Let's examine the reasons he gave to see whether they hold water or are simply falsehood issued to decieve the gullible.





1. Muslims have more population than Christians



Mohammed was born in 571 AD, Jesus Christ is 571 years older than Mohammed, how come Muslims are competing with Christians in population?

The bishop has hinged his claim on the reason that the population of Muslims is competiting with that of Christianity. This is one big lie and it shows that he is not an informed person. Below is a list showing 7 religions and their population. You can find the list on google.



Christianity (2.1 billion)

Islam (1.3 billion)

Nonreligious (Secular/Agnostic/Atheist) (1.1 billion)

Hinduism (900 million)

Chinese traditional religion (394 million)

Buddhism 376 million.

Primal-indigenous (300 million)



Clearly, one can see that Christianity trumps Islam with over a billion adherents. So where did this bishop get his own statistics from? Perhaps he just assumed that it should be so simply because Muslims practice polygamy and love to give birth to many children. He forgot that however well their population is increasing, it is also decreasing due to the constant Muslim on Muslim violence.



2. Quran, Prayer and place of Worship.



Quran have one version, you can only translate to another language , Bible has more than ten versions in English . Muslims pray 5 times in a day, some Christians pray once a week only in church, some don't even pray at all. Real Muslims read and know Bible more than many Christians but many Christian don't even have Bible. Muslims can pray in any mosque they see, Christians can't even step in some churches.

There are also different versions of Quran just as we have it with the Bible (pls google up). The Bishop and many others believe that for there to be different versions of the Bible, it must mean that it has been tampered with. What this Bishop doesn't know is that he is simply ridiculing Islam which claims God's word cannot be tampered with.



Quran 6:115

SAHIH INTERNATIONAL

And the word of your Lord has been fulfilled in truth and in justice. None can alter His words, and He is the Hearing, the Knowing.



If that Bishop and all those who believe that the Quran and the Bible contain words of the same God, how come they believe that the words of that God in the Bible were tampered with when he himself said in the Quran that his words cannot be altered?



b. Prayer



What has the amount of times one prays got to do with who's better? And who told this bishop that it's only on Sundays Christians pray? Perhaps he expects to see Christians praying in the streets where all eyes can see, something the Pharisees of Jesus time use to do which He warned us against. Christians pray at anytime they want, not at designated times. They can pray at anytime cos they know their God is not the type that waits till a particular hour before he can listen to prayers.



c. Place of worship



Christians also worship anywhere they want and are even welcomed. No one will prevent you from worshipping in any Church governed by God, cos even non-christians are welcomed. Mr Bishop, can a Yoruba muslim be allowed to lead prayer in a mosque in Northern Nigeria?



3. Christians don't show each other love



The moment you are a Muslim, you can be accepted and shown love where Muslims are, Christians will ask you from which church? If you don't mention the name of his or her church, you are on your own. I have been accepted to offer free medical treatment exercise in many mosques and preached in many, many Muslims do attend my church programmes all over the world, some even come to our church headquarters in Gboko, Christians can't do that to a Muslim. The moment you mention God, a Muslim will believe you and give you attention, he will go ahead and introduce you to other Muslims and whatever he says about you they will believe him.

I have never seen where a person is rejected by Christianity just because of the Church he attends. Christianity even welcomes people of other faith in Love. Do Sunni Muslims love Shia Muslims? NO. The reason why this Bishop is so accepted by Muslism to the point of him saying they allow him to preach in their mosque is simply because he only plays their tune, meaning he preaches another Jesus. The moment he starts telling them that Jesus is the Son of God, I can assure you that you and I know what will happen to him.



4. Denominations, Fake pastor and Fasting



When you mention God to a Christian, you become a suspect, they will call council of elders to interview you to know the type of God you are talking about, whether is a Catholic Church God, Anglican, Living Faith or Deeper life. Muslims have factions like Christians, but if you don't go deep into them, you will not know, but Christians condemned each other publicly. You can't hear about fake imams so rampant as you hear about fake pastors. When Muslims are fasting, the whole world will know, irrespective of the factions, it used to affect so many things, there is nothing in common among Christians all over the world, even in a small village.

All Christian denominations hold that major believe that Jesus is God made flesh, no dispute about that. I now wonder what this man is talking about.



There are tonnes of fake Imams as much as fake pastors out there; the ones that sell human parts for rituals, the ones that inspire terrorists and jihadists and the ones that sleep with other people's wife.



Jesus Christ already told us not to let people know when we are fasting. That is why we dont broadcast it to the rest of the world. We simply keep it to ourselves.



5. ''Muslims are better cos they welcome me''



When a miracle is done in the name of Jesus, Muslims believe is God, some Christians will say is by the power of devil. I was going to Keffi in Nassarawa state as a Christian preacher, Muslims sat under the sun from 10 am till I arrived by 5pm, nobody left even to go and urinate, because if you do, someone will occupy your space. I turned the city of Minna Niger state upside down, Muslims were at the forefront to welcome me. Chief Imam came to trade fair complex to welcome me, CAN chairman and his cabinet were not at the venue. Muslims knee down to worship, in many churches kneeling down is embarrassment.

How do you expect CAN to come and welcome you when they know that it is not Christianity you are preaching but Islam? Have you ever seen Muslims coming to welcome Reinhard Bonke or Bishop Oyedepo? They won't cos nothing they say interests them, infact their words are against the Islamic belief. So, if Muslims are welcoming you, just know that you are in league with them, perhaps their mole.



6. Obedience of Religious leaders



Muslims respect Christian clergy men, but Christians don't even respect their pastors. Muslims obey their leaders, whatever the Imam says, it is obeyed but Christians do argue with their pastors and even engage in fights sometimes. You cannot see Muslims Imams arguing Quran publicly like Christian pastors do argue Bible.

What this bishop is saying is that if a pastor should tell me to strap myself with a suicide vest and go blow up a Church or Mosque, I'm not to disobey. Now, we know why Northeast Nigeria is the way it is today.



The Quran can't be argued on cos questioning it can lead to beheadings and punishment.



7. Muslims believe in Jesus



Whatever Muslims want to do, they will stand united and accomplish it, Christians are not united.The first and the last one hundred thousand naira I received in my life as a gift was given to me by a Muslim, since I started the free medical treatment mission. There is no Muslim that does not believe in Jesus Christ.I do pray for Muslims in Jesus name without any fight.

If Christians are not united, how come they are not bombing each other's Church? How come they are not killing each other like we have it in the middle east?



Speaking of gifts, does this pastor know the amount of Christian organizations that have donated gifts to boko haram victims who are mostly Muslims, gifts that are sometimes prevented from the few Christians in the IDP camps?



Muslims believe in a twisted version of Jesus. How can they say they believe in Jesus yet they deny that he is the Son of God?



John 5:26



"For just as the Father has life in Himself, even so He gave to the Son also to have life in Himself;



Matthew 3:17



and behold, a voice out of the heavens said, "This is My beloved Son, in whom I am well-pleased.".







Now, we know why Northeast Nigeria is the way it is today.The Quran can't be argued on cos questioning it can lead to beheadings and punishment.If Christians are not united, how come they are not bombing each other's Church? How come they are not killing each other like we have it in the middle east?Speaking of gifts, does this pastor know the amount of Christian organizations that have donated gifts to boko haram victims who are mostly Muslims, gifts that are sometimes prevented from the few Christians in the IDP camps?Muslims believe in a twisted version of Jesus. How can they say they believe in Jesus yet they deny that he is the Son of God?I think this Bishop just successfully declared himself a false prophet who should be ignored by all means.