Before I start this, I want to make it clear that I'm not a sexist. People say it is a man's world, and honestly, it is.



I will show you how. Nature gave us some bonus and women gave their support. Even if a man forgives a cheating wife, the women (society) will not.



Here are the few reasons some men find it difficult to forgive a cheating wife (They are what I heard men say. I didn't author some of them)



1: EGO:- It certainly has a lot to do with their ego being bruised. The thought that another man was able to sleep with Someone they believed they had "ownership" of breaks them to pieces as most of them think the women incapable of sex without emotions, meaning the woman loves another. Remember men are like a lioness that can kill most animals for its cubs but will not allow another animal to even play with its cubs.



2: GUILT:- If a woman cheats, the man will never forgive not only the woman but himself no matter whose fault it is. He feels he has failed as a man to protect and keep his own.



3: THEY CAN'T FORGET:- When a man is making love with his wife, it is a sacred rituals the way she moan shows that his sacrifice has been accepted. So if she makes love with another man he will be thinking the temple is no more sacred and when he makes love to her and she moans, it will be disgusting cause it will be like that is the way she moaned for the other guy!



4: YOU HAVE LOST HER IF SHE CHEATS:- Female infidelity is often much more damaging to a marriage. Don’t get me wrong: Male cheating is definitely harmful. But when a woman fools around, it’s often the beginning of the end of the relationship. For men, cheating often tends to be opportunistic — they’re in the wrong place at the wrong time and the cheating doesn’t necessarily mean anything emotionally. In fact a man can sleep with a woman today and not remember her again but for a woman to have sex with you (in most cases) you must win her heart to win her body.



5: HE PAID YOUR PRICE:- I guess i gotta be blunt here. I know we call it marriage but I think women are being bought in a way. Don't kill me yet, let's analyze it. He buys engagement ring. Proposes to you, you accept then he decides to see your people. Your people accept him and give him a list containing heaven and earth. He agrees to pay, he pays for everything and when your parents feel they have collected enough, they hand you over to him. Then you automatically change your name (Change of ownership) which confirms that you are now his own. I have seen where women sponsored their marriage and the men don't care when they cheat so I believe the day you stop asking for head-cutting bride price for us to marry then we won't bother much, imagine paying all that money and she gives it to another man..



On a serious note. A cheat is a cheat and you can't quantify cheating. Who is cheating doesn't matter.



That's y it's advised to sample the goods as a woman before u buy because when u go about eyeing other goods worse still taste it... well over to the married men. 1 Like 2 Shares

i dont think it works on some men coz i cheated on my bf 3 times and he forgave me now we have a daughter and wil be getting married in oct. 4 Likes

kamsibabylove:

i dont think it works on some men coz i cheated on my bf 3 times and he forgave me now we have a daughter and wil be getting married in oct.





Your boyfriend is unique then Your boyfriend is unique then 59 Likes 1 Share

efesodje:





Your boyfriend is unique then the girl is mvp the girl is mvp 6 Likes

Asowari:

the girl is mvp

I tell you bro I tell you bro 4 Likes

some guys do forgive but in cases like that the ladies tend to take such guys for granted and keep on cheating with impunity knowing the guy will always be ready to forgive 38 Likes

kamsibabylove:

i dont think it works on some men coz i cheated on my bf 3 times and he forgave me now we have a daughter and wil be getting married in oct. hmmmmmmmm

hope na im biological dauther o?

make u no go give am another man pickin hmmmmmmmmhope na im biological dauther o?make u no go give am another man pickin 92 Likes 3 Shares

efesodje:









Your boyfriend is unique then na wussy the boyfriend go prolly be.u know all those weak submissive men wey women dey order about .e get one man for my hometown back then rumoured to be impotent.the man will be playing draft in his neighbour"s frontyard while other men dey troop in for im house to kpansh im wife.dem say na d man dey arrange am to satisfy the wife cos the wife na strong nympho.he"s late now sha.some amebos alledge na prolly wetin im dey do na im kill am cos d tin na abomination. na wussy the boyfriend go prolly be.u know all those weak submissive men wey women dey order about.e get one man for my hometown back then rumoured to be impotent.the man will be playing draft in his neighbour"s frontyard while other men dey troop in for im house to kpansh im wife.dem say na d man dey arrange am to satisfy the wife cos the wife na strong nympho.he"s late now sha.some amebos alledge na prolly wetin im dey do na im kill am cos d tin na abomination. 12 Likes

lefulefu:

hmmmmmmmm hope na im biological dauther o? make u no go give am another man pickin lolzz lolzz

lefulefu:



na wussy the boyfriend go prolly be.u know all those weak submissive men wey women dey order about

I am suspecting decimal 10:10 (KOBNOMI TINZ) I am suspecting decimal 10:10 ( 4 Likes 1 Share

kamsibabylove:

i dont think it works on some men coz i cheated on my bf 3 times and he forgave me now we have a daughter and wil be getting married in oct.



