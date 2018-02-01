₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Big Brother Naija housemate, Cynthia Nwadiora popularly known as Cee-C has been slammed several times for her attitude in the house, and even her family has now been dragged by some viewers.
Her elder sister who is currently managing her social media pages has taken to her Instagram page to blast haters and also outlined Cee-C’s fault.
|Re: #bbnaija: Cee-c’s Elder Sister Blasts Haters by LadyJackie: 1:02pm
Eya, Bt Shebi she wan become famous, na d price b ds. Deal with it
2 Likes
|Re: #bbnaija: Cee-c’s Elder Sister Blasts Haters by muhammed50(m): 1:02pm
Bleep you!
|Re: #bbnaija: Cee-c’s Elder Sister Blasts Haters by Ofemmanutosure: 1:03pm
I didn't even know that BBN is a correctional institution where you teach people how to behave. People.. She is not rude jor.. She doesn't just know to behave ni
|Re: #bbnaija: Cee-c’s Elder Sister Blasts Haters by kendrace(f): 1:03pm
Sorry o sister sister
|Re: #bbnaija: Cee-c’s Elder Sister Blasts Haters by Newsprex(m): 1:03pm
Lolzzz..better keep quiet before your sister's career runs down.... Let her 4uck in peace abeg...
|Re: #bbnaija: Cee-c’s Elder Sister Blasts Haters by Asowari(m): 1:03pm
cee c ,4 d mola
1 Like
|Re: #bbnaija: Cee-c’s Elder Sister Blasts Haters by NwaAmaikpe: 1:04pm
I stand with you big sis.
Your sister does not need to be humiliated because of a paltry 45million Naira.
So to protect her dignity, we will vote her out to ensure she is back home so your family can train her up well.
Rude endtime manipulative family.
I never knew such vices were genetic.
31 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: #bbnaija: Cee-c’s Elder Sister Blasts Haters by JustCalMeDBoss(m): 1:04pm
that no 1
|Re: #bbnaija: Cee-c’s Elder Sister Blasts Haters by carymastory(m): 1:04pm
Who cares
|Re: #bbnaija: Cee-c’s Elder Sister Blasts Haters by Achillesdam500(m): 1:04pm
muhammed50:
Una no get joy o
2 Likes
|Re: #bbnaija: Cee-c’s Elder Sister Blasts Haters by mostHandsome01: 1:04pm
dont mind hypocrites, People feel its kul to hate somebody just because everyone is hating that person without taking time to knowing that person, Cee C is the most real housemate in that house. she not wayward likewise, she has her flaws, yes but shes sure not a bad person from what have watched and will sure take out time to vote for her.
1 Like
|Re: #bbnaija: Cee-c’s Elder Sister Blasts Haters by marvin906(m): 1:04pm
so your expecting me to read all this
abeg break time don reach make i go find wetin go enter belle
3 Likes
|Re: #bbnaija: Cee-c’s Elder Sister Blasts Haters by Sleekydee(m): 1:04pm
aunty wee yhu ki qwayeet? live tv hs exposed ur sis to be one of d worst character out dere.
her flaw re not the issue, the issue Is she not accepting her flaws, cee c thinks she is a goddess, meanwhile she is just something entirely exhausting..if she doesn't change, I pity d man who will end up with her.
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: #bbnaija: Cee-c’s Elder Sister Blasts Haters by congo4ka: 1:05pm
I go like get thrrreeesome with these two lovelies...I go concentrate in her older sister's thick matured kpanmo before splashing cee some fermented akamu for her cute face
1 Like
|Re: #bbnaija: Cee-c’s Elder Sister Blasts Haters by 3millionia: 1:05pm
See dem
|Re: #bbnaija: Cee-c’s Elder Sister Blasts Haters by congo4ka: 1:05pm
|Re: #bbnaija: Cee-c’s Elder Sister Blasts Haters by Mhizausta(f): 1:05pm
|Re: #bbnaija: Cee-c’s Elder Sister Blasts Haters by Whizkeey(m): 1:06pm
Shove it up your a$$
1 Like
|Re: #bbnaija: Cee-c’s Elder Sister Blasts Haters by Zither(m): 1:06pm
Nothing to comment. I dash this space to the person below me.
|Re: #bbnaija: Cee-c’s Elder Sister Blasts Haters by Gungnir: 1:06pm
This one is adding fuel to the fire.
1 Like
|Re: #bbnaija: Cee-c’s Elder Sister Blasts Haters by Thewesterner(m): 1:06pm
If this wouldn't reduce the price of common garri... Am not interested
|Re: #bbnaija: Cee-c’s Elder Sister Blasts Haters by zodiax018: 1:06pm
|Re: #bbnaija: Cee-c’s Elder Sister Blasts Haters by royalamour(m): 1:07pm
The beginning of her downfall.
Overall, I think she's got a bad charisma.
This type that people find so hard cohabit with.
Imagine her your wealthy uncle's wife.
Even the mother Inlaw won't be able to visit in peace.
2 Likes
|Re: #bbnaija: Cee-c’s Elder Sister Blasts Haters by chuckdee4(m): 1:07pm
Who are these riff raffs?
|Re: #bbnaija: Cee-c’s Elder Sister Blasts Haters by itaka101: 1:07pm
|Re: #bbnaija: Cee-c’s Elder Sister Blasts Haters by ChangetheChange: 1:08pm
|Re: #bbnaija: Cee-c’s Elder Sister Blasts Haters by Zane2point4(m): 1:08pm
Na wao.
|Re: #bbnaija: Cee-c’s Elder Sister Blasts Haters by pweshboi(m): 1:08pm
Who send you... Like say you no know Nigerians b4
|Re: #bbnaija: Cee-c’s Elder Sister Blasts Haters by HeyCorleone(m): 1:08pm
All these "if you're not perfect don't talk" bullshit is just irritating my scrotum. No one is perfect. True. But some people just hang their imperfection like a thing around their neck so that within 2 minutes of knowing them you know that they are full of poo.
There's no one in the Big Brother thing that shouldn't be trash talked. It takes a level of insanity to sign up for such show. I would insult them, their parents, their friends, everyone.
Stupid persons.
5 Likes
|Re: #bbnaija: Cee-c’s Elder Sister Blasts Haters by iretiolu92: 1:09pm
sorry Delilah sister
1 Like
