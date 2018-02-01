₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Governor Gaidam Offers 38 First Class Students Of Yobe University Automatic Jobs by EdifiedCEO: 9:19pm On Feb 25
Yobe State Governor, His Excellency, Gov. Ibrahim Gaidam has offered automatic graduate assistant jobs to 38 students of Yobe State University (YSU) who have graduated with first class degrees in their various areas of study.
|Re: Governor Gaidam Offers 38 First Class Students Of Yobe University Automatic Jobs by Ayoemrys(m): 9:22pm On Feb 25
|Re: Governor Gaidam Offers 38 First Class Students Of Yobe University Automatic Jobs by OLANIYI1985: 9:53pm On Feb 25
Its really good news its a starter maybe later they start considering graduate all together, well done sir
|Re: Governor Gaidam Offers 38 First Class Students Of Yobe University Automatic Jobs by Sunymoore(m): 10:23pm On Feb 25
Yeah.. True that! I was there.. The governor did great.. Congratulations to them..
Piece of advice: Strive for the best and success will surely follow...
Study a course that you've a good chance of graduating with excellent results.
If you're going for sciences in Nigeria, anything apart from medicine and engineering is......
Is better to be a first class graduate in laughing studies than having a pass in engineering.
Everybody has his way to follow.. If you're good at a skill, don't throw it away while studying, your skill maybe be your saving grace..
|Re: Governor Gaidam Offers 38 First Class Students Of Yobe University Automatic Jobs by Sweetcollins: 10:23pm On Feb 25
Good news
|Re: Governor Gaidam Offers 38 First Class Students Of Yobe University Automatic Jobs by pinkcottoncandy: 10:23pm On Feb 25
Tell us the salary as well....so that people can begin to make up minds whether this uni of a thing is worth it or if best to gather the school fees over the years and enter market go hustle.
So that after ur hustle blow u can employ graduates to run things while u ball
|Re: Governor Gaidam Offers 38 First Class Students Of Yobe University Automatic Jobs by Mekanus(m): 10:23pm On Feb 25
|Re: Governor Gaidam Offers 38 First Class Students Of Yobe University Automatic Jobs by id4sho(m): 10:24pm On Feb 25
|Re: Governor Gaidam Offers 38 First Class Students Of Yobe University Automatic Jobs by Newpride(m): 10:25pm On Feb 25
Best news I've never heard in nigeria for decades of the it's true and not propaganda as usual by our leaders to seek political relevance and score cheap marks.
People will be encouraged to put more effort to their studies.
God bless Nigeria.
|Re: Governor Gaidam Offers 38 First Class Students Of Yobe University Automatic Jobs by charles2044: 10:25pm On Feb 25
Why only. First class, First class that you can buy with money at anytime, thir First Class can not even graduate with 2.3 in south west Uni
|Re: Governor Gaidam Offers 38 First Class Students Of Yobe University Automatic Jobs by Samostical(m): 10:26pm On Feb 25
The Governor called my Dad to inquire about giving them scholarship for masters or jobs. Dad said jobs
|Re: Governor Gaidam Offers 38 First Class Students Of Yobe University Automatic Jobs by iSpread(m): 10:27pm On Feb 25
Gov. Ibrahim Gaidam and I went to the same school.
|Re: Governor Gaidam Offers 38 First Class Students Of Yobe University Automatic Jobs by Lanre4uonly(m): 10:29pm On Feb 25
Kudos to the governor.
|Re: Governor Gaidam Offers 38 First Class Students Of Yobe University Automatic Jobs by b3llo(m): 10:30pm On Feb 25
charles2044:Go up there and prove your worth. Empty barrel
|Re: Governor Gaidam Offers 38 First Class Students Of Yobe University Automatic Jobs by faragai24: 10:32pm On Feb 25
38 first student from yobe state uni, the number is much if really there is serious examination.
|Re: Governor Gaidam Offers 38 First Class Students Of Yobe University Automatic Jobs by Damilolaagboola(m): 10:37pm On Feb 25
You mean 38 first class students over 5yrs is much right?
