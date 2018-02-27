₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,967,560 members, 4,106,771 topics. Date: Tuesday, 27 February 2018 at 01:58 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / JSS 1 Pupil, Others Arrested During Cult Initiation In Lagos (3544 Views)
|JSS 1 Pupil, Others Arrested During Cult Initiation In Lagos by Estar01: 12:03pm
By Estarsblog.com
A 15-year-old pupil, Idris, has been arrested by the police in Lagos for allegedly belonging to the Aiye Confraternity.
Idris, a Junior Secondary School one pupil at a private school in the Orile area of the state, was paraded along with 56 other suspected cult members at the Lagos State Police Command headquarters in Ikeja on Monday.
We learnt that the suspects were rounded up on Thursday at Elemoro, in the Ajah area by the police and members of a vigilance group in the community.
The cult had gone inside a bush some distance away from Eleko Beach, Ajah, to perform initiation rites for new members, including Idris, who had tattoos on his chest and hand.
They were about to complete the rites when the operatives swooped on them around 4am.
Two locally-made cut-to-size guns, three live cartridges and 22 expended cartridges were reportedly recovered from them.
Idris, a resident of Arowoyabuna Street, Orile, told our correspondent that an unnamed neighbour had approached him on Wednesday and taken him to a bar to drink.
He said, “A man in my community bought a drink for me. After we finished drinking, he asked me to follow him to Eleko Beach for a party. When we got there, they covered my face and took me inside a bush. They used an object to pierce my thumb and collected some blood.
“As we were about to leave around 4am on Thuursday, I heard gunshots and the police arrested us. I have not been told the name of the cult.”
He said the inscription, ‘Baba Bose,’ tattooed on his chest, was an expression of love for his girlfriend, identified as Bose.
Another suspect, 23-year-old Eze Michael, explained that his friend, one Kelechukwu, lured him into the bush on the pretext that they were going for an event.
The Ebonyi State indigene said, “Kelechukwu invited me to an event at Eleko Beach. When we got there, he said we would have to wait till late evening. When it was 10pm, he took me inside a bush. I met so many people there. They beat us. They told us to lie down and raise our hands.
“They threatened to shoot us if we did not cooperate. Immediately they cut my thumb, I heard gunshots from the police and everybody started running helter-skelter.
“Some OPC members beat us up. Kelechukwu did not explain anything to me before we got to the bush. But I learnt the group is Aiye Confraternity.”
Adedayo Obabiyi, 25, from Ogun State, said he and his siblings had attended a birthday party at the beach and were returning home when some hoodlums attacked them.
“They collected our phones and ATM cards and blindfolded us. They took us to an unknown place. When we got there, I heard a lot of voices. They pierced our thumbs,” he added.
The state Commissioner of Police, Edgal Imohimi, lamented increasing involvement of youths in cultism.
He, however, said the command had initiated a clampdown on cult members, adding that those arrested would be prosecuted.
The CP said, “Based on credible intelligence that members of the dreaded Aiye Confraternity were performing their initiation rites at a shrine in a thick forest in Abule Egbanu, in the Elemoro, Aja area of Lagos, the Divisional Police Officer, SP Mohammed Limawa, mobilised his men. The DPO received support from the undercover operatives of the Area J, Elemoro, and the men of the Anti-Cultism Unit of the command. Together, they stormed the area and arrested 57 members of the notorious Aiye Confraternity.
“Some of them were not in their right senses at the time of the arrest due to drug overdose. Items recovered from the suspects include two Suzuki mini buses with number plates, LND 893 XV and EPE 189 XV, respectively, one Volkswagen bus, one Mitsubishi space wagon marked, SMK 455 AL, and two Toyota Camry cars with number plates, BD 760 DH and LSD 506 EC.”
Imohimi also paraded three suspected members of a cult that allegedly killed an official of the Lagos State Neighbourhood Safety Corps, Monsuru Bolaji, on Wednesday in the Aguda, Surulere area of the state.
He said the suspects, Muyideen Bello, Wasiu Adio and Nurudeen Odofin, had confessed to participating in the murder of the father of two children, noting that an axe and a knife with bloodstains reportedly recovered from them had been sent to a forensic unit for analysis.
“It is interesting to note that one of the suspects, Wasiu Adio, aka Trouble, further confessed that he was a senior member of Eiye Confraternity and that he and members of his group killed one Timothy in Aguda, Surulere, sometime in October 2017. Investigation into the case is in progress and further findings will be made public. The suspects will surely have their day in court at the end of investigations,” Imohimi added.
But the suspects denied involvement in cult activities and in the murder of the LNSC official.
Bello claimed that Bolaji was his friend and that he took him to a hospital for treatment after he was attacked on that day.
He said, “After he died, I took him to the Aguda Police Station from the hospital. He (Bolaji) was my childhood friend; we went to the same primary school.”
