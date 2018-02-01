₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Lizzy Johnson Suleman Celebrates Her Birthday In Style (Photos) by Mztarstrechy(m): 7:12pm On Feb 25
Elder Imodu Sule(pictured in black), the biological father of the Restoration Apostle Johnson Suleman today joined Apostle Suleman and his children to celebrate his daughter-in-law, Dr. Lizzy Johnson Suleman who marked her birthday with a party.Dr Lizzy was pictured kneeling down for Apostle Suleman at the event.
See photos below
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2018/02/photos-from-apostle-suleman-wife.html?m=1
|Re: Lizzy Johnson Suleman Celebrates Her Birthday In Style (Photos) by Mztarstrechy(m): 7:13pm On Feb 25
|Re: Lizzy Johnson Suleman Celebrates Her Birthday In Style (Photos) by Mztarstrechy(m): 7:13pm On Feb 25
Mztarstrechy:more
|Re: Lizzy Johnson Suleman Celebrates Her Birthday In Style (Photos) by timwudz(m): 7:16pm On Feb 25
Publicity stunt
|Re: Lizzy Johnson Suleman Celebrates Her Birthday In Style (Photos) by Aonkuuse(m): 7:16pm On Feb 25
Daddy and mummy as they call them, 21 century pastors. happy birthday sir, you no invite Steph?
|Re: Lizzy Johnson Suleman Celebrates Her Birthday In Style (Photos) by phlame(m): 7:29pm On Feb 25
Aonkuuse:
|Re: Lizzy Johnson Suleman Celebrates Her Birthday In Style (Photos) by princeking2(m): 7:33pm On Feb 25
Happy Birthday to them.
Enjoy yourselves, don't give a thought to what people say or do. Afterall nobody holy pass.
|Re: Lizzy Johnson Suleman Celebrates Her Birthday In Style (Photos) by GraGra247: 8:08pm On Feb 25
That's what happens when money dey flow. Which woman go gree knee down for her hubby when he no get money. His name will turn to "useless man" by force Lolz.
So guys double ya hustle cos feminists are making it more difficult for relationships wey money no dey.
|Re: Lizzy Johnson Suleman Celebrates Her Birthday In Style (Photos) by HallaDaTruth: 8:29pm On Feb 25
It's no big deal, lots of love to apostle suleman. That little freeze go dey roll on the floor with envy
|Re: Lizzy Johnson Suleman Celebrates Her Birthday In Style (Photos) by smokedfish: 9:35pm On Feb 25
Una for invite Steph na
Make she come confuse the whole thing
Bcz her n confusion are........
|Re: Lizzy Johnson Suleman Celebrates Her Birthday In Style (Photos) by swiz123(m): 9:36pm On Feb 25
GraGra247:
The apostle is fake. He never hustled, he only used diabolical means to amass wealth
|Re: Lizzy Johnson Suleman Celebrates Her Birthday In Style (Photos) by yeyerolling: 9:36pm On Feb 25
Apostle has come a long way. But those who knw him from d time hin start. Know d real him
|Re: Lizzy Johnson Suleman Celebrates Her Birthday In Style (Photos) by kingzjay(m): 9:37pm On Feb 25
Let her cease the moment and be happy joor especially now that Steph has crawled into her shelf like a snail.
