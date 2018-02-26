₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|2019: PDP Governor Plots With Buhari’s Men - Tribune by Islie: 9:16pm On Feb 25
• MEETS PRESIDENT’S CAMPAIGNERS IN LONDON
•TO FOIST WEAK PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE ON PDP
Lanre Adewole - Abuja
http://www.tribuneonlineng.com/2019-pdp-gov-plots-buharis-men/
|Re: 2019: PDP Governor Plots With Buhari’s Men - Tribune by funsho79: 9:33pm On Feb 25
Hmmm.....Lie lie!!
4 Likes
|Re: 2019: PDP Governor Plots With Buhari’s Men - Tribune by CoolFreeday(m): 10:03pm On Feb 25
Anything is possible in Nigeria.
After all, he knows there is no match for PMB currently
5 Likes
|Re: 2019: PDP Governor Plots With Buhari’s Men - Tribune by ItsTutsi(m): 10:12pm On Feb 25
man this codeine has made me comprehend nothing on this right up
4 Likes
|Re: 2019: PDP Governor Plots With Buhari’s Men - Tribune by Sweetcollins: 10:24pm On Feb 25
Ok
Online polling eventually Dankwanmbo is selected
Like for Dankwanmbo share for PMB
30 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: 2019: PDP Governor Plots With Buhari’s Men - Tribune by akeentech(m): 10:25pm On Feb 25
Sweetcollins:
|Re: 2019: PDP Governor Plots With Buhari’s Men - Tribune by tunjijones(m): 10:25pm On Feb 25
.
|Re: 2019: PDP Governor Plots With Buhari’s Men - Tribune by Newpride(m): 10:30pm On Feb 25
Any northerner that is produced by APC come 2019 to complete their 8 years is welcome and approved expect pmb.
pdp shld forget bringing a new northerner who will spend 8 afresh plus the 4 years of pmb making 12 years of nigeria bn ruled by northerners.
Come 2023, power must return to the south.
|Re: 2019: PDP Governor Plots With Buhari’s Men - Tribune by Wishaky(f): 10:30pm On Feb 25
CoolFreeday:
Seriously no match for him for now oohh, he is still d best among all.
6 Likes
|Re: 2019: PDP Governor Plots With Buhari’s Men - Tribune by omenkaLives(m): 10:30pm On Feb 25
I can hardly wait to have a good laugh at those pigs that think elections are won through hate and online insults and likes and shares.
When their fathers are busy cutting deals with "the devil", they busy themselves whining and grunting day in day out over what they know next to nothing about.
2019 would indeed be very interesting.
5 Likes
|Re: 2019: PDP Governor Plots With Buhari’s Men - Tribune by NnamdiN: 10:31pm On Feb 25
ItsTutsi:didn't understand anything there, it's not the codeine.
2 Likes
|Re: 2019: PDP Governor Plots With Buhari’s Men - Tribune by Lanre4uonly(m): 10:31pm On Feb 25
Expect the unexpected when it comes to Nigeria politics.
|Re: 2019: PDP Governor Plots With Buhari’s Men - Tribune by asmovic(m): 10:32pm On Feb 25
ItsTutsi:stop taking codeine. You are allergic to it. most especially, this your comment.
|Re: 2019: PDP Governor Plots With Buhari’s Men - Tribune by fahren(m): 10:33pm On Feb 25
This APC people are so desperate, they have a PhD in lie and deceit, make sure you get your PVC. #backtodaura loading....
13 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 2019: PDP Governor Plots With Buhari’s Men - Tribune by Xeedorf: 10:33pm On Feb 25
Summary please?
|Re: 2019: PDP Governor Plots With Buhari’s Men - Tribune by Abdulrahman4858: 10:33pm On Feb 25
CoolFreeday:
[color=#006600][/color] ya high on weed
3 Likes
|Re: 2019: PDP Governor Plots With Buhari’s Men - Tribune by aguiyi2: 10:34pm On Feb 25
Governor Wike,are they referring to you?
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 2019: PDP Governor Plots With Buhari’s Men - Tribune by bishopkay: 10:35pm On Feb 25
I guess they are talking about Wike being the governor from the south south, Mamman Duara and Abba Kyari been the president's men and Amaechi as the "loose cannon"
Wishful thinking by the APC rodents though and if the PDP national ever subscribe to this and let it happen, they'd be the ones who finally buried themselves after APC gave them the ghastly shot in 2015 because they would NEVER recover and out goes opposition in Nigeria!
