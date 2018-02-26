₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Children Of Alaafin Of Oyo, Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi (Photos) by vanessaRN(f): 11:55am
Many of you know, love and respect the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Adeyemi. You also might have heard about his most prominent children, like Princess Folashade or Prince Akeem. But did you know that Alaafin has (at least) twenty grown children? In this article, we will tell you all about Alaafin of Oyo children.
Meet Alaafin of Oyo's children
Who is the Alaafin of Oyo?
First of all, let’s get the technicalities out of the way. Alaafin (literally translated as the Man of the Palace in Yoruba), is the name for the emperor of the Oyo empire. Even though the empire now mostly exists in the history books and in Yoruba people’s hearts, it is an important traditional post.
Since 1970, Lamidi Olayiwola Atanda Adeyemi the Third, more commonly known as Oba Adeyemi, has occupied this post. He was born in 1938 on October 15, which makes him 78 years old. He has four wives. He has been together with his first wife, Ayaba Abibat, for more than fifty years. Like Adeyemi, she is also 78 years old. Whereas his most recent wife is also the youngest. She will be 28 in November this year.
His four wives have given him many children, and today we will tell you more about 20 of them that have already achieved something great. They are all considered princes and princesses, so we will drop the honorifics to not repeat ourselves.
Children of Oba Adeyemi
Babatunde Israel Adeyemi
This Alaafin of Oyo son has graduated from Uthman-Dan-Fodio University in Sokoto. He is a certified lawyer and a professional in his trade. Currently, he is in his fifties, working as a pastor, as well as working at Oodu’a Investment Ltd. Babatunde has a beautiful wife Omolara, who is the Justice at High Court of Oyo state. They have a wonderful family and kids. He is humble and kind.
Folashade Adeyemi
Alaafin of Oyo’s most famous daughter received higher education in the United States. She is the CEO of Arewa House of Culture. In addition to that, she is involved in politics and she the leader of women in Oyo. Folashade could be described as a smart and cultured woman who stays true to her heritage.
|Re: Children Of Alaafin Of Oyo, Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi (Photos) by omowolewa: 11:57am
More power to you Baba Akeem
|Re: Children Of Alaafin Of Oyo, Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi (Photos) by NwaChibuzor13: 12:07pm
Must the Alaafin of oyo be aafin in colour? Generally, yoruba kings occupy the lower half of the food chain. They stand no where and can't be compared with nothern kings/ rulers not to talk of igbo kings/rulers despite the fact that they have destroyed the name of royalty no thanks to their numerous ceremonial positions.
|Re: Children Of Alaafin Of Oyo, Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi (Photos) by thesicilian: 12:10pm
Another mko in the making.
|Re: Children Of Alaafin Of Oyo, Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi (Photos) by Homeboiy: 12:24pm
OK... See cloudy weather Biko nu
|Re: Children Of Alaafin Of Oyo, Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi (Photos) by Gungnir: 1:10pm
Interesting point.
|Re: Children Of Alaafin Of Oyo, Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi (Photos) by wethebest(m): 1:11pm
nice
|Re: Children Of Alaafin Of Oyo, Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi (Photos) by Diickrider(f): 1:11pm
His dick must be very big to have produced such huge numbers of children
|Re: Children Of Alaafin Of Oyo, Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi (Photos) by Josh44s(m): 1:11pm
Ugly fuckers..
|Re: Children Of Alaafin Of Oyo, Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi (Photos) by conductorL3: 1:13pm
Nice to know..
|Re: Children Of Alaafin Of Oyo, Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi (Photos) by luckygirl02(f): 1:14pm
I pass thru his palace to my family compound everytime and I have never set my eyes on him.
|Re: Children Of Alaafin Of Oyo, Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi (Photos) by VampireeM(f): 1:14pm
Irritating Skin.
Can't stand bleached multicoloured people esp Men
|Re: Children Of Alaafin Of Oyo, Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi (Photos) by IjeleNwa(m): 1:14pm
How about TillaMan? I thought he is the real omo oba again o?
(Police show am shege!
|Re: Children Of Alaafin Of Oyo, Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi (Photos) by jonadaft: 1:14pm
This is supposed to be the HIGHEST traditional ruler in Yoruba land.
The highest authority
But his priest from ìfẹ́ snatched it
|Re: Children Of Alaafin Of Oyo, Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi (Photos) by Gungnir: 1:15pm
Jonathan:
Of what relevance are these traditional leaders sef?
|Re: Children Of Alaafin Of Oyo, Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi (Photos) by otunbabadok(m): 1:18pm
Interesting thing
|Re: Children Of Alaafin Of Oyo, Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi (Photos) by dragunov: 1:18pm
NwaChibuzor13:
Igbo kings my foot! The concept of kingship is alien to the igbo culture. Its a recent phenomenon that has been thoroughly overflogged by Nollywood.
All the drug barons, kidnappers, armed robbers, ritualists and all sorts that you have imposed on yourselves as kings............ Awon oniyeye.
|Re: Children Of Alaafin Of Oyo, Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi (Photos) by IjeleNwa(m): 1:19pm
Gungnir:none! Just eat govt allocations and coniving wit dem
|Re: Children Of Alaafin Of Oyo, Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi (Photos) by ashjay001(m): 1:20pm
K'ade pe lori, ki bata pe lese
|Re: Children Of Alaafin Of Oyo, Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi (Photos) by supereagle(m): 1:22pm
My Grand Pa was Oba in my community, but I detest the royalty.
|Re: Children Of Alaafin Of Oyo, Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi (Photos) by Gungnir: 1:25pm
IjeleNwa:
It's only because of how fractured our society is on ethnic lines, if not, the whole should have been scrapped a long time ago.
This is why I keep reiterating that the regional government is the best for Nigeria. All these unnecessary positions will be jettisoned.
|Re: Children Of Alaafin Of Oyo, Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi (Photos) by RALPHOW(m): 1:26pm
Nice one Iku Babayeye
First Son a Pastor, that is why Yoruba is the best, most tolerance and civilized culture in Nigeria.
If it is other part of the country they will disown their son for taking a decision on his religion.
|Re: Children Of Alaafin Of Oyo, Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi (Photos) by zodiax018: 1:27pm
|Re: Children Of Alaafin Of Oyo, Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi (Photos) by Gungnir: 1:28pm
supereagle:
Imagine a community having an Oba, such ludicrous things. So much position little to show for it.
|Re: Children Of Alaafin Of Oyo, Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi (Photos) by ybalogs(m): 1:28pm
Where are others?
|Re: Children Of Alaafin Of Oyo, Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi (Photos) by ybalogs(m): 1:29pm
Where's Bambino in the list? The list is definitely not complete without him.
|Re: Children Of Alaafin Of Oyo, Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi (Photos) by ybalogs(m): 1:31pm
And his grown twins. Like one of them is in national or state assembly.
|Re: Children Of Alaafin Of Oyo, Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi (Photos) by Ayospanish(m): 1:42pm
xxxblast08ii:don't fall brethren it's a scam I hv been scamed
|Re: Children Of Alaafin Of Oyo, Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi (Photos) by omoelerin1: 1:44pm
Jonathan:wetin u sabi
|Re: Children Of Alaafin Of Oyo, Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi (Photos) by jonadaft: 1:49pm
omoelerin1:Olódo
Go to school, u nor gree
