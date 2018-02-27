₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Jada Pollock: 6 Things To Know About Wizkid’s Third Baby Mama by Reportmusic(f): 12:51pm
Apart from the fact that she is his manager, little is known about her. We curated six previously unknown things about the third woman to have a child for Wizkid.
1. She used to be known as Jada Styles and is 34 years old
Jada may be known as Jada Pollock these days, but she used to be known as Jada Styles. This was the name she even gave her image consulting and style business in London. She is said to be 34 years old and a graduate from University of Westminster.
2. Brand consultant and manager to the stars
Jada alongside footballers Solomon Kalou, Didier Drogba at her store opening in London. (Image courtesy Instagram)
Before Jada began working with Wizkid, she had already built a career as a brand manager and image consultant. According to several sources, Jada has worked with several footballers including Didier Drogba and both of them even opened a boutique in London together.
3. Working with Akon’s brother, Chris Brown and others
Jada and other officials on the day Wizkid signed to Sony/RCA records (Image courtesy Google)
Known for the wealth of contacts she has, Jada at some point joined Akon’s brother Bu Thiam in his Bu Vision, LLC – a mgt firm representing/managing some of the big names in international music scene such as Chris Brown & Pia Mia. She was their day to day manager.
4. Part of the Wizkid managing trio
Jada, Wizkid and Sunday Are (Image courtesy Instagram)
Wizkid has three managers he works with. Dumi Oburota of Disturbing London, Sunday Are in Nigeria and Jada. The latter is reported to have started working with Wizzy between 2014/2015. She is said to have had a hand in helping Wizkid score his features with superstar Drake.
5. Boss woman who drives a Maserati
Jada Pollock’s car (Image courtesy Instagram)
While little is known about the other women who are mothers of Wizkid’s kids, Jada describes herself as a self-made woman. One of her toys include a Maserati.
6. Wizzy reportedly wasn’t happy with the pregnancy
Wizkid and Jada (Image couresy Instagram)
Several inside sources said Wizzy and Jada’s relationship turned amorous shortly after both started working together. This led to Jada getting pregnant around Valentine’s day in 2017. Even though he wasn’t really keen on the relationship, he had to accept the baby after she forced his hand by posting a photo of the child on Snapchat.
source
https://www.reportnaija.ng/2018/02/27/photos-6-things-know-wizkids-third-babymama-jada-pollock/
|Re: Jada Pollock: 6 Things To Know About Wizkid’s Third Baby Mama by Caseless: 1:37pm
|Re: Jada Pollock: 6 Things To Know About Wizkid’s Third Baby Mama by chuksjuve(m): 1:39pm
OP, you forgot Number 7
7. Shes one of the recently kidnapped Dapchi girls
|Re: Jada Pollock: 6 Things To Know About Wizkid’s Third Baby Mama by Olukokosir(m): 1:40pm
|Re: Jada Pollock: 6 Things To Know About Wizkid’s Third Baby Mama by soberdrunk(m): 1:40pm
This is the type of babymama i need in my life, not all these ladies that "one full state's Federal allocation" cannot solve their family problems
|Re: Jada Pollock: 6 Things To Know About Wizkid’s Third Baby Mama by Fuckadict(m): 1:41pm
|Re: Jada Pollock: 6 Things To Know About Wizkid’s Third Baby Mama by KingsCare: 1:41pm
|Re: Jada Pollock: 6 Things To Know About Wizkid’s Third Baby Mama by Jh0wsef(m): 1:41pm
. . This led to Jada getting pregnant around Valentine’s day in 2017. Even though he wasn’t really keen on the relationship, he had to accept the baby after she forced his hand by posting a photo of the child on Snapchat."
|Re: Jada Pollock: 6 Things To Know About Wizkid’s Third Baby Mama by careytommy7(m): 1:41pm
Is Nairaland still an internet forum?
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Internet_forum
If it is a forum, is this what the moderators expects young Nigerians to come online and be discussing on the homepage.
This type of topics should best be left in the backwaters of this website.
Anyway, I'm still wondering cos I remember when people used to confidently refer others to nairaland for credible info. Now, if you say the word nairaland in the presence of your colleagues or friends, they will never take anything you say after that serious again.
