Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Pastor Kumuyi: I Will Remove Some Doctrines Of Deeper Life (Throwback Video) (9916 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)

Deeper Life founder, Pastor William Kumuyi has come out to say that he will be removing some of his doctrines.



Of course, Daddy Freeze was quick to point out a second ‘confession’ from a highly respected and renowned pastor in less than 24 hours.



The controversial OAP shared a post on Instagram showing Pastor Kumuyi’s tweet which is bound to have thrown the Deeper Life Ministry into chaos.



Daddy Freeze and the revolution that is Free Nation



Daddy freeze has quickly made a name for himself by creating a niche that tackles age-old Christian religious doctrines.



Being an OAP for popular radio station, Cool FM, gave him the platform he needed to lend his voice to every controversy that popped up among Nigerians.



However, he finally got our attention when he broached topics that were discussed in hushed tones or not at all in Nigerian Christian homes.





Earlier today, we reported that Daddy Freeze shared Benny Hinn post in which he admits to the fact that he may have overworked the prosperity teachings than was needed.



The controversial faith-healing televangelist said this in a shocking confession on Wednesday, February 21, in the wake of the death of renowned evangelist Billy Graham.



Daddy freeze was quick to share a post on Hinn’s admission, saying that “the thieves have started confessing,” captioning the post: “The thieves have started confessing.”





Daddy Freeze has also revealed via another Instagram post that when creating the branding for his drive, Free Nation, it was “ministered to me to make it about Christ, NOT about me.”



Daddy Freeze and tithing



Daddy Freeze’s anti-tithing protest gained a lot of attention this year. Apart from the attention, it also resulted in amazing things.



The Cool FM OAP really started his religious campaign and #freeTheSheeple movement sometime in 2016.



Since then, it has led to the some pretty awesome incidents.



In one of his Youtube videos, the Cool FM on-air personality and religious activist insists that God does not need our money.



He urged Christians to ask before doing paying tithe, offerings and anything in general.



Referring to instances of Pastors lying and taking advantage, Daddy Freeze also advised people to first understand everything before acting.



He says doing this will help to avoid confusion.



http://www.clintgist.com/pastor-kumuyi-to-remove-some-of-his-doctrines-id8032674-html/



https://www.instagram.com/p/Bfl180inOrx/





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Wf-fmJkbRwI The controversial OAP shared a post on Instagram showing Pastor Kumuyi’s tweet which is bound to have thrown the Deeper Life Ministry into chaos.Daddy Freeze and the revolution that is Free NationDaddy freeze has quickly made a name for himself by creating a niche that tackles age-old Christian religious doctrines.Being an OAP for popular radio station, Cool FM, gave him the platform he needed to lend his voice to every controversy that popped up among Nigerians.However, he finally got our attention when he broached topics that were discussed in hushed tones or not at all in Nigerian Christian homes.Earlier today, we reported that Daddy Freeze shared Benny Hinn post in which he admits to the fact that he may have overworked the prosperity teachings than was needed.The controversial faith-healing televangelist said this in a shocking confession on Wednesday, February 21, in the wake of the death of renowned evangelist Billy Graham.Daddy freeze was quick to share a post on Hinn’s admission, saying that “the thieves have started confessing,” captioning the post: “The thieves have started confessing.”Daddy Freeze has also revealed via another Instagram post that when creating the branding for his drive, Free Nation, it was “ministered to me to make it about Christ, NOT about me.”Daddy Freeze and tithingDaddy Freeze’s anti-tithing protest gained a lot of attention this year. Apart from the attention, it also resulted in amazing things.The Cool FM OAP really started his religious campaign and #freeTheSheeple movement sometime in 2016.Since then, it has led to the some pretty awesome incidents.In one of his Youtube videos, the Cool FM on-air personality and religious activist insists that God does not need our money.He urged Christians to ask before doing paying tithe, offerings and anything in general.Referring to instances of Pastors lying and taking advantage, Daddy Freeze also advised people to first understand everything before acting.He says doing this will help to avoid confusion. 1 Like

Knowledge is progressive 4 Likes 1 Share

All glory to Satan. Light is beginning to shine on the demonic stronghold called Christianity. Ramen.





I plead the blood of Satan over every angelic withcraft coming from Yahweh. May every Jewish cross hanging over your life be broken, the way Holy Spirit broke Mary's virginity. I fire ballistic missiles at the 12 hosts of heaven. I bind and rebuke all heavenly principalties, I bind the Lion of Judah, the great opressor, he who was killed be three nails, concerning you reading this, I cast away the Holy Spirit from your life. Take Glory Satan. May the work you've begun on Nairaland grow, from Daddy Freeze to Small boy Adeboye.