How many times have you also forgiven him or you are yet to catch him red handed. How many times have you also forgiven him or you are yet to catch him red handed. 4 Likes

WORDWORLD:





How many times have you also forgiven him or you are yet to catch him red handed.

i've never caught him, as a matter of fact i am his first i've never caught him, as a matter of fact i am his first 2 Likes 1 Share

kamsibabylove:

i dont think it works on some men coz i cheated on my bf 3 times and he forgave me now we have a daughter and wil be getting married in oct. 30 Likes 1 Share

efesodje:





I am suspecting decimal 10:10 (KOBNOMI TINZ) decimal 10:10?

u got a point there

this is why in some cases if i don begin suspect a babe i no dey gree eat her food cos i no know wetin she put inside.though some ladies don dey upgrade by applying decimal 10:10 on their nipples or snail so dat wen u chop dat one u a goner .Lord save us from decimal 10:10 and endtime women...In jesu name i pray decimal 10:10?u got a point therethis is why in some cases if i don begin suspect a babe i no dey gree eat her food cos i no know wetin she put inside.though some ladies don dey upgrade by applying decimal 10:10 on their nipples or snail so dat wen u chop dat one u a goner.Lord save us from decimal 10:10 and endtime women...In jesu name i pray 21 Likes

kamsibabylove:





i've never caught him, as a matter of fact i am his first



No wonder! Kikikiki so you suceeded in getting Mr. Nice guy at last. Mr. Nice guy na so dem be nah dem sabi forgive well-well. You even fit dey cheat dey go sef. Left over cunt is meant for dem. No wonder! Kikikiki so you suceeded in getting Mr. Nice guy at last. Mr. Nice guy na so dem be nah dem sabi forgive well-well. You even fit dey cheat dey go sef. Left over cunt is meant for dem. 22 Likes 2 Shares

well the fear of her still going outside to screw another dick..

some girl's are quit pathetic..

buh me forgiven her isnt my problem..

buh if you go outside again..

then no prb I will still forgive you.. buh she might still believe she's still in a relationship buh in the back of my head she's just a sex tool to me 20 Likes 1 Share

Once my girl cheats, my niggas who love me, enemies who still beef me, family who still cares, exes who still feel and I especially will never allow myself to go back to such person, never!!! Its better you break up with me than cheat cos I dont cheat. 10 Likes

kamsibabylove:

i dont think it works on some men coz i cheated on my bf 3 times and he forgave me now we have a daughter and wil be getting married in oct.

your bf is a slowpoke your bf is a slowpoke 32 Likes

my woman no fit cheat on me

bobokeshington:



your bf is a slowpoke u dont have to insult my man just bcoz he forgave me u dont have to insult my man just bcoz he forgave me 9 Likes





They are smart enough to put their sanity first.

They don't wanna go through the emotional and psychological trauma women with cheating partners have to go through.



So, they save themselves the trauma by cutting her off.



Did you for a minute think women don't consider those things you listed up there? Scratch all that.They are smart enough to put their sanity first.They don't wanna go through the emotional and psychological trauma women with cheating partners have to go through.So, they save themselves the trauma by cutting her off.Did you for a minute think women don't consider those things you listed up there? 1 Like

Different strokes for different folks

I have met a guy whose girlfriend cheated on him thrice, gave him an STD once and tried pinning a pregnancy on him which wasn't His ... Guess what he still wanted to marry her..



She refused and walked out three months to their introduction cause she couldn't believe how he could still have forgiven her with all her atrocities...



So not all are unforgiving 2 Likes

kamsibabylove:

i dont think it works on some men coz i cheated on my bf 3 times and he forgave me now we have a daughter and wil be getting married in oct. ur boyfriend doesn't deserve to be called a man ur boyfriend doesn't deserve to be called a man 20 Likes

bobokeshington:





your bf is a slowpoke Go back to school and let it go thru u man. That was lame of you to speak. Its their choice. Make urs with no insult plsss. 2 Likes 1 Share

kamsibabylove:





u dont have to insult my man just bcoz he forgave me u dey vex me i swear. u dey vex me i swear. 7 Likes

Anywoman who forgives a cheatin man is a fool 1 Like

kamsibabylove:

i dont think it works on some men coz i cheated on my bf 3 times and he forgave me now we have a daughter and wil be getting married in oct.

Kamsibabylove, Biko Answer This Question Below



lefulefu:



hmmmmmmmm

hope na im biological dauther o?

make u no go give am another man pickin Kamsibabylove, Biko Answer This Question Below 10 Likes