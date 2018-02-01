₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Female Medical Doctor Advises Husbands To Marry Extra Wife. See Why by dainformant(m): 7:52pm On Feb 26
A doctor at Federal Medical Center,Ebute Meta Lagos - has got herself trending online for urging Nigerian husbands to marry a second wife or an extra wife (as the case may be) if they have the resources. According to her, marrying more wives is better than the irresponsible act of cheating on their wives with other ladies.
Below is what Hauwa Ibrahim shared on Facebook;
Dear men after being a responsible Husband, try marrying a second wife if you have the means, those with two should marry three and those with three should marry four! Thats a great Sunnah and its better than irresponsible act of chasing young girls out there.....
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/02/female-nigerian-medical-doctor-advises-husbands-marry-extra-wife-see.html
|Re: Female Medical Doctor Advises Husbands To Marry Extra Wife. See Why by Samata104(f): 7:55pm On Feb 26
|Re: Female Medical Doctor Advises Husbands To Marry Extra Wife. See Why by mikejj(m): 7:55pm On Feb 26
i was expecting a medical reason
|Re: Female Medical Doctor Advises Husbands To Marry Extra Wife. See Why by JasonScolari: 7:56pm On Feb 26
When you combine your religious belief with your profession...
To all the responsible men reading this, Please, kindly ignore the head slamming fat biitch... Thanks.
|Re: Female Medical Doctor Advises Husbands To Marry Extra Wife. See Why by Aonkuuse(m): 7:57pm On Feb 26
lol that's your opinion though, but some people wouldn't like this. I totally believe you are from the north and a Muslim but not every region wants to rise alamajuris
|Re: Female Medical Doctor Advises Husbands To Marry Extra Wife. See Why by donstan18(m): 7:57pm On Feb 26
JasonScolari:
It's not about responsible or irresponsible, those men that married one wife and still cheat on them, are they responsible? , it's better to legalize something than to cheat on your wife.
Forget about religion, we all know she made a very good point, let's be truthful and sincere.
But, the problem about the idea lies on women.
Most women will prefer their husband to cheat, than to share the same house with another wife, they don't like sharing pot of soup
|Re: Female Medical Doctor Advises Husbands To Marry Extra Wife. See Why by FortifiedCity: 7:58pm On Feb 26
Very myopic advise. Go and sit down
|Re: Female Medical Doctor Advises Husbands To Marry Extra Wife. See Why by MhizAJ(f): 7:58pm On Feb 26
I'm not surprised since her religion permits men to marry up to six wives Nonsense
A man can't even manage one woman in a house talk more of two
No man should even try that nonsense with me
|Re: Female Medical Doctor Advises Husbands To Marry Extra Wife. See Why by nonut: 8:03pm On Feb 26
Better than sowing seeds everywhere like a village farmer.
The million dollar question is, will the wives remain faithful when they're waiting for their turn?
|Re: Female Medical Doctor Advises Husbands To Marry Extra Wife. See Why by UltimateBlogger: 8:11pm On Feb 26
|Re: Female Medical Doctor Advises Husbands To Marry Extra Wife. See Why by IamHeWrites: 8:36pm On Feb 26
MhizAJ:
Shut up
four not six..
OK
Don't know why you're pained tho.. SMH
|Re: Female Medical Doctor Advises Husbands To Marry Extra Wife. See Why by desreek9(f): 8:50pm On Feb 26
Before a man will marry the second wife, he must have asked her out, dated and maybe have sex with her to taste what he's about to put in the house, so what do we call that if not cheating.
Most men that do this are just lustful and can never be satisfied.
|Re: Female Medical Doctor Advises Husbands To Marry Extra Wife. See Why by nonut: 8:51pm On Feb 26
IamHeWrites:She's a hater
|Re: Female Medical Doctor Advises Husbands To Marry Extra Wife. See Why by ZombieBuster: 8:51pm On Feb 26
How can someone like this be a good doctor... Even giving advice
Yeye dey smell
|Re: Female Medical Doctor Advises Husbands To Marry Extra Wife. See Why by Amirullaha(m): 8:51pm On Feb 26
Hmmm...
Meanwhile
I helped my neighbor to carry a 20litre jerrican full of water up to 4th Floor, She was like "thanks alot, just put it down there at the door, my boyfriend is inside he will come n carry it"
I carried it back downstairs...
Nonsense
|Re: Female Medical Doctor Advises Husbands To Marry Extra Wife. See Why by Nukilia: 8:52pm On Feb 26
What a nice woman
|Re: Female Medical Doctor Advises Husbands To Marry Extra Wife. See Why by Whobedatte(m): 8:52pm On Feb 26
Marrying other wives won't make him stop cheating
|Re: Female Medical Doctor Advises Husbands To Marry Extra Wife. See Why by superior1: 8:52pm On Feb 26
When book pass through your brain without leaving a trail
|Re: Female Medical Doctor Advises Husbands To Marry Extra Wife. See Why by Litblogger(f): 8:52pm On Feb 26
I pray o.
Some will marry 50 and still chase other girls.
|Re: Female Medical Doctor Advises Husbands To Marry Extra Wife. See Why by nonut: 8:53pm On Feb 26
MhizAJ:
|Re: Female Medical Doctor Advises Husbands To Marry Extra Wife. See Why by Pavore9: 8:53pm On Feb 26
Don't we have men who have four wives at home and still frolicking around?
This is what still bothers some Africans even the seemingly "educated" onea Not even intellectual discourse on how to increase food production, increased access to clean water, innovations..........
Enough of having children with no concrete plan for their nurturing! That is why the likes of Boko Haram will continue to have endless stream of recruits.
How do children benefit from polygamous setting?
Quality over quantity!
|Re: Female Medical Doctor Advises Husbands To Marry Extra Wife. See Why by DWJOBScom(m): 8:53pm On Feb 26
She must have seen and heard enough to come out with that
|Re: Female Medical Doctor Advises Husbands To Marry Extra Wife. See Why by lonelydora(m): 8:53pm On Feb 26
And my advice to all Men who wish to marry more than 1 wife...Please always marry ODD number of wives. Instead of 2, marry 3...instead of 4, marry 5.
|Re: Female Medical Doctor Advises Husbands To Marry Extra Wife. See Why by olahero(m): 8:53pm On Feb 26
MhizAJ:dullard, is your religion against it? Please make some research don't be ignorant.
|Re: Female Medical Doctor Advises Husbands To Marry Extra Wife. See Why by aspirebig: 8:54pm On Feb 26
Hmmm
|Re: Female Medical Doctor Advises Husbands To Marry Extra Wife. See Why by zodiax011: 8:54pm On Feb 26
|Re: Female Medical Doctor Advises Husbands To Marry Extra Wife. See Why by abike12(f): 8:54pm On Feb 26
|Re: Female Medical Doctor Advises Husbands To Marry Extra Wife. See Why by mamatayour(f): 8:55pm On Feb 26
|Re: Female Medical Doctor Advises Husbands To Marry Extra Wife. See Why by goodnews777: 8:55pm On Feb 26
This one na native doctor.
|Re: Female Medical Doctor Advises Husbands To Marry Extra Wife. See Why by Nenejeje(f): 8:55pm On Feb 26
and when he marry the fourth one, he will marry the fifth, sixth.....and the circle continues..
|Re: Female Medical Doctor Advises Husbands To Marry Extra Wife. See Why by room089: 8:56pm On Feb 26
And to balance the ratio, women to should marry two or more husbands.
Is it not better that way madam doctor? Wouldn't it reduce promiscuity among women to the barest minimum?
