She has almost everything I want in a woman, but I don't find her sexy. Those I find sexy don't have what she has. She thinks I'm shy and probably don't know how to woo her. So, she has started sending me coded messages. Why is life unfair like this? 11 Likes

Sexy? Sorry what do you mean by sexy? 16 Likes 1 Share

Safiaaa:

Sexy? Sorry what do you mean by sexy?

Someone that one will wish to make love to. Someone that one will wish to make love to. 6 Likes 1 Share

Jogunomi1:





Someone that one will wish to make love to. So why is she not sexy to you? So why is she not sexy to you? 1 Like 1 Share

Safiaaa:

So why is she not sexy to you?

I want a tall woman but she's short. I like my woman to have plenty hair but she shaves her head. I want a tall woman but she's short. I like my woman to have plenty hair but she shaves her head. 5 Likes

Lol... Nobody wins them all... 33 Likes

gabinogem:

Lol... Nobody wins them all...

This life no fair at all. Na jejely I for wife her if not for the sexual attraction that is not there. This life no fair at all. Na jejely I for wife her if not for the sexual attraction that is not there. 2 Likes

Then she doesn't really have everything u want in a woman yet. 9 Likes

Jogunomi1:





This life no fair at all. Na jejely I for wife her if not for the sexual attraction that is not there. Are you a hardcore sex-craving type of guy? Are you a hardcore sex-craving type of guy? 1 Like

gabinogem:

Are you a hardcore sex-craving type of guy?

Sex will be no 1 thing in my marriage. Sex will be no 1 thing in my marriage. 22 Likes 1 Share

Jogunomi1:





I want a tall woman but she's short. I like my woman to have plenty hair but she shaves her head. lol these are things you can get over. Or is she supposed to change her height for you? lol these are things you can get over. Or is she supposed to change her height for you? 6 Likes 1 Share

gabinogem:

Lol... Nobody wins them all... Lose - lose situation. I wonder what he will do if wishes were horses? Lose - lose situation. I wonder what he will do if wishes were horses? 1 Like







OP, remember this LIKE ATTRACTS LIKE ... It's the law of attraction..



So, don't ask us why this girl is heading on ur way coz u know exactly the reason why OP, remember this... It's the law of attraction..So, don't ask us why this girl is heading on ur way coz u know exactly the reason why 2 Likes

Jogunomi1:

She has almost everything I want in a woman, but I don't find her sexy. Those I find sexy don't have what she has. She thinks I'm shy and probably don't know how to woo her. So, she has started sending me coded messages. Why is life unfair like this? I won't blame u man, wait for it she is coming but hope when she comes, she will find u as someone she wanna stay with I won't blame u man, wait for it she is coming but hope when she comes, she will find u as someone she wanna stay with 1 Like

...



Let her go now that your brain is still intact because sooner or later you will definitely fall for her... The heart wants what it wants...Let her go now that your brain is still intact because sooner or later you will definitely fall for her... 6 Likes

Safiaaa:

lol these are things you can get over. Or is she supposed to change her height for you? that how women think and end up bwith horrible marriage . men cannot get over physical attraction.he will always be looking outside and she will be fighting with him and all those qualities he like will disappear from his eyes just like women cannot ignore a man's financials that how women think and end up bwith horrible marriage . men cannot get over physical attraction.he will always be looking outside and she will be fighting with him and all those qualities he like will disappear from his eyes just like women cannot ignore a man's financials 11 Likes

Jogunomi1:





Sex will be no 1 thing in my marriage. lol... Then u really need to open up to her. Marriage is a lifetime institution, you don't have to take anyone into it out of pity. The earlier you let her move on with her life the better for her...cuz I strongly believe there are guys out there who see her as a very attractive (sexy) lady. You should also know that the clock is ticking... lol... Then u really need to open up to her. Marriage is a lifetime institution, you don't have to take anyone into it out of pity. The earlier you let her move on with her life the better for her...cuz I strongly believe there are guys out there who see her as a very attractive (sexy) lady. You should also know that the clock is ticking... 7 Likes

Na so 1 Like

Jogunomi1:

She has almost everything I want in a woman, but I don't find her sexy. Those I find sexy don't have what she has. She thinks I'm shy and probably don't know how to woo her. So, she has started sending me coded messages. Why is life unfair like this? Life is fair it’s you that has chosen to have a blinkered view of what’s on offer. You are opting for what you what rather than what you need and this is the reason snag men end up being burnt. Thinking for the moment and not the future never bore any fruit. Life is fair it’s you that has chosen to have a blinkered view of what’s on offer. You are opting for what you what rather than what you need and this is the reason snag men end up being burnt. Thinking for the moment and not the future never bore any fruit. 1 Like

If she does not have some qualities which you consider 'key' then it's better for you to move on 2 Likes

There's no point settling for less when you know within your heart you not physically attracted to her... Your chances of cheating on her will be high 3 Likes

QueenSuccubus:







OP, remember this LIKE ATTRACTS LIKE ... It's the law of attraction..



So, don't ask us why this girl is heading on ur way coz u know exactly the reason why

I know why...she's everything I stand for in terms of talent, skill, views of life and religiosity. I know why...she's everything I stand for in terms of talent, skill, views of life and religiosity.

MissRaine69:



Life is fair it’s you that has chosen to have a blinkered view of what’s on offer. You are opting for what you what rather than what you need and this is the reason snag men end up being burnt. Thinking for the moment and not the future never bore any fruit.

I know this moniker. Where have you been? Hope you fine sha? I know this moniker. Where have you been? Hope you fine sha? 1 Like

QueenSuccubus:







OP, remember this LIKE ATTRACTS LIKE ... It's the law of attraction..



So, don't ask us why this girl is heading on ur way coz u know exactly the reason why you are absolutely wrong!



LIKE CHARGES REPEL WHILE UNLIKE CHARGES ATTRACTS.

Ask any engineering or science student. you are absolutely wrong!LIKE CHARGES REPEL WHILE UNLIKE CHARGES ATTRACTS.Ask any engineering or science student. 9 Likes

Gofwane:

you are absolutely wrong!



LIKE CHARGES REPEL WHILE UNLIKE CHARGES ATTRACTS.

Ask any engineering or science student.



There's no amount of engineers and scientists can explain how LIKE ATTRACTS LIKE..we're talking about emotions here. There's no amount of engineers and scientists can explain how LIKE ATTRACTS LIKE..we're talking about emotions here. 2 Likes

u must be gay

The topic is not even romantic

Lol 1 Like

Are you normal?? Some many guys are seeking for this opportunity. For a girl to woo you, do you know what it means?

let see ur pic b4 we judge accordingly let see ur pic b4 we judge accordingly 1 Like

Just height and hair?



Na wa o.



Ok. Get her some high heals and some weavons.



lobatan ...



Wife materials hard to get for naija o so be sharp bro 8 Likes