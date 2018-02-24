₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Police Can’t Arrest Herdsmen For Grazing Cattle On Airport - Police Commissioner by dre11(m): 11:22am
Jesusegun Alagbe
http://punchng.com/police-cant-arrest-herdsmen-for-grazing-cattle-on-airport-runways-commissioner/
|Re: Police Can’t Arrest Herdsmen For Grazing Cattle On Airport - Police Commissioner by JasonScolari: 11:24am
The Nigeria Police Force has said it cannot arrest herdsmen who allow their cattle to stray onto and graze on airport runways in the country.
The Commissioner of Police , Airport Command, Mustapha Dandaura, stated this
Fellow Nigerians, I think my stay in this shithole is over.
See you guys later.
|Re: Police Can’t Arrest Herdsmen For Grazing Cattle On Airport - Police Commissioner by ChyOmaa(f): 11:24am
|Re: Police Can’t Arrest Herdsmen For Grazing Cattle On Airport - Police Commissioner by Splinz(m): 11:25am
In summary, the NPF is saying in essence that they've not been granted the power by Bubu, grand patron and commandant of the Miyetti Allah wing of the terrorist group, to arrest cows and Fulani terrorists herdsmen.
Rather, the NPF will only be at alert to use sticks and stones to drive away the cows when next they come, perhaps, to take a flight to Aso Rock and say Hi to their patron.
Once upon a time, someone did rightly called this sh!thole of a country, a zoo! Now I know why...
SMH.
|Re: Police Can’t Arrest Herdsmen For Grazing Cattle On Airport - Police Commissioner by FarahAideed: 11:28am
What is going on ? What have we done to ourselves ? So this Buhari police is saying he cannot arrest Herdmen that stray into airport runways despite clearly being demarcated but yet the will arrest an unauthorised person found within the same vicinity ...In essence the airport police command just told us Herdsman are authorised to be in the secluded air traffic areas of the airport... SMH
|Re: Police Can’t Arrest Herdsmen For Grazing Cattle On Airport - Police Commissioner by newzz: 11:29am
hmmm...i tire for this our country
|Re: Police Can’t Arrest Herdsmen For Grazing Cattle On Airport - Police Commissioner by Ohammadike: 11:32am
Welcome to the zoological republic of Nigeria where cows are more important than humans
If trump calls you shithole you will start wailing
|Re: Police Can’t Arrest Herdsmen For Grazing Cattle On Airport - Police Commissioner by heendrix(m): 11:33am
|Re: Police Can’t Arrest Herdsmen For Grazing Cattle On Airport - Police Commissioner by Firefire(m): 11:36am
Wonderful!
No order from the foolani police IG & presidency to arrest those who are involve in suicide attempt on innocent Nigerians on board?
As many who have hands in the coming to power of these sets of fooools, unless you repent you will not go unpunished.
|Re: Police Can’t Arrest Herdsmen For Grazing Cattle On Airport - Police Commissioner by adadike281(f): 11:43am
We must make sure Buhari rule do not surpass 2019 or else we all will be in danger in his 2nd tenure. Buhari is a disaster that destroyed a whole nation, a terrible mistake that must be corrected come 2019.
|Re: Police Can’t Arrest Herdsmen For Grazing Cattle On Airport - Police Commissioner by Odingo1: 11:46am
Failed shithole country where cow value more than human life,smh
|Re: Police Can’t Arrest Herdsmen For Grazing Cattle On Airport - Police Commissioner by dangermouse(m): 11:49am
Anti grazing laws or not,these herdsmen should be arrested for acts capable of causing loss of human lives and properties by blocking runways with their cows.
|Re: Police Can’t Arrest Herdsmen For Grazing Cattle On Airport - Police Commissioner by HiddenShadow: 11:49am
" Nigeria is a zoo." Nnamdi Kanu
At last his words are coming to past.
God bless Kanu for rightly describing Nigeria.
|Re: Police Can’t Arrest Herdsmen For Grazing Cattle On Airport - Police Commissioner by Odingo1: 11:49am
FarahAideed:What a country
|Re: Police Can’t Arrest Herdsmen For Grazing Cattle On Airport - Police Commissioner by PointZerom: 11:50am
|Re: Police Can’t Arrest Herdsmen For Grazing Cattle On Airport - Police Commissioner by HiddenShadow: 11:51am
adadike281:
It is too late to stop Buhari whose destiny is to end One Nigeria.
Buhari until after 2023
|Re: Police Can’t Arrest Herdsmen For Grazing Cattle On Airport - Police Commissioner by chuksjuve(m): 11:52am
Can you imagine!!!
Since we want to play in this country
Answer the question below...
Who is the richest animal in Nigeria
Click:
Likes for Monkey
Shares for snake
Check my profile for Rats
Time starts Now
|Re: Police Can’t Arrest Herdsmen For Grazing Cattle On Airport - Police Commissioner by Odingo1: 11:52am
JasonScolari:
Safe journey, remember us in your prayer
|Re: Police Can’t Arrest Herdsmen For Grazing Cattle On Airport - Police Commissioner by 2cato: 11:57am
Beer is gond for you
|Re: Police Can’t Arrest Herdsmen For Grazing Cattle On Airport - Police Commissioner by yeyeboi(m): 1:00pm
Ok
|Re: Police Can’t Arrest Herdsmen For Grazing Cattle On Airport - Police Commissioner by Firefire(m): 1:00pm
adadike281:
Some fulls among us think otherwise.
|Re: Police Can’t Arrest Herdsmen For Grazing Cattle On Airport - Police Commissioner by Fukafuka: 1:01pm
|Re: Police Can’t Arrest Herdsmen For Grazing Cattle On Airport - Police Commissioner by shallysgirl: 1:01pm
THE UNARRESTABLES
|Re: Police Can’t Arrest Herdsmen For Grazing Cattle On Airport - Police Commissioner by meezynetwork(m): 1:02pm
Nawa
|Re: Police Can’t Arrest Herdsmen For Grazing Cattle On Airport - Police Commissioner by chaarge45: 1:02pm
|Re: Police Can’t Arrest Herdsmen For Grazing Cattle On Airport - Police Commissioner by mccoy47(m): 1:02pm
1st class citizens
|Re: Police Can’t Arrest Herdsmen For Grazing Cattle On Airport - Police Commissioner by baralatie(m): 1:02pm
but with Niger delta boiz there is law?
|Re: Police Can’t Arrest Herdsmen For Grazing Cattle On Airport - Police Commissioner by free2ryhme: 1:03pm
dre11:
Nigerian has entered one chance
forget, it is finished
|Re: Police Can’t Arrest Herdsmen For Grazing Cattle On Airport - Police Commissioner by baralatie(m): 1:04pm
what is the c,p saying? what is public property and what is tresspas
|Re: Police Can’t Arrest Herdsmen For Grazing Cattle On Airport - Police Commissioner by HiddenShadow: 1:04pm
Firefire:How can people stop Buhari who has already rigged the election
|Re: Police Can’t Arrest Herdsmen For Grazing Cattle On Airport - Police Commissioner by obaataaokpaewu: 1:05pm
But why would they be allowed to graze inside airports (which I believe have gates) to the extent that they now see themselves on the run ways? Airports are still part of the precolonial grazing routes?
