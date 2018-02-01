₦airaland Forum

Obiano Inspects Rice Irrigation At Ogbaru As Anambra Targets 600,000 MT Of Rice by Anambra1stSon(m): 6:52pm On Feb 28
Governor Willie Obiano says his government targets to achieve 600, 000 metric tons of rice in 2018 with its efforts at supporting dry season farming in the State.

The Governor made this known when he inspected ongoing construction of the Ogbaru Irrigation Project at Agbagba, Ogbakuba.

The irrigation project which is being assisted under FADAMA 3, includes a Central Pivot System and a sprinkler with the capacity to irrigate 100 hectares of land to support dry season farming.

Also under the irrigation project, over 5000 hectares of land was cleared free of charge for rice farmers and rice have already been planted on it.

During the visit, rice farmers were seen using mechanized threshing machine provided for them under the project to process their produce.

Governor Obiano after the inspection exercise, noted that through the efforts of his administration, the State is presently producing 345,000 metric tons of rice having exceeded its 320,000 metric tons consumption capacity, attributing it to the organization which has been introduced in the rice production business in the State.

He revealed that his government has set up a special Advisory Agency on Mechanized farming to ensure that farmers in the state keep pace with latest technological advancements in the Agricultural sector.

The Governor commended the FADAMA 3 programme for proving a veritable partner with the State government in revolutionizing Agriculture in the state and expressed appreciation for the programme's support to boost sorghum production and train youths across various agricultural belts.

The Commissioner for Agriculture, Mechanization, Processing and Export, Mr Afam Mbanefo said under the FADAMA 3 PROGRAMME, four other irrigation projects are being developed at Ezira, Omasi, Ihiala and Omor while 11 major roads leading to various agrarian communities are also being constructed, commending Governor Obiano for his vision that has made the state a reference point in terms of Agriculture in the country.
The State Project Coordinator for FADAMA 3 PROGRAMME, Mr Chukwuka Egbue revealed that to guarantee the project's sustainability, an agreement has been reached with the Spanish Engineers that constructed the facility to operate and maintain it for one year, during which local operators will be trained to take over.

He further disclosed that with the support of the state government, over 6000 farmers have already been assisted under the programme, to embrace mechanized agriculture while 300 youth graduates have also been empowered to become farmers.
On his part, the traditional ruler of Odekpe, Eze Chuma Onyia commended Governor Obiano

http://www.anambratimesng.com/2018/02/anambra-govt-targets-600000-metric-tons.html

Re: Obiano Inspects Rice Irrigation At Ogbaru As Anambra Targets 600,000 MT Of Rice by neezar: 6:54pm On Feb 28
Nice one from Obiano

I gat eyes on this agric business sha cool

Nkwelle here I come cool

Re: Obiano Inspects Rice Irrigation At Ogbaru As Anambra Targets 600,000 MT Of Rice by Anambra1stSon(m): 6:54pm On Feb 28
More

Re: Obiano Inspects Rice Irrigation At Ogbaru As Anambra Targets 600,000 MT Of Rice by LASTNIYI: 6:55pm On Feb 28
Agriculture is d way to a great nation. Let us live together in peace

Re: Obiano Inspects Rice Irrigation At Ogbaru As Anambra Targets 600,000 MT Of Rice by LASTNIYI: 6:56pm On Feb 28
Agriculture is d way to a great nation. Let us live together in peace

Re: Obiano Inspects Rice Irrigation At Ogbaru As Anambra Targets 600,000 MT Of Rice by deomillo: 8:02pm On Feb 28
Good. Watch as sons of lucifer from oduduwa skulland will invade this this thread like witches.

Re: Obiano Inspects Rice Irrigation At Ogbaru As Anambra Targets 600,000 MT Of Rice by Okoroawusa: 8:06pm On Feb 28
Buhari's vision at work

welldone Obiano

Re: Obiano Inspects Rice Irrigation At Ogbaru As Anambra Targets 600,000 MT Of Rice by NwaAmaikpe: 9:31pm On Feb 28
shocked


I wonder who buys Nigerian local rice.
I'd rather eat Foreign rice from Thailand than the nonsense they bag in Nigeria.

You buy a bag of local rice and find out it is half rice, half stone.
I don't know if it's to maximize profit that they do it.

Re: Obiano Inspects Rice Irrigation At Ogbaru As Anambra Targets 600,000 MT Of Rice by NaijaMutant(f): 9:31pm On Feb 28
Re: Obiano Inspects Rice Irrigation At Ogbaru As Anambra Targets 600,000 MT Of Rice by Ayodejioak(m): 9:32pm On Feb 28
Great step in the right direction.

Positive change starts here!!

I'm just addicted to good news!!