Odofin, 39, said he was the chairman of commercial motorcycle riders in Aguda, while Bolaji was the secretary, aside from being a security official.
He stated that some cult members had been on their trail since December 2017 for allegedly giving the police information about cult activities in the area.
He said, “After I observed Ishai (Islamic 8pm prayers) that day, I was relaxing in front of my house when I heard gunshots. A boy came to tell me that some cult members were running after somebody on the street. After about 15 minutes, I heard that somebody had been killed.
“I ran to the scene and discovered that Monsuru (Bolaji) was the victim. It was Gafar, Adura and their gang members who killed him. In October 2017, they also killed one boy called Timothy. That was when the problem started because the boy’s father was related to me. They started chasing Monsuru and me. We reported at the Aguda Police Station and the LNSC office.
“They said anytime we saw those boys we should report them. We didn’t see them until that evening when Monsuru was killed.”
The third suspect, Adio, said he was a family friend of the deceased, adding that he was at home when some LNSC officials arrested him for Bolaji’s death.
http://www.estarsblog.com/jss-1-pupil-others-arrested-cult-initiation/
|Re: JSS 1 Pupil, Others Arrested During Cult Initiation In Lagos by Stephenex(m): 1:08pm
.
|Re: JSS 1 Pupil, Others Arrested During Cult Initiation In Lagos by MichaelBukamzy(m): 1:08pm
JSS1 still a pupil.
3 Likes
|Re: JSS 1 Pupil, Others Arrested During Cult Initiation In Lagos by DivinelyBlessed: 1:08pm
Na wa oh
|Re: JSS 1 Pupil, Others Arrested During Cult Initiation In Lagos by nony43(m): 1:08pm
Na wa o, wetin I know for Jss 1 self
|Re: JSS 1 Pupil, Others Arrested During Cult Initiation In Lagos by KrystosCJ(m): 1:08pm
OP copied from Punch Newspaper. Plagiarism!
|Re: JSS 1 Pupil, Others Arrested During Cult Initiation In Lagos by SMADEvgsg(m): 1:09pm
|Re: JSS 1 Pupil, Others Arrested During Cult Initiation In Lagos by livebynite: 1:09pm
and i ask as always, how does this help reduce the price of garri?
|Re: JSS 1 Pupil, Others Arrested During Cult Initiation In Lagos by strangest(m): 1:09pm
Egede men right now, knowing that the topic is about Eiye and the picture na Egede men
|Re: JSS 1 Pupil, Others Arrested During Cult Initiation In Lagos by Tunasco4u(m): 1:09pm
|Re: JSS 1 Pupil, Others Arrested During Cult Initiation In Lagos by Yinxies(f): 1:11pm
End time events
|Re: JSS 1 Pupil, Others Arrested During Cult Initiation In Lagos by skyba: 1:12pm
Jss1 pupil
1 Like
|Re: JSS 1 Pupil, Others Arrested During Cult Initiation In Lagos by mayskit4luv(m): 1:14pm
Ok
|Re: JSS 1 Pupil, Others Arrested During Cult Initiation In Lagos by efilefun(m): 1:14pm
The crop of young dudes we have these days are either looking upto some yahoo boys, cultists or dancing one corner while mixing some chemical together just to get high. Its such a pity, imagine Jss1 kid already becoming a cultist. Wont be surprised if there is actually some form of cultism in primary schools now
|Re: JSS 1 Pupil, Others Arrested During Cult Initiation In Lagos by Samanza89(m): 1:15pm
My Pally's dem!
My nigga's dem!
My brothers dem!
Believe me there's nothing has useless as cultism. Shun cultism!
|Re: JSS 1 Pupil, Others Arrested During Cult Initiation In Lagos by kaluxy007(m): 1:15pm
at age 15 i already had my SSCE
But see lie wey that boy compose
Idris, a resident of Arowoyabuna Street, Orile, told our correspondent that an unnamed neighbour had approached him on Wednesday and taken him to a bar to drink.
He said, “A man in my community bought a drink for me. After we finished drinking, he asked me to follow him to Eleko Beach for a party. When we got there, they covered my face and took me inside a bush. They used an object to pierce my thumb and collected some blood.
