Doreen Moraa Moracha, now 25-years old was just 13 when she learned that she was HIV positive. This was despite her parents being aware of her status five years earlier. "My parents knew about it when I was 8. But they informed me about my status when I was 13," she opened up in an exclusive interview with TUKO. The question is how exactly did she contract a disease that would otherwise pass as deadly among most African societies at such a tender age?
Apparently, Doreen was born with the virus to an HIV discordant couple whereby she is the only child among her siblings to have been diagnosed of HIV. Owing to the stigma that surrounds HIV and the horror of getting rejected by her peers, she was asked to remain silent about her condition through her teenage years.
However, she could not remain silent forever. In 2015, Doreen resolved to go public about her status in a move aimed at offering encouragement and hope for a full life with adherence to treatment to others living with HIV. She also wanted to use her story to raise awareness about the virus and to help the fight against the stigma HIV still has in her community. This was amid protestation and censure from her father who is HIV negative. "I was doing my attachment at TSC and most of the times we would go out to learning institutions for outreaches and HIV testing and while at the field, that is when I learnt that there was need for more information about HIV out there. My boss then, also pushed me that I should come out and try make a change with my story," she recalls.
She, however, acknowledges that this was certainly not an easy process and that disclosure took a lot of courage. "I was afraid considering the stigma associated with HIV. The first time my story came out and NTV shared it on their Facebook page and my friends were commenting how they know me and all that, I got scared and deactivated my Facebook account temporarily," she remarks. Emboldened, Doreen has been unstoppable ever since. She has been able to share her story at countless conferences, talk shows, and the very latest - the internet. Like many in her generation, she has turned to Facebook to share her 25-year journey with HIV. In one profound Facebook post, Doreen uncovers how she, alongside her mother traveled over 500km from Kenya to the remote village of Loliondo in Arusha, Tanzania to get a cure for the virus.
At the time, the village had shot to fame with thousands of people flocking the area to get a herbal concoction purported to cure HIV/Aids, cancer, diabetes, epilepsy, asthma, hypertension and any other ailment. "I wanted to get well so bad that I convinced my mum that we head to Loliondo for a cup of the herbal medicine. She agreed, but I didn't get better and this led me to defaulting from taking my ARVs for 2 years which most definitely affected my health," she narrates. "The journey has not been easy but I finally accepted my status and i'm using my story to end stigma related to HIV and to encourage people infected that they shouldn't let a small virus that cant talk to control their lives," she contends.
Her posts have since been gaining so much traction, with many social media users commending her for being bold enough to share her story. Despite her condition, her beautiful and sassy photos have still attracted potential suitors who would love to get into a relationship with her. "I use my social media mostly Facebook for advocacy and motivational purposes and yes, I do get men sliding into my inbox, some even promising to take Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis (PrEP) dr*gs as long as I agree to date them," she recounts. Her greatest piece of advice to the young people is the very same one that most have likely heard time without number: abstaining or use of protection.
Re: Doreen Moraa Moracha: Meet Kenyan Lady Born With HIV (Photos) by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 11:54am
See the hips
Na to give an backy , from the behind
Re: Doreen Moraa Moracha: Meet Kenyan Lady Born With HIV (Photos) by NwaAmaikpe: 11:55am
Real men don't segregate.
They'd give her good sex despite her status.
No matter the challenge we face
Team skin-to-skin we remain because something must kill a man.
As long as you soak your preek in salty water then anoint it afterwards, you are safe and good.
Re: Doreen Moraa Moracha: Meet Kenyan Lady Born With HIV (Photos) by Brooke60(f): 11:56am
So beautiful and curvy ....just like the way our guys likes it.
She looks so healthy...I commend you for coming out with your status
To 'olojukokoro guys', Wetin sweet dey kill
Re: Doreen Moraa Moracha: Meet Kenyan Lady Born With HIV (Photos) by igbodefender: 11:56am
Re: Doreen Moraa Moracha: Meet Kenyan Lady Born With HIV (Photos) by igbodefender: 11:57am
Re: Doreen Moraa Moracha: Meet Kenyan Lady Born With HIV (Photos) by Emelcee: 12:11pm
Re: Doreen Moraa Moracha: Meet Kenyan Lady Born With HIV (Photos) by thesicilian: 12:16pm
If they don't tell you, you won't know.
