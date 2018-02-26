₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,966,959 members, 4,104,780 topics. Date: Monday, 26 February 2018 at 01:56 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Business / Four Ways To Be A Modern Entrepreneur (2081 Views)
|Four Ways To Be A Modern Entrepreneur by mantosa(m): 8:24am
An entrepreneur should be in tune with modern trends in business, being a modern entrepreneur means knowing and following recent practices that drive success in entrepreneurship. A good business person will easily identify trending opportunities and adopt them to suit his/her own business in order to induce growth.
Considering the innovations that are being introduced into major industries as a result of technological advancement, convenience and change in human relation lately, doing business have become more challenging and most entrepreneurs are constantly on their toes to deliver satisfactory result.
The following are four ways to be a modern entrepreneur:
Cease every opportunity to learn
Learning is an activity that continues throughout one’s lifetime, an entrepreneur grows his venture easier and achieve more success if he/she acquires adequate information and utilize them accurately. As clearly stated by one of the world’s great entrepreneurs named Richard Branson the founder of Virgin Group, he said “my biggest motivation? Just to keep challenging myself. I see life almost like one long university education that I never had – every day I’m learning something new.”
Have digital skills
These days the tech space has made work easier. More persons can be easily reached through social media than the print and electronic media. Digital skills can be of great advantage to an entrepreneur, they help you work better and make task easier and convenient.
Give value
Value controls customer loyalty greatly, when an entrepreneur focus on providing the best value for his/her customers satisfactorily, the business stands a better chance of achieving faster growth.
Build interpersonal relationship
Events and social media have made interpersonal relation easier for modern entrepreneurs. Networking helps connect people of various backgrounds who share common interest(s). Business requires a high level of commitment in genuine and positive relationships.
Source: http://tushmagazine.com.ng/four-ways-modern-entrepreneur/
1 Like
|Re: Four Ways To Be A Modern Entrepreneur by livebynite: 8:29am
How does this reduce the cost of Garri?
What annoys me is we have so many billionaires in this country !
How many bags of garri do they donate to their states
How many garri processing plants has any senator opened for his constituents??
Rubbish
|Re: Four Ways To Be A Modern Entrepreneur by Primusinterpares(m): 1:11pm
Yahoo boys be filling like entrepreneurs...
|Re: Four Ways To Be A Modern Entrepreneur by bobokeshington: 1:13pm
wow
|Re: Four Ways To Be A Modern Entrepreneur by HeyCorleone(m): 1:13pm
These days they are so many admonitions on becoming an entrepreneur. In fact if you don't have anything doing, you'd look like a failure. Everyone is talking about being self employed.
The question is who would work for you?
I'm not saying the modern entrepreneurship trend is bad o, but people should stop berating those that work under someone.
2 Likes
|Re: Four Ways To Be A Modern Entrepreneur by podosci(m): 1:13pm
...
|Re: Four Ways To Be A Modern Entrepreneur by MrCoker: 1:13pm
Nice point..
|Re: Four Ways To Be A Modern Entrepreneur by Doerstech(m): 1:20pm
Just like I'm at #SMWLagos2018
We all needs to keep learning , Learn more and unlearn
As an entrepreneur you also need a website for your business. One that's optimized for search engine and one that can convert
Aside that you top notch digital skills to be able to pull through at this age.
|Re: Four Ways To Be A Modern Entrepreneur by modelmike7(m): 1:21pm
MY KIND OF THREAD.
God bless you for this OP!
|Re: Four Ways To Be A Modern Entrepreneur by Wealthandjobs: 1:39pm
It's not *cease.
Thanks for the write up,brilliant.
|Re: Four Ways To Be A Modern Entrepreneur by HenryDion: 1:40pm
HeyCorleone:
If you don't dream to end up broke, take a path to entrepreneurship. It doesn't stop you from being an employee. I know a lot of employees who also have side businesses and investments that brings in another stream of income. Being an employee alone is not enough if you must survive and be financially free.
|Re: Four Ways To Be A Modern Entrepreneur by OLAFIMIX: 1:44pm
Walking towards that
|Re: Four Ways To Be A Modern Entrepreneur by HeyCorleone(m): 1:45pm
HenryDion:
I totes agree with you.
But the way some of these people make it seem. Like being an employee is a grave sin.
(0) (Reply)
Looking For A Business To Invest ₦200,000 / How To Start An Event Planning Business In Nigeria - Low Capital / Get Good Returns On Your Investment
Viewing this topic: chimarafaith14(f), priestman, Pentools(m), ichito(m), nova50(m), musrich(m), QuitNotice(m), DOnlooker(m), platinumventure, Edicoco, OvaSabi1(f), jiddama(f), next2u and 28 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 15