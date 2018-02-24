Get the latest betting advice and betting odds for today's Game and also Stand a Chance to Win N35,000!! By predicting the exact outcome of any of the group matches on Goal 9ja Forum. It is totally free to play and participate!! Enjoy while the Offer Last!



Note: if you choose any group you must predict the outcome of the matches in that group or your entry is invalid!



To Learn More Visit: www dot Goal 9ja dot com