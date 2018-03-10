Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / European Football (EPL, UEFA, La Liga) / Manchester United Vs Liverpool (2 - 1) - Live (9685 Views)

sanchez should be substituted now..

so wasteful in possession 1 Like

I can't believe that Liverpool are walking alone in this match

GGMU

United need to stop conceding corner kicks Van dijk is a serious threat

Are you fearing?? Are you fearing??

Just reward for that Prima Donna with low football IQ and selfish play. Neymar too seeing the effect of being a selfish player. Football is team work not individual play.



Hopefully, we can sell him and get Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Jorginho. Along with Matic, that midfield is winning the league IMO. One of Fabinho or Kovacic completes our best quintet midfield (Matic, Jorginho, Savic, One of Fabinho or Kovacic, Mctominay) in years! Madrid will not sell kovacic Madrid will not sell kovacic

Are you fearing?? Ofcourse! Ofcourse! 1 Like

So after all this gra gra, Liverpool cannot even score one?

Bros you bad o

GGMU

1 Like

Madrid will not sell kovacic Someone staying on the bench that hardly plays? Good luck! Someone staying on the bench that hardly plays? Good luck!

Who is Lingard and Wijnaldum going to come on for?



Hmmmm.



Adam Lallana on for Alex Oxlade Chamberlain

I stand for king chelseafc any day anytime team#KTBFFH

Oxlade out



Lallana in

Liverpool will score if united keeps playing like this 1 Like

Who is Lingard and Wijnaldum going to come on for?



Hmmmm.

Sanchez should leave the field abeg. I no see anything wey him play jare Sanchez should leave the field abeg. I no see anything wey him play jare

I stand with king Chelseafc any day, anytime team#KTBFFH

Sanchez should leave the field abeg. I no see anything wey him play jare lingard will replace him or Mata. lingard will replace him or Mata.

I Don show 1 Like

E don happen

I stand for king chelseafc any day anytime team#KTBFFH own goal Eric baily own goal Eric baily

Up liverfool Up liverfool

1 Like 1 Share

it just had to happen. Lifeline for Liverpool it just had to happen. Lifeline for Liverpool

I was confused when I saw 3 - 0.

Baily Baily

What a useless goal to concede

Bailey... Own goal hope not injured though

Bailly village people working seriously. 2 Likes

goal Liverpool

game on!

Rashford out



Fellaini in



Park the bus activated





I hope it works... Mourinho wan park train now...I hope it works...

Mou has officially handed this game to Liverpool. Fellaini for Rashford? Seriously? Mou has officially handed this game to Liverpool. Fellaini for Rashford? Seriously?