Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / President Buhari Attends Lake Chad Basin Leaders International Conference (4491 Views)

President Buhari Attends Juma'at Service, Greets People Who Gathered To See Him / President Buhari Attends Juma'at Prayers At The State House (Photos) / "Buhari Attends Mosque In London, But Very Ill, Not Coming Home Soon" - Guardian (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)



President Buhari and other Lake Chad Basin leaders are attending the International Conference on Lake Chad in Abuja.



source

https://www.reportnaija.ng/2018/02/28/photo-president-buhari-attends-lake-chad-basin-leaders-international-conference/ President Buhari and other Lake Chad Basin leaders are attending the International Conference on Lake Chad in Abuja.source

Ok







ARE You a HIGH STAKER when it comes to soccer betting?



Can you stake well (ATLEAST 5,000) on a 100percent Guaranteed Winning Game...



If you can then let's wreck bookie's together.. I don't ask for money before game.. Payment is only after win



If interested What'.at's-app me on 08.0.874.38-3-56







Only to attend attend attend 3 Likes

GOD BLESS MY PRESIDENT 1 Like 2 Shares

All talk, no action 5 Likes

May God make the conference a successful one to both countries. 1 Like

ok....

The monkey that swallowed 70 million right now... 2 Likes

good

Clueless government! Useless President!!









I just hate this zombie called BUHARI with passion

And what has he shown towards the Yobe people to know he cares??



Has he visited the good People of Dapchi? Oops! It isnt about cows being killed, so its nothing.





Eleribu somebody *In my Ibadan voice 3 Likes

Yobe is too far and making the trip to that state is very costly, thats why he hasn't visited there.



but chad is just a stone throw from aso rock. we need to spend less. .... 2 Likes

E ku ipade

Na only Fulani agenda this man sabi pay attention to.... 5 Likes

Is lake chad basin located in Nig? What is the interest of buhari and co. there? 3 Likes



Guys let's go back to our houses , we even think say Na Better news ... 9 Likes

modelmike7:

GOD BLESS MY PRESIDENT USELESS PRESIDENT USELESS PRESIDENT

Who lake chad basin epp?

Aboguede:

Is lake chad basin located in Nig? What is the interest of buhari and co. there?

Yes Lake chad borders multiples states in Nigeria. I though the Boko Haram war would make this obvious. Yes Lake chad borders multiples states in Nigeria. I though the Boko Haram war would make this obvious.

bobokeshington:





USELESS PRESIDENT 3 Likes 1 Share

Killing here and there, our so called presido travel. 1 Like