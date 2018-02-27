₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Reply To "Why Muslims Are Better Than Christians" By Bishop Sam Zuga by alBHAGDADI: 12:40pm
A post by a certain Bishop Sam Zuga is currently trending for a statement he made concerning religion. In the post, the Bishop claims Muslims are better than Christians. This he did with reasons but failed to back them up using the Quran or Bible.
Let's examine the reasons he gave to see whether they hold water or are simply falsehood issued to decieve the gullible.
1. Muslims have more population than Christians
The bishop has hinged his claim on the reason that the population of Muslims is competiting with that of Christianity. This is one big lie and it shows that he is not an informed person. Below is a list showing 7 religions and their population. You can find the list on google.
Christianity (2.1 billion)
Islam (1.3 billion)
Nonreligious (Secular/Agnostic/Atheist) (1.1 billion)
Hinduism (900 million)
Chinese traditional religion (394 million)
Buddhism 376 million.
Primal-indigenous (300 million)
Clearly, one can see that Christianity trumps Islam with over a billion adherents. So where did this bishop get his own statistics from? Perhaps he just assumed that it should be so simply because Muslims practice polygamy and love to give birth to many children. He forgot that however well their population is increasing, it is also decreasing due to the constant Muslim on Muslim violence.
2. Quran, Prayer and place of Worship.
There are also different versions of Quran just as we have it with the Bible (pls google up). The Bishop and many others believe that for there to be different versions of the Bible, it must mean that it has been tampered with. What this Bishop doesn't know is that he is simply ridiculing Islam which claims God's word cannot be tampered with.
Quran 6:115
SAHIH INTERNATIONAL
And the word of your Lord has been fulfilled in truth and in justice. None can alter His words, and He is the Hearing, the Knowing.
If that Bishop and all those who believe that the Quran and the Bible contain words of the same God, how come they believe that the words of that God in the Bible were tampered with when he himself said in the Quran that his words cannot be altered?
b. Prayer
What has the amount of times one prays got to do with who's better? And who told this bishop that it's only on Sundays Christians pray? Perhaps he expects to see Christians praying in the streets where all eyes can see, something the Pharisees of Jesus time use to do which He warned us against. Christians pray at anytime they want, not at designated times. They can pray at anytime cos they know their God is not the type that waits till a particular hour before he can listen to prayers.
c. Place of worship
Christians also worship anywhere they want and are even welcomed. No one will prevent you from worshipping in any Church governed by God, cos even non-christians are welcomed. Mr Bishop, can a Yoruba muslim be allowed to lead prayer in a mosque in Northern Nigeria?
3. Christians don't show each other love
I have never seen where a person is rejected by Christianity just because of the Church he attends. Christianity even welcomes people of other faith in Love. Do Sunni Muslims love Shia Muslims? NO. The reason why this Bishop is so accepted by Muslism to the point of him saying they allow him to preach in their mosque is simply because he only plays their tune, meaning he preaches another Jesus. The moment he starts telling them that Jesus is the Son of God, I can assure you that you and I know what will happen to him.
4. Denominations, Fake pastor and Fasting
All Christian denominations hold that major believe that Jesus is God made flesh, no dispute about that. I now wonder what this man is talking about.
There are tonnes of fake Imams as much as fake pastors out there; the ones that sell human parts for rituals, the ones that inspire terrorists and jihadists and the ones that sleep with other people's wife.
Jesus Christ already told us not to let people know when we are fasting. That is why we dont broadcast it to the rest of the world. We simply keep it to ourselves.
5. ''Muslims are better cos they welcome me''
How do you expect CAN to come and welcome you when they know that it is not Christianity you are preaching but Islam? Have you ever seen Muslims coming to welcome Reinhard Bonke or Bishop Oyedepo? They won't cos nothing they say interests them, infact their words are against the Islamic belief. So, if Muslims are welcoming you, just know that you are in league with them, perhaps their mole.
6. Obedience of Religious leaders
What this bishop is saying is that if a pastor should tell me to strap myself with a suicide vest and go blow up a Church or Mosque, I'm not to disobey. Now, we know why Northeast Nigeria is the way it is today.
