Lai Mohammed's Outfit To Real Madrid Stadium In Spain (Photos) by GistmoreNG: 7:18pm On Feb 25
On Friday February 16, 2018, Nigeria's Honourable Minister Of Information, Culture and Tourism Alhaji Lai Mohammed paid a guided tour to Real Madrid Stadium, Santiago Barnabeu, Madrid, Spain.

But his outfit during the tour looks quite interesting!

Re: Lai Mohammed's Outfit To Real Madrid Stadium In Spain (Photos) by GistmoreNG: 7:18pm On Feb 25
Re: Lai Mohammed's Outfit To Real Madrid Stadium In Spain (Photos) by Aonkuuse(m): 7:21pm On Feb 25
lol this man is good at disgracing Nigerians, sir it's not funny

Re: Lai Mohammed's Outfit To Real Madrid Stadium In Spain (Photos) by madridguy(m): 7:22pm On Feb 25
grin

Re: Lai Mohammed's Outfit To Real Madrid Stadium In Spain (Photos) by obynocute(m): 7:23pm On Feb 25
chai, wot sort of dress code is this

Re: Lai Mohammed's Outfit To Real Madrid Stadium In Spain (Photos) by maclatunji: 7:25pm On Feb 25
Alhaji Lai Mohammed.
Re: Lai Mohammed's Outfit To Real Madrid Stadium In Spain (Photos) by PointZerom: 7:37pm On Feb 25
grin grin He looks like an orphaned RAT beaten by rain.

Re: Lai Mohammed's Outfit To Real Madrid Stadium In Spain (Photos) by wailersarefools: 7:39pm On Feb 25
PointZerom:
grin grin He looks like an orphaned RAT beaten by rain.

Shatap. Orphan rats dont use to lie about vacation without visa.

Re: Lai Mohammed's Outfit To Real Madrid Stadium In Spain (Photos) by jonsnow12(m): 7:40pm On Feb 25
Just Negodu!

Re: Lai Mohammed's Outfit To Real Madrid Stadium In Spain (Photos) by thesicilian: 7:48pm On Feb 25
A top government official with a conscience will not be doing this just days after such a massive kidnap of school children.

Re: Lai Mohammed's Outfit To Real Madrid Stadium In Spain (Photos) by LIFEisSIMPLE: 7:50pm On Feb 25
our representatives doing what they do best

Re: Lai Mohammed's Outfit To Real Madrid Stadium In Spain (Photos) by omenkaLives(m): 7:56pm On Feb 25
wailersarefools:
[s][/s]
Shatap. Orphan rats dont use to lie about vacation without visa.
cheesy cheesy

Give him sense by any means necessary brother. cheesy

Re: Lai Mohammed's Outfit To Real Madrid Stadium In Spain (Photos) by UduMgbo1: 8:05pm On Feb 25
omenkaLives:
cheesy cheesy

Give him sense by any means necessary brother. cheesy

shatap there and get out
grow sense dude
Stop behaving like a 10 years old kid cheesy

Re: Lai Mohammed's Outfit To Real Madrid Stadium In Spain (Photos) by UduMgbo1: 8:07pm On Feb 25
wailersarefools:

I am equal to the task sir. He must show me his uae visa.

just don't derail threads because I'll always report you cool

Re: Lai Mohammed's Outfit To Real Madrid Stadium In Spain (Photos) by Omeokachie: 9:12pm On Feb 25
He needs basketball trainers to go with the agbada.

Re: Lai Mohammed's Outfit To Real Madrid Stadium In Spain (Photos) by MrRichmond: 9:30pm On Feb 25
Bush man! gringringrin

Re: Lai Mohammed's Outfit To Real Madrid Stadium In Spain (Photos) by J2381: 9:39pm On Feb 25
Local man. grin

Re: Lai Mohammed's Outfit To Real Madrid Stadium In Spain (Photos) by ishowdotgmail(m): 9:39pm On Feb 25
Am sure he will come out soon to list this as part of Buhari's achievement.

Re: Lai Mohammed's Outfit To Real Madrid Stadium In Spain (Photos) by orbis(m): 9:40pm On Feb 25
Is he Yoruba or Hausa

Re: Lai Mohammed's Outfit To Real Madrid Stadium In Spain (Photos) by afbstrategies: 9:40pm On Feb 25
Why chose a liar as your information minister? This man is the begining of Buhari's failures undecided

Re: Lai Mohammed's Outfit To Real Madrid Stadium In Spain (Photos) by mayowascholar(m): 9:40pm On Feb 25
lols

Re: Lai Mohammed's Outfit To Real Madrid Stadium In Spain (Photos) by oluwasegun007(m): 9:40pm On Feb 25
j
Re: Lai Mohammed's Outfit To Real Madrid Stadium In Spain (Photos) by DollarAngel(m): 9:40pm On Feb 25
He looks like someone that was just released from asylum

Re: Lai Mohammed's Outfit To Real Madrid Stadium In Spain (Photos) by wristbangle(m): 9:40pm On Feb 25
All I see is 3 wise lie men with wicked smiles

Re: Lai Mohammed's Outfit To Real Madrid Stadium In Spain (Photos) by hensben(m): 9:41pm On Feb 25
Jew man

Re: Lai Mohammed's Outfit To Real Madrid Stadium In Spain (Photos) by Iyalayaibomaku: 9:42pm On Feb 25
orbis:
Is he Yoruba or Hausa
he is ibo by father and Yoruba by mother and hausa by family
Re: Lai Mohammed's Outfit To Real Madrid Stadium In Spain (Photos) by Flickzvill(m): 9:42pm On Feb 25
When we are going tru worst times and this man is busy touring #Godhelpnigeria cry

Re: Lai Mohammed's Outfit To Real Madrid Stadium In Spain (Photos) by Newpride(m): 9:43pm On Feb 25
When lies supercedes and precedes everything he does, the he must dress this way.
wearing a coat (that one no be suit) on top agbada. grin grin grin
I leave the rest for nairalanders

