|I'm Afraid She May Woo Me by Jogunomi1: 10:52pm On Feb 27
She has almost everything I want in a woman, but I don't find her sexy. Those I find sexy don't have what she has. She thinks I'm shy and probably don't know how to woo her. So, she has started sending me coded messages. Why is life unfair like this?
|Re: I'm Afraid She May Woo Me by Safiaaa(f): 11:01pm On Feb 27
Sexy? Sorry what do you mean by sexy?
|Re: I'm Afraid She May Woo Me by Jogunomi1: 11:04pm On Feb 27
Safiaaa:
Someone that one will wish to make love to.
|Re: I'm Afraid She May Woo Me by Safiaaa(f): 11:05pm On Feb 27
Jogunomi1:So why is she not sexy to you?
|Re: I'm Afraid She May Woo Me by Jogunomi1: 11:08pm On Feb 27
Safiaaa:
I want a tall woman but she's short. I like my woman to have plenty hair but she shaves her head.
|Re: I'm Afraid She May Woo Me by gabinogem(m): 11:11pm On Feb 27
Lol... Nobody wins them all...
|Re: I'm Afraid She May Woo Me by Jogunomi1: 11:15pm On Feb 27
gabinogem:
This life no fair at all. Na jejely I for wife her if not for the sexual attraction that is not there.
|Re: I'm Afraid She May Woo Me by Grayjoy: 11:17pm On Feb 27
Then she doesn't really have everything u want in a woman yet.
|Re: I'm Afraid She May Woo Me by gabinogem(m): 11:18pm On Feb 27
Jogunomi1:Are you a hardcore sex-craving type of guy?
|Re: I'm Afraid She May Woo Me by Jogunomi1: 11:23pm On Feb 27
gabinogem:
Sex will be no 1 thing in my marriage.
|Re: I'm Afraid She May Woo Me by Safiaaa(f): 11:31pm On Feb 27
Jogunomi1:lol these are things you can get over. Or is she supposed to change her height for you?
|Re: I'm Afraid She May Woo Me by femolacqua(m): 11:46pm On Feb 27
gabinogem:Lose - lose situation. I wonder what he will do if wishes were horses?
|Re: I'm Afraid She May Woo Me by QueenSuccubus(f): 12:26am On Feb 28
OP, remember this LIKE ATTRACTS LIKE ... It's the law of attraction..
So, don't ask us why this girl is heading on ur way coz u know exactly the reason why
|Re: I'm Afraid She May Woo Me by DonroxyII: 12:29am On Feb 28
Jogunomi1:I won't blame u man, wait for it she is coming but hope when she comes, she will find u as someone she wanna stay with
|Re: I'm Afraid She May Woo Me by lenghtinny(m): 12:36am On Feb 28
The heart wants what it wants ...
Let her go now that your brain is still intact because sooner or later you will definitely fall for her...
|Re: I'm Afraid She May Woo Me by MIKOLOWISKA: 3:40am On Feb 28
Safiaaa:that how women think and end up bwith horrible marriage . men cannot get over physical attraction.he will always be looking outside and she will be fighting with him and all those qualities he like will disappear from his eyes just like women cannot ignore a man's financials
|Re: I'm Afraid She May Woo Me by gabinogem(m): 3:57am On Feb 28
Jogunomi1:lol... Then u really need to open up to her. Marriage is a lifetime institution, you don't have to take anyone into it out of pity. The earlier you let her move on with her life the better for her...cuz I strongly believe there are guys out there who see her as a very attractive (sexy) lady. You should also know that the clock is ticking...
|Re: I'm Afraid She May Woo Me by Aklion74(m): 4:04am On Feb 28
Na so
|Re: I'm Afraid She May Woo Me by MissRaine69(f): 4:07am On Feb 28
Jogunomi1:Life is fair it’s you that has chosen to have a blinkered view of what’s on offer. You are opting for what you what rather than what you need and this is the reason snag men end up being burnt. Thinking for the moment and not the future never bore any fruit.
|Re: I'm Afraid She May Woo Me by Kobicove(m): 5:26am On Feb 28
If she does not have some qualities which you consider 'key' then it's better for you to move on
|Re: I'm Afraid She May Woo Me by duduade: 7:18am On Feb 28
There's no point settling for less when you know within your heart you not physically attracted to her... Your chances of cheating on her will be high
|Re: I'm Afraid She May Woo Me by Jogunomi1: 10:10am On Feb 28
QueenSuccubus:
I know why...she's everything I stand for in terms of talent, skill, views of life and religiosity.
|Re: I'm Afraid She May Woo Me by Jogunomi1: 10:11am On Feb 28
MissRaine69:
I know this moniker. Where have you been? Hope you fine sha?
|Re: I'm Afraid She May Woo Me by Gofwane(m): 10:24am On Feb 28
QueenSuccubus:you are absolutely wrong!
LIKE CHARGES REPEL WHILE UNLIKE CHARGES ATTRACTS.
Ask any engineering or science student.
|Re: I'm Afraid She May Woo Me by QueenSuccubus(f): 11:23am On Feb 28
Gofwane:
There's no amount of engineers and scientists can explain how LIKE ATTRACTS LIKE..we're talking about emotions here.
|Re: I'm Afraid She May Woo Me by nairalanduseles: 10:46pm On Feb 28
u must be gay
|Re: I'm Afraid She May Woo Me by akeentech(m): 10:47pm On Feb 28
The topic is not even romantic
|Re: I'm Afraid She May Woo Me by bigt2(m): 10:48pm On Feb 28
Lol
|Re: I'm Afraid She May Woo Me by muhammed50(m): 10:49pm On Feb 28
Are you normal?? Some many guys are seeking for this opportunity. For a girl to woo you, do you know what it means?
|Re: I'm Afraid She May Woo Me by ipobarecriminals: 10:49pm On Feb 28
let see ur pic b4 we judge accordingly
|Re: I'm Afraid She May Woo Me by lifestyle1(m): 10:49pm On Feb 28
Just height and hair?
Na wa o.
Ok. Get her some high heals and some weavons.
lobatan ...
Wife materials hard to get for naija o so be sharp bro
|Re: I'm Afraid She May Woo Me by jaxxy(m): 10:50pm On Feb 28
Jogunomi1:
Just leave her alone simple! The person who likes her for who she is will come along bt be warned u might end up a lonely man cos nobody has 100% of wat we want. So the earlier u make up ur mind on wat u can compromise the better for u.