The Quran can't be argued on cos questioning it can lead to beheadings and punishment.
7. Muslims believe in Jesus
If Christians are not united, how come they are not bombing each other's Church? How come they are not killing each other like we have it in the middle east?
Speaking of gifts, does this pastor know the amount of Christian organizations that have donated gifts to boko haram victims who are mostly Muslims, gifts that are sometimes prevented from the few Christians in the IDP camps?
Muslims believe in a twisted version of Jesus. How can they say they believe in Jesus yet they deny that he is the Son of God?
John 5:26
"For just as the Father has life in Himself, even so He gave to the Son also to have life in Himself;
Matthew 3:17
and behold, a voice out of the heavens said, "This is My beloved Son, in whom I am well-pleased.".
I think this Bishop just successfully declared himself a false prophet who should be ignored by all means.
Re: Reply To "Why Muslims Are Better Than Christians" By Bishop Sam Zuga by YOUNGrapha(m): 1:13pm
SO MANY SENSE IN THESE
Re: Reply To "Why Muslims Are Better Than Christians" By Bishop Sam Zuga by candy(f): 1:21pm
I hate debating religion, but I believe this bishop is not practicing true Christianity. He is a closet Muslim who is too ashamed to declare his true religion. We may have different doctrines in Christiandom, but I worship anywhere as far as it's a Christian gathering.
Re: Reply To "Why Muslims Are Better Than Christians" By Bishop Sam Zuga by Olukokosir(m): 1:35pm
Pls how can I travel from Nigeria to Libya nd from Libya to Europe without bn caught nd jailed or killed ??
Nigeria don taya me
Re: Reply To "Why Muslims Are Better Than Christians" By Bishop Sam Zuga by Phelix01(m): 1:36pm
what is d meaning of this?
R u b b I S H
Re: Reply To "Why Muslims Are Better Than Christians" By Bishop Sam Zuga by eleojo23: 1:39pm
There is no need to get into these kind of discussion, it's pointless.
"Stay away from stupid and senseless arguments. These only lead to trouble" -2Tim 2:23
Re: Reply To "Why Muslims Are Better Than Christians" By Bishop Sam Zuga by eleojo23: 1:39pm
Re: Reply To "Why Muslims Are Better Than Christians" By Bishop Sam Zuga by eleojo23: 1:39pm
Re: Reply To "Why Muslims Are Better Than Christians" By Bishop Sam Zuga by Caseless: 1:39pm
Lol
Re: Reply To "Why Muslims Are Better Than Christians" By Bishop Sam Zuga by Skepticus: 1:39pm
Africans are the only race of humans on earth who wear their religious gullibility with pride.
What have these two Abrahamaic scams (Islam and Christianity) done to us in great benefits rather than divide us further.
The same sheeple who wrote this to defend one scam against another scam won't write to question his representative in government on the mandate to the society. He will say "only God can help us!!"
#MindlessDrones
Re: Reply To "Why Muslims Are Better Than Christians" By Bishop Sam Zuga by Saheed9: 1:40pm
your write up isn't consistent at all,
pls I need the different versions of the Quran and where they're being read.
LET'S START WITH THAT
Re: Reply To "Why Muslims Are Better Than Christians" By Bishop Sam Zuga by Caseless: 1:41pm
Skepticus:you wonder why we are backward.
Re: Reply To "Why Muslims Are Better Than Christians" By Bishop Sam Zuga by Daddybright1986(m): 1:41pm
Second to comment
Re: Reply To "Why Muslims Are Better Than Christians" By Bishop Sam Zuga by MDsambo: 1:41pm
There're different versions of Qur'an?
You mst be a jocker or probably high on some cheap drugs.
Re: Reply To "Why Muslims Are Better Than Christians" By Bishop Sam Zuga by IamaNigerianGuy(m): 1:42pm
One of the few articles written by a Nairalander that has substance and purpose.
Well done.
