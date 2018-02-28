Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / TV/Movies / BBNaija: Reno Omokri Reacts To Bambam And Teddy-A's Sex In The Toilet (16607 Views)

BBNaija: Bambam And Teddy A Caught Having Sex In The Toilet / BBNaija: Bambam And Teddy A Had Sex. Nigerians React / BBNaija: The Kiss Between Bambam And Teddy A (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)





The former aide to ex President Jonathan obviously not pleased with the trend says only animals had sex in the open for all to see.



H e went on to say that It is barbaric and un-African for Nigerians to refer to people who have sex in the open as stars saying that other countries are advancing in technology but Nigerians are busy trying to overtake the West in public indecency.



Reno Omokri wrote: “When I was a child, only animals had intercourse in the open for all to see. Now I am an adult, Nigerians call people who publicly have intercourse in a toilet, stars! If they are stars, it must be very dark over Nigeria! We have a culture. Not everything from the West is good!



He continued:"Instead of copying the West and Asia in science and technology, we want to copy and overtake the West in public indecency like#BBNaija where we celebrate youths publicly having intercourse in a toilet. It is barbaric. It is un-African. Animals not humas should behave that way!”



Source: Writer and Lawyer Reno Omokri who’s known for his famous #RenosNuggets has reacted to the trending video of Big Brother Naija 2018 housemates, Bam Bam and Teddy A copulating in the toilet two nights ago.The former aide to ex President Jonathan obviously not pleased with the trend says only animals had sex in the open for all to see.H e went on to say that It is barbaric and un-African for Nigerians to refer to people who have sex in the open as stars saying that other countries are advancing in technology but Nigerians are busy trying to overtake the West in public indecency.Reno Omokri wrote: “When I was a child, only animals had intercourse in the open for all to see. Now I am an adult, Nigerians call people who publicly have intercourse in a toilet, stars! If they are stars, it must be very dark over Nigeria! We have a culture. Not everything from the West is good!He continued:"Instead of copying the West and Asia in science and technology, we want to copy and overtake the West in public indecency like#BBNaija where we celebrate youths publicly having intercourse in a toilet. It is barbaric. It is un-African. Animals not humas should behave that way!”Source: http://dailyleakblog.com/2018/02/28/bbnaija2018-reno-omokri-reacts-to-bam-bam-and-teddys-sex-in-the-toilet/ 50 Likes 7 Shares

Do support U on dis 44 Likes

Spot on... Btw has anyone noticed that that science and technology section of nairaland is the least visited section on this forum? Even the mod sef dey see that section run. And also whenever there is an educative thread on that section, I discovered many nairalanders don't have anything to contribute, if it manage to reach fp, na space booking you go dey see like.... OK, g, I cool, etc 53 Likes

i totally agree with Reno on this. 99 Likes 5 Shares

The most disgusting part of ths is when you have a govt without a moral compass to call off this nonesense. They can react when ppl criticise them on social media but are careless when the moral fabrics of society is torn to shreds. Nina or what ever they call her is a shameless and disgusting slut. She will soon return and resume singing in the choir. I pity her future husband. May be their audience made up largely of moral perverts will vote her for entertaining them. I weep for this country 52 Likes 1 Share

Nothing sells like sex in Nigeria at the moment. No wonder the government is working hard to see that their failure is masked by diverting Nigerians attention to BBN using different platforms..Even this one is monitored from Aso rock.. 1 Like 1 Share

We all have sex in the bathroom.

This ones just did it on camera, and that's the only difference.



And yes, did they force anyone to watch it ? No!

Ok then case close. Next! 17 Likes 3 Shares

Useless Nigeria youths on Nairaland will still call it hypocrisy. I weep for that nation called Nigeria 16 Likes

May be you can help us tell nairaland and its mods also. 4 Likes

My problem is that one or two of the house mate, will come out from the house after 3 months of indency with 45mil. While we have broke ass GURUs. Efe is a perfect example. 6 Likes 1 Share

lawyer omokri, is it ur show? is it ur sex? 4 Likes 1 Share

Well SAID Sir! 18 Likes

bleeping with smell of fresh poo

M

Indecency and porn rules the world now. Of course in Nigeria we tend to pickup only the negative trends and take them to a whole new level.



The black man is black in both color and reasoning. They are created to just copy whatever is bad.... 3 Likes

Gbam 1 Like

This man get brain. #1 1 Like

godliman:

The most disgusting part of ths is when you have a govt without a moral compass to call off this nonesense. They can react when ppl criticise them on social media but are careless when the moral fabrics of society is torn to shreds. Nina or what ever they call her is a shameless and disgusting slut. She will soon return and resume singing in the choir. I pity her future husband. May be their audience made up largely of moral perverts will vote her for entertaining them. I weep for this country

Bam Bam not Nina, however Nina also had sex... this years BBN spoilt the moment they were paired, it became a Love/Couple/Romance Show Bam Bam not Nina, however Nina also had sex... this years BBN spoilt the moment they were paired, it became a Love/Couple/Romance Show 4 Likes

Nonsense 1 Like

On point 1 Like

God bless this Comrade bitter truth....BBNaija is just celebration of indecency behaviour on live t.v nothing more

That's true 1 Like

Use phones Worship foreign gods . Pls ferk off Is it african to wear clothUse phonesWorship foreign gods. Pls ferk off

Hmmmmm...its part of advancement

on point. give it to you Reno 2 Likes



Only if they would hear.

Those who have ears should hear.

Wisdom like pearls is not cast on pigs.

Wise people are clean and beautiful in and out.

They receive correction and take rational decisions.

I choose not to subscribe, follow or participate in bbn because it would make me

an enhancer and supporter.

They would have the number of viewers needed to make up their 45 million dollars reward

And they would have the bragging right of being the most watched show.

If we all stand against evil, evil will have nothing to feed on and will wither away Only if they would hear.Those who have ears should hear.Wisdom like pearls is not cast on pigs.Wise people are clean and beautiful in and out.They receive correction and take rational decisions.I choose not to subscribe, follow or participate in bbn because it would make mean enhancer and supporter.They would have the number of viewers needed to make up their 45 million dollars rewardAnd they would have the bragging right of being the most watched show.If we all stand against evil, evil will have nothing to feed on and will wither away 5 Likes

ok

Reno Omokri wrote: “When I was a child, only animals had intercourse in the open for all to see. Now I am an adult, Nigerians call people who publicly have intercourse in a toilet, stars! If they are stars, it must be very dark over Nigeria! We have a culture. Not everything from the West is good!





True words from a s*ck guy! 3 Likes 1 Share

ok...we don hear...

abeg next

? Haba Teddy na sabi boi , he can dance Reno, u too watch am? Haba Teddy na sabi boi , he can dance 1 Like