Jesusegun Alagbe





The Nigeria Police Force has said it cannot arrest herdsmen who allow their cattle to stray onto and graze on airport runways in the country.

The Commissioner of Police , Airport Command, Mustapha Dandaura, stated this in an interview with our correspondent on Friday.



He said herdsmen could only be arrested in states where the anti - open grazing law was effective .



However , Dandaura said that all policemen and other security officials at the airports had been instructed to stay on high alert to prevent a situation whereby cows would take over airport runways .



He said , “It ’ s only in states where the anti - open grazing law is in place that herdsmen can be arrested for allowing their cattle to graze on airport runways . Apart from those states , we have not been told to start arresting herdsmen .



“ But we have already alerted our men at the airports to ensure such incident does not occur again. The state police commands have also been carried along and everyone is on the alert .



“ We can ’ t have a situation whereby cows would be straying onto and grazing on airport runways because it is embarrassing . Everyone is now on the alert and it ’ s going to be prevented. ”



Last Saturday , an Air Peace flight from Lagos had been prevented from landing at the Akure Airport , Ondo State as cows took over the runway.



It had taken the efforts of airport security and other aviation workers to clear the runway before the airplane landed .



The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria had apologised to the airline affected and suspended the head of aviation security at the airport following the bizarre incident.



A similar incident had occurred in November 2016 when a fully - loaded plane belonging to Air Peace had to abort landing at the Sam Mbakwe Airport, Owerri, Imo State when the pilot discovered that the runway had been invaded by cows .



Before the Owerri episode, an Air France plane was reported to have collided with cows at the runway of the Port Harcourt International Airport .



http://punchng.com/police-cant-arrest-herdsmen-for-grazing-cattle-on-airport-runways-commissioner/

Fellow Nigerians, I think my stay in this shithole is over.



See you guys later. 58 Likes 8 Shares





In summary, the NPF is saying in essence that they've not been granted the power by Bubu, grand patron and commandant of the Miyetti Allah wing of the terrorist group, to arrest cows and Fulani terrorists herdsmen.



Rather, the NPF will only be at alert to use sticks and stones to drive away the cows when next they come, perhaps, to take a flight to Aso Rock and say Hi to their patron.



Once upon a time, someone did rightly called this sh!thole of a country, a zoo! Now I know why...



In summary, the NPF is saying in essence that they've not been granted the power by Bubu, grand patron and commandant of the Miyetti Allah wing of the terrorist group, to arrest cows and Fulani terrorists herdsmen.

Rather, the NPF will only be at alert to use sticks and stones to drive away the cows when next they come, perhaps, to take a flight to Aso Rock and say Hi to their patron.

Once upon a time, someone did rightly called this sh!thole of a country, a zoo! Now I know why...

SMH.

What is going on ? What have we done to ourselves ? So this Buhari police is saying he cannot arrest Herdmen that stray into airport runways despite clearly being demarcated but yet the will arrest an unauthorised person found within the same vicinity ...In essence the airport police command just told us Herdsman are authorised to be in the secluded air traffic areas of the airport... SMH

hmmm...i tire for this our country

Welcome to the zoological republic of Nigeria where cows are more important than humans



If trump calls you shithole you will start wailing





No order from the foolani police IG & presidency to arrest those who are involve in suicide attempt on innocent Nigerians on board?



As many who have hands in the coming to power of these sets of fooools, unless you repent you will not go unpunished.



Wonderful!No order from the foolani police IG & presidency to arrest those who are involve in suicide attempt on innocent Nigerians on board?

As many who have hands in the coming to power of these sets of fooools, unless you repent you will not go unpunished.

We must make sure Buhari rule do not surpass 2019 or else we all will be in danger in his 2nd tenure. Buhari is a disaster that destroyed a whole nation, a terrible mistake that must be corrected come 2019.

Failed shithole country where cow value more than human life,smh ,smh

Anti grazing laws or not,these herdsmen should be arrested for acts capable of causing loss of human lives and properties by blocking runways with their cows.

" Nigeria is a zoo." Nnamdi Kanu

At last his words are coming to past.

God bless Kanu for rightly describing Nigeria.

FarahAideed:

FarahAideed:

What is going on ? What have we done to ourselves ? So this Buhari police is saying he cannot arrest Herdmen that stray into airport runways despite clearly being demarcated but yet the will arrest an unauthorised person found within the same vicinity ...In essence the airport police command just told us Herdsman are authorised to be in the secluded air traffic areas of the airport... SMH What a country What a country

adadike281:

We must make sure Buhari rule do not surpass 2019 or else we all will be in danger in his 2nd tenure. Buhari is a disaster that destroyed a whole nation, a terrible mistake that must be corrected come 2019.



It is too late to stop Buhari whose destiny is to end One Nigeria.



It is too late to stop Buhari whose destiny is to end One Nigeria.

Buhari until after 2023

Can you imagine!!!



Since we want to play in this country



Answer the question below...



Who is the richest animal in Nigeria



Click:

Likes for Monkey

Shares for snake

Check my profile for Rats



Time starts Now

JasonScolari:

Fellow Nigerians, I think my stay in this shithole is over.



See you guys later.







Safe journey, remember us in your prayer

Beer is gond for you

Ok

adadike281:

We must make sure Buhari rule do not surpass 2019 or else we all will be in danger in his 2nd tenure. Buhari is a disaster that destroyed a whole nation, a terrible mistake that must be corrected come 2019.



Some fulls among us think otherwise.

THE UNARRESTABLES

Nawa

1st class citizens

but with Niger delta boiz there is law?

dre11:















http://punchng.com/police-cant-arrest-herdsmen-for-grazing-cattle-on-airport-runways-commissioner/









Nigerian has entered one chance



Nigerian has entered one chance

forget, it is finished

what is the c,p saying? what is public property and what is tresspas

Firefire:





How can people stop Buhari who has already rigged the election