Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Business / Four Ways To Be A Modern Entrepreneur (2081 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)





Considering the innovations that are being introduced into major industries as a result of technological advancement, convenience and change in human relation lately, doing business have become more challenging and most entrepreneurs are constantly on their toes to deliver satisfactory result.



The following are four ways to be a modern entrepreneur:



Cease every opportunity to learn



Learning is an activity that continues throughout one’s lifetime, an entrepreneur grows his venture easier and achieve more success if he/she acquires adequate information and utilize them accurately. As clearly stated by one of the world’s great entrepreneurs named Richard Branson the founder of Virgin Group, he said “my biggest motivation? Just to keep challenging myself. I see life almost like one long university education that I never had – every day I’m learning something new.”



Have digital skills



These days the tech space has made work easier. More persons can be easily reached through social media than the print and electronic media. Digital skills can be of great advantage to an entrepreneur, they help you work better and make task easier and convenient.



Give value



Value controls customer loyalty greatly, when an entrepreneur focus on providing the best value for his/her customers satisfactorily, the business stands a better chance of achieving faster growth.



Build interpersonal relationship



Events and social media have made interpersonal relation easier for modern entrepreneurs. Networking helps connect people of various backgrounds who share common interest(s). Business requires a high level of commitment in genuine and positive relationships.





Source: An entrepreneur should be in tune with modern trends in business, being a modern entrepreneur means knowing and following recent practices that drive success in entrepreneurship. A good business person will easily identify trending opportunities and adopt them to suit his/her own business in order to induce growth.Considering the innovations that are being introduced into major industries as a result of technological advancement, convenience and change in human relation lately, doing business have become more challenging and most entrepreneurs are constantly on their toes to deliver satisfactory result.The following are four ways to be a modern entrepreneur:Learning is an activity that continues throughout one’s lifetime, an entrepreneur grows his venture easier and achieve more success if he/she acquires adequate information and utilize them accurately. As clearly stated by one of the world’s great entrepreneurs named Richard Branson the founder of Virgin Group, he said “my biggest motivation? Just to keep challenging myself. I see life almost like one long university education that I never had – every day I’m learning something new.”These days the tech space has made work easier. More persons can be easily reached through social media than the print and electronic media. Digital skills can be of great advantage to an entrepreneur, they help you work better and make task easier and convenient.Value controls customer loyalty greatly, when an entrepreneur focus on providing the best value for his/her customers satisfactorily, the business stands a better chance of achieving faster growth.Events and social media have made interpersonal relation easier for modern entrepreneurs. Networking helps connect people of various backgrounds who share common interest(s). Business requires a high level of commitment in genuine and positive relationships.Source: http://tushmagazine.com.ng/four-ways-modern-entrepreneur/ 1 Like





What annoys me is we have so many billionaires in this country !



How many bags of garri do they donate to their states

How many garri processing plants has any senator opened for his constituents??



Rubbish How does this reduce the cost of Garri?What annoys me is we have so many billionaires in this country !How many bags of garri do they donate to their statesHow many garri processing plants has any senator opened for his constituents??Rubbish

Yahoo boys be filling like entrepreneurs...

wow

These days they are so many admonitions on becoming an entrepreneur. In fact if you don't have anything doing, you'd look like a failure. Everyone is talking about being self employed.



The question is who would work for you?



I'm not saying the modern entrepreneurship trend is bad o, but people should stop berating those that work under someone. 2 Likes

...

Nice point..

Just like I'm at #SMWLagos2018



We all needs to keep learning , Learn more and unlearn



As an entrepreneur you also need a website for your business. One that's optimized for search engine and one that can convert



Aside that you top notch digital skills to be able to pull through at this age.

MY KIND OF THREAD.

God bless you for this OP!

It's not *cease.

Thanks for the write up,brilliant.

HeyCorleone:

These days they are so many admonitions on becoming an entrepreneur. In fact if you don't have anything doing, you'd look like a failure. Everyone is talking about being self employed.



The question is who would work for you?



I'm not saying the modern entrepreneurship trend is bad o, but people should stop berating those that work under someone.

If you don't dream to end up broke, take a path to entrepreneurship. It doesn't stop you from being an employee. I know a lot of employees who also have side businesses and investments that brings in another stream of income. Being an employee alone is not enough if you must survive and be financially free. If you don't dream to end up broke, take a path to entrepreneurship. It doesn't stop you from being an employee. I know a lot of employees who also have side businesses and investments that brings in another stream of income. Being an employee alone is not enough if you must survive and be financially free.

Walking towards that