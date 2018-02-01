₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Father And Son Rape His Little Daughter In Cross River State (Photos) by dainformant(m): 8:24pm On Feb 28
Just when you thought you've seen it all, comes this shocker. A man has been apprehended for allegedly joining his son to rape his little daughter at their home in Eshiagurube Boki local government area of Cross River state.
According to Facebook user who shared the pictures and narrated what happened, the shameless pair committed in abominable act in the absence of the girl's mother (the man's wife).
Both the father and son were apprehended and tied with a chain to a big tyre before they were handed over to the authorities for proper investigation.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/02/father-joins-son-rape-young-daughter-cross-river-state-photos.html
|Re: Father And Son Rape His Little Daughter In Cross River State (Photos) by dainformant(m): 8:24pm On Feb 28
|Re: Father And Son Rape His Little Daughter In Cross River State (Photos) by juanjo2: 8:27pm On Feb 28
The rate of child abuse in Nigeria this days, can also be compare to hunger in buhari regime. Because idleness can lead to destruction... Sir bubu just note that all errors must be hang on ur administration.
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Father And Son Rape His Little Daughter In Cross River State (Photos) by crestedaguiyi: 8:28pm On Feb 28
na wa o
2 Likes
|Re: Father And Son Rape His Little Daughter In Cross River State (Photos) by fuckingAyaya(m): 8:28pm On Feb 28
Pikin resemble SEGUN WIRE while papa resemble CHIWENTELA AGU foolish father and son
15 Likes
|Re: Father And Son Rape His Little Daughter In Cross River State (Photos) by NwaAmaikpe: 8:33pm On Feb 28
Na wa, I'm so furious.
What type of father will allow his son's hair to be cut by a quack barber?
See the inferior jersey the boy is putting on sef.
My only question is;
What if she gets pregnant, how will she know who the baby's father is?
10 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Father And Son Rape His Little Daughter In Cross River State (Photos) by Evablizin(f): 8:40pm On Feb 28
loveth360:Haaaa madam,Cross River State, Cross River State, Cross River State,there is no relationship between yorubas and this post
29 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Father And Son Rape His Little Daughter In Cross River State (Photos) by loveth360(f): 8:42pm On Feb 28
Evablizin:are there no afonja in cross river state?
10 Likes
|Re: Father And Son Rape His Little Daughter In Cross River State (Photos) by swiz123(m): 8:44pm On Feb 28
That man surely resembles nwaAmaikpe's father
10 Likes
|Re: Father And Son Rape His Little Daughter In Cross River State (Photos) by Evablizin(f): 8:49pm On Feb 28
loveth360:Tackle the issue at hand and leave afonja alone. You're looking for trouble,ma hand no oh.
9 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Father And Son Rape His Little Daughter In Cross River State (Photos) by loveth360(f): 8:51pm On Feb 28
Evablizin:the question is simple,do we have afonjas in cross river?
1 Like
|Re: Father And Son Rape His Little Daughter In Cross River State (Photos) by angels09: 8:52pm On Feb 28
loveth360:
It is not easy getting over been abandoned by a Yoruba father.... Now raised by ipob touts.... Takia
5 Likes
|Re: Father And Son Rape His Little Daughter In Cross River State (Photos) by JasonScolari: 8:57pm On Feb 28
Calabarians and sex ehn...
Just look at the boy's kpomo lips.... Assuming the he-goat politely ask that girl standing behind him, she would have give him a slice of her pussy. Her looks says it all.
2 Likes
|Re: Father And Son Rape His Little Daughter In Cross River State (Photos) by BolaAdeyemo: 9:36pm On Feb 28
Cross riverians copying Fast from we yorubas
3 Likes
|Re: Father And Son Rape His Little Daughter In Cross River State (Photos) by blessedvisky(m): 9:43pm On Feb 28
loveth360:
Lol see this one. You think yorubas have wandering spirit like the Igbos who can't develop their geopolitical zone but want to develop another man's land?
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Father And Son Rape His Little Daughter In Cross River State (Photos) by GavelSlam: 9:45pm On Feb 28
I don't believe the story.
1 Like
|Re: Father And Son Rape His Little Daughter In Cross River State (Photos) by Sprumbabafather: 9:45pm On Feb 28
Fake news. Lying bloggers trying to surpass Lie mohammed
|Re: Father And Son Rape His Little Daughter In Cross River State (Photos) by BolaAdeyemo: 9:51pm On Feb 28
blessedvisky:I know the said man in Person,his Name is Mr Adepoju Tolu while his son is rotimi
3 Likes
|Re: Father And Son Rape His Little Daughter In Cross River State (Photos) by blessedvisky(m): 9:56pm On Feb 28
BolaAdeyemo:Really? My source told me the man is Chinedu Eze and the son is Ifeanyi.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Father And Son Rape His Little Daughter In Cross River State (Photos) by BolaAdeyemo: 9:58pm On Feb 28
blessedvisky:i am not here to argue,Son
|Re: Father And Son Rape His Little Daughter In Cross River State (Photos) by YoungDaNaval(m): 9:59pm On Feb 28
blessedvisky:Your source is fake
|Re: Father And Son Rape His Little Daughter In Cross River State (Photos) by blessedvisky(m): 10:16pm On Feb 28
YoungDaNaval:
BolaAdeyemo:
That's what they all say. Hopefully a proper job thread containing full details will be made soon. We shall see then.
2 Likes
|Re: Father And Son Rape His Little Daughter In Cross River State (Photos) by ENDTIMEISNEAR: 10:27pm On Feb 28
Father and Son Oke Nkpiis . End time is near. who will i donate my eyes too
1 Like
|Re: Father And Son Rape His Little Daughter In Cross River State (Photos) by Weareone202: 10:32pm On Feb 28
This is too bad
|Re: Father And Son Rape His Little Daughter In Cross River State (Photos) by amani63(m): 10:32pm On Feb 28
Do you have proof
If not remove this propaganda here
How on earth is that possible
|Re: Father And Son Rape His Little Daughter In Cross River State (Photos) by IamAirforce1: 10:32pm On Feb 28
The boy na Man U fan sef
No wonder
|Re: Father And Son Rape His Little Daughter In Cross River State (Photos) by MorataFC: 10:33pm On Feb 28
|Re: Father And Son Rape His Little Daughter In Cross River State (Photos) by akeentech(m): 10:33pm On Feb 28
Like Father like daughter like son.
