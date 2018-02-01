₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
AMID claims by the National Leader of All Progressives Congress ,APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu that the party’s National Chairman, Chief John Oyegun is frustrating his peace-making efforts, investigations by Saturday Vanguard revealed that his endeavours are yielding positive results to the admiration of key party stakeholders.
It was particularly learnt that his fence-mending roles have so far resulted in some viable options that could lead to reconciliation and confidence building in APC.
Party sources told Saturday Vanguard that in the discharge of his duties as a trouble-shooter, Tinubu has deployed sound judgment, wisdom, and far-sightedness to the extent that many now regard him as the person, who holds the key to the party’s future. Party sources said that Tinubu had gained upper hand in what appeared to be a tussle between him and leadership of the National Working Committee. And the outcome of the meeting President Buhari had with Oyegun yesterday, we gathered, pointed to the fact that Tinubu was holding sway.
The sources further revealed that plans have been concluded to dissolve the party’s National Working Committee ,NWC, anytime next week in order to constitute a Caretaker Committee.
It was further learnt that the planned dissolution of the Oyegun-led NWC is expected to take place in Abuja.
While it was not specifically stated if the decision to dissolve the NWC is as a result of Tinubu’s peace-making efforts, it was gathered that the aim is to position loyalists of President Muhammadu Buhari at the helm of affairs.
The move for a Caretaker Committee which confirmed a report by Saturday Vanguard a few weeks ago about a similar plan is aimed towards having an assemblage of men, who will be absolutely committed in working for Buhari’s re-election.
If eventually constituted, it was learnt that the Caretaker Committee would organise the party’s National Convention which is expected to hold in June upon the expiration of the tenure of the current NWC.
Meanwhile, Chief Odigie-Oyegun has replied the 7-page letter written him by Tinubu in which the latter excoriated him for being disinterested in the peace-building efforts he is leading in the party.
The acknowledgement letter came after President Muhammadu Buhari met with Chief Odigie-Oyegun on Friday afternoon at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.
Though the details of their meeting were not immediately available to the public, Saturday Vanguard gathered that it was not unconnected with the dusts raised by Mr Tinubu’s letter and the need to get the party chairman to soft-pedal in his response rather than responding tit for tat.
In his reply which was obtained by Saturday Vanguard, Odigie-Oyegun simply assured the former Lagos governor of his “fullest support”, but refrained from joining issues with him or embarking on a point by point response.
“I thank you for your letter dated February 21, 2018, for your prayers and good wishes for my health. I wish you the same and pray that our good God keeps you strong and grants you His peace. Let me once again formally congratulate you on the peace making assignment Mr President has entrusted you with. It is most challenging but I believe you will ultimately justify the confidence reposed in you by Mr President. In this, you have my fullest support.
“Be assured, dear Asiwaju, of my highest regards now and always”, he concluded.
The letter dated 23rd February 2018 was copied to the President, Vice President, Senate President and the Speaker, House of Representatives.
President Buhari had days ago appointed Mr Tinubu to mediate in the various crises afflicting the ruling party both at the national level and in the states.
Tinubu had in his own letter dated February 21 alleged that Chief Odigie-Oyegun had been taking unilateral decisions regarding the crisis in the party in Kogi, Kaduna and Adamawa states.
Titled, ‘Actions and Conduct Weakening the Party from Within’, Tinubu said, “those who were entrusted with positions of high responsibility within the party seemed unable to handle the success given them. Little attention was tendered the principles upon which this party was formed and pursuant to which it was presented to the public as an alternative to the cynical politics of the PDP”.
Tinubu said since the election, there had been reports of lack of fairness and openness, leading to crisis in the states, while “there have been allegations of self-induced crisis resulting from merchandising of internal processes.”
Tinubu recalled how he had recently visited the Chief Odigie-Oyegun led National Working Committee NWC and extracted commitments from them to support the processes of reconciliation. “Unfortunately, the spirit of understanding and of cooperative undertaking to revive the party seems not to have lived beyond the temporal confines of that meeting. I assure anyone who cares to know that this positive spirit of cooperation did not meet its demise at my hands…Disappointment greeted me when I discovered out that you had swiftly acted in contravention of the spirit of our discussions. Instead of being a bulwark of support as promised, you positioned yourself in active opposition to the goal of resuscitating the progressive and democratic nature of the APC. As a party, we have strived to be the best, present hope for the nation. Yet, your goal appears to be something of a lesser pedigree”.
