Apart from the fact that she is his manager, little is known about her. We curated six previously unknown things about the third woman to have a child for Wizkid.

1. She used to be known as Jada Styles and is 34 years old







Jada may be known as Jada Pollock these days, but she used to be known as Jada Styles. This was the name she even gave her image consulting and style business in London. She is said to be 34 years old and a graduate from University of Westminster.

2. Brand consultant and manager to the stars







Jada alongside footballers Solomon Kalou, Didier Drogba at her store opening in London. (Image courtesy Instagram)



Before Jada began working with Wizkid, she had already built a career as a brand manager and image consultant. According to several sources, Jada has worked with several footballers including Didier Drogba and both of them even opened a boutique in London together.

3. Working with Akon’s brother, Chris Brown and others







Jada and other officials on the day Wizkid signed to Sony/RCA records (Image courtesy Google)



Known for the wealth of contacts she has, Jada at some point joined Akon’s brother Bu Thiam in his Bu Vision, LLC – a mgt firm representing/managing some of the big names in international music scene such as Chris Brown & Pia Mia. She was their day to day manager.

4. Part of the Wizkid managing trio





Jada, Wizkid and Sunday Are (Image courtesy Instagram)



Wizkid has three managers he works with. Dumi Oburota of Disturbing London, Sunday Are in Nigeria and Jada. The latter is reported to have started working with Wizzy between 2014/2015. She is said to have had a hand in helping Wizkid score his features with superstar Drake.

5. Boss woman who drives a Maserati





Jada Pollock’s car (Image courtesy Instagram)



While little is known about the other women who are mothers of Wizkid’s kids, Jada describes herself as a self-made woman. One of her toys include a Maserati.

6. Wizzy reportedly wasn’t happy with the pregnancy





Wizkid and Jada (Image couresy Instagram)



Several inside sources said Wizzy and Jada’s relationship turned amorous shortly after both started working together. This led to Jada getting pregnant around Valentine’s day in 2017. Even though he wasn’t really keen on the relationship, he had to accept the baby after she forced his hand by posting a photo of the child on Snapchat.



source

https://www.reportnaija.ng/2018/02/27/photos-6-things-know-wizkids-third-babymama-jada-pollock/



This is the type of babymama i need in my life, not all these ladies that "one full state's Federal allocation" cannot solve their family problems

. . This led to Jada getting pregnant around Valentine’s day in 2017. Even though he wasn’t really keen on the relationship, he had to accept the baby after she forced his hand by posting a photo of the child on Snapchat."





Is Nairaland still an internet forum?







An Internet forum, or message board, is an online discussion site where people can hold conversations in the form of posted messages.[1] They differ from chat rooms in that messages are often longer than one line of text, and are at least temporarily archived. Also, depending on the access level of a user or the forum set-up, a posted message might need to be approved by a moderator before it becomes visible.



Forums have a specific set of jargon associated with them; example: a single conversation is called a "thread", or topic.



A discussion forum is hierarchical or tree-like in structure: a forum can contain a number of subforums, each of which may have several topics. Within a forum's topic, each new discussion started is called a thread, and can be replied to by as many people as so wish.



Depending on the forum's settings, users can be anonymous or have to register with the forum and then subsequently log in in order to post messages. On most forums, users do not have to log in to read existing messages.



https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Internet_forum





If it is a forum, is this what the moderators expects young Nigerians to come online and be discussing on the homepage.

This type of topics should best be left in the backwaters of this website.



Anyway, I'm still wondering cos I remember when people used to confidently refer others to nairaland for credible info. Now, if you say the word nairaland in the presence of your colleagues or friends, they will never take anything you say after that serious again.



It's not that we didn't have this types of topics back then. They we however never pushed to the homepage! Is Nairaland still an internet forum?If it is a forum, is this what the moderators expects young Nigerians to come online and be discussing on the homepage.This type of topics should best be left in the backwaters of this website.Anyway, I'm still wondering cos I remember when people used to confidently refer others to nairaland for credible info. Now, if you say the word nairaland in the presence of your colleagues or friends, they will never take anything you say after that serious again.It's not that we didn't have this types of topics back then. They we however never pushed to the homepage!

Don't like commenting on celebrity gossips....but soon enough WizKid will produce more bastards than hit songs. Don't like commenting on celebrity gossips....but soon enough WizKid will produce more bastards than hit songs.

Maybe he doesn't like abortion, that's why they left the pregnancy.

JADA---KISS

Well she has done really well for herself not like some olosho here at home roaming around the street with nothing to offer.

God bless him...More money more problems.

The hunger...sorry... Tuface Games

What mentally stable guy would marry the atrocious girls of our generation.

I've made up my mind to get a babymama as well

They stopped making women in our mother's generation, what we have now are goat face mentally unstable girls 2 Likes

Not sure if any of this guy's babymamas is older than him!maybe he was abused as a child!but that aside!God!6 things about wizkids babymama jada pollock really!who is she!why should we care?even Six things about adolf hitler!Emperor hirohito even though they were villains would have been better!even kim jong un! 1 Like

daddycee91:

cftndbrtmansdhctdfsmdzjnxheAHGFZN vZX Is this wizkids baby's name? Is this wizkids baby's name?

This guy enter one chance.He has money but not smart







Wizkid is a babypapa, because the woman just use the mumu do fertilizer.





Infact I was even expecting her to be Jada fire In this caseWizkid is a babypapa, because the woman just use the mumu do fertilizer.Infact I was even expecting her to be Jada fire

Gold digger award goes to her

Not sure if any of this guy's babymamas is younger than him!maybe he was abused as a child!but that aside!God!6 things about wizkids babymama jada pollock really!who is she!why should we care?even Six things about adolf hitler!Emperor hirohito even though they were villains would have been better!even kim jong un!