|Why Nigerian Men Hardly Forgive A Cheating Woman by Femco2016(m): 7:01pm On Feb 26
Before I start this, I want to make it clear that I'm not a sexist. People say it is a man's world, and honestly, it is.
I will show you how. Nature gave us some bonus and women gave their support. Even if a man forgives a cheating wife, the women (society) will not.
Here are the few reasons some men find it difficult to forgive a cheating wife (They are what I heard men say. I didn't author some of them)
1: EGO:- It certainly has a lot to do with their ego being bruised. The thought that another man was able to sleep with Someone they believed they had "ownership" of breaks them to pieces as most of them think the women incapable of sex without emotions, meaning the woman loves another. Remember men are like a lioness that can kill most animals for its cubs but will not allow another animal to even play with its cubs.
2: GUILT:- If a woman cheats, the man will never forgive not only the woman but himself no matter whose fault it is. He feels he has failed as a man to protect and keep his own.
3: THEY CAN'T FORGET:- When a man is making love with his wife, it is a sacred rituals the way she moan shows that his sacrifice has been accepted. So if she makes love with another man he will be thinking the temple is no more sacred and when he makes love to her and she moans, it will be disgusting cause it will be like that is the way she moaned for the other guy!
4: YOU HAVE LOST HER IF SHE CHEATS:- Female infidelity is often much more damaging to a marriage. Don’t get me wrong: Male cheating is definitely harmful. But when a woman fools around, it’s often the beginning of the end of the relationship. For men, cheating often tends to be opportunistic — they’re in the wrong place at the wrong time and the cheating doesn’t necessarily mean anything emotionally. In fact a man can sleep with a woman today and not remember her again but for a woman to have sex with you (in most cases) you must win her heart to win her body.
5: HE PAID YOUR PRICE:- I guess i gotta be blunt here. I know we call it marriage but I think women are being bought in a way. Don't kill me yet, let's analyze it. He buys engagement ring. Proposes to you, you accept then he decides to see your people. Your people accept him and give him a list containing heaven and earth. He agrees to pay, he pays for everything and when your parents feel they have collected enough, they hand you over to him. Then you automatically change your name (Change of ownership) which confirms that you are now his own. I have seen where women sponsored their marriage and the men don't care when they cheat so I believe the day you stop asking for head-cutting bride price for us to marry then we won't bother much, imagine paying all that money and she gives it to another man..
On a serious note. A cheat is a cheat and you can't quantify cheating. Who is cheating doesn't matter.
Stay Faithful
32 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Why Nigerian Men Hardly Forgive A Cheating Woman by Luizkid(m): 8:07pm On Feb 26
That's y it's advised to sample the goods as a woman before u buy because when u go about eyeing other goods worse still taste it... well over to the married men.
1 Like 2 Shares
|Re: Why Nigerian Men Hardly Forgive A Cheating Woman by kamsibabylove(f): 9:37pm On Feb 26
i dont think it works on some men coz i cheated on my bf 3 times and he forgave me now we have a daughter and wil be getting married in oct.
4 Likes
|Re: Why Nigerian Men Hardly Forgive A Cheating Woman by efesodje: 9:40pm On Feb 26
kamsibabylove:
Your boyfriend is unique then
59 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Why Nigerian Men Hardly Forgive A Cheating Woman by Asowari(m): 9:42pm On Feb 26
efesodje:the girl is mvp
6 Likes
|Re: Why Nigerian Men Hardly Forgive A Cheating Woman by efesodje: 9:43pm On Feb 26
Asowari:
I tell you bro
4 Likes
|Re: Why Nigerian Men Hardly Forgive A Cheating Woman by lefulefu(m): 9:48pm On Feb 26
some guys do forgive but in cases like that the ladies tend to take such guys for granted and keep on cheating with impunity knowing the guy will always be ready to forgive
38 Likes
|Re: Why Nigerian Men Hardly Forgive A Cheating Woman by lefulefu(m): 9:50pm On Feb 26
kamsibabylove:hmmmmmmmm
hope na im biological dauther o?
make u no go give am another man pickin
92 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Why Nigerian Men Hardly Forgive A Cheating Woman by lefulefu(m): 9:53pm On Feb 26
efesodje:na wussy the boyfriend go prolly be.u know all those weak submissive men wey women dey order about .e get one man for my hometown back then rumoured to be impotent.the man will be playing draft in his neighbour"s frontyard while other men dey troop in for im house to kpansh im wife.dem say na d man dey arrange am to satisfy the wife cos the wife na strong nympho.he"s late now sha.some amebos alledge na prolly wetin im dey do na im kill am cos d tin na abomination.
12 Likes
|Re: Why Nigerian Men Hardly Forgive A Cheating Woman by kamsibabylove(f): 9:53pm On Feb 26
lefulefu:lolzz
|Re: Why Nigerian Men Hardly Forgive A Cheating Woman by efesodje: 9:56pm On Feb 26
lefulefu:
I am suspecting decimal 10:10 (KOBNOMI TINZ)
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Why Nigerian Men Hardly Forgive A Cheating Woman by WORDWORLD: 10:02pm On Feb 26
kamsibabylove:
How many times have you also forgiven him or you are yet to catch him red handed.
