RRS Patrols Lagos With Power Bikes (Photos) by AutoReportNG: 12:12pm On Feb 28
Recently the Lagos state government donated to Nigeria Police some new equipment and these include brand new cars, power bikes, vests among others. Ever since the donation, the police have been making use of them has been shown in these pictures as they patrol the state in their newly donated power bikes across the state.


http://www.autoreportng.com/2018/02/men-of-rapid-response-squad-patrols.html

Re: RRS Patrols Lagos With Power Bikes (Photos) by AutoReportNG: 12:12pm On Feb 28
Lagos, on the move

Re: RRS Patrols Lagos With Power Bikes (Photos) by Escodeb(m): 12:15pm On Feb 28
How I wish my state governor can be copying this, instead of justifying him owing Salaries, gratuities and pensions because some state governors are also you owing

Re: RRS Patrols Lagos With Power Bikes (Photos) by blacksta(m): 12:22pm On Feb 28
What happened to bikes donated during the BRF reign ..

Re: RRS Patrols Lagos With Power Bikes (Photos) by AutoReportNG: 9:56pm On Mar 01
@Lalasticlala @Seun
Re: RRS Patrols Lagos With Power Bikes (Photos) by Ayodejioak(m): 11:53pm On Mar 01
Lagos is doing awesome

Outside the shores of Nigeria, Its interesting to know every one recons with only 4 states in Nigeria

Lagos, Port Harcourt, Ibadan and Abuja in this order of priority

Its like the rest 32 states or so don't exist outside Nigeria

Re: RRS Patrols Lagos With Power Bikes (Photos) by afbstrategies: 11:53pm On Mar 01
shocked

The issue is not patrolling the street but responding to emergencies.

I can see some of them running away with those bikes when get reports of robberies. cheesy

Re: RRS Patrols Lagos With Power Bikes (Photos) by AnonyNymous(m): 11:54pm On Mar 01
I've been noticing these guys sha. . .so that's where all the new power bikes came from
Re: RRS Patrols Lagos With Power Bikes (Photos) by legalwealth(m): 11:55pm On Mar 01
Good...

Lagos is working! !!
Re: RRS Patrols Lagos With Power Bikes (Photos) by big3boy: 11:56pm On Mar 01
good. they'll fight kidnapping efficiently
Re: RRS Patrols Lagos With Power Bikes (Photos) by coolshegs10(m): 11:56pm On Mar 01
cool the best state in Nigeria so far.

Re: RRS Patrols Lagos With Power Bikes (Photos) by Luukasz(m): 11:58pm On Mar 01
Inspite this still IB is more secure than lagos
Re: RRS Patrols Lagos With Power Bikes (Photos) by Luukasz(m): 12:00am
Ayodejioak:
Lagos is doing awesome

Outside the shores of Nigeria, Its interesting to know every one recons with only 4 states in Nigeria

Lagos, Port Harcourt, Ibadan and Abuja in this order of priority

Its like the rest 32 states or so don't exist outside Nigeria
Is Abuja a state... and you too go dey claim graduate

Re: RRS Patrols Lagos With Power Bikes (Photos) by Ayodejioak(m): 12:08am
Luukasz:
Is Abuja a state... and you too go dey claim graduate

This kind of reasoning wont get you very far in life.

My post wasn't meant for people like you.

The smart ones already grabbed, the moment they saw my moniker

Re: RRS Patrols Lagos With Power Bikes (Photos) by Luukasz(m): 12:12am
Ayodejioak:


This kind of reasoning wont get you very far in life.
My post wasn't meant for people like you.
The smart ones already grabbed, the moment they saw my moniker
Who cares about your fuckinn moniker.. abuja is not a state bruhv
Re: RRS Patrols Lagos With Power Bikes (Photos) by PromoteX: 12:14am
Re: RRS Patrols Lagos With Power Bikes (Photos) by Ayodejioak(m): 12:18am
Luukasz:
Who cares about your fuckinn moniker.. abuja is not a state bruhv

:thumbsup:
Re: RRS Patrols Lagos With Power Bikes (Photos) by Yankee101: 12:23am
For work or for show?
Re: RRS Patrols Lagos With Power Bikes (Photos) by MistadeRegal(m): 12:27am
Yankee101:
For work or for show?

Maybe for both. But one first.
Re: RRS Patrols Lagos With Power Bikes (Photos) by stevio(m): 12:58am
Are you owk?
Ayodejioak:
Lagos is doing awesome

Outside the shores of Nigeria, Its interesting to know every one recons with only 4 states in Nigeria

Lagos, Port Harcourt, Ibadan and Abuja in this order of priority

Its like the rest 32 states or so don't exist outside Nigeria
Re: RRS Patrols Lagos With Power Bikes (Photos) by Igbonoid: 2:00am
interesting...
well its a journey, the mango can fall on any one and it could be the onus of a revolution.
deep down the stream no bones.

