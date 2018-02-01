Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Agriculture / Obiano Inspects Rice Irrigation At Ogbaru As Anambra Targets 600,000 MT Of Rice (9786 Views)

Governor Willie Obiano says hisGovernor Willie Obiano says his government targets to achieve 600, 000 metric tons of rice in 2018 with its efforts at supporting dry season farming in the State.



The Governor made this known when he inspected ongoing construction of the Ogbaru Irrigation Project at Agbagba, Ogbakuba.



The irrigation project which is being assisted under FADAMA 3, includes a Central Pivot System and a sprinkler with the capacity to irrigate 100 hectares of land to support dry season farming.



Also under the irrigation project, over 5000 hectares of land was cleared free of charge for rice farmers and rice have already been planted on it.



During the visit, rice farmers were seen using mechanized threshing machine provided for them under the project to process their produce.



Governor Obiano after the inspection exercise, noted that through the efforts of his administration, the State is presently producing 345,000 metric tons of rice having exceeded its 320,000 metric tons consumption capacity, attributing it to the organization which has been introduced in the rice production business in the State.



He revealed that his government has set up a special Advisory Agency on Mechanized farming to ensure that farmers in the state keep pace with latest technological advancements in the Agricultural sector.



The Governor commended the FADAMA 3 programme for proving a veritable partner with the State government in revolutionizing Agriculture in the state and expressed appreciation for the programme's support to boost sorghum production and train youths across various agricultural belts.



The Commissioner for Agriculture, Mechanization, Processing and Export, Mr Afam Mbanefo said under the FADAMA 3 PROGRAMME, four other irrigation projects are being developed at Ezira, Omasi, Ihiala and Omor while 11 major roads leading to various agrarian communities are also being constructed, commending Governor Obiano for his vision that has made the state a reference point in terms of Agriculture in the country.

The State Project Coordinator for FADAMA 3 PROGRAMME, Mr Chukwuka Egbue revealed that to guarantee the project's sustainability, an agreement has been reached with the Spanish Engineers that constructed the facility to operate and maintain it for one year, during which local operators will be trained to take over.



He further disclosed that with the support of the state government, over 6000 farmers have already been assisted under the programme, to embrace mechanized agriculture while 300 youth graduates have also been empowered to become farmers.

On his part, the traditional ruler of Odekpe, Eze Chuma Onyia commended Governor Obiano

http://www.anambratimesng.com/2018/02/anambra-govt-targets-600000-metric-tons.html





I gat eyes on this agric business sha



Nice one from Obiano
I gat eyes on this agric business sha
Nkwelle here I come

More

Agriculture is d way to a great nation. Let us leave together in peace 2 Likes

Agriculture is d way to a great nation. Let us live together in peace 19 Likes

Good. Watch as sons of lucifer from oduduwa skulland will invade this this thread like witches. 13 Likes 2 Shares

Buhari's vision at work



welldone Obiano







I wonder who buys Nigerian local rice.

I'd rather eat Foreign rice from Thailand than the nonsense they bag in Nigeria.



You buy a bag of local rice and find out it is half rice, half stone.

I wonder who buys Nigerian local rice.
I'd rather eat Foreign rice from Thailand than the nonsense they bag in Nigeria.
You buy a bag of local rice and find out it is half rice, half stone.
I don't know if it's to maximize profit that they do it.

Great step in the right direction.



Positive change starts here!!



I'm just addicted to good news!! 4 Likes

Harvest it quick before some idiots use their cows to eat it all 9 Likes

Good one 1 Like

Well done sir bleaching governor

Please what does Willie mean? 1 Like

When Buhari said we should all look into farming, many called him unprinted names.



Thank God some sensible governors are now thinking with their brain. If every state ventures into farming we will surely make progress 1 Like

Fadama has moved from north to south. North will realise that they destroyed themselves very soon 7 Likes 1 Share

Pictures or I don't believe.

Good development 1 Like

deomillo:

are u guys not tired of this ethnic thing? Nwokem biko turn a new leaf.

Good work sir, keep it on 1 Like

adem30:

When Buhari said we should all look into farming, many called him unprinted names.



Thank God some sensible governors are now thinking with their brain. If every state ventures into farming we will surely make progress

Without the destructive nature of the Fulani Herdsmen and their cows. Without the destructive nature of the Fulani Herdsmen and their cows.

same as north 2 Likes

Obiano and Propaganda. 6 Likes

Despite the several efforts put in by state governments and other individuals, iI wonder why the food stuff is still quite expensive

You know a pauper when you see one. Nigerian rice has different grades. You only get what you pay for.

With food security Anambra will gladly beat some chest. 2 Likes

Wlllie is working



Wr is our 100billion dollers ugwu export
This liar has come again