₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,968,546 members, 4,110,679 topics. Date: Thursday, 01 March 2018 at 02:24 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / EFCC Arrest Fraudster Who Built A Hotel After Duping A Lady Via Fake Dollar Scam (13495 Views)
Scammer Builds Hotel In Lagos After Duping Lady With Fake Dollar Trick. Photos / Nigerian Man Nabbed At Indian Airport For ‘Black Dollar Scam' / Drug Peddling: Baron Recruits Lady Via Facebook Marriage Proposal (photo) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|EFCC Arrest Fraudster Who Built A Hotel After Duping A Lady Via Fake Dollar Scam by exlinkleads(f): 11:14am
EFCC Arrest Fraudster Who Built A Hotel In Lagos After Duping A Lady Via Fake Dollar Scam
Its indeed quite surprising that people are still being duped by this fake money doublers famously called "wash wash" in this modern age. If one cannot socialize with people and hear information of what is going on, at least one should be able to listen to news not only CNN and BBC every time. Or even read blogs like Linda Ikeji, Exlink Lodge or Instablog or even visit forums like Nairaland.
Chances are she should have come across this kind of scam and different other types and people stories and she wouldn't have fallen a victim. It pays to be enlightened to avoid stories that touches the heart.
Anyway, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibadan Zonal Office, on Tuesday, February 28, 2018, arraigned the duo of Ebiesuwa Abayomi Fredrick and Tinuola Idayat Oyegunle before Justice Joyce Abdulmalik of the Federal High Court sitting in Ibadan, Oyo State on a two-count charge bordering on obtaining money by false pretence.
The defendants were arraigned following a petition submitted to the Commission by a complainant, alleging that they masterminded the infamous dollar scheme to entrap her.
According to the complainant, sometimes in May 2013, she boarded a taxi with three other passengers who were purportedly members of a syndicate who specialized in hoodwinking unsuspecting victims with an impending danger. She alleged that she heard the three passengers arguing about a Ghana-must-go bag filled with US Dollars in the boot of the car.
She added that one of the syndicate told her that she must be cleansed to avert sudden and mysterious death having heard their discussion. At that point, she was taken to an unknown destination where she subsequently started giving the defendants, and the other members of the syndicate different sums in cash and bank payment totaling N53, 713, 260.00, which she allegedly got from the sale of her properties in both Ibadan and Lagos.
Meanwhile preliminary investigations revealed that over nine million naira (N9.1m) was paid to the second defendant, Tinuola Idayat Oyegunle account domicile in one of the third generation banks apart from other funds traced to the first defendant, Ebiesuwa Abayomi Fredrick personal account from the victim.
It was also discovered that he has built a hotel located at Igbogbo, Ikorodu, Lagos State from the proceeds of the crime
The defendants however, pleaded not guilty to the charge preferred against them. The defendants accepted to take their plea without a legal representative. In view of their plea, prosecution counsel, Adeola Elumaro, prayed the court for a trial date and urged the court to remand the defendants in prison custody.
Justice Abdulmalik however, ordered that the defendants be remanded in the Federal Prison, Agodi. She thereafter, directed the defendants to get a legal representative by the next adjournment or else the court will get one for them.
The case is adjourned to 19th March, 2018 for trial.
More @ http://www.exlinklodge.com/2018/03/efcc-arrest-fraudster-who-built-hotel.html?m=1
cc mynd44 lalasticlala missyb3
2 Likes
|Re: EFCC Arrest Fraudster Who Built A Hotel After Duping A Lady Via Fake Dollar Scam by fran6co(m): 11:23am
|Re: EFCC Arrest Fraudster Who Built A Hotel After Duping A Lady Via Fake Dollar Scam by Xcelinteriors(f): 11:38am
Useless people. Well I don't blame them it is only greedy people that fall for scammers
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: EFCC Arrest Fraudster Who Built A Hotel After Duping A Lady Via Fake Dollar Scam by NwaAmaikpe: 12:12pm
N53, 713, 260.00 is no joke.
The suspects should have converted to Christianity then gotten a good pastor that will pray so they won't be caught.
Prayers would have averted all of this.
After all once a person becomes born again, old things pass away.
10 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: EFCC Arrest Fraudster Who Built A Hotel After Duping A Lady Via Fake Dollar Scam by King4Roller: 12:12pm
Na them.
2 Likes
|Re: EFCC Arrest Fraudster Who Built A Hotel After Duping A Lady Via Fake Dollar Scam by Sanchase: 12:12pm
2nd time
2 Likes
|Re: EFCC Arrest Fraudster Who Built A Hotel After Duping A Lady Via Fake Dollar Scam by SaintEscobar: 12:13pm
Hmmmn
|Re: EFCC Arrest Fraudster Who Built A Hotel After Duping A Lady Via Fake Dollar Scam by tydi(m): 12:14pm
|Re: EFCC Arrest Fraudster Who Built A Hotel After Duping A Lady Via Fake Dollar Scam by solpat(m): 12:15pm
So people still fall for this cheap scam
Anyway, I came to check names.
I'm not surprised.
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: EFCC Arrest Fraudster Who Built A Hotel After Duping A Lady Via Fake Dollar Scam by Epositive(m): 12:16pm
Both the fraudstar and the fraudstee are mad.
