•TO FOIST WEAK PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE ON PDP





Lanre Adewole - Abuja





A bi-partisan, bilateral deal to allegedly produce the governor of Gombe State, Ibrahim Hassan Dankwanbo as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential standard-bearer, is reportedly generating intense disquiet in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Sunday Tribune has exclusively learnt.



Interestingly, the governor is not a party to the “loading” arrangement.



He is being worked into it because of his perceived limited national reach and network.



The deal, allegedly facilitated by certain power-brokers pushing the re-election of President Muhammadu Buhari, is said to be giving certain chieftains of the ruling party overnight greying hair, with the deal set to compromise their own relevance and influence.



A leading PDP governor in the southern part of the country (name withheld) is said to be cooperating and collaborating with this wheeling-dealing corner of Buhari’s re-election agenda.



The president said last week he needed more time to make his re-election decision.

Various groups have however engaged in open solicitation to him to seek the office for another four year.



Governors elected on the platform of the party have also urged him to run for re-election.



Sunday Tribune gathered that though the president is yet to make an open declaration, his men are already strategising on how to ensure he doesn’t go the way of his immediate predecessor-in-office, President Goodluck Jonathan, by suffering defeat as the sitting president.



With the perceived unfavourable vote arithmetic in three geopolitical zones of South-West, North-Central and South-South which are high voting areas, strategists close to the president were said to have reached out to the main opposition for a deal that could lead to a perceived “weak” candidate, facing the president in February next year.



The thinking, Sunday Tribune learnt, was that despite the plummeting national popularity of the president, he could still coast home to victory with measurable ease, if PDP’s ticket goes to a candidate without national pedigree and political network.



Dankwambo was the nation’s Accountant General before he ran for governor in Gombe, succeeding Danjuma Goje who is now a stalwart and senator of the APC.



A top source in APC, who was privy to the collaboration, confirmed to Sunday Tribune, the meeting between the Buhari campaigners and the top PDP governor took place in London, United Kingdom.



Three top strategists of the president (names withheld but all from the Northern part of the country) who are also believed to have his ears, allegedly coordinated the meeting, but were not physically present at the said meeting.



The governor was reportedly “in town” (London) for a celebratory engagement and later participated in an intellectual jaw-jaw (venue name withheld).



The open events were said to have been used as a cover-up for the high-profile bi-partisan meeting, where encouraging exploratory talks reportedly took place.



Representatives of the president’s self-appointed strategists, according to findings, are likely to again meet the said governor outside the shores of Nigeria to smoothen the alleged grey areas in the deal.



The governor was allegedly targeted for his massive influence on the “current crop of party leaders.”



He is believed to be positioned in a way to influence the outcome of the main opposition’s presidential primaries to meet the aspiration of the president’s men.



Incidentally, the governor has been projected into the 2019 presidential race by bookmakers, though more realistically, as a running-mate to a candidate from the North.



The governor is also believed to be working on an alliance with a sitting APC governor from the North for a joint ticket.



The governor is rumoured to be on his way to the opposition party.



Dankwambo is also getting decent mentioning in the race, as the only second term PDP governor in the entire North.



The other PDP governor in the North, Taraba’s Darius Ishaku, is on his first term.



While the rapprochement was said to have been well-veiled from PDP’s top-shot, it is known to be an open secret to some leaders of the ruling party and a man-Friday of the president, who isn’t part of the deal, is reportedly fuming, alongside his supporters.



The deal is said to be primed in a way that the opposition leader “without doubt will have an edge over him (Buhari man),” Sunday Tribune source volunteered.



The source added, “They (Buhari campaigners) know [the said Buhari’s man-Friday] is a loose canon. He can scatter whatever they are doing without blinking an eye. Wait and see what will happen if what they are doing, continues”.



The scorned and side-stepped colleague of the Buharists isn’t likely to disappoint, Sunday Tribune learnt, as he had fired a broadside to the shadowy figures, believed to be behind the deal.



In an undisguised contempt for what the personalities represented politically, the said Buharist went after them in an unrelated issue, but in a way to mobilise public opinion against them.



Neither the group nor any of its member replied to the anti-development accusation.



Sunday Tribune source pointed out that it was their internal political and campaign war being fought in governance realm.



If the PDP governor receives federal support over his avowed political enemy, the latter, alongside his political family, despite being of the ruling party, may be permanently extinguished from the political space being contested by the duo.

Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, former Jigawa governor, Sule Lamido are also seeking the PDP’s ticket.



http://www.tribuneonlineng.com/2019-pdp-gov-plots-buharis-men/

Hmmm.....Lie lie!! 4 Likes

Anything is possible in Nigeria.





After all, he knows there is no match for PMB currently 5 Likes

man this codeine has made me comprehend nothing on this right up 4 Likes

Online polling eventually Dankwanmbo is selected

Like for Dankwanmbo share for PMB 30 Likes 3 Shares

Sweetcollins:

Ok

Any northerner that is produced by APC come 2019 to complete their 8 years is welcome and approved expect pmb.

pdp shld forget bringing a new northerner who will spend 8 afresh plus the 4 years of pmb making 12 years of nigeria bn ruled by northerners.

Come 2023, power must return to the south.

CoolFreeday:

Anything is possible in Nigeria.





