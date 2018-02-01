Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Dee-One: "Cee-C Is A Wife Material; I Will Kill Nina, Marry Cee-C, Date Alex" (9866 Views)

Source - INOUT9JA.COM



While Nigerians are bashing Big Brother Naija housemate, Cee-C over her attitude, former housemate, Dee-One has thrown his full support behind Cee-C.



According to him, Cee-C is a correct wife material.



The comedian who was evicted from the Big Brother house last week had this to say about Cee-C during NET TV’s secret questions show.



‘I’ll Kill Nina, Marry Cee-c and date Alex because Cee-C is a correct wife material. She can also cook well too, it’s just that she is too possessive’.



‘I don’t understand why people hate Cee-C. She is a very nice girl and she is a wife material, it’s just that she is overprotective, but she cooks very well, she dey cook o’



He also revealed that he went on the show to be himself and did not go into the house just for the N45Million cash prize.



‘I went there to show my talent and sell myself’ Dee-One revealed.



While speaking on his thoughts on the controversial statement Cee-C made where she boasted that she could make N45Million in a week, he said



‘what Cee-C said is very intelligent, I have heard her speak and I know she is very smart. What people don’t know is that she can make it in that house and also make it outside the house and that will make it N90Million in three days’.



As C no play today those guys their name start with E come beat the R guys nawaaa oh 9 Likes 1 Share

If we dig up some Nina's past history, you will find out she used to stand at Allen Avenue. She has all attributes of an ashawo. Just check out her dance steps.



You may not like Cee-C but she kept her reputation as a good girl when Tobi wanted to be doing some funny stuffs around her. Tobi wanted to play games with her. 11 Likes 1 Share

Dee one n his dry jokes. mumu boy 8 Likes 1 Share

ALL WE HEAR IS DATE, MARRY, SEX, KILL, KISS: NIGERIA WHY? 2 Likes 2 Shares

First to comment? 1 Like 1 Share

Dee one, STFU and face your dead comedy career and your lies about your marriage.

The Nina you want to kill might be the winner.

Your "I am very funny, very very funny" BS was fake.



Yes, Cee C na wife material. Divorce your wife and marry her nah just to prove your point.

Lol, you went there not becos of 45mili but to show your talent! What talent? Big fat lie 7 Likes 1 Share





I heard he even bleeped that olosho vandora for hotel

Attention seeking dolt looser Senseless dry comedian.I heard he even bleeped that olosho vandora for hotelAttention seeking dolt looser 3 Likes

This Nina name popular..sure she no go win this show 1 Like

Stupid boy with stupid comedy. Go and kill her let see and marry your ceec that will kill you or pour acid on you. Yeye dey smell 8 Likes

Can Dee one keep quiet and face his comedy 1 Like

I don't watch it but i like d girl 1 Like

If we dig up some Nina's past history, you will find out she used to stand at Allen Avenue. She has all attributes of an ashawo. Just check out her dance steps.



You may not like Cee-C but she kept her reputation as a good girl when Tobi wanted to be doing some funny stuffs around her. Tobi wanted to play games with her. Shut up hypocrite

She nor fùck tóbi too?



Almost all the housemate fùck regularly in the toilet and bathroom.



If we dig up your story now, I sure say Nina better pass u Shut up hypocriteShe nor fùck tóbi too?Almost all the housemate fùck regularly in the toilet and bathroom.If we dig up your story now, I sure say Nina better pass u 9 Likes 2 Shares

2018 BBNaija is as boring as Buhari government

I hate this show but for a woman to have standards like Cee C should be encouraged. Others are busy having sex on live TV but she is her true self. l prefer her to all this Oloshos who cannot cook and her future is bright after BBN. 2 Likes

Dee one my crush, I love guys dat make me laff

you don't have to kill a LovePeddler to marry a hoe, they are the same brand of kettle only one is shinier. 1 Like

all I keep hearing is sex more sex and even more sex

Brooke60:

Dee one, STFU and face your dead comedy career and your lies about your marriage.

The Nina you want to kill might be the winner.

Your "I am very funny, very very funny" BS was fake.



Yes, Cee C na wife material. Divorce your wife and marry her nah just to prove your point.

Radarada



STFU and face the reality Nina winning!!! Wake up from your slumber STFU and face the reality Nina winning!!! Wake up from your slumber