4 Likes
|Re: Why Nigerian Men Hardly Forgive A Cheating Woman by kamsibabylove(f): 10:04pm On Feb 26
WORDWORLD:
i've never caught him, as a matter of fact i am his first
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Why Nigerian Men Hardly Forgive A Cheating Woman by Espada10: 10:05pm On Feb 26
kamsibabylove:
30 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Why Nigerian Men Hardly Forgive A Cheating Woman by lefulefu(m): 10:08pm On Feb 26
efesodje:decimal 10:10?
u got a point there
this is why in some cases if i don begin suspect a babe i no dey gree eat her food cos i no know wetin she put inside.though some ladies don dey upgrade by applying decimal 10:10 on their nipples or snail so dat wen u chop dat one u a goner .Lord save us from decimal 10:10 and endtime women...In jesu name i pray
21 Likes
|Re: Why Nigerian Men Hardly Forgive A Cheating Woman by WORDWORLD: 10:10pm On Feb 26
kamsibabylove:
No wonder! Kikikiki so you suceeded in getting Mr. Nice guy at last. Mr. Nice guy na so dem be nah dem sabi forgive well-well. You even fit dey cheat dey go sef. Left over cunt is meant for dem.
22 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Why Nigerian Men Hardly Forgive A Cheating Woman by marvin906(m): 10:21pm On Feb 26
well the fear of her still going outside to screw another dick..
some girl's are quit pathetic..
buh me forgiven her isnt my problem..
buh if you go outside again..
then no prb I will still forgive you.. buh she might still believe she's still in a relationship buh in the back of my head she's just a sex tool to me
20 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Why Nigerian Men Hardly Forgive A Cheating Woman by McBrooklyn(m): 10:21pm On Feb 26
|Re: Why Nigerian Men Hardly Forgive A Cheating Woman by nuggarito: 10:58pm On Feb 26
Once my girl cheats, my niggas who love me, enemies who still beef me, family who still cares, exes who still feel and I especially will never allow myself to go back to such person, never!!! Its better you break up with me than cheat cos I dont cheat.
10 Likes
|Re: Why Nigerian Men Hardly Forgive A Cheating Woman by bobokeshington: 11:04pm On Feb 26
kamsibabylove:
your bf is a slowpoke
32 Likes
|Re: Why Nigerian Men Hardly Forgive A Cheating Woman by bobokeshington: 11:13pm On Feb 26
my woman no fit cheat on me
|Re: Why Nigerian Men Hardly Forgive A Cheating Woman by kamsibabylove(f): 12:04am On Feb 27
bobokeshington:u dont have to insult my man just bcoz he forgave me
9 Likes
|Re: Why Nigerian Men Hardly Forgive A Cheating Woman by AntiBrutus: 12:12am On Feb 27
Scratch all that.
They are smart enough to put their sanity first.
They don't wanna go through the emotional and psychological trauma women with cheating partners have to go through.
So, they save themselves the trauma by cutting her off.
Did you for a minute think women don't consider those things you listed up there?
1 Like
|Re: Why Nigerian Men Hardly Forgive A Cheating Woman by duduade: 12:30am On Feb 27
Different strokes for different folks
|Re: Why Nigerian Men Hardly Forgive A Cheating Woman by duduade: 12:34am On Feb 27
I have met a guy whose girlfriend cheated on him thrice, gave him an STD once and tried pinning a pregnancy on him which wasn't His ... Guess what he still wanted to marry her..
She refused and walked out three months to their introduction cause she couldn't believe how he could still have forgiven her with all her atrocities...
So not all are unforgiving
2 Likes
|Re: Why Nigerian Men Hardly Forgive A Cheating Woman by kwessiStewie2(m): 12:43am On Feb 27
kamsibabylove:ur boyfriend doesn't deserve to be called a man
20 Likes
|Re: Why Nigerian Men Hardly Forgive A Cheating Woman by Nlkay(m): 1:25am On Feb 27
Go back to school and let it go thru u man. That was lame of you to speak. Its their choice. Make urs with no insult plsss.
bobokeshington:
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Why Nigerian Men Hardly Forgive A Cheating Woman by pedrilo: 3:31am On Feb 27
kamsibabylove:u dey vex me i swear.
7 Likes
|Re: Why Nigerian Men Hardly Forgive A Cheating Woman by yeyerolling: 4:44am On Feb 27
Anywoman who forgives a cheatin man is a fool
1 Like
|Re: Why Nigerian Men Hardly Forgive A Cheating Woman by MetroBaba1(m): 5:55am On Feb 27
kamsibabylove:
Kamsibabylove, Biko Answer This Question Below
lefulefu:
10 Likes
|Re: Why Nigerian Men Hardly Forgive A Cheating Woman by luminouz(m): 6:21am On Feb 27
AntiBrutus:
Babe...
U don start again o
U Sha won't kuku kill me here
Viewing this topic: ayaside(m), Ayesa, chuksdsilent, NelsenNelson, Saao(m), BrightDeGea(m), Exciton(m), Missbenny56(f), Dwise11(m), omhor(f), dimexy247(m), bubu91, AquaLalua, Greatomotoy, OluDare01(m), cgniyi, vaniesexy, falansa, scholaid, Gbemys(f) and 50 guest(s)
