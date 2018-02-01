Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / Female Medical Doctor Advises Husbands To Marry Extra Wife. See Why (35525 Views)

Below is what Hauwa Ibrahim shared on Facebook;



Dear men after being a responsible Husband, try marrying a second wife if you have the means, those with two should marry three and those with three should marry four! Thats a great Sunnah and its better than irresponsible act of chasing young girls out there.....



A doctor at Federal Medical Center,Ebute Meta Lagos - has got herself trending online for urging Nigerian husbands to marry a second wife or an extra wife (as the case may be) if they have the resources. According to her, marrying more wives is better than the irresponsible act of cheating on their wives with other ladies.

i was expecting a medical reason i was expecting a medical reason 191 Likes 4 Shares

When you combine your religious belief with your profession...









To all the responsible men reading this, Please, kindly ignore the head slamming fat biitch... Thanks. 223 Likes 15 Shares

lol that's your opinion though, but some people wouldn't like this. I totally believe you are from the north and a Muslim but not every region wants to rise alamajuris 39 Likes 3 Shares

It's not about responsible or irresponsible, those men that married one wife and still cheat on them, are they responsible? , it's better to legalize something than to cheat on your wife.





Forget about religion, we all know she made a very good point, let's be truthful and sincere.



But, the problem about the idea lies on women.



Most women will prefer their husband to cheat, than to share the same house with another wife, they don't like sharing pot of soup It's not about responsible or irresponsible, those men that married one wife and still cheat on them, are they responsible? , it's better to legalize something than to cheat on your wife.Forget about religion, we all know she made a very good point, let's be truthful and sincere.But, the problem about the idea lies on women. 120 Likes 13 Shares





Very myopic advise. Go and sit down Very myopic advise. Go and sit down 8 Likes

Nonsense



A man can't even manage one woman in a house talk more of two



No man should even try that nonsense with me I'm not surprised since her religion permits men to marry up to six wivesNonsenseA man can't even manage one woman in a house talk more of twoNo man should even try that nonsense with me 29 Likes 7 Shares

Better than sowing seeds everywhere like a village farmer.

The million dollar question is, will the wives remain faithful when they're waiting for their turn? 13 Likes

wait lemme go and suya

Shut up



four not six..



OK



Don't know why you're pained tho.. SMH Shut upfour not six..OKDon't know why you're pained tho.. SMH 17 Likes 2 Shares

Before a man will marry the second wife, he must have asked her out, dated and maybe have sex with her to taste what he's about to put in the house, so what do we call that if not cheating.



Most men that do this are just lustful and can never be satisfied. 14 Likes 2 Shares

Don't know why you're pained tho.. SMH She's a hater She's a hater 4 Likes











Yeye dey smell How can someone like this be a good doctor... Even giving adviceYeye dey smell 11 Likes 3 Shares

Hmmm...



Meanwhile

I helped my neighbor to carry a 20litre jerrican full of water up to 4th Floor, She was like "thanks alot, just put it down there at the door, my boyfriend is inside he will come n carry it"

I carried it back downstairs...

Nonsense 62 Likes 3 Shares

What a nice woman 2 Likes

Marrying other wives won't make him stop cheating 15 Likes

When book pass through your brain without leaving a trail 4 Likes 1 Share

I pray o.



Some will marry 50 and still chase other girls. 10 Likes 1 Share

No man should even try that nonsense with me 3 Likes 1 Share





This is what still bothers some Africans even the seemingly "educated" onea Not even intellectual discourse on how to increase food production, increased access to clean water, innovations..........



Enough of having children with no concrete plan for their nurturing! That is why the likes of Boko Haram will continue to have endless stream of recruits.



How do children benefit from polygamous setting?



Quality over quantity! Don't we have men who have four wives at home and still frolicking around?This is what still bothers some Africans even the seemingly "educated" oneaNot even intellectual discourse on how to increase food production, increased access to clean water, innovations..........Enough of having children with no concrete plan for their nurturing! That is why the likes of Boko Haram will continue to have endless stream of recruits.How do children benefit from polygamous setting?Quality over quantity! 18 Likes 4 Shares

She must have seen and heard enough to come out with that 3 Likes

And my advice to all Men who wish to marry more than 1 wife...Please always marry ODD number of wives. Instead of 2, marry 3...instead of 4, marry 5. 7 Likes

No man should even try that nonsense with me dullard, is your religion against it? Please make some research don't be ignorant. dullard, is your religion against it? Please make some research don't be ignorant. 6 Likes

This one na native doctor. 6 Likes 1 Share

and when he marry the fourth one, he will marry the fifth, sixth.....and the circle continues..





mtcheew