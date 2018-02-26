Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Lai Mohammed's Outfit To Real Madrid Stadium In Spain (Photos) (26096 Views)

On Friday February 16, 2018, Nigeria's Honourable Minister Of Information, Culture and Tourism Alhaji Lai Mohammed paid a guided tour to Real Madrid Stadium, Santiago Barnabeu, Madrid, Spain.



But his outfit during the tour looks quite interesting!



lol this man is good at disgracing Nigerians, sir it's not funny 182 Likes 4 Shares

chai, wot sort of dress code is this 11 Likes

Alhaji Lai Mohammed.

He looks like an orphaned RAT beaten by rain. He looks like an orphaned RAT beaten by rain. 78 Likes 3 Shares

He looks like an orphaned RAT beaten by rain.

Shatap. Orphan rats dont use to lie about vacation without visa. Shatap. Orphan rats dont use to lie about vacation without visa. 20 Likes 4 Shares

Just Negodu! 12 Likes 1 Share

A top government official with a conscience will not be doing this just days after such a massive kidnap of school children. 62 Likes 1 Share

our representatives doing what they do best 2 Likes

Shatap. Orphan rats dont use to lie about vacation without visa.



Give him sense by any means necessary brother. Give him sense by any means necessary brother. 17 Likes 2 Shares

Give him sense by any means necessary brother.

Stop behaving like a 10 years old kid shatap there and get outgrow sense dudeStop behaving like a 10 years old kid 18 Likes 2 Shares

I am equal to the task sir. He must show me his uae visa.

just don't derail threads because I'll always report you just don't derail threads because I'll always report you 8 Likes

He needs basketball trainers to go with the agbada. 4 Likes 1 Share

Bush man! 4 Likes

Local man. 1 Like

Am sure he will come out soon to list this as part of Buhari's achievement. 11 Likes

Is he Yoruba or Hausa 4 Likes

Why chose a liar as your information minister? This man is the begining of Buhari's failures 12 Likes 2 Shares

He looks like someone that was just released from asylum 16 Likes

All I see is 3 wise lie men with wicked smiles 1 Like

Is he Yoruba or Hausa he is ibo by father and Yoruba by mother and hausa by family he is ibo by father and Yoruba by mother and hausa by family

When we are going tru worst times and this man is busy touring #Godhelpnigeria 3 Likes