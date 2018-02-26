₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,966,620 members, 4,103,826 topics. Date: Monday, 26 February 2018 at 02:01 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Lai Mohammed's Outfit To Real Madrid Stadium In Spain (Photos) (26096 Views)
|Lai Mohammed's Outfit To Real Madrid Stadium In Spain (Photos) by GistmoreNG: 7:18pm On Feb 25
GistMore.com
On Friday February 16, 2018, Nigeria's Honourable Minister Of Information, Culture and Tourism Alhaji Lai Mohammed paid a guided tour to Real Madrid Stadium, Santiago Barnabeu, Madrid, Spain.
But his outfit during the tour looks quite interesting!
https://www.gistmore.com/check-lai-mohammeds-outfit-visit-real-madrid-stadium-photos
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Lai Mohammed's Outfit To Real Madrid Stadium In Spain (Photos) by GistmoreNG: 7:18pm On Feb 25
1 Like
|Re: Lai Mohammed's Outfit To Real Madrid Stadium In Spain (Photos) by Aonkuuse(m): 7:21pm On Feb 25
lol this man is good at disgracing Nigerians, sir it's not funny
182 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Lai Mohammed's Outfit To Real Madrid Stadium In Spain (Photos) by madridguy(m): 7:22pm On Feb 25
2 Likes
|Re: Lai Mohammed's Outfit To Real Madrid Stadium In Spain (Photos) by obynocute(m): 7:23pm On Feb 25
chai, wot sort of dress code is this
11 Likes
|Re: Lai Mohammed's Outfit To Real Madrid Stadium In Spain (Photos) by maclatunji: 7:25pm On Feb 25
Alhaji Lai Mohammed.
|Re: Lai Mohammed's Outfit To Real Madrid Stadium In Spain (Photos) by PointZerom: 7:37pm On Feb 25
He looks like an orphaned RAT beaten by rain.
78 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Lai Mohammed's Outfit To Real Madrid Stadium In Spain (Photos) by wailersarefools: 7:39pm On Feb 25
PointZerom:
Shatap. Orphan rats dont use to lie about vacation without visa.
20 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Lai Mohammed's Outfit To Real Madrid Stadium In Spain (Photos) by jonsnow12(m): 7:40pm On Feb 25
Just Negodu!
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Lai Mohammed's Outfit To Real Madrid Stadium In Spain (Photos) by thesicilian: 7:48pm On Feb 25
A top government official with a conscience will not be doing this just days after such a massive kidnap of school children.
62 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Lai Mohammed's Outfit To Real Madrid Stadium In Spain (Photos) by LIFEisSIMPLE: 7:50pm On Feb 25
our representatives doing what they do best
2 Likes
|Re: Lai Mohammed's Outfit To Real Madrid Stadium In Spain (Photos) by omenkaLives(m): 7:56pm On Feb 25
wailersarefools:
Give him sense by any means necessary brother.
17 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Lai Mohammed's Outfit To Real Madrid Stadium In Spain (Photos) by UduMgbo1: 8:05pm On Feb 25
omenkaLives:
shatap there and get out
grow sense dude
Stop behaving like a 10 years old kid
18 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Lai Mohammed's Outfit To Real Madrid Stadium In Spain (Photos) by UduMgbo1: 8:07pm On Feb 25
wailersarefools:
just don't derail threads because I'll always report you
8 Likes
|Re: Lai Mohammed's Outfit To Real Madrid Stadium In Spain (Photos) by Omeokachie: 9:12pm On Feb 25
He needs basketball trainers to go with the agbada.
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Lai Mohammed's Outfit To Real Madrid Stadium In Spain (Photos) by MrRichmond: 9:30pm On Feb 25
Bush man!
4 Likes
|Re: Lai Mohammed's Outfit To Real Madrid Stadium In Spain (Photos) by J2381: 9:39pm On Feb 25
Local man.
1 Like
|Re: Lai Mohammed's Outfit To Real Madrid Stadium In Spain (Photos) by ishowdotgmail(m): 9:39pm On Feb 25
Am sure he will come out soon to list this as part of Buhari's achievement.
11 Likes
|Re: Lai Mohammed's Outfit To Real Madrid Stadium In Spain (Photos) by orbis(m): 9:40pm On Feb 25
Is he Yoruba or Hausa
4 Likes
|Re: Lai Mohammed's Outfit To Real Madrid Stadium In Spain (Photos) by afbstrategies: 9:40pm On Feb 25
Why chose a liar as your information minister? This man is the begining of Buhari's failures
12 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Lai Mohammed's Outfit To Real Madrid Stadium In Spain (Photos) by mayowascholar(m): 9:40pm On Feb 25
lols
1 Like
|Re: Lai Mohammed's Outfit To Real Madrid Stadium In Spain (Photos) by oluwasegun007(m): 9:40pm On Feb 25
j
|Re: Lai Mohammed's Outfit To Real Madrid Stadium In Spain (Photos) by DollarAngel(m): 9:40pm On Feb 25
He looks like someone that was just released from asylum
16 Likes
|Re: Lai Mohammed's Outfit To Real Madrid Stadium In Spain (Photos) by wristbangle(m): 9:40pm On Feb 25
All I see is 3
1 Like
|Re: Lai Mohammed's Outfit To Real Madrid Stadium In Spain (Photos) by hensben(m): 9:41pm On Feb 25
Jew man
2 Likes
|Re: Lai Mohammed's Outfit To Real Madrid Stadium In Spain (Photos) by Iyalayaibomaku: 9:42pm On Feb 25
orbis:he is ibo by father and Yoruba by mother and hausa by family
|Re: Lai Mohammed's Outfit To Real Madrid Stadium In Spain (Photos) by Flickzvill(m): 9:42pm On Feb 25
When we are going tru worst times and this man is busy touring #Godhelpnigeria
3 Likes
|Re: Lai Mohammed's Outfit To Real Madrid Stadium In Spain (Photos) by Newpride(m): 9:43pm On Feb 25
When lies supercedes and precedes everything he does, the he must dress this way.
wearing a coat (that one no be suit) on top agbada.
I leave the rest for nairalanders
4 Likes
Alleged False Declaration Of Assets: Court Halts Saraki’s Trial / Faleke Visits Ocholi's Family - Touching Photos / Sani Daura Appointed As New Northern Elders Forum Chairman
Viewing this topic: KADASE, afbstrategies, BigIyanga, chidihandsome(m), ArinzeAlec(m), Ikmontana1 and 20 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 15