This would have been more better if it wasn't done infront of the cameramen to attract public attention
|Re: Lizzy Johnson Suleman Celebrates Her Birthday In Style (Photos) by DollarAngel(m): 9:37pm On Feb 25
Virteous Woman
|Re: Lizzy Johnson Suleman Celebrates Her Birthday In Style (Photos) by ishowdotgmail(m): 9:37pm On Feb 25
Daddy Freeze won't find this news comfortable with him
|Re: Lizzy Johnson Suleman Celebrates Her Birthday In Style (Photos) by kelvinezeh55(m): 9:37pm On Feb 25
They look good..., but am missing steph
|Re: Lizzy Johnson Suleman Celebrates Her Birthday In Style (Photos) by id4sho(m): 9:38pm On Feb 25
OTOBOLIZER, GOD saved his ministry if not, he could have packed up. flesh greed is a killer
|Re: Lizzy Johnson Suleman Celebrates Her Birthday In Style (Photos) by SAMBARRY: 9:38pm On Feb 25
Like someone has rightly said it's plain publicity stunt.after all the sex scandal trailing her husband? The only reason she's still sticking with him is because the money the ministry is producing is too juicy so.she can't afford to leave.if not where will she get money for wigs and hats and the honour that comes with mummy g.o
Kati kati
The WAY Stephanie go dey ride suleiman phenese henn,e no go get part 2.the babe go put suleiman brain under her armpit and begin to take over his conglomerate.ask shade okoya
BY THE way this suleiman coat abi na jacket resemble all those old school magician them
Shine shine jacket
Apoche,ebano
|Re: Lizzy Johnson Suleman Celebrates Her Birthday In Style (Photos) by harizonal123(m): 9:39pm On Feb 25
Wise woman
|Re: Lizzy Johnson Suleman Celebrates Her Birthday In Style (Photos) by ufuosman(m): 9:39pm On Feb 25
Happy birthday to her
|Re: Lizzy Johnson Suleman Celebrates Her Birthday In Style (Photos) by Euouae: 9:39pm On Feb 25
Standing back man
|Re: Lizzy Johnson Suleman Celebrates Her Birthday In Style (Photos) by Franzinni: 9:40pm On Feb 25
otobo's side chick.....Haha
I forgot the name of that actress that he likes to finish on her back.... The one he dash Benz suv...for services well rendered.... Kai
Daniel okeke or something close...
|Re: Lizzy Johnson Suleman Celebrates Her Birthday In Style (Photos) by OlowoB(m): 9:40pm On Feb 25
yeyerolling:
What if he has changed? I understand the man may not be clean and all but who are we to judge people? Just so you know, I am not his church member.
|Re: Lizzy Johnson Suleman Celebrates Her Birthday In Style (Photos) by blesskewe(f): 9:44pm On Feb 25
When Ronaldo did his birthday we saw only one cake but this one carry five plus the one where get shoe
|Re: Lizzy Johnson Suleman Celebrates Her Birthday In Style (Photos) by SAMBARRY: 9:45pm On Feb 25
Franzinni:Stephanie or daniella.e be like say im bed customer wey dey service im phenese plenty o
|Re: Lizzy Johnson Suleman Celebrates Her Birthday In Style (Photos) by RealGucci: 9:52pm On Feb 25
otobo fuka
|Re: Lizzy Johnson Suleman Celebrates Her Birthday In Style (Photos) by LesbianBoy(m): 9:58pm On Feb 25
So even after apostle opened daniella okeke's legs and had sex with her and ended at her big back side, his wife is still with him and even kneeling down for him
Money sef
|Re: Lizzy Johnson Suleman Celebrates Her Birthday In Style (Photos) by Lanre4uonly(m): 10:23pm On Feb 25
Happy birthday ma'am.
|Re: Lizzy Johnson Suleman Celebrates Her Birthday In Style (Photos) by BIXYBABE(f): 10:35pm On Feb 25
ok
|Re: Lizzy Johnson Suleman Celebrates Her Birthday In Style (Photos) by ifrosh: 10:43pm On Feb 25
timwudz:Pastor wey dey trend......believe me christianity is upside-down.
|Re: Lizzy Johnson Suleman Celebrates Her Birthday In Style (Photos) by blackpanda: 10:56pm On Feb 25
D problem i have with these fake pastors is their ability to diffuse and confuse their gullible weak followers
|Re: Lizzy Johnson Suleman Celebrates Her Birthday In Style (Photos) by bigstan11787: 10:59pm On Feb 25
Sometimes I wonder how people couwget d effrontery or boldness ro talk negatively against a man of God without the fear of God,even if u re a muslem,don't u have fear for ur imam?, if it were the time of old, alot of u dt speak evil against men of God in nairaland wch does not even concern u WOULD VE DIED, U NAIRALANND FOR JUST DY LOST MEMBERS DAILY..plss reppent
