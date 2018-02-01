₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,967,559 members, 4,106,770 topics. Date: Tuesday, 27 February 2018 at 01:58 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Don Jazzy Shares Photos With Mo'hits Crew (Throwback) (1095 Views)
|Don Jazzy Shares Photos With Mo'hits Crew (Throwback) by NaijaCelebrity: 1:11pm
Mavin records boss went down memory lane on social media, sharing photos from his time with Mo'hits crew.
One of the throwback shot sees Don Jazzy and his former partner, Dbanj together in a cozy selfie with his kid brother, K Switch while another memorable shot dates back to his time with Wande Coal.
See more photos below...
http://www.tunezmedia.com.ng/2018/02/don-jazzy-shares-memorable-photos-with.html
|Re: Don Jazzy Shares Photos With Mo'hits Crew (Throwback) by NedalBiggie: 1:22pm
FTC
Nedal was here!
|Re: Don Jazzy Shares Photos With Mo'hits Crew (Throwback) by Mac2016(m): 1:47pm
.
|Re: Don Jazzy Shares Photos With Mo'hits Crew (Throwback) by sobmos(m): 1:47pm
G
|Re: Don Jazzy Shares Photos With Mo'hits Crew (Throwback) by iykololo(m): 1:47pm
N.a. so
|Re: Don Jazzy Shares Photos With Mo'hits Crew (Throwback) by nony43(m): 1:47pm
D
|Re: Don Jazzy Shares Photos With Mo'hits Crew (Throwback) by thesicilian: 1:47pm
Mohits
|Re: Don Jazzy Shares Photos With Mo'hits Crew (Throwback) by Badelove: 1:47pm
Those days
|Re: Don Jazzy Shares Photos With Mo'hits Crew (Throwback) by level10: 1:47pm
Vvg
|Re: Don Jazzy Shares Photos With Mo'hits Crew (Throwback) by HayZee06(m): 1:51pm
Top top crew, they made some awesome interesting jamz. Big ups
I think DMW is the best yet since Mo'hits
|Re: Don Jazzy Shares Photos With Mo'hits Crew (Throwback) by PETUK(m): 1:51pm
That was before Wande Coal try to out do Yokozuma
|Re: Don Jazzy Shares Photos With Mo'hits Crew (Throwback) by strangest(m): 1:51pm
get back hit loading... dbanj, your sins have been forgiven... if you wan phuck up again
|Re: Don Jazzy Shares Photos With Mo'hits Crew (Throwback) by IjeleNwa(m): 1:51pm
Month Hit then
No Hit now!
#runsaway
|Re: Don Jazzy Shares Photos With Mo'hits Crew (Throwback) by Naturalobserver(m): 1:51pm
F
|Re: Don Jazzy Shares Photos With Mo'hits Crew (Throwback) by rawtouch: 1:51pm
throwback..
|Re: Don Jazzy Shares Photos With Mo'hits Crew (Throwback) by Rexnegro(m): 1:51pm
Nice one
|Re: Don Jazzy Shares Photos With Mo'hits Crew (Throwback) by Phelix01(m): 1:52pm
Back those days
|Re: Don Jazzy Shares Photos With Mo'hits Crew (Throwback) by clevadani: 1:52pm
I don't know how Davido was finally able to reunite them after years of Don Jazzy snubbing D'banj. Tuface's 40 years birthday snub was the worst. I really pitied D'banj that day.
They should organise a reunion concert. That would be very lucrative for them.
|Re: Don Jazzy Shares Photos With Mo'hits Crew (Throwback) by tinny898(m): 1:52pm
so wat shld we do OP?
|Re: Don Jazzy Shares Photos With Mo'hits Crew (Throwback) by otipoju(m): 1:53pm
Until the influences of Genevieve and Tiwa Savage came and scatter them.
Don't ask me how I know. I observe what many don't notice at all.
|Re: Don Jazzy Shares Photos With Mo'hits Crew (Throwback) by Arckeen: 1:53pm
Wande coal......best musician in Nigeria!! Underrated Guy
1 Like
|Re: Don Jazzy Shares Photos With Mo'hits Crew (Throwback) by nifemi607: 1:54pm
|Re: Don Jazzy Shares Photos With Mo'hits Crew (Throwback) by bamoski(m): 1:54pm
Loosers according to that sadistic nincompoop called NwaAmai something
|Re: Don Jazzy Shares Photos With Mo'hits Crew (Throwback) by yusufobinna1(m): 1:54pm
see life
|Re: Don Jazzy Shares Photos With Mo'hits Crew (Throwback) by OgahBohz(m): 1:55pm
HayZee06:
For where YBNL dey?...
clear road ....
|Re: Don Jazzy Shares Photos With Mo'hits Crew (Throwback) by RealGucci: 1:55pm
back then
with mo hits
we really aimed well
but had no hits
|Re: Don Jazzy Shares Photos With Mo'hits Crew (Throwback) by zilon12(m): 1:58pm
reunion loading
(0) (Reply)
Wow Wale Brings Aliyah Back To Life!!! Wetin Man No Go See These Days! / Wahala!! Breaking News Ice Prince Vs Wiz Kid Bet 2012 Awards!!! Who Go Win? / VIDEO: Wizkid Freestyle On Tim Westwood
Viewing this topic: Bebe0147, Agozie48, dektron, tommy04, Benite, Lexusgs430, chekz169, damoscky, ollaxworld, brigadier747, 2point5, yusufobinna1(m), Nakamura212, arbass(m), Xinzu, gatsboi(m), patricktoks(m), selfemployed(m), coldHeat, Solace5, yekparikpa(m), Openreach, OgahBohz(m), amaThug, dapoatiroko, Maxigrid, Kygoo(m), junido501(m), lukfame(m), chosengocap, arthurous(m), lexyman(m), t0kunb0(m), incredible2017, Seenyo, Liberator007, bamidex28282, Slickking, egbe12(m), Aka2003, ejime4life, guarantor17(m), Emperortj93(m), Tokziby, Emjayofficial(m), dejitenaj(m), yappie11187, Oyetboy(m), deyo1(m), Mrteju(m), femie21(m), gurunlocker, hephedollarpoh(f), roseabbey, starpon1, nofij(m), Mohammedekete(m), emmanuelgon, ewcomo, blesskewe(f), cbrezy(m), ebookz(m), tofolo(m), teaandteea, HegenIkomkeh(m), kaywise000, Tstone1(m), dmoville(m), Opentokwowledge, chromosomeXY, chuksjuve(m), TailofdeNight, mokrak(m), Christaks(m), hadura29(m), Bilqees01, Lizzy4fullness, Firemarshall, Vehon, Engrgeneral(m), McCobble, eboreimepeter, RedRiver(m), wawale(m), zilon12(m), GIBT, walexGodson(m) and 153 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 25