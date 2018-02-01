₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Obiano Inspects Rice Irrigation At Ogbaru As Anambra Targets 600,000 MT Of Rice by Anambra1stSon(m): 6:52pm On Feb 28
Governor Willie Obiano says hisGovernor Willie Obiano says his government targets to achieve 600, 000 metric tons of rice in 2018 with its efforts at supporting dry season farming in the State.
http://www.anambratimesng.com/2018/02/anambra-govt-targets-600000-metric-tons.html
|Re: Obiano Inspects Rice Irrigation At Ogbaru As Anambra Targets 600,000 MT Of Rice by neezar: 6:54pm On Feb 28
Nice one from Obiano
I gat eyes on this agric business sha
Nkwelle here I come
|Re: Obiano Inspects Rice Irrigation At Ogbaru As Anambra Targets 600,000 MT Of Rice by Anambra1stSon(m): 6:54pm On Feb 28
More
|Re: Obiano Inspects Rice Irrigation At Ogbaru As Anambra Targets 600,000 MT Of Rice by LASTNIYI: 6:55pm On Feb 28
Agriculture is d way to a great nation. Let us leave together in peace
|Re: Obiano Inspects Rice Irrigation At Ogbaru As Anambra Targets 600,000 MT Of Rice by LASTNIYI: 6:56pm On Feb 28
Agriculture is d way to a great nation. Let us live together in peace
|Re: Obiano Inspects Rice Irrigation At Ogbaru As Anambra Targets 600,000 MT Of Rice by deomillo: 8:02pm On Feb 28
Good. Watch as sons of lucifer from oduduwa skulland will invade this this thread like witches.
|Re: Obiano Inspects Rice Irrigation At Ogbaru As Anambra Targets 600,000 MT Of Rice by Okoroawusa: 8:06pm On Feb 28
Buhari's vision at work
welldone Obiano
|Re: Obiano Inspects Rice Irrigation At Ogbaru As Anambra Targets 600,000 MT Of Rice by NwaAmaikpe: 9:31pm On Feb 28
I wonder who buys Nigerian local rice.
I'd rather eat Foreign rice from Thailand than the nonsense they bag in Nigeria.
You buy a bag of local rice and find out it is half rice, half stone.
I don't know if it's to maximize profit that they do it.
|Re: Obiano Inspects Rice Irrigation At Ogbaru As Anambra Targets 600,000 MT Of Rice by NaijaMutant(f): 9:31pm On Feb 28
|Re: Obiano Inspects Rice Irrigation At Ogbaru As Anambra Targets 600,000 MT Of Rice by Ayodejioak(m): 9:32pm On Feb 28
Great step in the right direction.
Positive change starts here!!
I'm just addicted to good news!!
|Re: Obiano Inspects Rice Irrigation At Ogbaru As Anambra Targets 600,000 MT Of Rice by Orpe7(m): 9:32pm On Feb 28
Harvest it quick before some idiots use their cows to eat it all
|Re: Obiano Inspects Rice Irrigation At Ogbaru As Anambra Targets 600,000 MT Of Rice by hokafor(m): 9:33pm On Feb 28
Good one
|Re: Obiano Inspects Rice Irrigation At Ogbaru As Anambra Targets 600,000 MT Of Rice by nairavsdollars(f): 9:34pm On Feb 28
Well done sir bleaching governor
|Re: Obiano Inspects Rice Irrigation At Ogbaru As Anambra Targets 600,000 MT Of Rice by emeijeh(m): 9:36pm On Feb 28
Please what does Willie mean?
|Re: Obiano Inspects Rice Irrigation At Ogbaru As Anambra Targets 600,000 MT Of Rice by adem30: 9:36pm On Feb 28
When Buhari said we should all look into farming, many called him unprinted names.
Thank God some sensible governors are now thinking with their brain. If every state ventures into farming we will surely make progress
|Re: Obiano Inspects Rice Irrigation At Ogbaru As Anambra Targets 600,000 MT Of Rice by ironheart(m): 9:37pm On Feb 28
Fadama has moved from north to south. North will realise that they destroyed themselves very soon
|Re: Obiano Inspects Rice Irrigation At Ogbaru As Anambra Targets 600,000 MT Of Rice by Ijaya123: 9:38pm On Feb 28
NwaAmaikpe:
Pictures or I don't believe.
|Re: Obiano Inspects Rice Irrigation At Ogbaru As Anambra Targets 600,000 MT Of Rice by jneutron4000: 9:38pm On Feb 28
Good development
|Re: Obiano Inspects Rice Irrigation At Ogbaru As Anambra Targets 600,000 MT Of Rice by franciskaine(m): 9:38pm On Feb 28
deomillo:are u guys not tired of this ethnic thing? Nwokem biko turn a new leaf.
|Re: Obiano Inspects Rice Irrigation At Ogbaru As Anambra Targets 600,000 MT Of Rice by chrischina(m): 9:39pm On Feb 28
Good work sir, keep it on
|Re: Obiano Inspects Rice Irrigation At Ogbaru As Anambra Targets 600,000 MT Of Rice by Ijaya123: 9:39pm On Feb 28
adem30:
Without the destructive nature of the Fulani Herdsmen and their cows.
|Re: Obiano Inspects Rice Irrigation At Ogbaru As Anambra Targets 600,000 MT Of Rice by lereinter(m): 9:41pm On Feb 28
same as north
|Re: Obiano Inspects Rice Irrigation At Ogbaru As Anambra Targets 600,000 MT Of Rice by Africonji: 9:43pm On Feb 28
Obiano and Propaganda.
|Re: Obiano Inspects Rice Irrigation At Ogbaru As Anambra Targets 600,000 MT Of Rice by alsudaes1(m): 9:43pm On Feb 28
Despite the several efforts put in by state governments and other individuals, iI wonder why the food stuff is still quite expensive
|Re: Obiano Inspects Rice Irrigation At Ogbaru As Anambra Targets 600,000 MT Of Rice by bot101(m): 9:46pm On Feb 28
NwaAmaikpe:
You know a pauper when you see one. Nigerian rice has different grades. You only get what you pay for.
|Re: Obiano Inspects Rice Irrigation At Ogbaru As Anambra Targets 600,000 MT Of Rice by magaliyu(f): 9:47pm On Feb 28
With food security Anambra will gladly beat some chest.
|Re: Obiano Inspects Rice Irrigation At Ogbaru As Anambra Targets 600,000 MT Of Rice by BeijinDossier: 9:48pm On Feb 28
Wlllie is working
|Re: Obiano Inspects Rice Irrigation At Ogbaru As Anambra Targets 600,000 MT Of Rice by intruxive(m): 9:52pm On Feb 28
This liar has come again
Wr is our 100billion dollers ugwu export
|Re: Obiano Inspects Rice Irrigation At Ogbaru As Anambra Targets 600,000 MT Of Rice by Pavore9: 9:55pm On Feb 28
Ogbaru is a rich food basket.
