Nairaland Forum / Science/Technology / A Halo (Rainbow Around A Sun) In Kaduna, Nigeria (Photos) (5150 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

This is a rare phenomen with different explanation . it is rare because certain things have to be in place ... Well, Today a Halo appear in Kaduna (11:30am) and the sight is glorious.



i did not get a very clear picture but you will love it ... 1 Like

This type of rainbow appears in other parts of the Bible, as well as in different other traditions which depict it as a direct manifestation of God (a theophany) or as a sign of God’s grace. Other meanings associated to the rainbow are peace, hope, new beginnings, a gate to the divine realms, mystery, purity and wholeness of the creation.





From a scientific perspective, a circular rainbow, a halo, is a type of optical phenomenon, forming a circle 22° around the sun. It forms as sunlight is refracted in tiny hexagonal ice crystals suspended in the high layers of the atmosphere. The parhelia circle, which sometimes appears together with the halo, is a white band circling the sky always at the same height above the horizon as the sun. Millions of ice crystals with their vertical faces, each mirroring the sun around the sky, form the circle. 11 Likes

wow av never seen that before..... it's really beautiful

ollydee:

wow av never seen that before..... it's really beautiful



Ya . It is! i was stunned Ya . It is! i was stunned

Wow never seen something like this before

Cool

end time rainbow 2 Likes

wow wow wow

Ok

for the men stop drinking cold water,cold weter day spoil/shrink the vain wa day connect blood to you prick.

ADSENSE ACCOUNT FOR SALE;



CONTACT: 08107347310, salamispycee19@gmail.com

With the crisis rocking kadunna courtsey of the midget, kadunna needs more of this everyday.

Jesus is coming soon. That's one of the signs of endtime... 1 Like

I've Only Seen This Around The Moon. Its Cool. But The Sun Too Close O

LuxChris:

wow wow wow international ambulance international ambulance 2 Likes

It's official Muhammad is coming soon!!

Get the latest betting advice and betting odds for today's Game and also Stand a Chance to Win N35,000!! By predicting the exact outcome of any of the group matches on Goal 9ja Forum. It is totally free to play and participate!! Enjoy while the Offer Last!



Note: if you choose any group you must predict the outcome of the matches in that group or your entry is invalid!



To Learn More Visit: www dot Goal 9ja dot com

Get the latest betting advice and betting odds for today's Game and also Stand a Chance to Win N35,000!! By predicting the exact outcome of any of the group matches on Goal 9ja Forum. It is totally free to play and participate!! Enjoy while the Offer Last!



Note: if you choose any group you must predict the outcome of the matches in that group or your entry is invalid!



To Learn More Visit: www dot Goal 9ja dot com

NwanyiAwkaetiti:

Jesus is coming soon. That's one of the signs of endtime... no be only jesus na mohammed. no be only jesus na mohammed.

Ok

Does that mean is a new beginning for Nigerians?

abdegenius:

This type of rainbow appears in other parts of the Bible, as well as in different other traditions which depict it as a direct manifestation of God (a theophany) or as a sign of God’s grace. Other meanings associated to the rainbow are peace, hope, new beginnings, a gate to the divine realms, mystery, purity and wholeness of the creation.





From a scientific perspective, a circular rainbow, a halo, is a type of optical phenomenon, forming a circle 22° around the sun. It forms as sunlight is refracted in tiny hexagonal ice crystals suspended in the high layers of the atmosphere. The parhelia circle, which sometimes appears together with the halo, is a white band circling the sky always at the same height above the horizon as the sun. Millions of ice crystals with their vertical faces, each mirroring the sun around the sky, form the circle.

Good thing your brain reverted back to normal after that gibberish biblical explanation. Good thing your brain reverted back to normal after that gibberish biblical explanation.

Symptoms of Glaucoma

joeaz58:

end time rainbow mumuness runs in your auricle mumuness runs in your auricle

A dúpé èmí



:/

























I saw it on nairaland today... I mean now but now has passed so I've seen it before I've seen it before...:/I saw it on nairaland today... I mean now but now has passed so I've seen it before

abdegenius:

This is a rare phenomen with different explanation . it is rare because certain things have to be in place ... Well, Today a Halo appear in Kaduna (11:30am) and the sight is glorious.



i did not get a very clear picture but you will love it ...



op op na wa u!which kind phone u dey use?the camera good o! op op na wa u!which kind phone u dey use?the camera good o!

Just seeing it as well beautiful

I have seen it before.

oglalasioux:





Good thing your brain reverted back to normal after that gibberish biblical explanation.

Na wa o Na wa o