According to Tinubu, Oyegun had mentioned the APC in Kogi, Kaduna, Adamawa and Kano states as chapters deserving critical attention due to the peculiar nature of their crisis, and accused the national chairman of rushing to Kogi last weekend to “unilaterally inaugurate a new slate of state officials, parallel to the officials already heading the state chapter of the party”.
“It is my understanding that your dissolution of the duly-constituted state executives and the hurried naming of the above-mentioned caretaker group was not approved by the NWC. You had let this situation fester for months on end. Only when I was appointed to help resolve internal disputes and when you realized I might focus early on Kogi, did you stir from your indifference and inaction”.
He said Oyegun’s inaction led to the festering crisis in other states, saying the chairman also failed to avail him of the status reports on the affected state chapters as earlier promised.
https://www.vanguardngr.com/2018/02/apc-crisis-tinubu-gains-upper-hand/
|Re: APC CRISIS: Tinubu Gains Upper Hand, NWC to be Dissolved Next Week by OfficialAwol(m): 9:58am
Damage control...
Does that change the fact that Tinubu was deliberately sidelined in the NASS principal elections?
Does it change the fact that he was humiliated in Kogi when James Faleke, his boy, was denied the governorship?
Does it change the fact that he was outmaneuvered in Ondo governorship election?
Tinubu was used and dumped. It's another election time and they are back to use him. They will still dump him when they are done.
Who said Tinubu is smart?
|Re: APC CRISIS: Tinubu Gains Upper Hand, NWC to be Dissolved Next Week by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 9:59am
Tinubu is a foolish fool
When a fool is foolish you know its over
|Re: APC CRISIS: Tinubu Gains Upper Hand, NWC to be Dissolved Next Week by omenkaLives(m): 10:04am
They are warning up to come start cursing as usual. That is all they do once they see the name Tinubu or Buhari. But to these two great personalities, below is what they see when wailers flex their muscles..
|Re: APC CRISIS: Tinubu Gains Upper Hand, NWC to be Dissolved Next Week by omenkaLives(m): 10:05am
CROWNWETH019:Spotted.
I said it.
|Re: APC CRISIS: Tinubu Gains Upper Hand, NWC to be Dissolved Next Week by omenkaLives(m): 10:08am
It was particularly learnt that his fence-mending roles have so far resulted in some viable options that could lead to reconciliation and confidence building in APC.This is what THEY dread to hear.
|Re: APC CRISIS: Tinubu Gains Upper Hand, NWC to be Dissolved Next Week by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 10:10am
omenkaLives:He calls himself the Jagaban yet he has no control over his own region. Oyo state, Ogun state, Ekiti state and Ondo state. Soon Osun state will slip off his hands, truth is he's looking for relevance and we don't give a damn about him. He's a BL**dy useless party leader.
God bless Oyegun for us
|Re: APC CRISIS: Tinubu Gains Upper Hand, NWC to be Dissolved Next Week by emmasege: 10:14am
CROWNWEALTH019:Tinubu is one overrated f..l. His relevance will once again be reduced to Lagos State, come 2019 elections.
|Re: APC CRISIS: Tinubu Gains Upper Hand, NWC to be Dissolved Next Week by Nutase(f): 10:15am
Jagaban on the prowl.
|Re: APC CRISIS: Tinubu Gains Upper Hand, NWC to be Dissolved Next Week by UduMgbo1: 10:16am
omenkaLives:
are you still tipsy?
hmmm stop drinking kai kai
it's not good for your health
|Re: APC CRISIS: Tinubu Gains Upper Hand, NWC to be Dissolved Next Week by babdap: 10:34am
Good radiance to bad rubbish
|Re: APC CRISIS: Tinubu Gains Upper Hand, NWC to be Dissolved Next Week by Sirjamo: 10:51am
OfficialAwol:Not every leader behave like your SE leaders, our own JAGABAN is more concern about Nigeria than his personal gain.
|Re: APC CRISIS: Tinubu Gains Upper Hand, NWC to be Dissolved Next Week by Sirjamo: 10:54am
CROWNWEALTH019:Even that Oyegun that you are hailing now, who made him the National chairman? oponu
|Re: APC CRISIS: Tinubu Gains Upper Hand, NWC to be Dissolved Next Week by anibirelawal(m): 10:55am
ALL HAIL JAGABAN HIMSELF, THE PACE SETTER.
