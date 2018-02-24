₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,966,063 members, 4,101,795 topics. Date: Saturday, 24 February 2018 at 01:59 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Efe's Freestyle That Got Nigerians Talking (Video) (8075 Views)
|Efe's Freestyle That Got Nigerians Talking (Video) by Mandynews(f): 10:43am
Winner of Big Brother Naija 2017, Efe whose musical talent has been criticized by many has caused quite a stir again with his new freestyle that's went viral.
Fans have taken to social media to mock the him.
Check out video and reactions below.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9LQ4Og9ECeo&feature=youtu.be
Source: http://mandynews.com/2018/02/24/check-out-bbnaija-winner-efes-freestyle/
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Efe's Freestyle That Got Nigerians Talking (Video) by Mandynews(f): 10:47am
lalasticlala Md44
1 Like
|Re: Efe's Freestyle That Got Nigerians Talking (Video) by Mandynews(f): 10:49am
More
2 Likes
|Re: Efe's Freestyle That Got Nigerians Talking (Video) by Mandynews(f): 10:52am
More photos
|Re: Efe's Freestyle That Got Nigerians Talking (Video) by itspzpics(m): 11:22am
Lol
|Re: Efe's Freestyle That Got Nigerians Talking (Video) by Missxxyz(f): 12:54pm
Nice
|Re: Efe's Freestyle That Got Nigerians Talking (Video) by yeyeboi(m): 12:54pm
Ok
|Re: Efe's Freestyle That Got Nigerians Talking (Video) by Alariiwo: 12:55pm
Iya ti ba eleyi mule
No amount of money can upgrade his looks & class.
1 Like
|Re: Efe's Freestyle That Got Nigerians Talking (Video) by mynaijadj(m): 12:55pm
Lyrics and breathe control okay but that sound Sha... Reminds me of Emphasis' song, which one you dey or Junior and Pretty's Monica. Efe please work on your sound, make it this decade and acceptance will soar.
2 Likes
|Re: Efe's Freestyle That Got Nigerians Talking (Video) by Ra88: 12:55pm
.
2 Likes
|Re: Efe's Freestyle That Got Nigerians Talking (Video) by banio: 12:56pm
Ice abi na nice
|Re: Efe's Freestyle That Got Nigerians Talking (Video) by chaarge45: 12:56pm
Get the latest betting advice and betting odds for today's Game and also Stand a Chance to Win N35,000!! By predicting the exact outcome of any of the group matches on Goal 9ja Forum. It is totally free to play and participate!! Enjoy while the Offer Last!
Note: if you choose any group you must predict the outcome of the matches in that group or your entry is invalid!
To Learn More Visit: www dot Goal 9ja dot com
|Re: Efe's Freestyle That Got Nigerians Talking (Video) by abiodunalasa: 12:56pm
|Re: Efe's Freestyle That Got Nigerians Talking (Video) by shinarlaura(f): 12:56pm
1/100 . Some people wicked oh
1 Like
|Re: Efe's Freestyle That Got Nigerians Talking (Video) by pentax(m): 12:57pm
24million can turn someone to a mad man
1 Like
|Re: Efe's Freestyle That Got Nigerians Talking (Video) by Kposkila: 12:57pm
Not a bad one for a free style...
1 Like
|Re: Efe's Freestyle That Got Nigerians Talking (Video) by nairalanduseles: 12:58pm
that guy career dey sink like titanic...
|Re: Efe's Freestyle That Got Nigerians Talking (Video) by passyhansome(m): 12:58pm
Who is Efe
|Re: Efe's Freestyle That Got Nigerians Talking (Video) by chaarge45: 12:58pm
Get the latest betting advice and betting odds for today's Game and also Stand a Chance to Win N35,000!! By predicting the exact outcome of any of the group matches on Goal 9ja Forum. It is totally free to play and participate!! Enjoy while the Offer Last!
Note: if you choose any group you must predict the outcome of the matches in that group or your entry is invalid!
