Don Jazzy Shares Photos With Mo'hits Crew (Throwback) by NaijaCelebrity: 1:11pm
Mavin records boss went down memory lane on social media, sharing photos from his time with Mo'hits crew.

One of the throwback shot sees Don Jazzy and his former partner, Dbanj together in a cozy selfie with his kid brother, K Switch while another memorable shot dates back to his time with Wande Coal.

See more photos below...

http://www.tunezmedia.com.ng/2018/02/don-jazzy-shares-memorable-photos-with.html

Re: Don Jazzy Shares Photos With Mo'hits Crew (Throwback) by NedalBiggie: 1:22pm
cool


FTC smiley


Nedal was here!
Re: Don Jazzy Shares Photos With Mo'hits Crew (Throwback) by Mac2016(m): 1:47pm
.
Re: Don Jazzy Shares Photos With Mo'hits Crew (Throwback) by sobmos(m): 1:47pm
G
Re: Don Jazzy Shares Photos With Mo'hits Crew (Throwback) by iykololo(m): 1:47pm
N.a. so
Re: Don Jazzy Shares Photos With Mo'hits Crew (Throwback) by nony43(m): 1:47pm
D
Re: Don Jazzy Shares Photos With Mo'hits Crew (Throwback) by thesicilian: 1:47pm
Mohits
Re: Don Jazzy Shares Photos With Mo'hits Crew (Throwback) by Badelove: 1:47pm
Those days
Re: Don Jazzy Shares Photos With Mo'hits Crew (Throwback) by level10: 1:47pm
Vvg
Re: Don Jazzy Shares Photos With Mo'hits Crew (Throwback) by HayZee06(m): 1:51pm
Top top crew, they made some awesome interesting jamz. Big ups

I think DMW is the best yet since Mo'hits
Re: Don Jazzy Shares Photos With Mo'hits Crew (Throwback) by PETUK(m): 1:51pm
That was before Wande Coal try to out do Yokozuma
Re: Don Jazzy Shares Photos With Mo'hits Crew (Throwback) by strangest(m): 1:51pm
get back hit loading... dbanj, your sins have been forgiven... if you wan phuck up again
Re: Don Jazzy Shares Photos With Mo'hits Crew (Throwback) by IjeleNwa(m): 1:51pm
Month Hit then
No Hit now!

#runsaway grin
Re: Don Jazzy Shares Photos With Mo'hits Crew (Throwback) by Naturalobserver(m): 1:51pm
F
Re: Don Jazzy Shares Photos With Mo'hits Crew (Throwback) by rawtouch: 1:51pm
throwback..
Re: Don Jazzy Shares Photos With Mo'hits Crew (Throwback) by Rexnegro(m): 1:51pm
Nice one
Re: Don Jazzy Shares Photos With Mo'hits Crew (Throwback) by Phelix01(m): 1:52pm
Back those days

Re: Don Jazzy Shares Photos With Mo'hits Crew (Throwback) by clevadani: 1:52pm
cool
I don't know how Davido was finally able to reunite them after years of Don Jazzy snubbing D'banj. Tuface's 40 years birthday snub was the worst. I really pitied D'banj that day.
They should organise a reunion concert. That would be very lucrative for them.
Re: Don Jazzy Shares Photos With Mo'hits Crew (Throwback) by tinny898(m): 1:52pm
so wat shld we do OP?
Re: Don Jazzy Shares Photos With Mo'hits Crew (Throwback) by otipoju(m): 1:53pm
Until the influences of Genevieve and Tiwa Savage came and scatter them.

Don't ask me how I know. I observe what many don't notice at all.
Re: Don Jazzy Shares Photos With Mo'hits Crew (Throwback) by Arckeen: 1:53pm
Wande coal......best musician in Nigeria!! Underrated Guy

1 Like

Re: Don Jazzy Shares Photos With Mo'hits Crew (Throwback) by nifemi607: 1:54pm

Re: Don Jazzy Shares Photos With Mo'hits Crew (Throwback) by bamoski(m): 1:54pm
Loosers according to that sadistic nincompoop called NwaAmai something angry
Re: Don Jazzy Shares Photos With Mo'hits Crew (Throwback) by yusufobinna1(m): 1:54pm
see life
Re: Don Jazzy Shares Photos With Mo'hits Crew (Throwback) by OgahBohz(m): 1:55pm
HayZee06:
Top top crew, they made some awesome interesting jamz. Big ups

I think DMW is the best yet since Mo'hits

For where YBNL dey?...

clear road ....
Re: Don Jazzy Shares Photos With Mo'hits Crew (Throwback) by RealGucci: 1:55pm
back then
with mo hits
we really aimed well
but had no hits
Re: Don Jazzy Shares Photos With Mo'hits Crew (Throwback) by zilon12(m): 1:58pm
reunion loading

