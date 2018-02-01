Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / Governor Gaidam Offers 38 First Class Students Of Yobe University Automatic Jobs (3481 Views)

http://www.newshelmng.com/2018/02/photos-yobe-state-governor-offers-38.html Yobe State Governor, His Excellency, Gov. Ibrahim Gaidam has offered automatic graduate assistant jobs to 38 students of Yobe State University (YSU) who have graduated with first class degrees in their various areas of study.

Its really good news its a starter maybe later they start considering graduate all together, well done sir

Yeah.. True that! I was there.. The governor did great.. Congratulations to them..



Piece of advice: Strive for the best and success will surely follow...



Study a course that you've a good chance of graduating with excellent results.



If you're going for sciences in Nigeria, anything apart from medicine and engineering is......



Is better to be a first class graduate in laughing studies than having a pass in engineering.



Everybody has his way to follow.. If you're good at a skill, don't throw it away while studying, your skill maybe be your saving grace.. 4 Likes 1 Share

Good news

Tell us the salary as well....so that people can begin to make up minds whether this uni of a thing is worth it or if best to gather the school fees over the years and enter market go hustle.



So that after ur hustle blow u can employ graduates to run things while u ball 3 Likes

Best news I've never heard in nigeria for decades of the it's true and not propaganda as usual by our leaders to seek political relevance and score cheap marks.

People will be encouraged to put more effort to their studies.

God bless Nigeria.

Why only. First class, First class that you can buy with money at anytime, thir First Class can not even graduate with 2.3 in south west Uni

The Governor called my Dad to inquire about giving them scholarship for masters or jobs. Dad said jobs

Gov. Ibrahim Gaidam and I went to the same school.

Kudos to the governor.

Why only. First class, First class that you can buy with money at anytime, thir First Class can not even graduate with 2.3 in south west Uni Go up there and prove your worth. Empty barrel Go up there and prove your worth. Empty barrel 7 Likes 1 Share

38 first student from yobe state uni, the number is much if really there is serious examination.



38 first student from yobe state uni, the number is much if really there is serious examination. You mean 38 first class students over 5yrs is much right?

Go up there and prove your worth. Empty barrel Don't mind him.na bad belly.Their type never appreciate something good. Don't mind him.na bad belly.Their type never appreciate something good.

never knew there was a governor answering galdam

Congratulations to Qudrah Yusuph. I'm so proud of you my baby. My superQ.

Why only. First class, First class that you can buy with money at anytime, thir First Class can not even graduate with 2.3 in south west Uni It takes so much energy to hate. Appreciate intellectual efforts and save yourself the energy. It takes so much energy to hate. Appreciate intellectual efforts and save yourself the energy. 3 Likes

Why only. First class, First class that you can buy with money at anytime, thir First Class can not even graduate with 2.3 in south west Uni Have you bought yours? Have you bought yours? 1 Like

Please don[t accept, you will remain poor for life and Nigeria will not get the full benefit of your smarts, get professional training in a specialized niche related to you course. Use Google you will find it after all you are smart. Think Globally , work with a firm preferably private or go solo, you will thank me in your retirement years. 1 Like

lecturers that boko haram will one day abduct, remember the case of unimaid lecturers. Anyway i just came here to read f****g comments. The real Benue rep on nairaland

You mean 38 first class students over 5yrs is much right?

I really don't know why Nigerians practices quota system in everything. If a department can produce 40 class out of 50 students, I don't mind as long as they can defend it. That 38 is not the real number of actual first class there, there are more who didnt get it because they couldn't pay dues I really don't know why Nigerians practices quota system in everything. If a department can produce 40 class out of 50 students, I don't mind as long as they can defend it. That 38 is not the real number of actual first class there, there are more who didnt get it because they couldn't pay dues

I really don't know why Nigerians practices quota system in everything. If a department can produce 40 class out of 50 students, I don't mind as long as they can defend it. That 38 is not the real number of actual first class there, there are more who didnt get it because they couldn't pay dues You're right, the quota system doesn't encourage meritocracy. But the grades weren't awarded with quota system. It was simply those that paid the fees and were found worthy.

Why only. First class, First class that you can buy with money at anytime, thir First Class can not even graduate with 2.3 in south west Uni don't be foolish..... De merited their grades moreover Na sadism De make person de get bad grades for south west uni don't be foolish..... De merited their grades moreover Na sadism De make person de get bad grades for south west uni

Please don[t accept, you will remain poor for life and Nigeria will not get the full benefit of your smarts, get professional training in a specialized niche related to you course. Use Google you will find it after all you are smart. Think Globally , work with a firm preferably private or go solo, you will thank me in your retirement years. Don't even mention Nigeria. They should just do whatever grist their mills.

Why only. First class, First class that you can buy with money at anytime, thir First Class can not even graduate with 2.3 in south west Uni if only u know how stupid u sound!! so out of thousand students,only 38 could afford first class base on ur assumption right..are south west universities Harvard or Oxford?..pathetic hater,what has ur family achieve? 1 Like

You're right, the quota system doesn't encourage meritocracy. But the grades weren't awarded with quota system. It was simply those that paid the fees and were found worthy. there's some truth here though there's some truth here though