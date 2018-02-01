Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / TV/Movies / Layla Amanii: BBNaija Teddy A’s Baby Mama (Photos) (14541 Views)

Now,the identity of his son’s mother had been revealed and she is a stunner.



According to reports ,Teddy A’s alleged baby mama hails from Morocco and her name is Layla Amanii.



It is not known if they are still together.However ,he has made it clear he is in a relationship.





She just be like one babe I jam for hotel now 14 Likes

Ew more like his motherhow old is she? 2 Likes

wow..



And one guy would look how clean she is and be killing himself over her.



That's why I tell guys that hustling is meant for you and you alone, money can't buy loyalty.



Tomorrow is Monday, no one should quote me 5 Likes 2 Shares

I just pray monkey dont run away with her...

Cute

she is dame Beautiful!!!! 1 Share

Teddy A gat level 7 Likes 1 Share

who baby mama hep, hoes in disguise. 1 Like

I see only three guys capable of winning that 45mula.for bbn. The girls are there for another thing not the money.

TeddyA

Rico swavey

Miracle 2 Likes 1 Share

It's like baby mama's are the in thing. If you don't have baby mama people now look Down on you. Nawa oh. # normalising the unconventional 11 Likes 1 Share

this one that looks like 2 by 2 plank wood? 3 Likes

Spareno1 lool alike

she is a Moroccan 1 Like

She's pretty but my babe is damn Prettier 1 Like

Wettin make we do?



Chop the Somalian?



Yoruba obsession for other nations women is pathetic.



Just about every other woman is beautiful except their own.



madness! 3 Likes

I saw her around Crush cafe at Gwarimpa

samzzycash:

I see only three guys capable of winning that 45mula.for bbn. The girls are there for another thing not the money.

TeddyA

Rico swavey

Miracle which miracle? that nigga will leave the show very soon which miracle? that nigga will leave the show very soon 1 Like

She looks old and ugly. 2 Likes

The game is between...potential winner...

Teddy A

Or

Miracle



Then Tobi has an outside chance as well. 2 Likes

Gmajor:

It's like baby mama's are the in thing. If you don't have baby mama people now look Down on you. Nawa oh. # normalising the unconventional It's the other way round actually don't get why you're lying. It's the other way round actually don't get why you're lying.

Dude went for the Muller

Fine boy

He's so matured and he get brain

Nice one 2 Likes

LyfeJennings:

Fine boy

He's so matured and he get brain

Nice one

Homo! U be Bobrisky Homo! U be Bobrisky 3 Likes

Oh! Poor Bam bam

The way this baby Mama of a thing is being promoted, I just weak o.... Abi na olosho people just the pay to born for them.

Morocco, they allow foreigners marry their women? 1 Like

Rico for the moola. He's so himself. Doesn't need no one to be happy 1 Like

Dope , Teddy A knows what's up...

She no fine like Igbo girls.

Please I can no longer get bbn on gotv. Anyone with me or do I have a problem with my decoder