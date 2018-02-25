₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Floyd Mayweather Buys A Private Jet For His 41st Birthday (Photos) by Nuella2018: 7:26am
Floyd Mayweather never disappoints when it comes to spending money on things he loves.
Over the weekend he talked about his new, shiny private jet and he already got one for a kick off.
The boxing champion who really loves luxury and spends a lot of money on the most expensive things in life has just acquired a very expensive jet for his personal use in celebration of his 41st birthday.
He shared photos of the private jet on Instagram and wrote;
"I got a new jet for my birthday #AirMayweather #TMT
Photo Credit: @tmtpilot"
The former five-weight world champion, who won all 50 of his professional contents, is widely considered the most gifted fighter of his generation.
Floyd Mayweather flaunted the $100million cheque he received for beating McGregor, he was recently seen in a video having some fun with his $30,000 crystal glass tennis table, which is just about N10million in Nigerian currency.
The short video showed Mayweather was no slouch with a bat in hand. But he could soon be putting his talents to better use in the Octagon.
It was revealed this week that he and McGregr are reportedly in talks over a sensational MMA rematch potentially worth $500million (£360m). The pair met in August 2017, when McGregor was stopped in the 10th round of their glitzy Las Vegas boxing match, Mayweather’s
Floyd Mayweather has repeatedly hinted he could be ready to make his debut in the Octagon and even posted a video of himself stepping into an MMA cage last month.
Longtime MMA commentator Joe Rogan claimed Mayweather is already in talks with UFC president Dana White over a potential ‘billion dollar’ deal to fight.
And Mayweather has bragged that he’d received multi-fight deal offers from the UFC and could make a billion dollars if he enters the octagon.
We got Money Friday night in WeHo heading into Serafina restaurant, and he was all about the glitz of wealth. Aside from the jet, he wanted our photog to get a good look at the chain around his neck.
Our photog took a big chance with the champ, daring to say the chain was shiny like C.Z.
Floyd's 41st birthday is today, and he's throwing a blowout party for himself.
Lately he's been out Conoring McGregor, saying he'd be on top even with one arm. Speaking of ... there's a lot of talk about a UFC match between the 2 , but Floyd remains coy.
See more photos here: http://dailyleakblog.com/2018/02/25/floyd-mayweather-buys-himself-a-private-jet-for-his-birthday/
https://www.instagram.com/p/Bfm0j58gNkG/?hl=en
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Floyd Mayweather Buys A Private Jet For His 41st Birthday (Photos) by konvict007: 7:33am
11 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Floyd Mayweather Buys A Private Jet For His 41st Birthday (Photos) by brownsugar23: 8:02am
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Floyd Mayweather Buys A Private Jet For His 41st Birthday (Photos) by Ahmed0336(m): 8:30am
konvict007:Bros go hustle
67 Likes
|Re: Floyd Mayweather Buys A Private Jet For His 41st Birthday (Photos) by Alphasoar(m): 10:31am
Money answereth all things . . .
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Floyd Mayweather Buys A Private Jet For His 41st Birthday (Photos) by ezex(m): 10:50am
Good for him
Money answereth all things indeed
1 Like
|Re: Floyd Mayweather Buys A Private Jet For His 41st Birthday (Photos) by Oblitz(m): 10:51am
Now that's money talking
Take a look at my signature, stamped concrete is the new flooring method.
its cheap, durable and beautiful.
check out pictures on the link on my signature
|Re: Floyd Mayweather Buys A Private Jet For His 41st Birthday (Photos) by modelmike7(m): 10:51am
It's good to have money.
God please give me plenty of it as I strive and hustle..........
1 Like 2 Shares
|Re: Floyd Mayweather Buys A Private Jet For His 41st Birthday (Photos) by minasota(f): 10:52am
Which way Nigeria
23 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Floyd Mayweather Buys A Private Jet For His 41st Birthday (Photos) by Ikwokrikwo: 10:52am
Did he actually buy it?
1 Like
|Re: Floyd Mayweather Buys A Private Jet For His 41st Birthday (Photos) by michlins: 10:52am
Black man and liability. Make sure you have a stable income to sustain this.