2 Likes
|Re: EFCC Arrest Fraudster Who Built A Hotel After Duping A Lady Via Fake Dollar Scam by marvin906(m): 12:16pm
again..
news don finish abi wetin
2 Likes
|Re: EFCC Arrest Fraudster Who Built A Hotel After Duping A Lady Via Fake Dollar Scam by simonlee(m): 12:17pm
King4Roller:Call names now... What is "na dem?"
You dey fear
2 Likes
|Re: EFCC Arrest Fraudster Who Built A Hotel After Duping A Lady Via Fake Dollar Scam by andrew444(m): 12:17pm
Space bookers I dey see all of una,anyway I only came here to read comments,tribalist go run like usain bolt enter this thread.
|Re: EFCC Arrest Fraudster Who Built A Hotel After Duping A Lady Via Fake Dollar Scam by Phelix01(m): 12:17pm
How many times will u post this news?
1 Like
|Re: EFCC Arrest Fraudster Who Built A Hotel After Duping A Lady Via Fake Dollar Scam by osazeeblue01: 12:18pm
Good. All this people always use charms on people to believe them.
every day for the thief one FAITHFUL DAY for the owner.
|Re: EFCC Arrest Fraudster Who Built A Hotel After Duping A Lady Via Fake Dollar Scam by moscobabs(m): 12:18pm
hope our moderators know what they are doing sa?
this same topic made frontpage yesterday.
No other news on nairaland again?
|Re: EFCC Arrest Fraudster Who Built A Hotel After Duping A Lady Via Fake Dollar Scam by anyimontana(m): 12:19pm
See as front view of hotel be like person compound..zero taste
|Re: EFCC Arrest Fraudster Who Built A Hotel After Duping A Lady Via Fake Dollar Scam by Hintboy(m): 12:20pm
OK.OK....meanwhile visit http://wx.cm/qDi
|Re: EFCC Arrest Fraudster Who Built A Hotel After Duping A Lady Via Fake Dollar Scam by nairavsdollars(f): 12:20pm
Mods reposted this news again so our people can beware of Afonjas
2 Likes
|Re: EFCC Arrest Fraudster Who Built A Hotel After Duping A Lady Via Fake Dollar Scam by sonsomegrigbo: 12:20pm
Igbo people again!
Igbo people why always you now?
Even the Pastors among them are thieves too...
Shiorrrrrr
|Re: EFCC Arrest Fraudster Who Built A Hotel After Duping A Lady Via Fake Dollar Scam by yeyerolling: 12:20pm
car costs less dan a million u no fit buy, u dey jump 50 naira taxi while worth over 50m. ijebu greedy victim
|Re: EFCC Arrest Fraudster Who Built A Hotel After Duping A Lady Via Fake Dollar Scam by Artzdanielsz(m): 12:20pm
so na media house and blogs you dey advertise here.
|Re: EFCC Arrest Fraudster Who Built A Hotel After Duping A Lady Via Fake Dollar Scam by sonsomegrigbo: 12:22pm
By the way, who hijacked MySpace immediately after Epositive?
Igbo are stealing even space on Nairaland
|Re: EFCC Arrest Fraudster Who Built A Hotel After Duping A Lady Via Fake Dollar Scam by kenodrill: 12:22pm
The hustle is real.... Men on the street not smiling.
|Re: EFCC Arrest Fraudster Who Built A Hotel After Duping A Lady Via Fake Dollar Scam by King4Roller: 12:23pm
simonlee:Ndi ofe mmanu
1 Like
|Re: EFCC Arrest Fraudster Who Built A Hotel After Duping A Lady Via Fake Dollar Scam by 13ShadesOfMay(m): 12:23pm
The victim must have been hypnotized before she got duped... There is no hiding place for criminals
|Re: EFCC Arrest Fraudster Who Built A Hotel After Duping A Lady Via Fake Dollar Scam by thelifepagesng: 12:23pm
News
|Re: EFCC Arrest Fraudster Who Built A Hotel After Duping A Lady Via Fake Dollar Scam by Stanleyelege(m): 12:23pm
Yellowbar and scam.
They should take their matter to NURTW office
Yellowbar agberos are more powerful than their obas
3 Likes
|Re: EFCC Arrest Fraudster Who Built A Hotel After Duping A Lady Via Fake Dollar Scam by King4Roller: 12:24pm
yeyerolling:Which car costs less than a million. Cos na only kabu kabu wey no cost reach 1 million
Woman Smuggles Cocaine In Bosoms Implants / Security Operatives Recover AK47 Rifles After Car Was Hijacked By Robbers.Photos / Fake Kidnapper Arrested Trying To Dupe SUN Deputy Managing Director (picture)
Viewing this topic: segunalasi, Sohot1(m), KingMicky3286, keylaz, salawu(m), adten2(m), NnamdiCheges(m), aduslim, manuel85(m), freebuddy, Omooye123(m), eaziknust01(m), treatise, Willy8080(m), akoraye(m), Googledrive12, AlhajiBoss, kingpole, Ibinwanne(m), emmylove2016, Manufor(m), kollistic(m), kuntash, STIdesyns(m), natureboy2(m), Legendbeloved(m), UyaiHarley(m), linsa01(m), Exmay(m), olaxx, joloB, donJ2(m), lowgeorge(m), Donvalentino55(m), sankky, djgroove(m), PhireBurn127, Dgreatest496(m), Finestteebee(m), jashar(f), finofaya, imhomoh(m), Orlaboday, excelinfotech, Venica(f), lexie234(m), Britishcoins, onomeabuja and 110 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 10