Buhari being the APC flag bearer is the surest way to kick the dullard outta Aso Rock. They have no choice... Buhari is the only binding effect in that party so it's currently like been stuck with 2 bad choices.
5 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: 2019: PDP Governor Plots With Buhari’s Men - Tribune by Princehakeem: 10:36pm On Feb 25
Men I'm just tired of these guys
|Re: 2019: PDP Governor Plots With Buhari’s Men - Tribune by ItsTutsi(m): 10:36pm On Feb 25
as in?
asmovic:
|Re: 2019: PDP Governor Plots With Buhari’s Men - Tribune by ItsTutsi(m): 10:36pm On Feb 25
hahaha so it's not just me
NnamdiN:
1 Like
|Re: 2019: PDP Governor Plots With Buhari’s Men - Tribune by FRESHG(m): 10:38pm On Feb 25
IFAYOSE
|Re: 2019: PDP Governor Plots With Buhari’s Men - Tribune by Flyingngel(m): 10:39pm On Feb 25
What is up there is a piece of crab. I don't seems to grab anything.
3 Likes
|Re: 2019: PDP Governor Plots With Buhari’s Men - Tribune by timijoseph01(m): 10:42pm On Feb 25
Newpride:So your brain could process that if a NEW northern PDD takes over, he will spend his complete 2term but couldn't process if a NEW northern APC wins too, he's going to spend a complete 2 term.. So myopic..
You lack Clear understanding of politics in Nigeria..!
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 2019: PDP Governor Plots With Buhari’s Men - Tribune by Hector09: 10:42pm On Feb 25
Gibberish
1 Like
|Re: 2019: PDP Governor Plots With Buhari’s Men - Tribune by CoolFreeday(m): 10:42pm On Feb 25
Wishaky:
Exactly
|Re: 2019: PDP Governor Plots With Buhari’s Men - Tribune by omowolewa: 10:44pm On Feb 25
Anything can happen in Nigerian politics
|Re: 2019: PDP Governor Plots With Buhari’s Men - Tribune by RomanReigns: 10:47pm On Feb 25
omenkaLives:
But it was eventually the same likes and shares that brought Buhari to Power. Now those same same likes and shares can't bring any other person to power?
Who did this to you
8 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: 2019: PDP Governor Plots With Buhari’s Men - Tribune by MrMcJay(m): 10:53pm On Feb 25
If PDP dare makes the mistake of aligning with APC, that would be the end of PDP.
In 2007, Yar Adua proposed a Government of National Unity and invited other political parties like PPA and AC. At that time, PPA had 2 states (Abia and Imo) while AC had only Lagos.
Tinubu declined joining the GNU and warned the PPA but Orii Uzor Kalu out of greed decided to accept the government of national unity. Orii Uzor Kalu was given a handful of worthless board appointments.
Eventually, the two PPA Governors dumped the PPA and joined the PDP while Kalu was left high and dry. By 2011, ACN had Governors in 5 states while Kalu was begging the EFCC to spare him.
To Wike, Fayose and his co-travellers, those who fail to learn from history are doomed to repeat it.
1 Like
|Re: 2019: PDP Governor Plots With Buhari’s Men - Tribune by vision2050: 10:53pm On Feb 25
Many stories have beginning to surface concerning 2019. Both PDP and APC are full of evils, they did not wish this country any fortune. Every politician are looking for money, fame and power, to make this nation work is out of there memory.
2015, I trusted my vote to Buhari but here we are today, he only bring disappointment.
I will never vote for him again.
|Re: 2019: PDP Governor Plots With Buhari’s Men - Tribune by kabrud: 10:58pm On Feb 25
ItsTutsi:Not codeine bro, I read it twice but not understanding anything.
|Re: 2019: PDP Governor Plots With Buhari’s Men - Tribune by Abfinest007(m): 10:59pm On Feb 25
they say there is no better canidate than d dullard called buhari so why is d apc scared of who pdp will present as presidential flag bearer
sakki come n defend ur stupid apc n d nepotis**: name buhari
1 Like
