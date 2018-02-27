Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / NYSC / Nysc Corpers Protest against Unsolicited Debits by Access Bank (photos) (11775 Views)

Some Group of Nigerian youth corpers have gone to protest against unsolicited debits from their Account by Access Bank Plc.



This came after a Nigerian blogger went to their page to complain on the customer care slow response rate and how they held his sum of N38,000 for 6 days and are yet to deposit the money to his account.



According to the blogger, he was expecting the sum of $104.77 from Google Advertising Company to his savings Naira account which he opened with Access Bank, ever since it came in last week Thursday, the alleged bank has refused to pay.



A youth corper, Bolarinwa Olabisi who has since been complaining about the unsolicited debits by Access Bank, wrote:



*Dear access bank, The entire Nigeria NYSC corp members is using this medium to plead to the management of ACCESSBANK OF NIGERIA and requesting for fair justice from you regarding the nysc account we're force to open with you ....#STOP DEBITING US... the little money government is paying us is very small to the stress and struggle we're facing currently serving but you keep debiting our accounts for no truthful reasons, Many of us don't have ATM but you keep debiting our accounts (it's not a nice policy)...we are using the medium to write to the management to please see to this issue and stop debiting our account with unnecessary charges...we believe you're once a corper and you should know how we feel. The entire nysc corp member is pleading to you before it goes out of hand other banks don't have issues with Corps member nor did they charge them for no reason. please SAVE NIGERIA CORPERS WE ARE BROKE.*

#Stopdebitingus #weareservingthecountry

#Saveus

It didn't end there as other bittered youth corpers joined the protest, Emeka Uchendu who confirmed the unsolicited debit carried out by Access Bank on his account said:



that's why you people keep eating up the little pay to corp members with your reckless and unnecessary charges





Another user, Joe April tagged them corperate Thieves in his comment:



#corporateThieves.. my own is that they shouldn't start deducting mine when I start receiving the money... Deducting people's sweat unnecessarily and be using it to sponsor events etc..i carry nyash up for una





As it stands some customers are threatening to move their money to other banks for safety.. Access Bank should fix this problem as soon as possible.



News by Joelsblog:





Cc: yokiti, CrazyMan, Ogbeche77

Lalasticlacla

Mynd44

Ishilove

MissyB3

U can join the protest

Hehehehehehe

E Don start, 1st bank protest loading 2 Likes

dcosmosboy:

Hehehehehehe

E Don start, 1st bank protest loading



No be small... Please tag other youth corpers No be small... Please tag other youth corpers

access has become a very useless bank with their incessant debit of money from accounts 9 Likes

Corp's Members with their like for money is just like Bread and Butter. But Nigerian banks are not trying at all. 6 Likes 1 Share

Nigerian banks are 419 8 Likes

Na Buhari cause this one?

eveeything in naija is qn issue.

Same with First Bank, they're stealin me dry in my current account. Corporate thieves! 3 Likes

access bank hmmm

I unsubscribed from receiving sms alert in 2016 and noticed that they debited my account for Jan 2018 and Feb 2018 for the same sms alert. I contacted them and they disabled it but accused them of fraud cos I didn't reactivate it

Banks be doing unnecessary deductions to pay oda bills, its time CBN looked into it again oo.

Elan83:

Same with First Bank, they're stealin me dry in my current account. Corporate thieves! I have stopped using FBN for a long time... I left 2,800 naira in it and it's now below 1,500.

Just be debiting me for something I have no idea about I have stopped using FBN for a long time... I left 2,800 naira in it and it's now below 1,500.Just be debiting me for something I have no idea about

It is no longer funny with Access Bank. They always debit my account for sms, stamp duty, etc. Sometimes they debit 200 naira amd after about 1 week, i will get 35 naira credit as overcharged. Well, I'm still looking at them with one eye.

My old visa card got damaged I requested the card be blocked.

But this stupid access bank continued to deduct card charges on the visa card and on the new master card I collected.

I told them I want my money returned and they said it can't be returned.

I just laughed and said I know how to get my money back. I requested they send me a mail stating that I won't get my money back. That's when their head came down and they begged me,that the person who dint block the card would loose his/her job. 3 Likes 1 Share

The way they debit we Corpers is alarming oooooo hope their ogas see this and stop all this criminal acts 1 Like

Elan83:

Same with First Bank, they're stealin me dry in my current account. Corporate thieves! na elephant style dem dey use for you no be monkey na elephant style dem dey use for you no be monkey

Participants or particiskirt or particibra

yes o, its getting too much of them... Access bank always deducting from ur acct for no reason

All Access Bank Branch Managers go enter Hell fire. No excape! 5 Likes

how are they diferent from diamond bank? Those idiot made me to cry when they debited my last card without even notifying me, what even made me cry the more was because i even took a bike on credit hoping to pay after withdrawing. For once i felt i was in zimbabwe.anyway am the new Benue rep on nairaland 6 Likes

Nigerians should save their monies inside the ground... Since they complain too much





I used different banks but their own case worst pass Same with first bank,the debit you with email the send to you airtime purchase,even if you pass in their premises or you kiss your wife a/c will be debitedI used different banks but their own case worst pass 4 Likes

no Animal on there logo and still peoples money is not save. Guess the money is been ACCESS by both living and non living things. Na there own bad pass. 2 Likes 1 Share

access Bank sef

Is ishilove a mod

davillian:

My old visa card got damaged I requested the card be blocked.

But this stupid access bank continued to deduct card charges on the visa card and on the new master card I collected.

I told them I want my money returned and they said it can't be returned.

I just laughed and said I know how to get my money back. I requested they send me a mail stating that I won't get my money back. That's when their head came down and they begged me,that the person who dint block the card would loose his/her job.

Serves them right Serves them right

Participants keyh!



This is a compulsory service if you want to be gainfully "employed". I bet you that 91% of corpers wish they were doing something else

9jaown:

no Animal on there logo and still peoples money is not save. Guess the money is been ACCESS by both living and non living things. Na there own bad pass.

Azin ehhhn Azin ehhhn 1 Like

Hmmmm money entered my account last on Jan last year..My access bank account is as dry as Sahara desert. With these news of unnecessary deductions, that means they won't pity me anytime money eventually enter my account.