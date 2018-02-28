₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,967,822 members, 4,107,744 topics. Date: Wednesday, 28 February 2018 at 02:11 AM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Events / This Woman Made Money Rain At A Party (Video) (22652 Views)
Money Rain At Escoba Smith Child’s Dedication / The Dollar Rain At The Birthday Of A Nigerian Man In The US. Photos / Naira And Dollar Rain At The Wedding Of A Nigerian Couple (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|This Woman Made Money Rain At A Party (Video) by danieljoel759: 7:38pm On Feb 27
too much money in her bossom! lol
see video
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BPaaKis8-f4
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: This Woman Made Money Rain At A Party (Video) by stefanweeks: 7:40pm On Feb 27
danieljoel759:
Strangely, am unimpressed
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: This Woman Made Money Rain At A Party (Video) by OriginalKogiboy(m): 8:05pm On Feb 27
ok na
|Re: This Woman Made Money Rain At A Party (Video) by iornenge81(m): 9:23pm On Feb 27
|Re: This Woman Made Money Rain At A Party (Video) by heinrichy(m): 9:23pm On Feb 27
k
|Re: This Woman Made Money Rain At A Party (Video) by piagetskinner(m): 9:23pm On Feb 27
not interested
2 Likes
|Re: This Woman Made Money Rain At A Party (Video) by MrsNgoziKalu(f): 9:23pm On Feb 27
God bless her for me...
I buy gift cards
1 Like
|Re: This Woman Made Money Rain At A Party (Video) by fotadmowmend(m): 9:24pm On Feb 27
See level
1 Like
|Re: This Woman Made Money Rain At A Party (Video) by congorasta: 9:25pm On Feb 27
k
|Re: This Woman Made Money Rain At A Party (Video) by mccoy47(m): 9:25pm On Feb 27
How that singer is able to hold all that money is my major concern!
Are those fingers or octopus legs!?
26 Likes
|Re: This Woman Made Money Rain At A Party (Video) by lifestyle1(m): 9:26pm On Feb 27
Sugar dadies will refund her
7 Likes
|Re: This Woman Made Money Rain At A Party (Video) by Sunkyphil(m): 9:26pm On Feb 27
God punish poverty
4 Likes
|Re: This Woman Made Money Rain At A Party (Video) by JesseTariah(m): 9:26pm On Feb 27
so? I should also spend money abi?
|Re: This Woman Made Money Rain At A Party (Video) by oxaxcool(m): 9:26pm On Feb 27
She's my aunt
|Re: This Woman Made Money Rain At A Party (Video) by CastedAyo: 9:26pm On Feb 27
And no money in Naija??
vicola0281:
Your father wey die last month, Na this woman use him do ritual.. Ode
It's your mom next month
4 Likes
|Re: This Woman Made Money Rain At A Party (Video) by vicola0281: 9:26pm On Feb 27
source of her money??
2 Likes
|Re: This Woman Made Money Rain At A Party (Video) by Tb222(m): 9:27pm On Feb 27
the sprayers be like tanks for the pussy u gave me d oda day still finding it hard to get it off.
|Re: This Woman Made Money Rain At A Party (Video) by akeentech(m): 9:27pm On Feb 27
Tb222:
|Re: This Woman Made Money Rain At A Party (Video) by jericco1(m): 9:27pm On Feb 27
God bless her hustle
1 Like
|Re: This Woman Made Money Rain At A Party (Video) by Jamean(f): 9:27pm On Feb 27
I thought she will reject the money because it's from her left hand
2 Likes
|Re: This Woman Made Money Rain At A Party (Video) by crixlight2(m): 9:28pm On Feb 27
I don’t understand the type of rain op is talking about
|Re: This Woman Made Money Rain At A Party (Video) by EllySteve: 9:28pm On Feb 27
Madam d madam
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: This Woman Made Money Rain At A Party (Video) by Witnes: 9:28pm On Feb 27
When u have it, spend it while those who don't have it fight over how u spend it.
2 Likes
|Re: This Woman Made Money Rain At A Party (Video) by Roon9(m): 9:29pm On Feb 27
Topics like this confuse me
Am I suppose to berate or applaud her
Either ways it won't make any sense
1 Like
|Re: This Woman Made Money Rain At A Party (Video) by mccoy47(m): 9:30pm On Feb 27
CastedAyo:Mtcheeeew.
Born troway!
3 Likes
|Re: This Woman Made Money Rain At A Party (Video) by nairavsdollars(f): 9:30pm On Feb 27
Owanbe...that's the only thing Yoruba people know
|Re: This Woman Made Money Rain At A Party (Video) by Macgreat(m): 9:32pm On Feb 27
Who has her number. . . shell my Sugar mummy in view
1 Like
|Re: This Woman Made Money Rain At A Party (Video) by CastedAyo: 9:33pm On Feb 27
mccoy47:I blame your senseless father for all this
|Re: This Woman Made Money Rain At A Party (Video) by emmyfizzy12(m): 9:34pm On Feb 27
allow me to book space.
|Re: This Woman Made Money Rain At A Party (Video) by mccoy47(m): 9:34pm On Feb 27
Jamean:Lol.
Shoro niyen
|Re: This Woman Made Money Rain At A Party (Video) by softprick: 9:34pm On Feb 27
See as makeup make her look like Angel Johnson wife,push her inside pool she go appear as dogood wife
|Re: This Woman Made Money Rain At A Party (Video) by misterchris(m): 9:36pm On Feb 27
Young?
Wedding Souvenirs / Two Brothers To Be Buried The Same Day After Their Deaths In Imo State. Photo / Obasanjo Wedding Pics:
Viewing this topic: empressruky(f), dandansco(m), Jasmine4(f) and 18 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 13