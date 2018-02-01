₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|RRS Patrols Lagos With Power Bikes (Photos) by AutoReportNG: 12:12pm On Feb 28
Recently the Lagos state government donated to Nigeria Police some new equipment and these include brand new cars, power bikes, vests among others. Ever since the donation, the police have been making use of them has been shown in these pictures as they patrol the state in their newly donated power bikes across the state.
Source:
http://www.autoreportng.com/2018/02/men-of-rapid-response-squad-patrols.html
|Re: RRS Patrols Lagos With Power Bikes (Photos) by AutoReportNG: 12:12pm On Feb 28
Lagos, on the move
|Re: RRS Patrols Lagos With Power Bikes (Photos) by Escodeb(m): 12:15pm On Feb 28
How I wish my state governor can be copying this, instead of justifying him owing Salaries, gratuities and pensions because some state governors are also you owing
|Re: RRS Patrols Lagos With Power Bikes (Photos) by blacksta(m): 12:22pm On Feb 28
What happened to bikes donated during the BRF reign ..
|Re: RRS Patrols Lagos With Power Bikes (Photos) by AutoReportNG: 9:56pm On Mar 01
|Re: RRS Patrols Lagos With Power Bikes (Photos) by Ayodejioak(m): 11:53pm On Mar 01
Lagos is doing awesome
Outside the shores of Nigeria, Its interesting to know every one recons with only 4 states in Nigeria
Lagos, Port Harcourt, Ibadan and Abuja in this order of priority
Its like the rest 32 states or so don't exist outside Nigeria
|Re: RRS Patrols Lagos With Power Bikes (Photos) by afbstrategies: 11:53pm On Mar 01
The issue is not patrolling the street but responding to emergencies.
I can see some of them running away with those bikes when get reports of robberies.
|Re: RRS Patrols Lagos With Power Bikes (Photos) by AnonyNymous(m): 11:54pm On Mar 01
I've been noticing these guys sha. . .so that's where all the new power bikes came from
|Re: RRS Patrols Lagos With Power Bikes (Photos) by legalwealth(m): 11:55pm On Mar 01
Good...
Lagos is working! !!
|Re: RRS Patrols Lagos With Power Bikes (Photos) by big3boy: 11:56pm On Mar 01
good. they'll fight kidnapping efficiently
|Re: RRS Patrols Lagos With Power Bikes (Photos) by coolshegs10(m): 11:56pm On Mar 01
the best state in Nigeria so far.
|Re: RRS Patrols Lagos With Power Bikes (Photos) by Luukasz(m): 11:58pm On Mar 01
Inspite this still IB is more secure than lagos
|Re: RRS Patrols Lagos With Power Bikes (Photos) by Luukasz(m): 12:00am
Ayodejioak:Is Abuja a state... and you too go dey claim graduate
|Re: RRS Patrols Lagos With Power Bikes (Photos) by Ayodejioak(m): 12:08am
Luukasz:
This kind of reasoning wont get you very far in life.
My post wasn't meant for people like you.
The smart ones already grabbed, the moment they saw my moniker
|Re: RRS Patrols Lagos With Power Bikes (Photos) by Luukasz(m): 12:12am
Ayodejioak:Who cares about your fuckinn moniker.. abuja is not a state bruhv
|Re: RRS Patrols Lagos With Power Bikes (Photos) by PromoteX: 12:14am
|Re: RRS Patrols Lagos With Power Bikes (Photos) by Ayodejioak(m): 12:18am
Luukasz:
:thumbsup:
|Re: RRS Patrols Lagos With Power Bikes (Photos) by Yankee101: 12:23am
For work or for show?
|Re: RRS Patrols Lagos With Power Bikes (Photos) by MistadeRegal(m): 12:27am
Yankee101:
Maybe for both. But one first.
|Re: RRS Patrols Lagos With Power Bikes (Photos) by stevio(m): 12:58am
Are you owk?
Ayodejioak:
|Re: RRS Patrols Lagos With Power Bikes (Photos) by Igbonoid: 2:00am
interesting...
well its a journey, the mango can fall on any one and it could be the onus of a revolution.
deep down the stream no bones.
