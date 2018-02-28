₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|President Buhari Attends Lake Chad Basin Leaders International Conference by ceoreportnaija: 12:08pm
President Buhari and other Lake Chad Basin leaders are attending the International Conference on Lake Chad in Abuja.
source
https://www.reportnaija.ng/2018/02/28/photo-president-buhari-attends-lake-chad-basin-leaders-international-conference/
|Re: President Buhari Attends Lake Chad Basin Leaders International Conference by madridguy(m): 12:08pm
Ok
|Re: President Buhari Attends Lake Chad Basin Leaders International Conference by LordOfCash: 12:19pm
Only to attend attend attend
|Re: President Buhari Attends Lake Chad Basin Leaders International Conference by modelmike7(m): 12:19pm
GOD BLESS MY PRESIDENT
|Re: President Buhari Attends Lake Chad Basin Leaders International Conference by Coitus(f): 12:19pm
All talk, no action
|Re: President Buhari Attends Lake Chad Basin Leaders International Conference by JikanTaalolo: 12:21pm
May God make the conference a successful one to both countries.
|Re: President Buhari Attends Lake Chad Basin Leaders International Conference by Castroii(m): 12:21pm
ok....
The monkey that swallowed 70 million right now...
|Re: President Buhari Attends Lake Chad Basin Leaders International Conference by salisy: 12:21pm
good
|Re: President Buhari Attends Lake Chad Basin Leaders International Conference by bobokeshington: 12:23pm
Clueless government! Useless President!!
I just hate this zombie called BUHARI with passion
|Re: President Buhari Attends Lake Chad Basin Leaders International Conference by Dekatron(m): 12:24pm
And what has he shown towards the Yobe people to know he cares??
Has he visited the good People of Dapchi? Oops! It isnt about cows being killed, so its nothing.
Eleribu somebody *In my Ibadan voice
|Re: President Buhari Attends Lake Chad Basin Leaders International Conference by Ina2k(m): 12:24pm
Yobe is too far and making the trip to that state is very costly, thats why he hasn't visited there.
but chad is just a stone throw from aso rock. we need to spend less. ....
|Re: President Buhari Attends Lake Chad Basin Leaders International Conference by unitysheart(m): 12:24pm
E ku ipade
|Re: President Buhari Attends Lake Chad Basin Leaders International Conference by Jokerman(m): 12:25pm
Na only Fulani agenda this man sabi pay attention to....
|Re: President Buhari Attends Lake Chad Basin Leaders International Conference by Aboguede: 12:25pm
Is lake chad basin located in Nig? What is the interest of buhari and co. there?
|Re: President Buhari Attends Lake Chad Basin Leaders International Conference by chuksjuve(m): 12:28pm
Guys let's go back to our houses , we even think say Na Better news ...
|Re: President Buhari Attends Lake Chad Basin Leaders International Conference by bobokeshington: 12:33pm
modelmike7:USELESS PRESIDENT
|Re: President Buhari Attends Lake Chad Basin Leaders International Conference by Nwakannaya1: 12:33pm
Who lake chad basin epp?
|Re: President Buhari Attends Lake Chad Basin Leaders International Conference by Blue3k(m): 12:38pm
Aboguede:
Yes Lake chad borders multiples states in Nigeria. I though the Boko Haram war would make this obvious.
|Re: President Buhari Attends Lake Chad Basin Leaders International Conference by Fukafuka: 1:00pm
bobokeshington:
|Re: President Buhari Attends Lake Chad Basin Leaders International Conference by Phelix01(m): 1:17pm
Killing here and there, our so called presido travel.
|Re: President Buhari Attends Lake Chad Basin Leaders International Conference by Yankee101: 2:06pm
Fulani coalition
