And Christianity In Kogi (Photos, Videos) by datola: 9:21pm On Feb 23
This is the first of Nigeria's ChrisIslam Prophet.
No, not the first. We have heard of Chrislamherb before.
|Re: Prophet Who Practises Both Islam And Christianity In Kogi (Photos, Videos) by ZombieBuster: 9:21pm On Feb 23
Only a mad man will bring Islam into Christianity
Both have nothing in common
One is progressive while the other is archaic
|Re: Prophet Who Practises Both Islam And Christianity In Kogi (Photos, Videos) by JORDAN202: 9:22pm On Feb 23
VERY SMART MAN.......................!
BY PRACTICING THE TWO RELIGIONS, WHOSOEVER THAT RETURNS 1st between MOHAMMED & JESUS, THIS MAN IS SECURED .
ONLY A NIGERIAN CAN BE THIS SMART ................!
|Re: Prophet Who Practises Both Islam And Christianity In Kogi (Photos, Videos) by millionboi2: 9:22pm On Feb 23
Religion is a scam
|Re: Prophet Who Practises Both Islam And Christianity In Kogi (Photos, Videos) by bjayx: 9:22pm On Feb 23
Sharp guy
|Re: Prophet Who Practises Both Islam And Christianity In Kogi (Photos, Videos) by kaymighty: 9:22pm On Feb 23
Definitely not the first person. Sure lie won't be the last
|Re: Prophet Who Practises Both Islam And Christianity In Kogi (Photos, Videos) by ayusco85(m): 9:22pm On Feb 23
Father Abraham, the father of Christianity and Islam will be proud of him.
Funny enough he was neither a Christian nor a Muslim, yet some people will be forming ITK.
Only God knows who his real worshippers are.
As for me, let me just be watching from the top of the mountain..
|Re: Prophet Who Practises Both Islam And Christianity In Kogi (Photos, Videos) by SoulB6: 9:23pm On Feb 23
Nawaoooo, wander they say shall never end
|Re: Prophet Who Practises Both Islam And Christianity In Kogi (Photos, Videos) by TheKingIsHere: 9:23pm On Feb 23
He is confused
|Re: Prophet Who Practises Both Islam And Christianity In Kogi (Photos, Videos) by yrex01(m): 9:23pm On Feb 23
And he v followers... Some people are just mumu b nature
|Re: Prophet Who Practises Both Islam And Christianity In Kogi (Photos, Videos) by eunisam: 9:23pm On Feb 23
e no concern me
|Re: Prophet Who Practises Both Islam And Christianity In Kogi (Photos, Videos) by kwessiStewie2(m): 9:24pm On Feb 23
End time. Be prepared to see more of these in this last days
|Re: Prophet Who Practises Both Islam And Christianity In Kogi (Photos, Videos) by Proudgorgeousga(f): 9:24pm On Feb 23
before I clicked on this topic I was almost expecting my uncle's pics to pop up. but now I can see he is not alone in his confusion lmao
|Re: Prophet Who Practises Both Islam And Christianity In Kogi (Photos, Videos) by Blackfyre: 9:25pm On Feb 23
Scam.
|Re: Prophet Who Practises Both Islam And Christianity In Kogi (Photos, Videos) by bezimo(m): 9:25pm On Feb 23
Can light mix with darkness?
2 Cor 6:15-16
And what concord hath Christ with Belial? or what part hath he that believeth with an infidel?And what agreement hath the temple of God with idols?[i][/i]
All this end time deceivers and scammers. Just look at him..confused man.
You are either totally in the light or not...
|Re: Prophet Who Practises Both Islam And Christianity In Kogi (Photos, Videos) by sisipelebe(f): 9:25pm On Feb 23
See hypocrites wailing. What about some christians that attnds church and still find time to visit one baba. Abraham never practised christianity he practised real islam, JESUS is not even christian. The most important thing is for us all is to live a life that pleases God\Allah shikina and lets stop carrying religion on our head like Gala.
|Re: Prophet Who Practises Both Islam And Christianity In Kogi (Photos, Videos) by ThinkSmarter(m): 9:25pm On Feb 23
i saw some people upstairs criticising d man.
but remember they are both abrahamic religion that believes all the prophets from adam, abraham (ibrahim)-jesus(isah). the only controversy z that xtians didn't believe in mohd.
sharia law is exactly old testament.
i hv both the bible n quran in my phone including hadiths, which i do read for knowledge sake and guidance.
i personally developed interest in islam and its teaching when i was a corp member up north.
in conclusion, islam is a good religion when practised with moderation, unlike what the extremists/fundamentalists wrote earlier on nl today, condemning women from uploading their pixs on social media.
note: i am a xtian 4rm SE nigeria.
|Re: Prophet Who Practises Both Islam And Christianity In Kogi (Photos, Videos) by EzeJustme(m): 9:25pm On Feb 23
He is just trying to sell his kpomo, that's the new strategy, first seek attention other thing (money ) shall be added unto you. After gaining the popularity (as been describe by op)he needed, he will start earning money from the gullibles.
|Re: Prophet Who Practises Both Islam And Christianity In Kogi (Photos, Videos) by julioralph(m): 9:25pm On Feb 23
|Re: Prophet Who Practises Both Islam And Christianity In Kogi (Photos, Videos) by Josephjnr(m): 9:26pm On Feb 23
Hahahahaha!