Haters, go and hug transformer.
|Re: APC CRISIS: Tinubu Gains Upper Hand, NWC to be Dissolved Next Week by ChangetheChange: 11:01am
The sources further revealed that plans have been concluded to dissolve the party’s National Working Committee ,NWC, anytime next week in order to constitute a Caretaker Committee
Finally
That marks the end of APC
Tinubu thank you for burying APC
|Re: APC CRISIS: Tinubu Gains Upper Hand, NWC to be Dissolved Next Week by Firstpage: 11:01am
emmasege:
Thank God you know he's in control of Lagos. And a fool like you doesn't realize that being in control of Lagos is better than being in control of Nigeria itself.
The 5th largest economy in Africa.
|Re: APC CRISIS: Tinubu Gains Upper Hand, NWC to be Dissolved Next Week by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 11:02am
Sirjamo:Your papi oponu
|Re: APC CRISIS: Tinubu Gains Upper Hand, NWC to be Dissolved Next Week by Firstpage: 11:03am
OfficialAwol:
Eyah. Lamentations of the son of a nobody. keep masturbating over the affair of a man greater than the whole Godforsaken ibos from erosion land who will have to survive until they come and slave under Tinubu's Lagos.
|Re: APC CRISIS: Tinubu Gains Upper Hand, NWC to be Dissolved Next Week by omenkaLives(m): 11:09am
CROWNWELTH019:
|Re: APC CRISIS: Tinubu Gains Upper Hand, NWC to be Dissolved Next Week by OfficialAwol(m): 11:10am
Firstpage:
Lol...
Another one kisses the dust...
|Re: APC CRISIS: Tinubu Gains Upper Hand, NWC to be Dissolved Next Week by omenkaLives(m): 11:13am
emmaege:Overrated, yet sent the Ineffectual Buffoon on permanent leave to Utuoke.
How come those people these Ipods call "irrelevant" are those they tend to grunt about the most?
|Re: APC CRISIS: Tinubu Gains Upper Hand, NWC to be Dissolved Next Week by UduMgbo1: 11:14am
omenkaLives:
shatap there and get out
Stop licking yeroba asss
|Re: APC CRISIS: Tinubu Gains Upper Hand, NWC to be Dissolved Next Week by UduMgbo1: 11:14am
omenkaLives:but amu ndi a ka amu gi
|Re: APC CRISIS: Tinubu Gains Upper Hand, NWC to be Dissolved Next Week by omenkaLives(m): 11:16am
UduMgbo1:Next time I'm close to your domain, I'd take you clubbing so you could see the other side of life.
It's good to take a break from the stress from time to time.
|Re: APC CRISIS: Tinubu Gains Upper Hand, NWC to be Dissolved Next Week by chuksjuve(m): 11:19am
Tinubu trying so hard to make himself relevant..
Whereas he's in the same class with Tissue paper..
The best thing he should have done or should do to save his face is simply throw in the towel..
But the Africaness in him through greed and lust for power will not allow him do so..
I wonder if this is the man the south west folks hail as their leader!!!
This man is simply a tissue paper...
|Re: APC CRISIS: Tinubu Gains Upper Hand, NWC to be Dissolved Next Week by UduMgbo1: 11:21am
omenkaLives:
lol ok na
|Re: APC CRISIS: Tinubu Gains Upper Hand, NWC to be Dissolved Next Week by Basic123: 11:23am
PDP and IPOBs,the thread has Tinubu in it.
Its time to insult him
Its time to show how much GEJ 2015 election loss hurt you
|Re: APC CRISIS: Tinubu Gains Upper Hand, NWC to be Dissolved Next Week by IkpuNnu(f): 11:26am
chuksjuve:
Hold this ipob yoots before he does the unthinkable..
|Re: APC CRISIS: Tinubu Gains Upper Hand, NWC to be Dissolved Next Week by UduMgbo1: 11:28am
IkpuNnu:
what's this one saying
ikpunnu aka ngeneukwenu
do you know that Buhari is a criminal terrorist?
|Re: APC CRISIS: Tinubu Gains Upper Hand, NWC to be Dissolved Next Week by chuksjuve(m): 11:33am
IkpuNnu:
My fellow Nigerians please save this zon b from her self induced slavery....
|Re: APC CRISIS: Tinubu Gains Upper Hand, NWC to be Dissolved Next Week by Ballmer: 11:33am
OfficialAwol:
Beta to be used n dumped than to be beaten blue black with 2 million of your kinsmen wasted like chicken all for nothing.