Re: Obiano Inspects Rice Irrigation At Ogbaru As Anambra Targets 600,000 MT Of Rice by Orpe7(m): 9:32pm On Feb 28
Harvest it quick before some idiots use their cows to eat it all grin

Re: Obiano Inspects Rice Irrigation At Ogbaru As Anambra Targets 600,000 MT Of Rice by hokafor(m): 9:33pm On Feb 28
Good one

Re: Obiano Inspects Rice Irrigation At Ogbaru As Anambra Targets 600,000 MT Of Rice by nairavsdollars(f): 9:34pm On Feb 28
Well done sir bleaching governor
Re: Obiano Inspects Rice Irrigation At Ogbaru As Anambra Targets 600,000 MT Of Rice by emeijeh(m): 9:36pm On Feb 28
Please what does Willie mean?

Re: Obiano Inspects Rice Irrigation At Ogbaru As Anambra Targets 600,000 MT Of Rice by adem30: 9:36pm On Feb 28
When Buhari said we should all look into farming, many called him unprinted names.

Thank God some sensible governors are now thinking with their brain. If every state ventures into farming we will surely make progress

Re: Obiano Inspects Rice Irrigation At Ogbaru As Anambra Targets 600,000 MT Of Rice by ironheart(m): 9:37pm On Feb 28
Fadama has moved from north to south. North will realise that they destroyed themselves very soon

Re: Obiano Inspects Rice Irrigation At Ogbaru As Anambra Targets 600,000 MT Of Rice by Ijaya123: 9:38pm On Feb 28
NwaAmaikpe:
shocked


I wonder who buys made in Nigeria rice.
I'd rather eat Foreign rice from Thailand than the nonsense they bag in Nigeria.

I don't know if it's to maximize profit that they do it.
You buy a bag of local rice and find out it is half rice, half stone.

Pictures or I don't believe.

Re: Obiano Inspects Rice Irrigation At Ogbaru As Anambra Targets 600,000 MT Of Rice by jneutron4000: 9:38pm On Feb 28
Good development

Re: Obiano Inspects Rice Irrigation At Ogbaru As Anambra Targets 600,000 MT Of Rice by franciskaine(m): 9:38pm On Feb 28
deomillo:
Good. Watch as sons of lucifer from oduduwa skulland will invade this this thread like witches.
are u guys not tired of this ethnic thing? Nwokem biko turn a new leaf.

Re: Obiano Inspects Rice Irrigation At Ogbaru As Anambra Targets 600,000 MT Of Rice by chrischina(m): 9:39pm On Feb 28
Good work sir, keep it on

Re: Obiano Inspects Rice Irrigation At Ogbaru As Anambra Targets 600,000 MT Of Rice by Ijaya123: 9:39pm On Feb 28
adem30:
When Buhari said we should all look into farming, many called him unprinted names.

Thank God some sensible governors are now thinking with their brain. If every state ventures into farming we will surely make progress

Without the destructive nature of the Fulani Herdsmen and their cows.
Re: Obiano Inspects Rice Irrigation At Ogbaru As Anambra Targets 600,000 MT Of Rice by lereinter(m): 9:41pm On Feb 28
same as north

Re: Obiano Inspects Rice Irrigation At Ogbaru As Anambra Targets 600,000 MT Of Rice by Africonji: 9:43pm On Feb 28
Obiano and Propaganda.

Re: Obiano Inspects Rice Irrigation At Ogbaru As Anambra Targets 600,000 MT Of Rice by alsudaes1(m): 9:43pm On Feb 28
Despite the several efforts put in by state governments and other individuals, iI wonder why the food stuff is still quite expensive
Re: Obiano Inspects Rice Irrigation At Ogbaru As Anambra Targets 600,000 MT Of Rice by bot101(m): 9:46pm On Feb 28
NwaAmaikpe:
shocked


I wonder who buys Nigerian local rice.
I'd rather eat Foreign rice from Thailand than the nonsense they bag in Nigeria.

You buy a bag of local rice and find out it is half rice, half stone.
I don't know if it's to maximize profit that they do it.

You know a pauper when you see one. Nigerian rice has different grades. You only get what you pay for.

Re: Obiano Inspects Rice Irrigation At Ogbaru As Anambra Targets 600,000 MT Of Rice by magaliyu(f): 9:47pm On Feb 28
With food security Anambra will gladly beat some chest.

Re: Obiano Inspects Rice Irrigation At Ogbaru As Anambra Targets 600,000 MT Of Rice by BeijinDossier: 9:48pm On Feb 28
Wlllie is working cool

Re: Obiano Inspects Rice Irrigation At Ogbaru As Anambra Targets 600,000 MT Of Rice by intruxive(m): 9:52pm On Feb 28
This liar has come again shocked
Wr is our 100billion dollers ugwu export undecided

Re: Obiano Inspects Rice Irrigation At Ogbaru As Anambra Targets 600,000 MT Of Rice by Pavore9: 9:55pm On Feb 28
Ogbaru is a rich food basket.