faragai24:
|Re: Governor Gaidam Offers 38 First Class Students Of Yobe University Automatic Jobs by Sunnyflex(m): 10:37pm On Feb 25
b3llo:Don't mind him.na bad belly.Their type never appreciate something good.
|Re: Governor Gaidam Offers 38 First Class Students Of Yobe University Automatic Jobs by prettytasha(f): 10:40pm On Feb 25
never knew there was a governor answering galdam
|Re: Governor Gaidam Offers 38 First Class Students Of Yobe University Automatic Jobs by Damilolaagboola(m): 10:42pm On Feb 25
Congratulations to Qudrah Yusuph. I'm so proud of you my baby. My superQ.
|Re: Governor Gaidam Offers 38 First Class Students Of Yobe University Automatic Jobs by OreoPaschal(m): 10:45pm On Feb 25
charles2044:It takes so much energy to hate. Appreciate intellectual efforts and save yourself the energy.
|Re: Governor Gaidam Offers 38 First Class Students Of Yobe University Automatic Jobs by SuPeRq(f): 11:00pm On Feb 25
charles2044:Have you bought yours?
|Re: Governor Gaidam Offers 38 First Class Students Of Yobe University Automatic Jobs by RockkyMann(m): 11:03pm On Feb 25
U r good wit dat !
|Re: Governor Gaidam Offers 38 First Class Students Of Yobe University Automatic Jobs by samvega: 11:18pm On Feb 25
Please don[t accept, you will remain poor for life and Nigeria will not get the full benefit of your smarts, get professional training in a specialized niche related to you course. Use Google you will find it after all you are smart. Think Globally , work with a firm preferably private or go solo, you will thank me in your retirement years.
|Re: Governor Gaidam Offers 38 First Class Students Of Yobe University Automatic Jobs by powalez: 11:29pm On Feb 25
lecturers that boko haram will one day abduct, remember the case of unimaid lecturers. Anyway i just came here to read f****g comments. The real Benue rep on nairaland
|Re: Governor Gaidam Offers 38 First Class Students Of Yobe University Automatic Jobs by ClintonNzedimma(m): 11:40pm On Feb 25
Damilolaagboola:I really don't know why Nigerians practices quota system in everything. If a department can produce 40 class out of 50 students, I don't mind as long as they can defend it. That 38 is not the real number of actual first class there, there are more who didnt get it because they couldn't pay dues
|Re: Governor Gaidam Offers 38 First Class Students Of Yobe University Automatic Jobs by Damilolaagboola(m): 11:49pm On Feb 25
You're right, the quota system doesn't encourage meritocracy. But the grades weren't awarded with quota system. It was simply those that paid the fees and were found worthy.
ClintonNzedimma:
|Re: Governor Gaidam Offers 38 First Class Students Of Yobe University Automatic Jobs by OGHENAOGIE(m): 11:52pm On Feb 25
charles2044:don't be foolish..... De merited their grades moreover Na sadism De make person de get bad grades for south west uni
|Re: Governor Gaidam Offers 38 First Class Students Of Yobe University Automatic Jobs by Damilolaagboola(m): 11:56pm On Feb 25
Don't even mention Nigeria. They should just do whatever grist their mills.
samvega:
|Re: Governor Gaidam Offers 38 First Class Students Of Yobe University Automatic Jobs by Aldebaran(m): 11:58pm On Feb 25
|Re: Governor Gaidam Offers 38 First Class Students Of Yobe University Automatic Jobs by ItsTutsi(m): 12:06am
if only u know how stupid u sound!! so out of thousand students,only 38 could afford first class base on ur assumption right..are south west universities Harvard or Oxford?..pathetic hater,what has ur family achieve?
charles2044:
|Re: Governor Gaidam Offers 38 First Class Students Of Yobe University Automatic Jobs by ClintonNzedimma(m): 12:13am
Damilolaagboola:there's some truth here though
|Re: Governor Gaidam Offers 38 First Class Students Of Yobe University Automatic Jobs by DONADAMS(m): 12:18am