After all, he knows there is no match for PMB currently

Seriously no match for him for now oohh, he is still d best among all. Seriously no match for him for now oohh, he is still d best among all. 6 Likes





When their fathers are busy cutting deals with "the devil", they busy themselves whining and grunting day in day out over what they know next to nothing about.



2019 would indeed be very interesting. I can hardly wait to have a good laugh at those pigs that think elections are won through hate and online insults and likes and shares.When their fathers are busy cutting deals with "the devil", they busy themselves whining and grunting day in day out over what they know next to nothing about.2019 would indeed be very interesting. 5 Likes

ItsTutsi:

man this codeine has made me comprehend nothing on this right up didn't understand anything there, it's not the codeine. didn't understand anything there, it's not the codeine. 2 Likes

Expect the unexpected when it comes to Nigeria politics.

ItsTutsi:

man this codeine has made me comprehend nothing on this right up stop taking codeine. You are allergic to it. most especially, this your comment. stop taking codeine. You are allergic to it. most especially, this your comment.

This APC people are so desperate, they have a PhD in lie and deceit, make sure you get your PVC. #backtodaura loading.... 13 Likes 1 Share

Summary please?

CoolFreeday:

Anything is possible in Nigeria.





After all, he knows there is no match for PMB currently



[color=#006600][/color] ya high on weed [color=#006600][/color] ya high on weed 3 Likes

Governor Wike,are they referring to you? 3 Likes 1 Share





Wishful thinking by the APC rodents though and if the PDP national ever subscribe to this and let it happen, they'd be the ones who finally buried themselves after APC gave them the ghastly shot in 2015 because they would NEVER recover and out goes opposition in Nigeria!



Buhari being the APC flag bearer is the surest way to kick the dullard outta Aso Rock. They have no choice... Buhari is the only binding effect in that party so it's currently like been stuck with 2 bad choices. I guess they are talking about Wike being the governor from the south south, Mamman Duara and Abba Kyari been the president's men and Amaechi as the "loose cannon"Wishful thinking by the APC rodents though and if the PDP national ever subscribe to this and let it happen, they'd be the ones who finally buried themselves after APC gave them the ghastly shot in 2015 because they would NEVER recover and out goes opposition in Nigeria!Buhari being the APC flag bearer is the surest way to kick the dullard outta Aso Rock. They have no choice... Buhari is the only binding effect in that party so it's currently like been stuck with 2 bad choices. 5 Likes 2 Shares

Men I'm just tired of these guys

asmovic:



stop taking codeine. You are allergic to it. most especially, this your comment. as in?

NnamdiN:

didn't understand anything there, it's not the codeine. hahaha so it's not just me 1 Like

IFAYOSE

What is up there is a piece of crab. I don't seems to grab anything. 3 Likes

Newpride:

Any northerner that is produced by APC come 2019 to complete their 8 years is welcome and approved expect pmb.

pdp shld forget bringing a new northerner who will spend 8 afresh plus the 4 years of pmb making 12 years of nigeria bn ruled by northerners.

Come 2023, power must return to the south. So your brain could process that if a NEW northern PDD takes over, he will spend his complete 2term but couldn't process if a NEW northern APC wins too, he's going to spend a complete 2 term.. So myopic..

You lack Clear understanding of politics in Nigeria..! So your brain could process that if a NEW northern PDD takes over, he will spend his complete 2term but couldn't process if a NEW northern APC wins too, he's going to spend a complete 2 term.. So myopic..You lack Clear understanding of politics in Nigeria..! 2 Likes 1 Share

Gibberish 1 Like

Wishaky:



Seriously no match for him for now oohh, he is still d best among all.

Exactly Exactly

Anything can happen in Nigerian politics

omenkaLives:

I can hardly wait to have a good laugh at those pigs that think elections are won through hate and online insults and likes and shares.



When their fathers are busy cutting deals with "the devil", they busy themselves whining and grunting day in day out over what they know next to nothing about.



2019 would indeed be very interesting.

But it was eventually the same likes and shares that brought Buhari to Power. Now those same same likes and shares can't bring any other person to power?



Who did this to you But it was eventually the same likes and shares that brought Buhari to Power. Now those same same likes and shares can't bring any other person to power?Who did this to you 8 Likes 2 Shares

If PDP dare makes the mistake of aligning with APC, that would be the end of PDP.



In 2007, Yar Adua proposed a Government of National Unity and invited other political parties like PPA and AC. At that time, PPA had 2 states (Abia and Imo) while AC had only Lagos.



Tinubu declined joining the GNU and warned the PPA but Orii Uzor Kalu out of greed decided to accept the government of national unity. Orii Uzor Kalu was given a handful of worthless board appointments.



Eventually, the two PPA Governors dumped the PPA and joined the PDP while Kalu was left high and dry. By 2011, ACN had Governors in 5 states while Kalu was begging the EFCC to spare him.



To Wike, Fayose and his co-travellers, those who fail to learn from history are doomed to repeat it. 1 Like

Many stories have beginning to surface concerning 2019. Both PDP and APC are full of evils, they did not wish this country any fortune. Every politician are looking for money, fame and power, to make this nation work is out of there memory.



2015, I trusted my vote to Buhari but here we are today, he only bring disappointment.

I will never vote for him again.

ItsTutsi:

man this codeine has made me comprehend nothing on this right up Not codeine bro, I read it twice but not understanding anything. Not codeine bro, I read it twice but not understanding anything.