To Learn More Visit: www dot Goal 9ja dot com
|Re: Efe's Freestyle That Got Nigerians Talking (Video) by ednut1(m): 12:58pm
Like Buhari like Efe. How dem win. Only God knows
|Re: Efe's Freestyle That Got Nigerians Talking (Video) by akaahs(m): 12:58pm
Hmmmmmm, weytin I know for music, abi na freestyle ko hairstyle ni
|Re: Efe's Freestyle That Got Nigerians Talking (Video) by stiles009(m): 12:58pm
Effort count,,,,,
6/10
2 Likes
|Re: Efe's Freestyle That Got Nigerians Talking (Video) by nairalanduseles: 12:58pm
passyhansome:
i think he won BBN .......who are you?
7 Likes
|Re: Efe's Freestyle That Got Nigerians Talking (Video) by Melvinsofty: 12:59pm
The freestyle tight but bad Belle pipo go still bad mouth ham.. Efe carry on believe in yourself nothing else matter
2 Likes
|Re: Efe's Freestyle That Got Nigerians Talking (Video) by LuxChris: 12:59pm
mice
|Re: Efe's Freestyle That Got Nigerians Talking (Video) by calberian: 12:59pm
I'm here to read comments
|Re: Efe's Freestyle That Got Nigerians Talking (Video) by styless(f): 12:59pm
|Re: Efe's Freestyle That Got Nigerians Talking (Video) by efesodje: 12:59pm
Mandynews:
Efe ride on brother. Haters everywhere
2 Likes
|Re: Efe's Freestyle That Got Nigerians Talking (Video) by Pidginwhisper: 1:00pm
Alariiwo:
1 Like
|Re: Efe's Freestyle That Got Nigerians Talking (Video) by coolebux(m): 1:00pm
But on a serious note
If Efe had allowed another joker to win this year's BBN money prize
All these attention will shift to that person
He no even help matter at all
Why did he make an attempt to reply his critics
When he is truly guilty of disturbing our ears with noise
|Re: Efe's Freestyle That Got Nigerians Talking (Video) by LesbianBoy(m): 1:01pm
Airforce1 is better
|Re: Efe's Freestyle That Got Nigerians Talking (Video) by Newsprex(m): 1:01pm
Lolzzz.... I give him 1/10
But in his second rap, I give him 100/100
See his second rap via https://prexblog.com/9mobile-heavyweight-awoof-get-free-1gb-data-bonus-250-on-recharges-and-more/
The Rise And Fall Of "Idi Amin": A Byword For Brutality / Funke Akindele Gets Her Groove Back, steps out without her wedding ring (photos) / Rihanna Wants To Marry Chris Brown
Viewing this topic: edisoncash, teamv, tcalc, iyajiAdoga2017, emaxadey(m), fungle(m), Realhommie(m), terrificjoe(m), Debhans, sirEAGLES(m), NoBetterNigeria, MedicalSamwise(m), pahzz(m), Goandie, iSage, KehindeAke(m), isamite(m), Osu175(m), sarmy(m), Miriam0132003, MrCGPA(m), ubiplanet(m), xoGrace, Malakh, kisscivic(m), misterkay(m), Magnifik18, Breezy90(m), Japhet04(m), Elnuk34(m), deathimmort(m), TruthNigeria(m), google1(m), RealGucci, dhebo(m), gincmedia, rubyjan, Alexylas, Naaseer01(m), zeke100(m), Goons45, SPDAZZY(f), chucks231(m), Pearl343, Marc0110(m), movyyzz(m), ivumar, k4kings(m), tammyboy1(m), aries26(m), ufotty2001, SetrakusRa(m), eazyjakes(m), IamawinnerIJN, Slyle(m), michaelolayinka(m), TOMTOM15(m), sheriph, stylekriss, Emmisoft(m), nairalanduseles, miazadavid(m), GATED(f), pyrex23(m), whyteone, dhaking(m), bbmike(m), duchessofyork, Ibrowski(m), DuchessGloriana(f), vincent09(m), JIGHU(m), Laeroy(f), Rowlandjude(m), bcomputer101(m), realworldhomes, Ekeke1(m), coolgeorge, Jhenny(f), Brandler, yusufyusuf1, deborsky(m), vowel(m), micolaj, eldrone(m), Osejie(m), Anonylander, oxaxcool(m), himurax007(m), gbemmie09(f), JohnnySarz(m), Alhajikinky(m), protocol(m), Abakeade, OLORIPAPA, ekobami and 124 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 4