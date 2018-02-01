₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Dee-One: "Cee-C Is A Wife Material; I Will Kill Nina, Marry Cee-C, Date Alex" by danphy6x: 9:35pm On Feb 27
While Nigerians are bashing Big Brother Naija housemate, Cee-C over her attitude, former housemate, Dee-One has thrown his full support behind Cee-C.
According to him, Cee-C is a correct wife material.
The comedian who was evicted from the Big Brother house last week had this to say about Cee-C during NET TV’s secret questions show.
‘I’ll Kill Nina, Marry Cee-c and date Alex because Cee-C is a correct wife material. She can also cook well too, it’s just that she is too possessive’.
‘I don’t understand why people hate Cee-C. She is a very nice girl and she is a wife material, it’s just that she is overprotective, but she cooks very well, she dey cook o’
He also revealed that he went on the show to be himself and did not go into the house just for the N45Million cash prize.
‘I went there to show my talent and sell myself’ Dee-One revealed.
While speaking on his thoughts on the controversial statement Cee-C made where she boasted that she could make N45Million in a week, he said
‘what Cee-C said is very intelligent, I have heard her speak and I know she is very smart. What people don’t know is that she can make it in that house and also make it outside the house and that will make it N90Million in three days’.
|Re: Dee-One: "Cee-C Is A Wife Material; I Will Kill Nina, Marry Cee-C, Date Alex" by Kingwizzy16(m): 10:08pm On Feb 27
As C no play today those guys their name start with E come beat the R guys nawaaa oh
|Re: Dee-One: "Cee-C Is A Wife Material; I Will Kill Nina, Marry Cee-C, Date Alex" by lonelydora(m): 10:22pm On Feb 27
If we dig up some Nina's past history, you will find out she used to stand at Allen Avenue. She has all attributes of an ashawo. Just check out her dance steps.
You may not like Cee-C but she kept her reputation as a good girl when Tobi wanted to be doing some funny stuffs around her. Tobi wanted to play games with her.
|Re: Dee-One: "Cee-C Is A Wife Material; I Will Kill Nina, Marry Cee-C, Date Alex" by mayowascholar(m): 10:22pm On Feb 27
kill am ma a catch you
|Re: Dee-One: "Cee-C Is A Wife Material; I Will Kill Nina, Marry Cee-C, Date Alex" by Achillesdam500(m): 10:22pm On Feb 27
See as this people thief Ftc for ma hand
|Re: Dee-One: "Cee-C Is A Wife Material; I Will Kill Nina, Marry Cee-C, Date Alex" by JohnnyBling(m): 10:22pm On Feb 27
Dee one n his dry jokes. mumu boy
|Re: Dee-One: "Cee-C Is A Wife Material; I Will Kill Nina, Marry Cee-C, Date Alex" by akeentech(m): 10:22pm On Feb 27
ALL WE HEAR IS DATE, MARRY, SEX, KILL, KISS: NIGERIA WHY?
|Re: Dee-One: "Cee-C Is A Wife Material; I Will Kill Nina, Marry Cee-C, Date Alex" by Kelvinbabyface1: 10:23pm On Feb 27
First to comment?
|Re: Dee-One: "Cee-C Is A Wife Material; I Will Kill Nina, Marry Cee-C, Date Alex" by Brooke60(f): 10:23pm On Feb 27
Dee one, STFU and face your dead comedy career and your lies about your marriage.
The Nina you want to kill might be the winner.
Your "I am very funny, very very funny" BS was fake.
Yes, Cee C na wife material. Divorce your wife and marry her nah just to prove your point.
Radarada
|Re: Dee-One: "Cee-C Is A Wife Material; I Will Kill Nina, Marry Cee-C, Date Alex" by Sebastine7: 10:24pm On Feb 27
what am I even doing in this thread what am I even doing in this thread
|Re: Dee-One: "Cee-C Is A Wife Material; I Will Kill Nina, Marry Cee-C, Date Alex" by Spar7tan(m): 10:24pm On Feb 27
Lol, you went there not becos of 45mili but to show your talent! What talent? Big fat lie
|Re: Dee-One: "Cee-C Is A Wife Material; I Will Kill Nina, Marry Cee-C, Date Alex" by jonadaft: 10:24pm On Feb 27
Senseless dry comedian.
