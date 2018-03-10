₦airaland Forum

Manchester United Vs Liverpool (2 - 1) - Live

Re: Manchester United Vs Liverpool (2 - 1) - Live by hiroz(m): 2:43pm
sanchez should be substituted now..
so wasteful in possession

1 Like

Re: Manchester United Vs Liverpool (2 - 1) - Live by chijindu34(m): 2:44pm
I can't believe that Liverpool are walking alone in this match
GGMU
Re: Manchester United Vs Liverpool (2 - 1) - Live by szen(m): 2:45pm
bettercreature:
United need to stop conceding corner kicks Van dijk is a serious threat

Are you fearing??

Re: Manchester United Vs Liverpool (2 - 1) - Live by Greatomotoy: 2:46pm
yemi15:


Just reward for that Prima Donna with low football IQ and selfish play. Neymar too seeing the effect of being a selfish player. Football is team work not individual play.

Hopefully, we can sell him and get Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Jorginho. Along with Matic, that midfield is winning the league IMO. One of Fabinho or Kovacic completes our best quintet midfield (Matic, Jorginho, Savic, One of Fabinho or Kovacic, Mctominay) in years!
Madrid will not sell kovacic
Re: Manchester United Vs Liverpool (2 - 1) - Live by bettercreature(m): 2:47pm
szen:


Are you fearing??
Ofcourse! grin grin grin grin

1 Like

Re: Manchester United Vs Liverpool (2 - 1) - Live by szen(m): 2:47pm
So after all this gra gra, Liverpool cannot even score one? undecided
Re: Manchester United Vs Liverpool (2 - 1) - Live by ClassyJay: 2:48pm
potbelly:
Bros you bad o grin grin
GGMU cool
grin
potbelly:
Bros you bad o grin grin
GGMU cool

1 Like

Re: Manchester United Vs Liverpool (2 - 1) - Live by yemi15(m): 2:48pm
Greatomotoy:
Madrid will not sell kovacic
Someone staying on the bench that hardly plays? Good luck!
Re: Manchester United Vs Liverpool (2 - 1) - Live by freebuddy: 2:49pm
Who is Lingard and Wijnaldum going to come on for?

Hmmmm.

Adam Lallana on for Alex Oxlade Chamberlain
Re: Manchester United Vs Liverpool (2 - 1) - Live by noruwasman(m): 2:50pm
I stand for king chelseafc any day anytime team#KTBFFH
Re: Manchester United Vs Liverpool (2 - 1) - Live by aieromon(m): 2:50pm
Oxlade out

Lallana in
Re: Manchester United Vs Liverpool (2 - 1) - Live by bettercreature(m): 2:50pm
Liverpool will score if united keeps playing like this

1 Like

Re: Manchester United Vs Liverpool (2 - 1) - Live by szen(m): 2:50pm
freebuddy:
Who is Lingard and Wijnaldum going to come on for?

Hmmmm.

Sanchez should leave the field abeg. I no see anything wey him play jare
Re: Manchester United Vs Liverpool (2 - 1) - Live by noruwasman(m): 2:52pm
I stand with king Chelseafc any day, anytime team#KTBFFH
Re: Manchester United Vs Liverpool (2 - 1) - Live by Kyase(m): 2:52pm
szen:


Sanchez should leave the field abeg. I no see anything wey him play jare
lingard will replace him or Mata.
Re: Manchester United Vs Liverpool (2 - 1) - Live by Kyase(m): 2:54pm
Andrewfarms Cc: Donaldduke2019 hardon monolisa185 desquad bmvees Alexchubee Apcmyheart bettercreature ammyluv2002 Crownadex ekhai aieromon Lesbianboy jusmudi gentle136 Lesbianboy hardon kyase monolisa185 seunny4lif desquad
andrewfarms Tvegas hardeycute seunny4lif Proudlyngwa youdondeymad sirfee Ivanlxi don4ye HERSLEY Lily4star Khutie Bibidear dfrost Keneking tripoli007 greatmarshall lomprico ztanleechima Tychamps oluwaseyi000 tolufase zinachidi Ivanlxi arejibadz myners007 jtigwell0 lalasticlala RRWraith Kabeeru abeliver Maximus85 Adaumunocha ibolomo CrEaToRmaldenKingLennon iamharkinwaley mansakhalifa Omobolajiatanda Lh19 HamiidLyon chawtinz xynerise Nelsizzy architectHUrSH ottohan richybankx enemyofprogress KingLennon habbyy03 chiiraq802 akeeen haywhy28 HzRF Victornezzar szen offishialpablo ekhai nogoodadvice Dabossman iamharkinwaley EverGlorious CaptPlanet kstyle2 annie74 CecyAdri Geestunnar Lomprico2 cana882
I Don show

1 Like

Re: Manchester United Vs Liverpool (2 - 1) - Live by aieromon(m): 2:54pm
E don happen sad
Re: Manchester United Vs Liverpool (2 - 1) - Live by bettercreature(m): 2:54pm
noruwasman:
I stand for king chelseafc any day anytime team#KTBFFH
own goal Eric baily
Re: Manchester United Vs Liverpool (2 - 1) - Live by sirfee(m): 2:54pm
grin Up liverfool
Re: Manchester United Vs Liverpool (2 - 1) - Live by Dakid9(m): 2:55pm
grin

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Manchester United Vs Liverpool (2 - 1) - Live by szen(m): 2:55pm
grin it just had to happen. Lifeline for Liverpool
Re: Manchester United Vs Liverpool (2 - 1) - Live by Odianose13(m): 2:55pm
I was confused when I saw 3 - 0.
Re: Manchester United Vs Liverpool (2 - 1) - Live by sirfee(m): 2:55pm
cry Baily
Re: Manchester United Vs Liverpool (2 - 1) - Live by bettercreature(m): 2:56pm
What a useless goal to concede
Re: Manchester United Vs Liverpool (2 - 1) - Live by potbelly(m): 2:56pm
Bailey... Own goal hope not injured though sad
Re: Manchester United Vs Liverpool (2 - 1) - Live by freebuddy: 2:56pm
Bailly village people working seriously. grin

2 Likes

Re: Manchester United Vs Liverpool (2 - 1) - Live by DONADAMS(m): 2:57pm
goal Liverpool
Re: Manchester United Vs Liverpool (2 - 1) - Live by bignoisemaker(m): 2:57pm
game on!
Re: Manchester United Vs Liverpool (2 - 1) - Live by aieromon(m): 2:57pm
Rashford out

Fellaini in

Park the bus activated
Re: Manchester United Vs Liverpool (2 - 1) - Live by potbelly(m): 2:58pm
Mourinho wan park train now...

I hope it works... embarassed
Re: Manchester United Vs Liverpool (2 - 1) - Live by szen(m): 2:58pm
grin Mou has officially handed this game to Liverpool. Fellaini for Rashford? Seriously?
Re: Manchester United Vs Liverpool (2 - 1) - Live by bettercreature(m): 2:59pm
Mourinho will sell Baily if we lose this game

2 Likes

(0) (1) (2) ... (5) (6) (7) (8) (9) (Reply)

