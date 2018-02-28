₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|BBNaija: Reno Omokri Reacts To Bambam And Teddy-A's Sex In The Toilet by DailyNuella: 9:31am
Writer and Lawyer Reno Omokri who’s known for his famous #RenosNuggets has reacted to the trending video of Big Brother Naija 2018 housemates, Bam Bam and Teddy A copulating in the toilet two nights ago.
The former aide to ex President Jonathan obviously not pleased with the trend says only animals had sex in the open for all to see.
H e went on to say that It is barbaric and un-African for Nigerians to refer to people who have sex in the open as stars saying that other countries are advancing in technology but Nigerians are busy trying to overtake the West in public indecency.
Reno Omokri wrote: “When I was a child, only animals had intercourse in the open for all to see. Now I am an adult, Nigerians call people who publicly have intercourse in a toilet, stars! If they are stars, it must be very dark over Nigeria! We have a culture. Not everything from the West is good!
He continued:"Instead of copying the West and Asia in science and technology, we want to copy and overtake the West in public indecency like#BBNaija where we celebrate youths publicly having intercourse in a toilet. It is barbaric. It is un-African. Animals not humas should behave that way!”
Source: http://dailyleakblog.com/2018/02/28/bbnaija2018-reno-omokri-reacts-to-bam-bam-and-teddys-sex-in-the-toilet/
|Re: BBNaija: Reno Omokri Reacts To Bambam And Teddy-A's Sex In The Toilet by phrancys001(m): 9:39am
Do support U on dis
|Re: BBNaija: Reno Omokri Reacts To Bambam And Teddy-A's Sex In The Toilet by Blakjewelry(m): 9:57am
Spot on... Btw has anyone noticed that that science and technology section of nairaland is the least visited section on this forum? Even the mod sef dey see that section run. And also whenever there is an educative thread on that section, I discovered many nairalanders don't have anything to contribute, if it manage to reach fp, na space booking you go dey see like.... OK, g, I cool, etc
|Re: BBNaija: Reno Omokri Reacts To Bambam And Teddy-A's Sex In The Toilet by NOC1(m): 10:16am
i totally agree with Reno on this.
|Re: BBNaija: Reno Omokri Reacts To Bambam And Teddy-A's Sex In The Toilet by godliman: 11:36am
The most disgusting part of ths is when you have a govt without a moral compass to call off this nonesense. They can react when ppl criticise them on social media but are careless when the moral fabrics of society is torn to shreds. Nina or what ever they call her is a shameless and disgusting slut. She will soon return and resume singing in the choir. I pity her future husband. May be their audience made up largely of moral perverts will vote her for entertaining them. I weep for this country
|Re: BBNaija: Reno Omokri Reacts To Bambam And Teddy-A's Sex In The Toilet by Qsscruz(m): 12:10pm
Nothing sells like sex in Nigeria at the moment. No wonder the government is working hard to see that their failure is masked by diverting Nigerians attention to BBN using different platforms..Even this one is monitored from Aso rock..
|Re: BBNaija: Reno Omokri Reacts To Bambam And Teddy-A's Sex In The Toilet by SerialAlpha: 12:32pm
We all have sex in the bathroom.
This ones just did it on camera, and that's the only difference.
And yes, did they force anyone to watch it ? No!
Ok then case close. Next!
|Re: BBNaija: Reno Omokri Reacts To Bambam And Teddy-A's Sex In The Toilet by Leonbonapart(m): 12:32pm
Useless Nigeria youths on Nairaland will still call it hypocrisy. I weep for that nation called Nigeria
|Re: BBNaija: Reno Omokri Reacts To Bambam And Teddy-A's Sex In The Toilet by medolab90(m): 12:33pm
May be you can help us tell nairaland and its mods also.
|Re: BBNaija: Reno Omokri Reacts To Bambam And Teddy-A's Sex In The Toilet by kenny1313(m): 12:33pm
My problem is that one or two of the house mate, will come out from the house after 3 months of indency with 45mil. While we have broke ass GURUs. Efe is a perfect example.
|Re: BBNaija: Reno Omokri Reacts To Bambam And Teddy-A's Sex In The Toilet by Ina2k(m): 12:33pm
lawyer omokri, is it ur show? is it ur sex?
|Re: BBNaija: Reno Omokri Reacts To Bambam And Teddy-A's Sex In The Toilet by awesomet1(m): 12:33pm
Well SAID Sir!
|Re: BBNaija: Reno Omokri Reacts To Bambam And Teddy-A's Sex In The Toilet by LordOfCash: 12:33pm
bleeping with smell of fresh poo
|Re: BBNaija: Reno Omokri Reacts To Bambam And Teddy-A's Sex In The Toilet by buffalowings4: 12:33pm
M
|Re: BBNaija: Reno Omokri Reacts To Bambam And Teddy-A's Sex In The Toilet by rekeson: 12:33pm
Indecency and porn rules the world now. Of course in Nigeria we tend to pickup only the negative trends and take them to a whole new level.
