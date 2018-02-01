Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / TV/Movies / #bbnaija: Cee-c’s Elder Sister Blasts Haters (5605 Views)

Her elder sister who is currently managing her social media pages has taken to her Instagram page to blast haters and also outlined Cee-C’s fault.



Eya, Bt Shebi she wan become famous, na d price b ds. Deal with it 2 Likes

Bleep you!



I didn't even know that BBN is a correctional institution where you teach people how to behave. People.. She is not rude jor.. She doesn't just know to behave ni



Sorry o sister sister





cee c ,4 d mola 1 Like







I stand with you big sis.

Your sister does not need to be humiliated because of a paltry 45million Naira.



So to protect her dignity, we will vote her out to ensure she is back home so your family can train her up well.



Rude endtime manipulative family.

that no 1

Who cares

muhammed50:

Bleep you!

Una no get joy o Una no get joy o 2 Likes

dont mind hypocrites, People feel its kul to hate somebody just because everyone is hating that person without taking time to knowing that person, Cee C is the most real housemate in that house. she not wayward likewise, she has her flaws, yes but shes sure not a bad person from what have watched and will sure take out time to vote for her. 1 Like



abeg break time don reach make i go find wetin go enter belle so your expecting me to read all thisabeg break time don reach make i go find wetin go enter belle 3 Likes

aunty wee yhu ki qwayeet? live tv hs exposed ur sis to be one of d worst character out dere.



her flaw re not the issue, the issue Is she not accepting her flaws, cee c thinks she is a goddess, meanwhile she is just something entirely exhausting..if she doesn't change, I pity d man who will end up with her. 5 Likes 1 Share



I go like get thrrreeesome with these two lovelies...I go concentrate in her older sister's thick matured kpanmo before splashing cee some fermented akamu for her cute face I go like get thrrreeesome with these two lovelies...I go concentrate in her older sister's thick matured kpanmo before splashing cee some fermented akamu for her cute face 1 Like











Shove it up your a$$ 1 Like

Nothing to comment. I dash this space to the person below me.

This one is adding fuel to the fire. 1 Like

If this wouldn't reduce the price of common garri... Am not interested

The beginning of her downfall.



Overall, I think she's got a bad charisma.

This type that people find so hard cohabit with.



Imagine her your wealthy uncle's wife.



Even the mother Inlaw won't be able to visit in peace. 2 Likes

Who are these riff raffs?

Na wao.

Who send you... Like say you no know Nigerians b4

All these "if you're not perfect don't talk" bullshit is just irritating my scrotum. No one is perfect. True. But some people just hang their imperfection like a thing around their neck so that within 2 minutes of knowing them you know that they are full of poo.



There's no one in the Big Brother thing that shouldn't be trash talked. It takes a level of insanity to sign up for such show. I would insult them, their parents, their friends, everyone.



Stupid persons. 5 Likes