Ramen. 5 Likes 6 Shares

sonofluc1fer:

All glory to Satan. Light is beginning to shine on the demonic stronghold called Christianity. Ramen.





I plead the blood of Satan over every angelic withcraft coming from Yahweh. May every Jewish cross hanging over your life be broken, the way Holy Spirit broke Mary's virginity. I fire ballistic missiles at the 12 hosts of heaven. I bind and rebuke all heavenly principalties, I bind the Lion of Judah, the great opressor, he who was killed be three nails, concerning you reading this, I cast away the Holy Spirit from your life. Take Glory Satan. May the work you've begun on Nairaland grow, from Daddy Freeze to Small boy Adeboye.



Ramen. Smh for your insensitivity Smh for your insensitivity 44 Likes 2 Shares

nathanccr:



Smh for your insensitivity to what exactly? to what exactly? 2 Likes 1 Share

thesicilian:

Knowledge is progressive Yeah. Glad to see Nigerian Christians progressing out of the realms of foolishness into knowledge. Good times we live in.. Yeah. Glad to see Nigerian Christians progressing out of the realms of foolishness into knowledge. Good times we live in.. 6 Likes 1 Share

sonofluc1fer:

All glory to Satan. Light is beginning to shine on the demonic stronghold called Christianity. Ramen.





I plead the blood of Satan over every angelic withcraft coming from Yahweh. May every Jewish cross hanging over your life be broken, the way Holy Spirit broke Mary's virginity. I fire ballistic missiles at the 12 hosts of heaven. I bind and rebuke all heavenly principalties, I bind the Lion of Judah, the great opressor, he who was killed be three nails, concerning you reading this, I cast away the Holy Spirit from your life. Take Glory Satan. May the work you've begun on Nairaland grow, from Daddy Freeze to Small boy Adeboye.



Ramen Trash Trash 49 Likes 1 Share

Stale!

V

I believe with time this man will gain so much attention, but that will depend on so many things .

this man will kill somebody

.

More On This

Study In London For Free - International Scholarships At School Of Economic, 2018

www.nairaland.com/4320746/study-london-free-international-scholarship this man will kill somebodyMore On This

The lifeblood of religion is not belief in god but a belief and trust that men who claimed to have heard from god or gotten directions or inspiration from god were actually telling the truth. 1 Like

dis news don tey na.. 1 Like

Don't replace it ooh unless you want God to p........ u people way go go heaven

sonofluc1fer:

All glory to Satan. Light is beginning to shine on the demonic stronghold called Christianity. Ramen.





I plead the blood of Satan over every angelic withcraft coming from Yahweh. May every Jewish cross hanging over your life be broken, the way Holy Spirit broke Mary's virginity. I fire ballistic missiles at the 12 hosts of heaven. I bind and rebuke all heavenly principalties, I bind the Lion of Judah, the great opressor, he who was killed be three nails, concerning you reading this, I cast away the Holy Spirit from your life. Take Glory Satan. May the work you've begun on Nairaland grow, from Daddy Freeze to Small boy Adeboye.



Ramen.



Who let this dog out? Who let this dog out? 28 Likes 2 Shares

sonofluc1fer:

All glory to Satan. Light is beginning to shine on the demonic stronghold called Christianity. Ramen.





I plead the blood of Satan over every angelic withcraft coming from Yahweh. May every Jewish cross hanging over your life be broken, the way Holy Spirit broke Mary's virginity. I fire ballistic missiles at the 12 hosts of heaven. I bind and rebuke all heavenly principalties, I bind the Lion of Judah, the great opressor, he who was killed be three nails, concerning you reading this, I cast away the Holy Spirit from your life. Take Glory Satan. May the work you've begun on Nairaland grow, from Daddy Freeze to Small boy Adeboye.



Ramen.

i dunno why i find this funny, i thinks its a deliberate attempt to provoke Christians, but you ended up being very humorous, very far from annoying i dunno why i find this funny, i thinks its a deliberate attempt to provoke Christians, but you ended up being very humorous, very far from annoying 36 Likes

Religious manipulations. Why create the doctrines in the first place if they cannot be defended with verses in the bible?



Does anyone need anyone to interpret the bible for them? Why then do they need to adapt to misinterpretations from those that initially interpreted the verses for them?



I don't blame those that don't go to church anymore, too much confusion from different denominations.



Yet some people consume all these manufactured doctrines hook, line and sinker. 7 Likes 2 Shares

kumuyi have said this long ago before freez or what started his madness 5 Likes

I have often stated that "Nigerian "Christians" are more religious than been a Christian."



