Former Presidential aide, Reno Omokri has weighed in on President Muhammadu's recent rejection of the Peace Corps bill.



President Buhari on Tuesday rejected the Peace Corps bill citing security challenges and lack of funds. Reacting to the development, Omokri, took to his Twitter page to question the president's reason of mentioning funds as a hindrance to the passage of the bill.



He wrote;



"The same President Buhari that wants Nigeria to use public funds to build cattle colonies for his Fulani kinsmen is the same President Buhari who rejected the Peace Corp Bill because he says there's no money. There‘s money for cattle colony, but no money for peace. Well done sir!".



It does not matter if the rejection was earlier supported by us since we understood it would have amounted to duplicating the duties of civil defence, and police. As long as you criticise the dullard, we your loyal flat headed Jewish brethrens will lick your anus clean.



Dearest jew brother Reno, thank you for this wonderful shît you just shat. We are on our way to lick your anus clean.It does not matter if the rejection was earlier supported by us since we understood it would have amounted to duplicating the duties of civil defence, and police. As long as you criticise the dullard, we your loyal flat headed Jewish brethrens will lick your anus clean.Shalom dear Reno. Now you can shift your tail to the left Sir.

Na wa oooo

abeg, how person go take migrate to BotSwana. this country don tire me.



I hear say that the only problem they have is

women.

Whats wrong in building cattle colonies? After all, its a legitimate business and the government equally builds markets for traders. Cattle colonies are of vital importance to the security of the country, peace corps can wait

GoroTango:

u are right my broda....let all the Fulani governors use their state fund and build the ranch for them.cattle business is a personal business and not state business.....Sambisa is big enough and d grass there is the greenest(if any word like dat) cos I heard Audi Ogbeh imported it from Brazil.

kokosin:



I didnt hear you say trading is personal businessbwhen the government built markets for traders. Why the double standard?





No money for Peace corps,

But there's money for Yusuf Buhari to buy powerbike.



No money for Peace corps,But there's money for Yusuf Buhari to buy powerbike.No money for peace corps but there's money to send Yusuf Buhari to Germany.

peace corp can wait nah

Pls can anyone tell me what the job description of this Peace Corps is?

GoroTango:

Whats wrong in building cattle colonies? After all, its a legitimate business and the government equally builds markets for traders. Cattle colonies are of vital importance to the security of the country, peace corps can wait

Nobody is accepting any useless cattle colony, you plan has failed by Gods name ..Go to Falgore and Sambisa Forest jare

KahlDrogo:

Dearest jew brother Reno, thank you for this wonderful shît you just shat. We are on our way to lick your anus clean.



It does not matter if the rejection was earlier supported by us since we understood it would have amounted to duplicating the duties of civil defence, and police. As long as you criticise the dullard, we your loyal flat headed Jewish brethrens will lick your anus clean.



Shalom dear Reno. Now you can shift your tail to the left Sir.

Someone tell this retarrd that PDP will never rule Nigeria again.

tayour917i:

peace corp can wait nah

People are fainting as a result of that.

True talk BROS!

I ti re for this recession

I tire for this recession

kingthreat:

Someone tell this retarrd that PDP will never rule Nigeria again.

Says the king maker.

Yes don't omockery know that one stimulates economic activities and the other drains government purse

I hate unnecessary sensationalism and divisiveness. Doesn't Govt spend on crop farming, industries and even Nollywood?

kingthreat:

Someone tell this retarrd that PDP will never rule Nigeria again.

What Actually Brought PDP Into This Issue? Are Some Person's This Senseless?

Buhari is a colossal chaos monger void of peace.



Quote me and relocate with IGP

leahevan0:



Why are some people just stupid. If you must criticize use your head and not anus Reno O. That said, Buhari is still a dullard and must return to Daura.

Poppycock! Our recurrent expenditure is over bloated. Sai Baba is right. No money for another security outfit.

But the federal government won't be paying any money for colony,

But salaries will be paid to employees of peace corps,

Besides, of what use is peace corps, when other agencies' are not well equipped

I support him but I think he's been talking too much lately. They should bring back Deji Adeyanju or that other guy who writes epistles.