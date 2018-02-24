Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Efe's Freestyle That Got Nigerians Talking (Video) (8075 Views)

Fans have taken to social media to mock the him.



Check out video and reactions below.





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9LQ4Og9ECeo&feature=youtu.be



Winner of Big Brother Naija 2017, Efe whose musical talent has been criticized by many has caused quite a stir again with his new freestyle that's went viral.

Fans have taken to social media to mock the him.

Check out video and reactions below.

No amount of money can upgrade his looks & class. Iya ti ba eleyi muleNo amount of money can upgrade his looks & class. 1 Like

Lyrics and breathe control okay but that sound Sha... Reminds me of Emphasis' song, which one you dey or Junior and Pretty's Monica. Efe please work on your sound, make it this decade and acceptance will soar. 2 Likes

. Some people wicked oh 1/100. Some people wicked oh 1 Like

24million can turn someone to a mad man 1 Like

Not a bad one for a free style... 1 Like

that guy career dey sink like titanic...

Who is Efe

Like Buhari like Efe. How dem win. Only God knows

Hmmmmmm, weytin I know for music, abi na freestyle ko hairstyle ni

Effort count,,,,,

6/10 2 Likes

passyhansome:

Who is Efe



i think he won BBN .......who are you? i think he won BBN .......who are you? 7 Likes

The freestyle tight but bad Belle pipo go still bad mouth ham.. Efe carry on believe in yourself nothing else matter 2 Likes

I'm here to read comments

Efe ride on brother. Haters everywhere Efe ride on brother. Haters everywhere 2 Likes

Alariiwo:

Iya ti ba eleyi mule



No amount of money can upgrade his looks & class. 1 Like



If Efe had allowed another joker to win this year's BBN money prize

All these attention will shift to that person



He no even help matter at all

Why did he make an attempt to reply his critics

When he is truly guilty of disturbing our ears with noise But on a serious noteIf Efe had allowed another joker to win this year's BBN money prizeAll these attention will shift to that personHe no even help matter at allWhy did he make an attempt to reply his criticsWhen he is truly guilty of disturbing our ears with noise

Airforce1 is better