Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Events / This Woman Made Money Rain At A Party (Video) (22652 Views)

Money Rain At Escoba Smith Child’s Dedication / The Dollar Rain At The Birthday Of A Nigerian Man In The US. Photos / Naira And Dollar Rain At The Wedding Of A Nigerian Couple (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





see video



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BPaaKis8-f4 too much money in her bossom! lolsee video 1 Like 1 Share

danieljoel759:

too much money in her bossom! lol



see video



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BPaaKis8-f4





cc; lalasticlala, mynd44

Strangely, am unimpressed Strangely, am unimpressed 9 Likes 1 Share

ok na

k

not interested 2 Likes

God bless her for me...

















I buy gift cards 1 Like

See level 1 Like

k



Are those fingers or octopus legs!? How that singer is able to hold all that money is my major concern!Are those fingers or octopus legs!? 26 Likes

Sugar dadies will refund her 7 Likes

God punish poverty 4 Likes

so? I should also spend money abi?

She's my aunt

??



vicola0281:

source of her money??

Your father wey die last month, Na this woman use him do ritual.. Ode



It's your mom next month And no money in Naija??Your father wey die last month, Na this woman use him do ritual.. OdeIt's your mom next month 4 Likes

source of her money?? 2 Likes

the sprayers be like tanks for the pussy u gave me d oda day still finding it hard to get it off.

Tb222:

the sprayers be like tanks for the pussy u gave me d oda day still finding it hard to get it off.

God bless her hustle 1 Like

I thought she will reject the money because it's from her left hand 2 Likes

I don’t understand the type of rain op is talking about

Madam d madam 7 Likes 1 Share

When u have it, spend it while those who don't have it fight over how u spend it. 2 Likes

Topics like this confuse me



Am I suppose to berate or applaud her

Either ways it won't make any sense 1 Like

CastedAyo:









Your father wey die last month, Na this woman use him do ritual.. Ode



It's your mom next month Mtcheeeew.

Born troway! Mtcheeeew.Born troway! 3 Likes

Owanbe...that's the only thing Yoruba people know

Who has her number. . . shell my Sugar mummy in view 1 Like

mccoy47:

Mtcheeeew. Born troway! I blame your senseless father for all this I blame your senseless father for all this

allow me to book space.

Jamean:

I thought she will reject the money because it's from her left hand Lol.

Shoro niyen Lol.Shoro niyen

See as makeup make her look like Angel Johnson wife,push her inside pool she go appear as dogood wife