₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,966,063 members, 4,101,795 topics. Date: Saturday, 24 February 2018 at 01:59 PM

Efe's Freestyle That Got Nigerians Talking (Video) - Celebrities - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Efe's Freestyle That Got Nigerians Talking (Video) (8075 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Efe's Freestyle That Got Nigerians Talking (Video) by Mandynews(f): 10:43am
Winner of Big Brother Naija 2017, Efe whose musical talent has been criticized by many has caused quite a stir again with his new freestyle that's went viral.

Fans have taken to social media to mock the him.

Check out video and reactions below.


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9LQ4Og9ECeo&feature=youtu.be

Source: http://mandynews.com/2018/02/24/check-out-bbnaija-winner-efes-freestyle/

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Efe's Freestyle That Got Nigerians Talking (Video) by Mandynews(f): 10:47am
lalasticlala Md44

1 Like

Re: Efe's Freestyle That Got Nigerians Talking (Video) by Mandynews(f): 10:49am
More

2 Likes

Re: Efe's Freestyle That Got Nigerians Talking (Video) by Mandynews(f): 10:52am
More photos

Re: Efe's Freestyle That Got Nigerians Talking (Video) by itspzpics(m): 11:22am
Lol
Re: Efe's Freestyle That Got Nigerians Talking (Video) by Missxxyz(f): 12:54pm
Nice
Re: Efe's Freestyle That Got Nigerians Talking (Video) by yeyeboi(m): 12:54pm
Ok
Re: Efe's Freestyle That Got Nigerians Talking (Video) by Alariiwo: 12:55pm
Iya ti ba eleyi mule grin

No amount of money can upgrade his looks & class.

1 Like

Re: Efe's Freestyle That Got Nigerians Talking (Video) by mynaijadj(m): 12:55pm
Lyrics and breathe control okay but that sound Sha... Reminds me of Emphasis' song, which one you dey or Junior and Pretty's Monica. Efe please work on your sound, make it this decade and acceptance will soar.

2 Likes

Re: Efe's Freestyle That Got Nigerians Talking (Video) by Ra88: 12:55pm
.

2 Likes

Re: Efe's Freestyle That Got Nigerians Talking (Video) by banio: 12:56pm
Ice abi na nice
Re: Efe's Freestyle That Got Nigerians Talking (Video) by chaarge45: 12:56pm
Get the latest betting advice and betting odds for today's Game and also Stand a Chance to Win N35,000!! By predicting the exact outcome of any of the group matches on Goal 9ja Forum. It is totally free to play and participate!! Enjoy while the Offer Last!

Note: if you choose any group you must predict the outcome of the matches in that group or your entry is invalid!

To Learn More Visit: www dot Goal 9ja dot com

Re: Efe's Freestyle That Got Nigerians Talking (Video) by abiodunalasa: 12:56pm
angry
Re: Efe's Freestyle That Got Nigerians Talking (Video) by shinarlaura(f): 12:56pm
1/100 grin grin. Some people wicked oh

1 Like

Re: Efe's Freestyle That Got Nigerians Talking (Video) by pentax(m): 12:57pm
24million can turn someone to a mad man

1 Like

Re: Efe's Freestyle That Got Nigerians Talking (Video) by Kposkila: 12:57pm
Not a bad one for a free style...

1 Like

Re: Efe's Freestyle That Got Nigerians Talking (Video) by nairalanduseles: 12:58pm
that guy career dey sink like titanic...
Re: Efe's Freestyle That Got Nigerians Talking (Video) by passyhansome(m): 12:58pm
Who is Efe
Re: Efe's Freestyle That Got Nigerians Talking (Video) by chaarge45: 12:58pm
Get the latest betting advice and betting odds for today's Game and also Stand a Chance to Win N35,000!! By predicting the exact outcome of any of the group matches on Goal 9ja Forum. It is totally free to play and participate!! Enjoy while the Offer Last!

Note: if you choose any group you must predict the outcome of the matches in that group or your entry is invalid!

To Learn More Visit: www dot Goal 9ja dot com

Re: Efe's Freestyle That Got Nigerians Talking (Video) by ednut1(m): 12:58pm
Like Buhari like Efe. How dem win. Only God knows
Re: Efe's Freestyle That Got Nigerians Talking (Video) by akaahs(m): 12:58pm
Hmmmmmm, weytin I know for music, abi na freestyle ko hairstyle ni
Re: Efe's Freestyle That Got Nigerians Talking (Video) by stiles009(m): 12:58pm
Effort count,,,,,
6/10

2 Likes

Re: Efe's Freestyle That Got Nigerians Talking (Video) by nairalanduseles: 12:58pm
passyhansome:
Who is Efe

i think he won BBN .......who are you?

