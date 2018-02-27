₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,967,564 members, 4,106,775 topics. Date: Tuesday, 27 February 2018 at 02:02 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Agriculture / Self-Driving Tractors & Drone Plant & Harvest Crops In UK (2959 Views)
|Self-Driving Tractors & Drone Plant & Harvest Crops In UK by Automotive1(m): 12:27pm
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RRdBuWWik6w
In a world first, U.K. researchers have successfully grown barley crops autonomously using self-driving tractors and unmanned aerial vehicles.
The goal of this research project was to ascertain if hands-free farming was possible at this juncture in the world of autonomous machinery.
In order to ensure the project’s integrity, no one was allowed to enter the 1-hectare paddock,except for the autonomous vehicles. Ultimately, the venture was successful with crops autonomously seeded, sprayed, monitored, and harvested.
The researchers considers the success a sign of things to come such as a general shift in the agricultural industry regarding technology, in addition to potentially attracting a new generation to farming.
“We have been able to show the public that this is something that isn’t too far ahead in the future, and it could be happening now".
“It has also allowed us to raise the perception of agriculture to the public, so they see it as a forward-thinking industry and something that might attract new people to the industry.”
Regarding the UAV implementation here, the drones were exclusively used to monitor crops and retrieve samples which agronomists would analyze.
They were essentially the eyes of the researchers for assessing the field using a multi-spectral camera to get imagery from the field.They would then send a little ground rover that would collect samples to conduct agronomy on.
The drone’s autopilot was also used for machinery on the ground, automating the tractors and chaser bins.
Using Nigeria as an example ,do you think new technologies like this get people out of jobs or create new ones?
Source https://autojosh.com/worlds-first-crop-planted-harvested-u-k-using-self-driving-tractors-drone/
Cc Lalasticlala Mynd44
2 Likes
|Re: Self-Driving Tractors & Drone Plant & Harvest Crops In UK by Aldebaran(m): 12:52pm
Wow...
In Nigeria this tech will get people out of jobs from the planters and harvesters,to the people that package them in bags
|Re: Self-Driving Tractors & Drone Plant & Harvest Crops In UK by DollarAngel(m): 1:21pm
Abeg this one does not make sense ooooooo.
|Re: Self-Driving Tractors & Drone Plant & Harvest Crops In UK by nony43(m): 1:21pm
K
|Re: Self-Driving Tractors & Drone Plant & Harvest Crops In UK by francesawesome(f): 1:22pm
I wanted to be the first to comment
|Re: Self-Driving Tractors & Drone Plant & Harvest Crops In UK by uuzba(m): 1:22pm
.
|Re: Self-Driving Tractors & Drone Plant & Harvest Crops In UK by grbgrb4(m): 1:23pm
.
|Re: Self-Driving Tractors & Drone Plant & Harvest Crops In UK by maberry(m): 1:23pm
Na country be this one o
|Re: Self-Driving Tractors & Drone Plant & Harvest Crops In UK by magiki(m): 1:23pm
OK.
|Re: Self-Driving Tractors & Drone Plant & Harvest Crops In UK by innobets(m): 1:23pm
technology..
|Re: Self-Driving Tractors & Drone Plant & Harvest Crops In UK by naijanative: 1:24pm
we are yet to manufacture pencil
|Re: Self-Driving Tractors & Drone Plant & Harvest Crops In UK by socialmerchant: 1:30pm
naijanative:
You can as well start
2 Likes
|Re: Self-Driving Tractors & Drone Plant & Harvest Crops In UK by Jaytecq(m): 1:30pm
tech has taken over...
1 Like
|Re: Self-Driving Tractors & Drone Plant & Harvest Crops In UK by abiodunalasa: 1:30pm
And we are still here debating Cattle Colony
2 Likes
|Re: Self-Driving Tractors & Drone Plant & Harvest Crops In UK by Intrepid01(m): 1:30pm
while out Farmers in Nigeria are still using hoe and cutlass to farm....I'll always say it...If Europe, North America and some part of Asia says they are in 21st century, the Nigeria and the whole of Africa is in the 15th century... sure we aren't in the same age and time.
