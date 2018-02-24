₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,966,060 members, 4,101,787 topics. Date: Saturday, 24 February 2018 at 01:54 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Regina Daniels Performs With Akpororo Live On Stage Comedy Show (photo) (7972 Views)
|Regina Daniels Performs With Akpororo Live On Stage Comedy Show (photo) by GistMoreTV: 7:37am
GistMore.com
As shared by apkororo...
Thanks for coming to #AkpororoLiveOnStage @regina.daniels
https://www.gistmore.com/regina-daniels-performs-akpororo-live-stage-comedy-show-photo
1 Like
|Re: Regina Daniels Performs With Akpororo Live On Stage Comedy Show (photo) by GistMoreTV: 7:40am
|Re: Regina Daniels Performs With Akpororo Live On Stage Comedy Show (photo) by Kobicove(m): 7:58am
This lady holds a Guinness World record - She was 16 years old for 3 years in a row!
40 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Regina Daniels Performs With Akpororo Live On Stage Comedy Show (photo) by wizzyenya(m): 8:03am
Kobicove:lolzz
4 Likes
|Re: Regina Daniels Performs With Akpororo Live On Stage Comedy Show (photo) by itspzpics(m): 8:24am
Beautiful
|Re: Regina Daniels Performs With Akpororo Live On Stage Comedy Show (photo) by joeaz58(m): 8:29am
football age
|Re: Regina Daniels Performs With Akpororo Live On Stage Comedy Show (photo) by 007author(m): 11:02am
I must fvck this girl
1 Like
|Re: Regina Daniels Performs With Akpororo Live On Stage Comedy Show (photo) by BabyApple(m): 12:40pm
So Kini Ka Wa Se ooo
|Re: Regina Daniels Performs With Akpororo Live On Stage Comedy Show (photo) by passyhansome(m): 12:40pm
Earns #500,000 per movie at 16, She is made for life.......
|Re: Regina Daniels Performs With Akpororo Live On Stage Comedy Show (photo) by chaarge45: 12:41pm
Get the latest betting advice and betting odds for today's Game and also Stand a Chance to Win N35,000!! By predicting the exact outcome of any of the group matches on Goal 9ja Forum. It is totally free to play and participate!! Enjoy while the Offer Last!
Note: if you choose any group you must predict the outcome of the matches in that group or your entry is invalid!
To Learn More Visit: www dot Goal 9ja dot com
|Re: Regina Daniels Performs With Akpororo Live On Stage Comedy Show (photo) by Alariiwo: 12:41pm
See as 16yrs pikin be..
Those paedophiles and moneybags in Nollywood go don enjoy her kpekus tire..
Industry for old and young oloshos.
|Re: Regina Daniels Performs With Akpororo Live On Stage Comedy Show (photo) by Partnerbiz: 12:41pm
she wan turn comedienne?
|Re: Regina Daniels Performs With Akpororo Live On Stage Comedy Show (photo) by pweshdodo(m): 12:41pm
Are you sure she's 18
Ahdonbeliveit
|Re: Regina Daniels Performs With Akpororo Live On Stage Comedy Show (photo) by haconjy(m): 12:41pm
Hummm
|Re: Regina Daniels Performs With Akpororo Live On Stage Comedy Show (photo) by Modecaih: 12:41pm
she is beautiful,but wearing such heavy makeups always makes her look older
1 Like
|Re: Regina Daniels Performs With Akpororo Live On Stage Comedy Show (photo) by amani63(m): 12:41pm
No rape that girl Akpororo
|Re: Regina Daniels Performs With Akpororo Live On Stage Comedy Show (photo) by Saimeritus(m): 12:41pm
007author:Is that an achievement?
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Regina Daniels Performs With Akpororo Live On Stage Comedy Show (photo) by LuxChris: 12:42pm
but she is not a sign
|Re: Regina Daniels Performs With Akpororo Live On Stage Comedy Show (photo) by kunjifiedg: 12:43pm
lol... The Konjified Brother
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jaK7ydygmHI
|Re: Regina Daniels Performs With Akpororo Live On Stage Comedy Show (photo) by emsco(m): 12:43pm
Have mot seen this girl in a movie
1 Like
|Re: Regina Daniels Performs With Akpororo Live On Stage Comedy Show (photo) by emsco(m): 12:43pm
emsco:
|Re: Regina Daniels Performs With Akpororo Live On Stage Comedy Show (photo) by Germandude: 12:44pm
With these laps,this girl is 26
|Re: Regina Daniels Performs With Akpororo Live On Stage Comedy Show (photo) by salbis(m): 12:46pm
007author:Pussy hunter spotted !
|Re: Regina Daniels Performs With Akpororo Live On Stage Comedy Show (photo) by oluwabless1: 12:47pm
ADSENSE ACCOUNT FOR SALE>>>> TEL: 08107347310
|Re: Regina Daniels Performs With Akpororo Live On Stage Comedy Show (photo) by Lumase: 12:49pm
|Re: Regina Daniels Performs With Akpororo Live On Stage Comedy Show (photo) by nifemi7332: 12:50pm
1 Like
|Re: Regina Daniels Performs With Akpororo Live On Stage Comedy Show (photo) by Magnifik18: 12:50pm
007author:
See ambition ... smh
|Re: Regina Daniels Performs With Akpororo Live On Stage Comedy Show (photo) by Lumase: 12:51pm
Partnerbiz:
|Re: Regina Daniels Performs With Akpororo Live On Stage Comedy Show (photo) by BtcLorrd: 12:52pm
HOT! HOT!! HOT!!!
——————————————————-
AN INVESTOR IN BINARY OPTION/CRYPTOCURRENCY.
I teach you a very easy method you can use make upto $750 btc each day into your block chain wallet. Without initial investment
All that is required is the _Hashing Power Activation!
Its a newly discovered system
Forget ~CLOUD MINNING~
Chat me up to become a Bitcoin millionaire
https://api.whatsapp.com/send?phone=15185546056
——————————————————————-
I ALSO HAVE PAYPAL WITH $500BALANCE FOR S(A)LE
CCV FOR S(A)LE
GIFT CARD FOR S(4)LE AND MANY MORE.
Pls dnt message me if you have no idea avout it.
|Re: Regina Daniels Performs With Akpororo Live On Stage Comedy Show (photo) by MillionDollars: 12:52pm
Next year she will be 16 and Half
PHOTOS: Meet The World's Bendiest Woman / Describe Her Makeup In One Word....abeg If U De Get Convulsion No View! / The guy With Feminine Look Releases New Suprising Photos
Viewing this topic: frank2075, ETHIX(m), danieljoel759, Arthurwinner(m), acecarter(m), Aniwhyte(m), SpecialAdviser(m), Yomite22(m), CHIMDIYA4EVA(m), odeesho, Augustinaz(m), abayoy2k(m), Faceville, Odessey(m), mpnaija(m), abdelrahman, Abeere88, Uzowee(m), XXCASH, izziano1, vaiper(m), Alaenyieby(f), Alphafrank, tk4rd, loobby(m), KELVONISTIC, JayXclusive03, babzlim(m), progressj, Rosarie(f), doclatom(m), ItzChinnex(m), Mimienudles(f), Chimoskky, despi64(m), Queenara(f) and 69 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 24