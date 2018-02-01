₦airaland Forum

Layla Amanii: BBNaija Teddy A’s Baby Mama (Photos) by 360frolic(m): 8:55pm On Feb 25
It’s no news that Teddy A, one of the ongoing reality show Big Brother Naija 2018 housemate has a son whom he has always gushed about .

Now,the identity of his son’s mother had been revealed and she is a stunner.

According to reports ,Teddy A’s alleged baby mama hails from Morocco and her name is Layla Amanii.

It is not known if they are still together.However ,he has made it clear he is in a relationship.


http://www.newshelmng.com/2018/02/photos-meet-bbnaijas-teddy-as-stunning.html

Re: Layla Amanii: BBNaija Teddy A’s Baby Mama (Photos) by Homeboiy: 8:57pm On Feb 25
She just be like one babe I jam for hotel now undecided

Re: Layla Amanii: BBNaija Teddy A’s Baby Mama (Photos) by dfriendlyadvice: 9:27pm On Feb 25
Ew more like his motherhow old is she?

Re: Layla Amanii: BBNaija Teddy A’s Baby Mama (Photos) by LordBaelish: 10:34pm On Feb 25
wow..

And one guy would look how clean she is and be killing himself over her.

That's why I tell guys that hustling is meant for you and you alone, money can't buy loyalty.

Tomorrow is Monday, no one should quote me

Re: Layla Amanii: BBNaija Teddy A’s Baby Mama (Photos) by etugba(m): 10:35pm On Feb 25
I just pray monkey dont run away with her...
Re: Layla Amanii: BBNaija Teddy A’s Baby Mama (Photos) by MhizAJ(f): 10:35pm On Feb 25
Cute
Re: Layla Amanii: BBNaija Teddy A’s Baby Mama (Photos) by Litesanti(m): 10:35pm On Feb 25
she is dame Beautiful!!!!

Re: Layla Amanii: BBNaija Teddy A’s Baby Mama (Photos) by Daslim180(m): 10:36pm On Feb 25
Teddy A gat level

Re: Layla Amanii: BBNaija Teddy A’s Baby Mama (Photos) by id4sho(m): 10:36pm On Feb 25
who baby mama hep, hoes in disguise.

Re: Layla Amanii: BBNaija Teddy A’s Baby Mama (Photos) by samzzycash(m): 10:36pm On Feb 25
I see only three guys capable of winning that 45mula.for bbn. The girls are there for another thing not the money.
TeddyA
Rico swavey
Miracle

Re: Layla Amanii: BBNaija Teddy A’s Baby Mama (Photos) by Gmajor(m): 10:37pm On Feb 25
It's like baby mama's are the in thing. If you don't have baby mama people now look Down on you. Nawa oh. # normalising the unconventional

Re: Layla Amanii: BBNaija Teddy A’s Baby Mama (Photos) by chinex276(m): 10:37pm On Feb 25
this one that looks like 2 by 2 plank wood?

Re: Layla Amanii: BBNaija Teddy A’s Baby Mama (Photos) by LadyGoddiva(f): 10:38pm On Feb 25
Spareno1 lool alike
Re: Layla Amanii: BBNaija Teddy A’s Baby Mama (Photos) by Asowari(m): 10:39pm On Feb 25
she is a Moroccan grin

Re: Layla Amanii: BBNaija Teddy A’s Baby Mama (Photos) by akeentech(m): 10:39pm On Feb 25
She's pretty but my babe is damn Prettier

Re: Layla Amanii: BBNaija Teddy A’s Baby Mama (Photos) by letusbepieces: 10:39pm On Feb 25
Wettin make we do?

Chop the Somalian?

Yoruba obsession for other nations women is pathetic.

Just about every other woman is beautiful except their own.

madness!

Re: Layla Amanii: BBNaija Teddy A’s Baby Mama (Photos) by asscb(m): 10:40pm On Feb 25
I saw her around Crush cafe at Gwarimpa grin grin
Re: Layla Amanii: BBNaija Teddy A’s Baby Mama (Photos) by Asowari(m): 10:40pm On Feb 25
samzzycash:
I see only three guys capable of winning that 45mula.for bbn. The girls are there for another thing not the money.
TeddyA
Rico swavey
Miracle
which miracle? that nigga will leave the show very soon

Re: Layla Amanii: BBNaija Teddy A’s Baby Mama (Photos) by Antoinemercer: 10:41pm On Feb 25
She looks old and ugly.

Re: Layla Amanii: BBNaija Teddy A’s Baby Mama (Photos) by Blainz(m): 10:41pm On Feb 25
The game is between...potential winner...
Teddy A
Or
Miracle

Then Tobi has an outside chance as well.

Re: Layla Amanii: BBNaija Teddy A’s Baby Mama (Photos) by Antoinemercer: 10:42pm On Feb 25
Gmajor:
It's like baby mama's are the in thing. If you don't have baby mama people now look Down on you. Nawa oh. # normalising the unconventional
It's the other way round actually don't get why you're lying.
Re: Layla Amanii: BBNaija Teddy A’s Baby Mama (Photos) by DollarAngel(m): 10:42pm On Feb 25
Dude went for the Muller

Re: Layla Amanii: BBNaija Teddy A’s Baby Mama (Photos) by LyfeJennings(m): 10:45pm On Feb 25
Fine boy
He's so matured and he get brain
Nice one

Re: Layla Amanii: BBNaija Teddy A’s Baby Mama (Photos) by letusbepieces: 10:46pm On Feb 25
LyfeJennings:
Fine boy
He's so matured and he get brain
Nice one

Homo! U be Bobrisky

Re: Layla Amanii: BBNaija Teddy A’s Baby Mama (Photos) by royalamour(m): 10:46pm On Feb 25
Oh! Poor Bam bam
Re: Layla Amanii: BBNaija Teddy A’s Baby Mama (Photos) by stano2(m): 10:48pm On Feb 25
The way this baby Mama of a thing is being promoted, I just weak o.... Abi na olosho people just the pay to born for them.
Re: Layla Amanii: BBNaija Teddy A’s Baby Mama (Photos) by Blackfyre: 10:48pm On Feb 25
Morocco, they allow foreigners marry their women?

Re: Layla Amanii: BBNaija Teddy A’s Baby Mama (Photos) by iamsirmichael1: 10:48pm On Feb 25
Rico for the moola. He's so himself. Doesn't need no one to be happy

Re: Layla Amanii: BBNaija Teddy A’s Baby Mama (Photos) by 3RNEST(m): 10:48pm On Feb 25
Dope , Teddy A knows what's up...
Re: Layla Amanii: BBNaija Teddy A’s Baby Mama (Photos) by legitnow: 10:50pm On Feb 25
She no fine like Igbo girls.
Re: Layla Amanii: BBNaija Teddy A’s Baby Mama (Photos) by Dumdumfashion(f): 10:50pm On Feb 25
Please I can no longer get bbn on gotv. Anyone with me or do I have a problem with my decoder
Re: Layla Amanii: BBNaija Teddy A’s Baby Mama (Photos) by Marioalert: 10:50pm On Feb 25
she resemble my Bleep mate