7 Likes

Re: Efe's Freestyle That Got Nigerians Talking (Video) by Melvinsofty: 12:59pm
The freestyle tight but bad Belle pipo go still bad mouth ham.. Efe carry on believe in yourself nothing else matter

2 Likes

Re: Efe's Freestyle That Got Nigerians Talking (Video) by LuxChris: 12:59pm
mice
Re: Efe's Freestyle That Got Nigerians Talking (Video) by calberian: 12:59pm
I'm here to read comments grin
Re: Efe's Freestyle That Got Nigerians Talking (Video) by styless(f): 12:59pm
grin
Re: Efe's Freestyle That Got Nigerians Talking (Video) by efesodje: 12:59pm
Mandynews:
Winner of Big Brother Naija 2017, Efe whose musical talent has been criticized by many has caused quite a stir again with his new freestyle that's went viral.

Fans have taken to social media to mock the him.

Check out video and reactions below.


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9LQ4Og9ECeo&feature=youtu.be

Source: http://mandynews.com/2018/02/24/check-out-bbnaija-winner-efes-freestyle/

Efe ride on brother. Haters everywhere angry

2 Likes

Re: Efe's Freestyle That Got Nigerians Talking (Video) by Pidginwhisper: 1:00pm
Alariiwo:
Iya ti ba eleyi mule grin

No amount of money can upgrade his looks & class.

1 Like

Re: Efe's Freestyle That Got Nigerians Talking (Video) by coolebux(m): 1:00pm
But on a serious note
If Efe had allowed another joker to win this year's BBN money prize
All these attention will shift to that person

He no even help matter at all grin grin grin grin
Why did he make an attempt to reply his critics
When he is truly guilty of disturbing our ears with noise grin grin grin

Re: Efe's Freestyle That Got Nigerians Talking (Video) by LesbianBoy(m): 1:01pm
Airforce1 is better grin
Re: Efe's Freestyle That Got Nigerians Talking (Video) by Newsprex(m): 1:01pm
Lolzzz.... I give him 1/10

But in his second rap, I give him 100/100

See his second rap via https://prexblog.com/9mobile-heavyweight-awoof-get-free-1gb-data-bonus-250-on-recharges-and-more/

(0) (1) (Reply)

The Rise And Fall Of "Idi Amin": A Byword For Brutality / Funke Akindele Gets Her Groove Back, steps out without her wedding ring (photos) / Rihanna Wants To Marry Chris Brown

Viewing this topic: edisoncash, teamv, tcalc, iyajiAdoga2017, emaxadey(m), fungle(m), Realhommie(m), terrificjoe(m), Debhans, sirEAGLES(m), NoBetterNigeria, MedicalSamwise(m), pahzz(m), Goandie, iSage, KehindeAke(m), isamite(m), Osu175(m), sarmy(m), Miriam0132003, MrCGPA(m), ubiplanet(m), xoGrace, Malakh, kisscivic(m), misterkay(m), Magnifik18, Breezy90(m), Japhet04(m), Elnuk34(m), deathimmort(m), TruthNigeria(m), google1(m), RealGucci, dhebo(m), gincmedia, rubyjan, Alexylas, Naaseer01(m), zeke100(m), Goons45, SPDAZZY(f), chucks231(m), Pearl343, Marc0110(m), movyyzz(m), ivumar, k4kings(m), tammyboy1(m), aries26(m), ufotty2001, SetrakusRa(m), eazyjakes(m), IamawinnerIJN, Slyle(m), michaelolayinka(m), TOMTOM15(m), sheriph, stylekriss, Emmisoft(m), nairalanduseles, miazadavid(m), GATED(f), pyrex23(m), whyteone, dhaking(m), bbmike(m), duchessofyork, Ibrowski(m), DuchessGloriana(f), vincent09(m), JIGHU(m), Laeroy(f), Rowlandjude(m), bcomputer101(m), realworldhomes, Ekeke1(m), coolgeorge, Jhenny(f), Brandler, yusufyusuf1, deborsky(m), vowel(m), micolaj, eldrone(m), Osejie(m), Anonylander, oxaxcool(m), himurax007(m), gbemmie09(f), JohnnySarz(m), Alhajikinky(m), protocol(m), Abakeade, OLORIPAPA, ekobami and 124 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 4
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.