2 Likes
|Re: Self-Driving Tractors & Drone Plant & Harvest Crops In UK by soberdrunk(m): 1:30pm
Please who has Chief Audu Ogbehs whatsapp number, i want to forward this information to him
|Re: Self-Driving Tractors & Drone Plant & Harvest Crops In UK by Nellizzy(m): 1:31pm
Nice innovation
|Re: Self-Driving Tractors & Drone Plant & Harvest Crops In UK by MorataFC: 1:31pm
I will be the first to use these instruments in Nigeria.
|Re: Self-Driving Tractors & Drone Plant & Harvest Crops In UK by Phelix01(m): 1:31pm
see technology? our own technology is to steal money and put it on animals
|Re: Self-Driving Tractors & Drone Plant & Harvest Crops In UK by strangest(m): 1:31pm
GPS controlled, I guess... wow nice
|Re: Self-Driving Tractors & Drone Plant & Harvest Crops In UK by emmanuelgon: 1:31pm
Good
|Re: Self-Driving Tractors & Drone Plant & Harvest Crops In UK by DaniDani(m): 1:31pm
Interesting! Good people keep making the world better while evil people are causing sadness and sorrow. With this development, agriculture will be attractive again and fun to do.
|Re: Self-Driving Tractors & Drone Plant & Harvest Crops In UK by Koolking(m): 1:32pm
Technology will render mankind used and useless. Life expectancy will be so short because man has become inactive and stagnant. What a boring world we are heading
1 Like
|Re: Self-Driving Tractors & Drone Plant & Harvest Crops In UK by deafeyez: 1:33pm
WHICH WAY NIGERIA
|Re: Self-Driving Tractors & Drone Plant & Harvest Crops In UK by chuksjuve(m): 1:33pm
Nice
|Re: Self-Driving Tractors & Drone Plant & Harvest Crops In UK by MorataFC: 1:34pm
DollarAngel:it makes a lot of sense
|Re: Self-Driving Tractors & Drone Plant & Harvest Crops In UK by oluemmakay(m): 1:34pm
This will really help to increase productivity and efficiency. The challenge is for individual to get updated knowledge on the usage of such technology. Technology have totally eradicate static knowledge. The moment you refuse to update your knowledge, you become irrelevant
|Re: Self-Driving Tractors & Drone Plant & Harvest Crops In UK by chuksjuve(m): 1:34pm
Nice
But when is Nigeria going to get to this level ?
|Re: Self-Driving Tractors & Drone Plant & Harvest Crops In UK by KrystosCJ(m): 1:34pm
Implement this and you can trust Nigerian FG to increase the price its citizens will pay for farm produce. On the flip side, we laud innovations outside our borders but never seem to replicate it in our own land.
|Re: Self-Driving Tractors & Drone Plant & Harvest Crops In UK by aylipple: 1:35pm
The rate at which the world is advancing technologically, we may soon wake up to news of fully automated machines carrying out construction works absent humans, if that isn't already happening.
|Re: Self-Driving Tractors & Drone Plant & Harvest Crops In UK by radiokilla(m): 1:35pm
And we are all here doing bbnaija Nd front-page. My word
|Re: Self-Driving Tractors & Drone Plant & Harvest Crops In UK by Teaser4(m): 1:37pm
I'm not being pessimistic, I think Nigeria will never develop, na so things go dey go forever. if you're having any hope whatsoever, you're on a longtin
Fish And Poultry Farming Investments / How To Join The Great Illuminati +2348036272132 / Broilers Nd Pullet For Sale @affordable Price
Viewing this topic: codemarshal08(m), BuchiPrinzy, frankscof(m), Intrepid01(m), BobbyViachi, doyinbaby(f), hadura29(m), joncom(m), Prodigysam, onyichick(f), chosengocap, Bostin(m), Adegokenath(m), Davidsonomos(m), Spaxon(f), BMCSlayer, Aspiregreat, burntout, EgunMogaji, Ibro27, Engrr(m), Ijscarface, Ipayesco(m), izyiyke31, mike96(m), emmykey0128(m), ala234crity(m), fergusen(m), HOD2(m), Gruvychuky(f), haayomidee47, ejihand, PsiData, Emjayofficial(m), fadasss, Opentokwowledge, tete7000(m), IBBG(m), dejt4u(m), sdindan, felixzo1(m), Articul8(m), Omooniya1, sanandreas(m), money121(m), ebenice(m), cooleo(m) and 71 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 23