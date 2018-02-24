₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Date: Saturday, 24 February 2018 at 01:53 PM
A Halo (Rainbow Around A Sun) In Kaduna, Nigeria (Photos) by abdegenius(m): 11:42am
This is a rare phenomen with different explanation . it is rare because certain things have to be in place ... Well, Today a Halo appear in Kaduna (11:30am) and the sight is glorious.
i did not get a very clear picture but you will love it ...
|Re: A Halo (Rainbow Around A Sun) In Kaduna, Nigeria (Photos) by abdegenius(m): 11:44am
This type of rainbow appears in other parts of the Bible, as well as in different other traditions which depict it as a direct manifestation of God (a theophany) or as a sign of God’s grace. Other meanings associated to the rainbow are peace, hope, new beginnings, a gate to the divine realms, mystery, purity and wholeness of the creation.
From a scientific perspective, a circular rainbow, a halo, is a type of optical phenomenon, forming a circle 22° around the sun. It forms as sunlight is refracted in tiny hexagonal ice crystals suspended in the high layers of the atmosphere. The parhelia circle, which sometimes appears together with the halo, is a white band circling the sky always at the same height above the horizon as the sun. Millions of ice crystals with their vertical faces, each mirroring the sun around the sky, form the circle.
|Re: A Halo (Rainbow Around A Sun) In Kaduna, Nigeria (Photos) by ollydee(f): 11:52am
wow av never seen that before..... it's really beautiful
|Re: A Halo (Rainbow Around A Sun) In Kaduna, Nigeria (Photos) by abdegenius(m): 11:53am
ollydee:
Ya . It is! i was stunned
|Re: A Halo (Rainbow Around A Sun) In Kaduna, Nigeria (Photos) by YOUNGELDER1(m): 12:43pm
Wow never seen something like this before
|Re: A Halo (Rainbow Around A Sun) In Kaduna, Nigeria (Photos) by thelifepagesng: 1:02pm
Cool
|Re: A Halo (Rainbow Around A Sun) In Kaduna, Nigeria (Photos) by joeaz58(m): 1:03pm
end time rainbow
|Re: A Halo (Rainbow Around A Sun) In Kaduna, Nigeria (Photos) by LuxChris: 1:03pm
wow wow wow
|Re: A Halo (Rainbow Around A Sun) In Kaduna, Nigeria (Photos) by mccoy47(m): 1:03pm
|Re: A Halo (Rainbow Around A Sun) In Kaduna, Nigeria (Photos) by careytommy7(m): 1:04pm
|Re: A Halo (Rainbow Around A Sun) In Kaduna, Nigeria (Photos) by oluwabless1: 1:04pm
|Re: A Halo (Rainbow Around A Sun) In Kaduna, Nigeria (Photos) by BlackAfrican: 1:05pm
With the crisis rocking kadunna courtsey of the midget, kadunna needs more of this everyday.
|Re: A Halo (Rainbow Around A Sun) In Kaduna, Nigeria (Photos) by NwanyiAwkaetiti(f): 1:05pm
Jesus is coming soon. That's one of the signs of endtime...
|Re: A Halo (Rainbow Around A Sun) In Kaduna, Nigeria (Photos) by jaymejate(m): 1:05pm
I've Only Seen This Around The Moon. Its Cool. But The Sun Too Close O
|Re: A Halo (Rainbow Around A Sun) In Kaduna, Nigeria (Photos) by Peterpanny: 1:05pm
LuxChris:international ambulance
|Re: A Halo (Rainbow Around A Sun) In Kaduna, Nigeria (Photos) by Odey1997(m): 1:05pm
It's official Muhammad is coming soon!!
|Re: A Halo (Rainbow Around A Sun) In Kaduna, Nigeria (Photos) by chaarge45: 1:05pm
|Re: A Halo (Rainbow Around A Sun) In Kaduna, Nigeria (Photos) by Peterpanny: 1:05pm
NwanyiAwkaetiti:no be only jesus na mohammed.
|Re: A Halo (Rainbow Around A Sun) In Kaduna, Nigeria (Photos) by yeyeboi(m): 1:06pm
|Re: A Halo (Rainbow Around A Sun) In Kaduna, Nigeria (Photos) by lexyabigaul: 1:07pm
Does that mean is a new beginning for Nigerians?
|Re: A Halo (Rainbow Around A Sun) In Kaduna, Nigeria (Photos) by oglalasioux(m): 1:07pm
abdegenius:
Good thing your brain reverted back to normal after that gibberish biblical explanation.
|Re: A Halo (Rainbow Around A Sun) In Kaduna, Nigeria (Photos) by jauntty: 1:07pm
|Re: A Halo (Rainbow Around A Sun) In Kaduna, Nigeria (Photos) by wisdomsnr(m): 1:08pm
joeaz58:mumuness runs in your auricle
|Re: A Halo (Rainbow Around A Sun) In Kaduna, Nigeria (Photos) by MrImole(m): 1:08pm
A dúpé èmí
|Re: A Halo (Rainbow Around A Sun) In Kaduna, Nigeria (Photos) by masciv: 1:08pm
I've seen it before...
I saw it on nairaland today... I mean now but now has passed so I've seen it before
|Re: A Halo (Rainbow Around A Sun) In Kaduna, Nigeria (Photos) by dnawah: 1:08pm
abdegenius:op op na wa u!which kind phone u dey use?the camera good o!
|Re: A Halo (Rainbow Around A Sun) In Kaduna, Nigeria (Photos) by trulygirl: 1:09pm
Just seeing it as well beautiful
|Re: A Halo (Rainbow Around A Sun) In Kaduna, Nigeria (Photos) by magiki(m): 1:11pm
I have seen it before.
|Re: A Halo (Rainbow Around A Sun) In Kaduna, Nigeria (Photos) by kennygee(f): 1:15pm
oglalasioux:
Na wa o
|Re: A Halo (Rainbow Around A Sun) In Kaduna, Nigeria (Photos) by misspresident(f): 1:17pm
Beautiful