I heard he even bleeped that olosho vandora for hotel
Attention seeking dolt looser
|Re: Dee-One: "Cee-C Is A Wife Material; I Will Kill Nina, Marry Cee-C, Date Alex" by Oblitz(m): 10:25pm On Feb 27
ok o
|Re: Dee-One: "Cee-C Is A Wife Material; I Will Kill Nina, Marry Cee-C, Date Alex" by EmekaBlue(m): 10:25pm On Feb 27
This Nina name popular..sure she no go win this show
|Re: Dee-One: "Cee-C Is A Wife Material; I Will Kill Nina, Marry Cee-C, Date Alex" by Temi231(f): 10:25pm On Feb 27
Stupid boy with stupid comedy. Go and kill her let see and marry your ceec that will kill you or pour acid on you. Yeye dey smell
|Re: Dee-One: "Cee-C Is A Wife Material; I Will Kill Nina, Marry Cee-C, Date Alex" by modelmike7(m): 10:26pm On Feb 27
Oshisko!!!
|Re: Dee-One: "Cee-C Is A Wife Material; I Will Kill Nina, Marry Cee-C, Date Alex" by Moreoffaith(m): 10:26pm On Feb 27
What is this again this night
|Re: Dee-One: "Cee-C Is A Wife Material; I Will Kill Nina, Marry Cee-C, Date Alex" by Moreoffaith(m): 10:26pm On Feb 27
What is this again this night
|Re: Dee-One: "Cee-C Is A Wife Material; I Will Kill Nina, Marry Cee-C, Date Alex" by amarachi06(f): 10:26pm On Feb 27
g
|Re: Dee-One: "Cee-C Is A Wife Material; I Will Kill Nina, Marry Cee-C, Date Alex" by roqrules04(m): 10:26pm On Feb 27
Can Dee one keep quiet and face his comedy
|Re: Dee-One: "Cee-C Is A Wife Material; I Will Kill Nina, Marry Cee-C, Date Alex" by mirexxx(f): 10:26pm On Feb 27
I don't watch it but i like d girl
|Re: Dee-One: "Cee-C Is A Wife Material; I Will Kill Nina, Marry Cee-C, Date Alex" by Collins0609(m): 10:27pm On Feb 27
Ok now kill urself
|Re: Dee-One: "Cee-C Is A Wife Material; I Will Kill Nina, Marry Cee-C, Date Alex" by UNIQUEISRAEL(m): 10:27pm On Feb 27
RUBBISH!, shouldn't BBN be banned?
Click LIKE for NO
Click SHARE for YES
|Re: Dee-One: "Cee-C Is A Wife Material; I Will Kill Nina, Marry Cee-C, Date Alex" by banjeezay(m): 10:28pm On Feb 27
ok
|Re: Dee-One: "Cee-C Is A Wife Material; I Will Kill Nina, Marry Cee-C, Date Alex" by jonadaft: 10:28pm On Feb 27
lonelydora:Shut up hypocrite
She nor fùck tóbi too?
Almost all the housemate fùck regularly in the toilet and bathroom.
If we dig up your story now, I sure say Nina better pass u
|Re: Dee-One: "Cee-C Is A Wife Material; I Will Kill Nina, Marry Cee-C, Date Alex" by LifeDrama: 10:29pm On Feb 27
2018 BBNaija is as boring as Buhari government
|Re: Dee-One: "Cee-C Is A Wife Material; I Will Kill Nina, Marry Cee-C, Date Alex" by amarachi06(f): 10:32pm On Feb 27
I hate this show but for a woman to have standards like Cee C should be encouraged. Others are busy having sex on live TV but she is her true self. l prefer her to all this Oloshos who cannot cook and her future is bright after BBN.
|Re: Dee-One: "Cee-C Is A Wife Material; I Will Kill Nina, Marry Cee-C, Date Alex" by Ask4diva(f): 10:32pm On Feb 27
Dee one my crush, I love guys dat make me laff
|Re: Dee-One: "Cee-C Is A Wife Material; I Will Kill Nina, Marry Cee-C, Date Alex" by Tb222(m): 10:34pm On Feb 27
you don't have to kill a LovePeddler to marry a hoe, they are the same brand of kettle only one is shinier.
|Re: Dee-One: "Cee-C Is A Wife Material; I Will Kill Nina, Marry Cee-C, Date Alex" by marvin906(m): 10:35pm On Feb 27
all I keep hearing is sex more sex and even more sex
|Re: Dee-One: "Cee-C Is A Wife Material; I Will Kill Nina, Marry Cee-C, Date Alex" by Oluwambo147: 10:37pm On Feb 27
Brooke60:STFU and face the reality Nina winning!!! Wake up from your slumber
|Re: Dee-One: "Cee-C Is A Wife Material; I Will Kill Nina, Marry Cee-C, Date Alex" by Divay22(f): 10:37pm On Feb 27
Oya goan marry her na..
She's possessive