Re: Reply To "Why Muslims Are Better Than Christians" By Bishop Sam Zuga by Proudlyngwa(m): 1:42pm
Rubbish write up.
We have very few Christian's in Nigeria, what we have are mostly Church goers.
Nigerian Church goers are outright hypocrites, who only want to be told ,what they want to hear.
With their favorite verse, thou shall not judge , to allow them wallow in sin.
As for Muslims, the are mostly fanatics, with the non fanatics being criminally silent.
I gave up on organised religion, a long time ago, to practise spirituality (John 4.24) with my holy Bible as my instructor.
In Nigeria,what you guys practice is superstition, not religion.
Re: Reply To "Why Muslims Are Better Than Christians" By Bishop Sam Zuga by Hurlarzan139(m): 1:47pm
Na trash you write op. Go do your findings better
Re: Reply To "Why Muslims Are Better Than Christians" By Bishop Sam Zuga by Mightyify(m): 1:51pm
Every truthful person knows the bishop made a good point. Just learn and move on.
Re: Reply To "Why Muslims Are Better Than Christians" By Bishop Sam Zuga by Skepticus: 1:51pm
Caseless:
That's why they kill each other over myths, and worthless men of dogs.
Re: Reply To "Why Muslims Are Better Than Christians" By Bishop Sam Zuga by TerrificTim: 1:51pm
Daddybright1986:This guy tho
Mods go slam am one month ban for derailing
Re: Reply To "Why Muslims Are Better Than Christians" By Bishop Sam Zuga by MrMystrO(m): 1:51pm
And you wonder why we Are backwards.
Africans need to evolve irreligious Nations that would breed Leaders whose Actions are Not Motivated by Religion But Rationality and Reason. Until we get to that stage, we will still find ourselves where we are.
Re: Reply To "Why Muslims Are Better Than Christians" By Bishop Sam Zuga by OBAGADAFFI: 1:51pm
Re: Reply To "Why Muslims Are Better Than Christians" By Bishop Sam Zuga by Pharaoh001(f): 1:52pm
lllll
Re: Reply To "Why Muslims Are Better Than Christians" By Bishop Sam Zuga by Wizkoko(m): 1:52pm
This is true. This is very true. Christians have a choice--no lies, no fake love.
Re: Reply To "Why Muslims Are Better Than Christians" By Bishop Sam Zuga by kabrud: 1:52pm
We are watching as you explain it to yourselves.
Re: Reply To "Why Muslims Are Better Than Christians" By Bishop Sam Zuga by Iseoluwani: 1:52pm
Good boy
Re: Reply To "Why Muslims Are Better Than Christians" By Bishop Sam Zuga by Algorithms: 1:52pm
Quran has only ONE version since its revelation...there exist only ONE version of The Holy Quran since its revelation...let me repeat it, QURAN HAS ONLY ONE VERSION!!!!
Re: Reply To "Why Muslims Are Better Than Christians" By Bishop Sam Zuga by lamalang(m): 1:53pm
The only difference is one is regid while the other is flexible. To enter any mosque you see and pray that’s the genesis of boko haram , cos they entered the wrong mosque and met the wrong iman and now they are killing innocent people , jumping from one church to another is bad, some churches are occultic you should beware . The use different methods in getting new members, the other is hash while the other is soft
Re: Reply To "Why Muslims Are Better Than Christians" By Bishop Sam Zuga by sport12: 1:54pm
this is a good topic.weldone mods, where is bbnaija posts or what went wrong.they dnt Bleep themselves today abi.we are waiting for it
Re: Reply To "Why Muslims Are Better Than Christians" By Bishop Sam Zuga by drips8(m): 1:55pm
some people are taking this personal
Re: Reply To "Why Muslims Are Better Than Christians" By Bishop Sam Zuga by Pharaoh001(f): 1:56pm
gg
Re: Reply To "Why Muslims Are Better Than Christians" By Bishop Sam Zuga by KKKWHITE(m): 1:56pm
one thing for such is that Christians discriminate, they are divided, the present day church is just about money not salvation and 95 percentage of the members who claim to be Christians are just church goers