Re: Doreen Moraa Moracha: Meet Kenyan Lady Born With HIV (Photos) by jonadaft: 1:16pm
Re: Doreen Moraa Moracha: Meet Kenyan Lady Born With HIV (Photos) by royalamour(m): 1:16pm
CROWNWEALTH019:
Don't let your ragging hormone destroy you. This is pathetic.
Re: Doreen Moraa Moracha: Meet Kenyan Lady Born With HIV (Photos) by helphelp: 1:16pm
Re: Doreen Moraa Moracha: Meet Kenyan Lady Born With HIV (Photos) by Fadiga24(m): 1:16pm
NwaAmaikpe:
Re: Doreen Moraa Moracha: Meet Kenyan Lady Born With HIV (Photos) by HeyCorleone(m): 1:16pm
I'd be damned if she's no a high profile hoe.
Re: Doreen Moraa Moracha: Meet Kenyan Lady Born With HIV (Photos) by jerflakes(m): 1:16pm
NwaAmaikpe:
Re: Doreen Moraa Moracha: Meet Kenyan Lady Born With HIV (Photos) by LordOfCash: 1:16pm
Wow she sexy ooo
Re: Doreen Moraa Moracha: Meet Kenyan Lady Born With HIV (Photos) by Stevengerd(m): 1:17pm
She get Hiv, no mean say make some niggas no shag her fa!
Re: Doreen Moraa Moracha: Meet Kenyan Lady Born With HIV (Photos) by SapphirePRINCEX(f): 1:17pm
Is dat one curve?
Re: Doreen Moraa Moracha: Meet Kenyan Lady Born With HIV (Photos) by OrestesDante(m): 1:17pm
Re: Doreen Moraa Moracha: Meet Kenyan Lady Born With HIV (Photos) by madgoat(m): 1:17pm
Seeing someone like this claiming to have HIV, makes me doubt hiv is real. Its just a thing of the mind and not a physical disease
Re: Doreen Moraa Moracha: Meet Kenyan Lady Born With HIV (Photos) by Joseunlimited(f): 1:17pm
NwaAmaikpe:
Re: Doreen Moraa Moracha: Meet Kenyan Lady Born With HIV (Photos) by DrMaximay(m): 1:18pm
She is not just beautiful but also a wonderful person.... I rather risk my life with a woman who come clean on her hiv status Dan fall for a deceptive woman
Re: Doreen Moraa Moracha: Meet Kenyan Lady Born With HIV (Photos) by Rutley(m): 1:18pm
CROWNWEALTH019:
Na to contact HIV from the front
|Re: Doreen Moraa Moracha: Meet Kenyan Lady Born With HIV (Photos) by Gavel(m): 1:18pm
This is interesting. Who would have thought she is a carrier. God help us.
Re: Doreen Moraa Moracha: Meet Kenyan Lady Born With HIV (Photos) by Readonee35L(m): 1:19pm
NwaAmaikpe:Dont ruin your future.
Re: Doreen Moraa Moracha: Meet Kenyan Lady Born With HIV (Photos) by oxygen247(m): 1:19pm
eno dey show for face
Re: Doreen Moraa Moracha: Meet Kenyan Lady Born With HIV (Photos) by binsanni(m): 1:19pm
double wahala and she no con fine
|Re: Doreen Moraa Moracha: Meet Kenyan Lady Born With HIV (Photos) by ekems2017(f): 1:20pm
Nice one dear. Don't allow any small virus that can't talk to control your life.
Re: Doreen Moraa Moracha: Meet Kenyan Lady Born With HIV (Photos) by bigplayerz(m): 1:20pm
And God help you condom tear or any issue my brother you would be a carrier of the deadly HIV ...think twice before you #SKIN DIVE#
CROWNWEALTH019:
Re: Doreen Moraa Moracha: Meet Kenyan Lady Born With HIV (Photos) by Lifeofpolice1(m): 1:20pm
I love HIV people
Re: Doreen Moraa Moracha: Meet Kenyan Lady Born With HIV (Photos) by mema900: 1:21pm
CROWNWEALTH019:
You no hear HIV