It's not that we didn't have this types of topics back then. They we however never pushed to the homepage!
|Re: Jada Pollock: 6 Things To Know About Wizkid’s Third Baby Mama by stanleyazo(m): 1:41pm
|Re: Jada Pollock: 6 Things To Know About Wizkid’s Third Baby Mama by columbus007(m): 1:41pm
|Re: Jada Pollock: 6 Things To Know About Wizkid’s Third Baby Mama by Shroud: 1:42pm
Reportmusic:
Don't like commenting on celebrity gossips....but soon enough WizKid will produce more bastards than hit songs.
|Re: Jada Pollock: 6 Things To Know About Wizkid’s Third Baby Mama by Feranmicharless: 1:42pm
Maybe he doesn't like abortion, that's why they left the pregnancy.
|Re: Jada Pollock: 6 Things To Know About Wizkid’s Third Baby Mama by yungcyrus(m): 1:42pm
|Re: Jada Pollock: 6 Things To Know About Wizkid’s Third Baby Mama by Adefemiaderoju1: 1:42pm
Well she has done really well for herself not like some olosho here at home roaming around the street with nothing to offer.
|Re: Jada Pollock: 6 Things To Know About Wizkid’s Third Baby Mama by yungcyrus(m): 1:42pm
|Re: Jada Pollock: 6 Things To Know About Wizkid’s Third Baby Mama by handsomeyinka(m): 1:42pm
God bless him...More money more problems.
|Re: Jada Pollock: 6 Things To Know About Wizkid’s Third Baby Mama by demolinka(m): 1:45pm
The hunger...sorry... Tuface Games
|Re: Jada Pollock: 6 Things To Know About Wizkid’s Third Baby Mama by daddycee91(m): 1:45pm
|Re: Jada Pollock: 6 Things To Know About Wizkid’s Third Baby Mama by jaxxy(m): 1:45pm
|Re: Jada Pollock: 6 Things To Know About Wizkid’s Third Baby Mama by SnakeChopMoney(m): 1:47pm
I don't blame him
What mentally stable guy would marry the atrocious girls of our generation.
I've made up my mind to get a babymama as well
They stopped making women in our mother's generation, what we have now are goat face mentally unstable girls
|Re: Jada Pollock: 6 Things To Know About Wizkid’s Third Baby Mama by Carlyboi(m): 1:51pm
Not sure if any of this guy's babymamas is older than him!maybe he was abused as a child!but that aside!God!6 things about wizkids babymama jada pollock really!who is she!why should we care?even Six things about adolf hitler!Emperor hirohito even though they were villains would have been better!even kim jong un!
|Re: Jada Pollock: 6 Things To Know About Wizkid’s Third Baby Mama by nifemi6021: 1:52pm
|Re: Jada Pollock: 6 Things To Know About Wizkid’s Third Baby Mama by carzola(m): 1:55pm
As I open this post
1m was credited to my account
Like if you got your alert ...
|Re: Jada Pollock: 6 Things To Know About Wizkid’s Third Baby Mama by handsomeyinka(m): 1:55pm
daddycee91:Is this wizkids baby's name?
|Re: Jada Pollock: 6 Things To Know About Wizkid’s Third Baby Mama by Dreambeat: 1:56pm
This guy enter one chance.He has money but not smart
|Re: Jada Pollock: 6 Things To Know About Wizkid’s Third Baby Mama by Proudlyngwa(m): 1:57pm
In this case
Wizkid is a babypapa, because the woman just use the mumu do fertilizer.
Infact I was even expecting her to be Jada fire
|Re: Jada Pollock: 6 Things To Know About Wizkid’s Third Baby Mama by kingreign(m): 1:58pm
Gold digger award goes to her
|Re: Jada Pollock: 6 Things To Know About Wizkid’s Third Baby Mama by Carlyboi(m): 1:58pm
Not sure if any of this guy's babymamas is younger than him!maybe he was abused as a child!but that aside!God!6 things about wizkids babymama jada pollock really!who is she!why should we care?even Six things about adolf hitler!Emperor hirohito even though they were villains would have been better!even kim jong un!
|Re: Jada Pollock: 6 Things To Know About Wizkid’s Third Baby Mama by aaronson(m): 2:00pm
From what I read so far, This lady has been a big sister to wizkid who eventually got pregnant for him.
