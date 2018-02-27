₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Bitto Bryan: "My Bulge Has Always Been Pronounced" - Ex BBNaija Contestant by Wesporting: 10:47pm On Feb 27
Ex-Big Brother Naija Bitto Bryan who trends online for suffering an embarrassing erection while comforting his fellow female house mate, Nina who was seemingly shedding tears.
According to him, he said "His Bulge has always been overly pronounced, and over they years"
He wrote on Instagram;
"#TruthBeToldTuesday
The Bulge has always been overly pronounced, and over they years it took me conscious efforts to keep it in check. Please there is a DICHOTOMY; "A Clear Divide" between a Bulge and a Hard on."
https://www.instagram.com/p/BftTv7-j_o3
Source: http://mandynews.com/2018/02/27/ex-bbnaija-contestant-bitto/
|Re: Bitto Bryan: "My Bulge Has Always Been Pronounced" - Ex BBNaija Contestant by yrret: 10:55pm On Feb 27
And...
|Re: Bitto Bryan: "My Bulge Has Always Been Pronounced" - Ex BBNaija Contestant by Partnerbiz: 10:57pm On Feb 27
okpo, olodo
|Re: Bitto Bryan: "My Bulge Has Always Been Pronounced" - Ex BBNaija Contestant by AmiciLord(m): 11:06pm On Feb 27
See news
|Re: Bitto Bryan: "My Bulge Has Always Been Pronounced" - Ex BBNaija Contestant by Ayodejioak(m): 11:06pm On Feb 27
The trouble this so-called fame will create, It won't be able to handle!
Now, after a failed mission, this dude has decided to stay relevant... But with what?
When will people understand that positivity, no matter how smaill is unquantifiable?
Rather than was a life time chasing cheap popularity?
|Re: Bitto Bryan: "My Bulge Has Always Been Pronounced" - Ex BBNaija Contestant by Iseoluwani: 11:07pm On Feb 27
Seun looking at your balls
|Re: Bitto Bryan: "My Bulge Has Always Been Pronounced" - Ex BBNaija Contestant by JohnnyBling(m): 11:07pm On Feb 27
#TruthBeToldTuesday, how is this news?
Nairaland dey so stale this days eh.. Chy I miss d good old days
|Re: Bitto Bryan: "My Bulge Has Always Been Pronounced" - Ex BBNaija Contestant by BestySam(m): 11:08pm On Feb 27
This bull crap made it to FP.
|Re: Bitto Bryan: "My Bulge Has Always Been Pronounced" - Ex BBNaija Contestant by Josh44s(m): 11:08pm On Feb 27
No single sense in this post. What’s Nairaland turning into
|Re: Bitto Bryan: "My Bulge Has Always Been Pronounced" - Ex BBNaija Contestant by Humblebloke(m): 11:08pm On Feb 27
now we know...anything else you wanna add
|Re: Bitto Bryan: "My Bulge Has Always Been Pronounced" - Ex BBNaija Contestant by Kotodoctor: 11:08pm On Feb 27
You go fear mode this season of bbn..una go really fear mode..I mean fear go grip una.
No be small fear una go fear. UNA never see fear. UNA think say una don see fear..
|Re: Bitto Bryan: "My Bulge Has Always Been Pronounced" - Ex BBNaija Contestant by akeentech(m): 11:08pm On Feb 27
Josh44s:Wallahi
|Re: Bitto Bryan: "My Bulge Has Always Been Pronounced" - Ex BBNaija Contestant by forayfleo(m): 11:08pm On Feb 27
Fantastically stupid.
|Re: Bitto Bryan: "My Bulge Has Always Been Pronounced" - Ex BBNaija Contestant by almusay: 11:09pm On Feb 27
How can this help Nigeria economy? Buhari till 2023 to save Nigeria from all this mess.
|Re: Bitto Bryan: "My Bulge Has Always Been Pronounced" - Ex BBNaija Contestant by brightisodje: 11:10pm On Feb 27
where this one come from una don turn BBN to PDP
|Re: Bitto Bryan: "My Bulge Has Always Been Pronounced" - Ex BBNaija Contestant by elChapo1: 11:10pm On Feb 27
.
|Re: Bitto Bryan: "My Bulge Has Always Been Pronounced" - Ex BBNaija Contestant by Gasss: 11:13pm On Feb 27
Who cares
|Re: Bitto Bryan: "My Bulge Has Always Been Pronounced" - Ex BBNaija Contestant by rawtouch: 11:19pm On Feb 27
hmmm..
PMB2019, daura..
|Re: Bitto Bryan: "My Bulge Has Always Been Pronounced" - Ex BBNaija Contestant by Tb222(m): 11:22pm On Feb 27
your bulge has always been pronounced,and you are on bbnaija and u are keeping it in check while your mates are experimenting and exploring different ways to cause Havoc with theirs, I am sorry to say this on live forum, YOU ARE A BIG FOOL.
|Re: Bitto Bryan: "My Bulge Has Always Been Pronounced" - Ex BBNaija Contestant by engrjacuzzi: 11:24pm On Feb 27
if all the whores with big boob's can enter front-page, then I'm not surprised at all
|Re: Bitto Bryan: "My Bulge Has Always Been Pronounced" - Ex BBNaija Contestant by lonelydora(m): 11:27pm On Feb 27
What a lucky Bitto? Watch as girls lurk around him to have a taste of that bulge.
|Re: Bitto Bryan: "My Bulge Has Always Been Pronounced" - Ex BBNaija Contestant by trustyshoess(f): 11:29pm On Feb 27
Unless your name is safaree, hunny we don't kia
|Re: Bitto Bryan: "My Bulge Has Always Been Pronounced" - Ex BBNaija Contestant by anyimontana(m): 11:31pm On Feb 27
Trying to stay relevant... Yeye
|Re: Bitto Bryan: "My Bulge Has Always Been Pronounced" - Ex BBNaija Contestant by sacluxisback(m): 11:32pm On Feb 27
Where my jada stevens at??
Like for BBN
Share for Xvideos.
|Re: Bitto Bryan: "My Bulge Has Always Been Pronounced" - Ex BBNaija Contestant by Gangster1ms: 11:34pm On Feb 27
Bullshit!
|Re: Bitto Bryan: "My Bulge Has Always Been Pronounced" - Ex BBNaija Contestant by powalez: 11:36pm On Feb 27
leave my brother joor
|Re: Bitto Bryan: "My Bulge Has Always Been Pronounced" - Ex BBNaija Contestant by philpwresh(m): 11:38pm On Feb 27
Rubbish !!!! How is this news seun Nairaland will soon be like 2go
|Re: Bitto Bryan: "My Bulge Has Always Been Pronounced" - Ex BBNaija Contestant by philpwresh(m): 11:38pm On Feb 27
|Re: Bitto Bryan: "My Bulge Has Always Been Pronounced" - Ex BBNaija Contestant by zantoche: 11:42pm On Feb 27
Habaa
|Re: Bitto Bryan: "My Bulge Has Always Been Pronounced" - Ex BBNaija Contestant by Temptee101(m): 11:44pm On Feb 27
Oh nairaland! How did thou descend this low? There was once a forum. I feel ashamed being a member
|Re: Bitto Bryan: "My Bulge Has Always Been Pronounced" - Ex BBNaija Contestant by katuki: 11:56pm On Feb 27
lol