30 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Floyd Mayweather Buys A Private Jet For His 41st Birthday (Photos) by habsydiamond(m): 10:52am
God answer my prayers oooo....am keeping my fingers crossed..
|Re: Floyd Mayweather Buys A Private Jet For His 41st Birthday (Photos) by Mouthgag: 10:52am
See you in 15 years....
Na today,
Ask oritsejafor
7 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Floyd Mayweather Buys A Private Jet For His 41st Birthday (Photos) by elyte89: 10:52am
If u can't make money like maywheather on earth den try to make heaven
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Floyd Mayweather Buys A Private Jet For His 41st Birthday (Photos) by dingbang(m): 10:53am
E be like say I go open boxing betting business
4 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Floyd Mayweather Buys A Private Jet For His 41st Birthday (Photos) by timwudz(m): 10:53am
Baba God bless me
Make my exes see me and bite their finger!
2 Likes
|Re: Floyd Mayweather Buys A Private Jet For His 41st Birthday (Photos) by obrigado080: 10:53am
Uncle floyd as u dey spend money upandan be very careful, ask mike tyson and mc hammer for details...
Congrats all the same...
17 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Floyd Mayweather Buys A Private Jet For His 41st Birthday (Photos) by Barmmyshoes: 10:53am
Nice one
1 Like
|Re: Floyd Mayweather Buys A Private Jet For His 41st Birthday (Photos) by Kingwizzy16(m): 10:53am
Wow hustle pays
Keep your hustling spirit alive God will will answer us too one day
4 Likes
|Re: Floyd Mayweather Buys A Private Jet For His 41st Birthday (Photos) by Kingwizzy16(m): 10:54am
timwudz:
You de find blessings to intimidate others
2 Likes
|Re: Floyd Mayweather Buys A Private Jet For His 41st Birthday (Photos) by hedonistic: 10:54am
Money man.
|Re: Floyd Mayweather Buys A Private Jet For His 41st Birthday (Photos) by Milllz: 10:54am
The guy is very rich no doubt.
His sense of spending is poor.
Buying a private with no stable flow of income is just wrong.
I hope he doesn’t claim bankruptcy again when the IRS come calling again or in the near future.
12 Likes
|Re: Floyd Mayweather Buys A Private Jet For His 41st Birthday (Photos) by mui4love(m): 10:55am
I'm happy for you,enjoy your money.
|Re: Floyd Mayweather Buys A Private Jet For His 41st Birthday (Photos) by Awoo88: 10:55am
Skills, hard work and dedication to one's craft bring nothing but riches and fame
|Re: Floyd Mayweather Buys A Private Jet For His 41st Birthday (Photos) by worworgirl(f): 10:55am
.
|Re: Floyd Mayweather Buys A Private Jet For His 41st Birthday (Photos) by hedonistic: 10:55am
Mouthgag:
The chances that you'll be alive in 15 years are quite low. So you should live and enjoy the moment to the fullest extent that your resources permit (like Mayweather is doing). We only have one very short lifetime on Earth.
4 Likes
|Re: Floyd Mayweather Buys A Private Jet For His 41st Birthday (Photos) by chike1147: 10:55am
will do same on my 41st birthday too
1 Like
|Re: Floyd Mayweather Buys A Private Jet For His 41st Birthday (Photos) by pamdaniel(m): 10:56am
You just make money from beating ppl? God some husbands who beat their wife's just need to be forced into the ring with mayweather
1 Like
|Re: Floyd Mayweather Buys A Private Jet For His 41st Birthday (Photos) by Augiiee(m): 10:56am
Ikwokrikwo:No!, he stole it
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Floyd Mayweather Buys A Private Jet For His 41st Birthday (Photos) by timwudz(m): 10:56am
Kingwizzy16:Dem leave me cause I no get money
Dem under rate me
Make God bless me so them go know say God is God
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Floyd Mayweather Buys A Private Jet For His 41st Birthday (Photos) by peacockremi(m): 10:57am
konvict007:for ur case to b settle u gat to face me and beat me
