|Re: Manchester United Vs Liverpool (2 - 1) - Live by hiroz(m): 2:43pm
sanchez should be substituted now..
so wasteful in possession
1 Like
|Re: Manchester United Vs Liverpool (2 - 1) - Live by chijindu34(m): 2:44pm
I can't believe that Liverpool are walking alone in this match
GGMU
|Re: Manchester United Vs Liverpool (2 - 1) - Live by szen(m): 2:45pm
bettercreature:
Are you fearing??
|Re: Manchester United Vs Liverpool (2 - 1) - Live by Greatomotoy: 2:46pm
yemi15:Madrid will not sell kovacic
|Re: Manchester United Vs Liverpool (2 - 1) - Live by bettercreature(m): 2:47pm
szen:Ofcourse!
1 Like
|Re: Manchester United Vs Liverpool (2 - 1) - Live by szen(m): 2:47pm
So after all this gra gra, Liverpool cannot even score one?
|Re: Manchester United Vs Liverpool (2 - 1) - Live by ClassyJay: 2:48pm
1 Like
|Re: Manchester United Vs Liverpool (2 - 1) - Live by yemi15(m): 2:48pm
Greatomotoy:Someone staying on the bench that hardly plays? Good luck!
|Re: Manchester United Vs Liverpool (2 - 1) - Live by freebuddy: 2:49pm
Who is Lingard and Wijnaldum going to come on for?
Hmmmm.
Adam Lallana on for Alex Oxlade Chamberlain
|Re: Manchester United Vs Liverpool (2 - 1) - Live by noruwasman(m): 2:50pm
I stand for king chelseafc any day anytime team#KTBFFH
|Re: Manchester United Vs Liverpool (2 - 1) - Live by aieromon(m): 2:50pm
Oxlade out
Lallana in
|Re: Manchester United Vs Liverpool (2 - 1) - Live by bettercreature(m): 2:50pm
Liverpool will score if united keeps playing like this
1 Like
|Re: Manchester United Vs Liverpool (2 - 1) - Live by szen(m): 2:50pm
freebuddy:
Sanchez should leave the field abeg. I no see anything wey him play jare
|Re: Manchester United Vs Liverpool (2 - 1) - Live by noruwasman(m): 2:52pm
I stand with king Chelseafc any day, anytime team#KTBFFH
|Re: Manchester United Vs Liverpool (2 - 1) - Live by Kyase(m): 2:52pm
szen:lingard will replace him or Mata.
|Re: Manchester United Vs Liverpool (2 - 1) - Live by Kyase(m): 2:54pm
Andrewfarms Cc: Donaldduke2019 hardon monolisa185 desquad bmvees Alexchubee Apcmyheart bettercreature ammyluv2002 Crownadex ekhai aieromon Lesbianboy jusmudi gentle136 Lesbianboy hardon kyase monolisa185 seunny4lif desquad
andrewfarms Tvegas hardeycute seunny4lif Proudlyngwa youdondeymad sirfee Ivanlxi don4ye HERSLEY Lily4star Khutie Bibidear dfrost Keneking tripoli007 greatmarshall lomprico ztanleechima Tychamps oluwaseyi000 tolufase zinachidi Ivanlxi arejibadz myners007 jtigwell0 lalasticlala RRWraith Kabeeru abeliver Maximus85 Adaumunocha ibolomo CrEaToRmaldenKingLennon iamharkinwaley mansakhalifa Omobolajiatanda Lh19 HamiidLyon chawtinz xynerise Nelsizzy architectHUrSH ottohan richybankx enemyofprogress KingLennon habbyy03 chiiraq802 akeeen haywhy28 HzRF Victornezzar szen offishialpablo ekhai nogoodadvice Dabossman iamharkinwaley EverGlorious CaptPlanet kstyle2 annie74 CecyAdri Geestunnar Lomprico2 cana882
I Don show
1 Like
|Re: Manchester United Vs Liverpool (2 - 1) - Live by aieromon(m): 2:54pm
E don happen
|Re: Manchester United Vs Liverpool (2 - 1) - Live by bettercreature(m): 2:54pm
noruwasman:own goal Eric baily
|Re: Manchester United Vs Liverpool (2 - 1) - Live by sirfee(m): 2:54pm
Up liverfool
|Re: Manchester United Vs Liverpool (2 - 1) - Live by Dakid9(m): 2:55pm
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Manchester United Vs Liverpool (2 - 1) - Live by szen(m): 2:55pm
it just had to happen. Lifeline for Liverpool
|Re: Manchester United Vs Liverpool (2 - 1) - Live by Odianose13(m): 2:55pm
I was confused when I saw 3 - 0.
|Re: Manchester United Vs Liverpool (2 - 1) - Live by sirfee(m): 2:55pm
Baily
|Re: Manchester United Vs Liverpool (2 - 1) - Live by bettercreature(m): 2:56pm
What a useless goal to concede
|Re: Manchester United Vs Liverpool (2 - 1) - Live by potbelly(m): 2:56pm
Bailey... Own goal hope not injured though
|Re: Manchester United Vs Liverpool (2 - 1) - Live by freebuddy: 2:56pm
Bailly village people working seriously.
2 Likes
|Re: Manchester United Vs Liverpool (2 - 1) - Live by DONADAMS(m): 2:57pm
goal Liverpool
|Re: Manchester United Vs Liverpool (2 - 1) - Live by bignoisemaker(m): 2:57pm
game on!
|Re: Manchester United Vs Liverpool (2 - 1) - Live by aieromon(m): 2:57pm
Rashford out
Fellaini in
Park the bus activated
|Re: Manchester United Vs Liverpool (2 - 1) - Live by potbelly(m): 2:58pm
Mourinho wan park train now...
I hope it works...
|Re: Manchester United Vs Liverpool (2 - 1) - Live by szen(m): 2:58pm
Mou has officially handed this game to Liverpool. Fellaini for Rashford? Seriously?
|Re: Manchester United Vs Liverpool (2 - 1) - Live by bettercreature(m): 2:59pm
Mourinho will sell Baily if we lose this game
2 Likes