“As we were about to leave around 4am on Thuursday, I heard gunshots and the police arrested us. I have not been told the name of the cult.”
|Re: JSS 1 Pupil, Others Arrested During Cult Initiation In Lagos by krisinfo: 1:15pm
see leaders of tomorrow. just negodu
|Re: JSS 1 Pupil, Others Arrested During Cult Initiation In Lagos by thesicilian: 1:15pm
Train up a child in the way he should go, and when he's old he will not depart from it.
|Re: JSS 1 Pupil, Others Arrested During Cult Initiation In Lagos by RexEmmyGee(m): 1:16pm
Na Buhari cause am
|Re: JSS 1 Pupil, Others Arrested During Cult Initiation In Lagos by Carlyboi(m): 1:17pm
Nawa for all these Cultists sef!with all the problems bedeviling this country na to dey join some mumu nonsense!Anyways We all cant be reasonable,focussed or live a meaningful life!social ills and disorder is part of the world order!
|Re: JSS 1 Pupil, Others Arrested During Cult Initiation In Lagos by oluemmakay(m): 1:17pm
Societal Cultism is fast becoming the order of the day especially in Lagos. LNSC is doing a good job at curbing this menase
|Re: JSS 1 Pupil, Others Arrested During Cult Initiation In Lagos by skyme(m): 1:17pm
From now til when?...
Jss1... Want to join cult, if they finally get admission to university they will become terrorists.
Let me come and be going o, i didn't say anything.
|Re: JSS 1 Pupil, Others Arrested During Cult Initiation In Lagos by innocential3032(m): 1:17pm
livebynite:it seen that garri is yhur favourite of all ooo.wetin sef,everytym hw does this help reduce the price of garri?
|Re: JSS 1 Pupil, Others Arrested During Cult Initiation In Lagos by centboy123456(m): 1:20pm
we the member of N*eo b/lack movement of Africa say no to Cult group am a proud member
|Re: JSS 1 Pupil, Others Arrested During Cult Initiation In Lagos by Liberator007: 1:21pm
This is a sad and worrisome development. Government needs to take a strong stand against cultism. I work around Lekki-Ajah and I can relate. One sat beside me in a bus from Oshodi to Lekki. He looked tattered and dirty. I knew he was a cultist - eiye - because he brought out a phone and started playing their songs via speaker and sang along. He had one of those traditional rings on one of his fingers. I wish there was a way I could have reported him that day. These are young boys wasting away their future. Something urgent must be done to arrest the issue. Sending them to prison will only add to their plight as they will mix with different shades of criminals and turn out worse.
1 Like
|Re: JSS 1 Pupil, Others Arrested During Cult Initiation In Lagos by Olukokosir(m): 1:23pm
And we bgn to ask y d youths r nt making it.
Imagin... Age 15..... U don belong
Aye e ti baje
1 Like
|Re: JSS 1 Pupil, Others Arrested During Cult Initiation In Lagos by menwongo(m): 1:31pm
Jss 1 is student not pupil
Arrest them now and see one yeye politician bail him out. Politicians are Nigerians problems
|Re: JSS 1 Pupil, Others Arrested During Cult Initiation In Lagos by livebynite: 1:31pm
innocential3032:
Baba mi no vex I am just stating the fact
|Re: JSS 1 Pupil, Others Arrested During Cult Initiation In Lagos by UpdatesiOS147(m): 1:31pm
Wankolo Hungry Men everywhere see as dem just LG dey carry juvenile delinquency untop game because of Money this people are not making any sense relying on the fact that most of them have forgotten the foundation of the system Street Urchins and pure water sellers running game too bad i pity how silly some men can act when it comes to supremacy challenge over inner thoughts of justice I drop my pen here and say no to violence Money over everything i believe in myself and also My Orientation matters all men wen dey game wey sabi the waka una bam all those Men wen loose guard you are unworthy of your claims i Remember my game More Money To my Bam arubas Aye Dodorima ���
|Re: JSS 1 Pupil, Others Arrested During Cult Initiation In Lagos by kissenger: 1:32pm
JSS 1 students who should be focusing on their future are already trying to ruin it with their own hand. Nawa o. Nigerians we never learn from other pples experience. na until e happen to us we will be shouting had i know... i feel for their parents https:///BBFTrQ
|Re: JSS 1 Pupil, Others Arrested During Cult Initiation In Lagos by soberdrunk(m): 1:33pm
They should give him 'only' one axe and drop him in the North let him go fight Boko haram since he wants to be "hard man". All these foolish children that fail to realize the real "hard man" is the man with "financial strength", hard man without money nah bouncer you go be last last!!
Human Security / The Abuse Of Parents / 36-yr-old Hiv/aids Patient Rapes 3-yr-old, Infects Her
Viewing this topic: Cornido(m), neologism(m), sherlock229(m), Yomlawson, mrkhalid, Chybyke1992, yme77, thatniqqress(f), Born2Breed(f), Housing(m), Estar01, barule, emoa2002(m), monajit(m), desmondr, otosa(m), huptin(m), MrFly, madukwe1(f), jaygee1, emceedcent(m), revelation2013, mahjor(m), walepackage(m), otipoju(m), IRobot7(m), lobbyist(m), jovak, brainhgeek, aleshmotors, rgjs, Notmyproblem, kanuchiemela and 71 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 375