The black man is black in both color and reasoning. They are created to just copy whatever is bad....
|Re: BBNaija: Reno Omokri Reacts To Bambam And Teddy-A's Sex In The Toilet by deleo16(m): 12:33pm
Gbam
|Re: BBNaija: Reno Omokri Reacts To Bambam And Teddy-A's Sex In The Toilet by Lucid1(m): 12:34pm
This man get brain. #1
|Re: BBNaija: Reno Omokri Reacts To Bambam And Teddy-A's Sex In The Toilet by e10nzy(m): 12:34pm
godliman:
Bam Bam not Nina, however Nina also had sex... this years BBN spoilt the moment they were paired, it became a Love/Couple/Romance Show
|Re: BBNaija: Reno Omokri Reacts To Bambam And Teddy-A's Sex In The Toilet by IamAirforce1: 12:34pm
Nonsense
|Re: BBNaija: Reno Omokri Reacts To Bambam And Teddy-A's Sex In The Toilet by Ekasco1(m): 12:34pm
On point
|Re: BBNaija: Reno Omokri Reacts To Bambam And Teddy-A's Sex In The Toilet by jetz: 12:34pm
God bless this Comrade bitter truth....BBNaija is just celebration of indecency behaviour on live t.v nothing more
|Re: BBNaija: Reno Omokri Reacts To Bambam And Teddy-A's Sex In The Toilet by Phelix01(m): 12:35pm
That's true
|Re: BBNaija: Reno Omokri Reacts To Bambam And Teddy-A's Sex In The Toilet by yeyerolling: 12:35pm
Is it african to wear cloth Use phones Worship foreign gods. Pls ferk off
|Re: BBNaija: Reno Omokri Reacts To Bambam And Teddy-A's Sex In The Toilet by Nofodji: 12:35pm
Hmmmmm...its part of advancement
|Re: BBNaija: Reno Omokri Reacts To Bambam And Teddy-A's Sex In The Toilet by abatajjvii: 12:35pm
on point. give it to you Reno
|Re: BBNaija: Reno Omokri Reacts To Bambam And Teddy-A's Sex In The Toilet by IME1: 12:35pm
Only if they would hear.
Those who have ears should hear.
Wisdom like pearls is not cast on pigs.
Wise people are clean and beautiful in and out.
They receive correction and take rational decisions.
I choose not to subscribe, follow or participate in bbn because it would make me
an enhancer and supporter.
They would have the number of viewers needed to make up their 45 million dollars reward
And they would have the bragging right of being the most watched show.
If we all stand against evil, evil will have nothing to feed on and will wither away
|Re: BBNaija: Reno Omokri Reacts To Bambam And Teddy-A's Sex In The Toilet by chukslawrence(m): 12:35pm
ok
|Re: BBNaija: Reno Omokri Reacts To Bambam And Teddy-A's Sex In The Toilet by modelmike7(m): 12:36pm
Reno Omokri wrote: “When I was a child, only animals had intercourse in the open for all to see. Now I am an adult, Nigerians call people who publicly have intercourse in a toilet, stars! If they are stars, it must be very dark over Nigeria! We have a culture. Not everything from the West is good!
True words from a s*ck guy!
|Re: BBNaija: Reno Omokri Reacts To Bambam And Teddy-A's Sex In The Toilet by Destinychild263(m): 12:36pm
ok...we don hear...
abeg next
|Re: BBNaija: Reno Omokri Reacts To Bambam And Teddy-A's Sex In The Toilet by pekeyim: 12:36pm
Reno, u too watch am? Haba Teddy na sabi boi , he can dance
|Re: BBNaija: Reno Omokri Reacts To Bambam And Teddy-A's Sex In The Toilet by bobokeshington: 12:36pm
Wetin concern Reno with BBN sef....
Na dem dey do holy holy but the thing wey dem dey do for corner worst pass this one o....
Abeg make una free those people make dem enjoy themselves jare`
