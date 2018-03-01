₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Toyin Lawani Celebrates Her 37th Birthday With Stunning New Photos by EdifiedCEO: 11:58am
Fashion entrepreneur Toyin Lawani is a year older.
The stunning mom of two, who turns 37, celebrated with new photos of herself rocking 3 different outfits from her brand.
http://www.newshelmng.com/2018/03/toyin-lawani-celebrates-her-37th.html
Re: Toyin Lawani Celebrates Her 37th Birthday With Stunning New Photos by EdifiedCEO: 12:00pm
Re: Toyin Lawani Celebrates Her 37th Birthday With Stunning New Photos by sexybbstar(f): 12:04pm
Which kind photoshoot be this?
Re: Toyin Lawani Celebrates Her 37th Birthday With Stunning New Photos by gistblogger: 12:15pm
Re: Toyin Lawani Celebrates Her 37th Birthday With Stunning New Photos by Pubichairs(m): 12:48pm
Career woman ...indeed
Re: Toyin Lawani Celebrates Her 37th Birthday With Stunning New Photos by Kingkamba: 12:48pm
|Re: Toyin Lawani Celebrates Her 37th Birthday With Stunning New Photos by JefLonDon(m): 12:48pm
Re: Toyin Lawani Celebrates Her 37th Birthday With Stunning New Photos by Brown14(m): 12:48pm
that second to last pic though
Re: Toyin Lawani Celebrates Her 37th Birthday With Stunning New Photos by yeyerolling: 12:49pm
Seun warn ur mods to stop posting trash
Re: Toyin Lawani Celebrates Her 37th Birthday With Stunning New Photos by 13ShadesOfMay(m): 12:49pm
Sick of you media glamourizing this chick. She's not even hot and she's.....nvm!
Re: Toyin Lawani Celebrates Her 37th Birthday With Stunning New Photos by amani63(m): 12:49pm
This lady has lost it all
Two children,two of them from different men
not that the men that impregnate her are well fed
Shame on womanhood
If konjafication hold una,come out and say it openly not this way
Re: Toyin Lawani Celebrates Her 37th Birthday With Stunning New Photos by omusiliyu(m): 12:49pm
Human being or Sex doll?
Re: Toyin Lawani Celebrates Her 37th Birthday With Stunning New Photos by HeWrites(m): 12:49pm
Re: Toyin Lawani Celebrates Her 37th Birthday With Stunning New Photos by Bari22(m): 12:50pm
Ugly ma
Re: Toyin Lawani Celebrates Her 37th Birthday With Stunning New Photos by DONSMITH123(m): 12:50pm
nonsense. You for kuku open everything na.
Re: Toyin Lawani Celebrates Her 37th Birthday With Stunning New Photos by Bammzzie(m): 12:50pm
Dat second to d last pix tho.... . Is she practicing her shaolin temple move...
Re: Toyin Lawani Celebrates Her 37th Birthday With Stunning New Photos by marvin906(m): 12:51pm
these photos are scary..
the photographer is a fool
for calling these nightmares pictures
Re: Toyin Lawani Celebrates Her 37th Birthday With Stunning New Photos by Phelix01(m): 12:51pm
Re: Toyin Lawani Celebrates Her 37th Birthday With Stunning New Photos by Donopsiano(m): 12:51pm
THE REPORT SAID 'MOTHER OF TWO' AND NOT 'WIFE OF'
UGET?
Re: Toyin Lawani Celebrates Her 37th Birthday With Stunning New Photos by kristonium(m): 12:52pm
Is there still hope for nairaland
With all what we see these days?
My greatest problem with nairaland admin is that they don't listen to complaints!
They should watch it!
Remember Nokia!
Re: Toyin Lawani Celebrates Her 37th Birthday With Stunning New Photos by fpeter(f): 12:52pm
which kind thing be this one again??
Re: Toyin Lawani Celebrates Her 37th Birthday With Stunning New Photos by AngelicBeing: 12:52pm
Re: Toyin Lawani Celebrates Her 37th Birthday With Stunning New Photos by omooba969(m): 12:54pm
Those knuckles though...
Re: Toyin Lawani Celebrates Her 37th Birthday With Stunning New Photos by lilyheaven: 12:54pm
Too complicated.
Re: Toyin Lawani Celebrates Her 37th Birthday With Stunning New Photos by Hartzee: 12:55pm
Hmmm!
Re: Toyin Lawani Celebrates Her 37th Birthday With Stunning New Photos by omooba969(m): 12:55pm
Re: Toyin Lawani Celebrates Her 37th Birthday With Stunning New Photos by Landuphil(m): 12:58pm
See her UGLEE face like Obj own
This lady that can't pay her cleaners (ordinary 15K)
She dey here dey parade her useless photos
Re: Toyin Lawani Celebrates Her 37th Birthday With Stunning New Photos by Landuphil(m): 12:59pm
Nobody fit marry this own oooo
Nah own younger dude nack her BELLE
Re: Toyin Lawani Celebrates Her 37th Birthday With Stunning New Photos by Landuphil(m): 1:02pm
Wow!
Auntie, you look gorgeous!
That middle pix tho'.....
Re: Toyin Lawani Celebrates Her 37th Birthday With Stunning New Photos by judecares1: 1:05pm
PLS WHO CAN HELP ME DESCRIBE HOW SHE LOOKS
