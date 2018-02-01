Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / RRS Patrols Lagos With Power Bikes (Photos) (3858 Views)

Lagos State Government Donates Power-Bikes, World Class Equipment To LRU Unit / Yusuf Buhari Secretly Acquired Power-Bikes, DSS Operatives Sacked - Daily Post / Ambode Raises Police Death Insurance To N10m, Donates 45 Power Bikes (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)







Source:

http://www.autoreportng.com/2018/02/men-of-rapid-response-squad-patrols.html Recently the Lagos state government donated to Nigeria Police some new equipment and these include brand new cars, power bikes, vests among others. Ever since the donation, the police have been making use of them has been shown in these pictures as they patrol the state in their newly donated power bikes across the state.Source:

Lagos, on the move 1 Like

How I wish my state governor can be copying this, instead of justifying him owing Salaries, gratuities and pensions because some state governors are also you owing 1 Like

What happened to bikes donated during the BRF reign .. 1 Like

@Lalasticlala @Seun

Lagos is doing awesome



Outside the shores of Nigeria, Its interesting to know every one recons with only 4 states in Nigeria



Lagos, Port Harcourt, Ibadan and Abuja in this order of priority



Its like the rest 32 states or so don't exist outside Nigeria 4 Likes





The issue is not patrolling the street but responding to emergencies.



I can see some of them running away with those bikes when get reports of robberies. The issue is not patrolling the street but responding to emergencies.I can see some of them running away with those bikes when get reports of robberies. 1 Like

I've been noticing these guys sha. . .so that's where all the new power bikes came from

Good...



Lagos is working! !!

good. they'll fight kidnapping efficiently

the best state in Nigeria so far. the best state in Nigeria so far. 1 Like

Inspite this still IB is more secure than lagos

Ayodejioak:

Lagos is doing awesome



Outside the shores of Nigeria, Its interesting to know every one recons with only 4 states in Nigeria



Lagos, Port Harcourt, Ibadan and Abuja in this order of priority



Its like the rest 32 states or so don't exist outside Nigeria Is Abuja a state... and you too go dey claim graduate Is Abuja a state... and you too go dey claim graduate 1 Like

Luukasz:

Is Abuja a state... and you too go dey claim graduate

This kind of reasoning wont get you very far in life.



My post wasn't meant for people like you.



The smart ones already grabbed, the moment they saw my moniker 1 Like

Ayodejioak:





This kind of reasoning wont get you very far in life.

My post wasn't meant for people like you.

The smart ones already grabbed, the moment they saw my moniker Who cares about your fuckinn moniker.. abuja is not a state bruhv Who cares about your fuckinn moniker.. abuja is not a state bruhv

am selling my bbm channel

Luukasz:

Who cares about your fuckinn moniker.. abuja is not a state bruhv

:thumbsup: :thumbsup:

For work or for show?

Yankee101:

For work or for show?

Maybe for both. But one first. Maybe for both. But one first.

Ayodejioak:

Lagos is doing awesome



Outside the shores of Nigeria, Its interesting to know every one recons with only 4 states in Nigeria



Lagos, Port Harcourt, Ibadan and Abuja in this order of priority



Its like the rest 32 states or so don't exist outside Nigeria Are you owk?