My practice of Christianity starts & ends with love "to God & my neighbours". And I don't need any man made doctrines or interpretations to achieve that, the bible is my guide translated in several languages for easy understanding with the ministration of the holy spirit. I have the option of reading in English & French.

Where there is no law, there is no sin!

H

When doctrines were made by god of men and they claim God spoke to them.



Now that he's planning to remove, did his god also told to remove it??



The God that i know doesnt make mistake and does not do revised edition,cos He is yesterday, Today, tomorrow and forever. And He never make mistakes of addition or subtraction of His laws according to times and ages. SMH... 3 Likes

If you like remove the whole church from the surface of Earth

OP has totally quoted the Pastor out of context. I think the OP needs to learn listening and comprehension. 7 Likes 1 Share

Oya Everyone Lineup make we sing Deeper Life Anthem and Shame Devil Freeze



Jesus only is our message,

Jesus all our theme shall be;

We will lift up Jesus ever,

Jesus only will we see.



Jesus only, Jesus ever,

Jesus all in all we sing,

Savior, Sanctifier, and Healer,

Glorious Lord and coming King.



Jesus only is our Savior,

All our guilt He bore away,

He, our righteousness forever,

All our strength from day to day.



Jesus is our Sanctifier,

Saving us from self and sin,

And with all His Spirit’s fulness,

Filling all our hearts within.



Jesus only is our Healer,

All our sicknesses He bare,

And His risen life and fulness,

All His members still may share.



Jesus only is our Power,

He the gift of Pentecost;

Jesus, breathe Thy pow’r upon us,

Fill us with the Holy Ghost.



And for Jesus we are waiting,

List’ning for the Advent Call;

But ’twill still be Jesus only,

Jesus ever, all in all.



Caution: I am Proudly DLBC Member, Proudly Kumuyist, Kumuyism is running in my blood thats why am Good..Muyis 17 Likes 1 Share

sonofluc1fer:

All glory to Satan. Light is beginning to shine on the demonic stronghold called Christianity. Ramen.





I plead the blood of Satan over every angelic withcraft coming from Yahweh. May every Jewish cross hanging over your life be broken, the way Holy Spirit broke Mary's virginity. I fire ballistic missiles at the 12 hosts of heaven. I bind and rebuke all heavenly principalties, I bind the Lion of Judah, the great opressor, he who was killed be three nails, concerning you reading this, I cast away the Holy Spirit from your life. Take Glory Satan. May the work you've begun on Nairaland grow, from Daddy Freeze to Small boy Adeboye.



Ramen.

Attention seeking clown.... Attention seeking clown.... 2 Likes

Yoruba pastors are self seeking frauds 1 Like 1 Share









1 Like

What is he trying to insinuate now? I mean freeze 1 Like

It is appalling to see some churches laying great emphasis on tithes and paying less concern to the subject of holiness. It is these kind of churches that justify Freeze's argument. But Freeze's argument is wrong; and only wrong can justify wrong.



Pastors who lay so much emphasis on tithes do so because of the levite laws. That's where they shoot themselves, because the "law" doesn't bind us as Christians; which justifies Freeze's stance.

But, tithe paying preceded the Mosaic law. Abraham paid his tithe to Melchizedek, a priest of God (Gen. 14:20/ Hebrews 7)... Melchizedek, of course was a worthy priest, unlike many fake pastors we have these days. Here's my message to Christians, who face a dilemma concerning tithing:

Pay your tithes to your pastor for a job well done. If his teachings and intercessions have brought you closer to God. (Mind you, some pastors are doing their job very well. It's just some members who are not willing to adhere.)

But... If you're tricked into paying your tithes because you expect prosperity and blessings, and you are not living a holy life, either of these two things will happen:

-It's either you keep paying tithe and nothing happens. You continue to wallow in poverty. If this is your case, you should reexamine your spiritual life and get closer to God.

-Or the prosperity comes as expected. Then you should know that it is not from God. When you prosper in sin, it is a sign that your soul is at risk of eternal damnation.



The bottom line is, live a holy life and pay your tithes, bearing in mind that it is for the upkeep of your pastor; the pastor who prays for you and leads you in the path of righteousness. But... You're not compelled to do so. It is not by force.



I also have to note... When you're not living a holy life, your faith will be at the mercy of sugar-coated tongues. Most of these don't speak the truth, but because you are not even pursuing righteousness, you'll end up confused at the end of the day. 2 Likes

Coming from Freeze the antichrist, I'm really not surprised nairaland is giving his the time of day 3 Likes

God has final Judgement ...whom He frees is free in deed!





Follow not the multitude and do evil.





End time! Watch therefore that you enter not into temptation ! 1 Like