No Money For Peace Corps But There Is For Cattle Colony - Reno Omokri by stephanie11: 12:19pm
@POLITICSNGR
Former Presidential aide, Reno Omokri has weighed in on President Muhammadu's recent rejection of the Peace Corps bill.
President Buhari on Tuesday rejected the Peace Corps bill citing security challenges and lack of funds. Reacting to the development, Omokri, took to his Twitter page to question the president's reason of mentioning funds as a hindrance to the passage of the bill.
He wrote;
"The same President Buhari that wants Nigeria to use public funds to build cattle colonies for his Fulani kinsmen is the same President Buhari who rejected the Peace Corp Bill because he says there's no money. There‘s money for cattle colony, but no money for peace. Well done sir!".
https://politicsngr.com/no-money-peace-corps-cattle-colony-reno-omokri-fires-buhari/
8 Likes 2 Shares
Re: No Money For Peace Corps But There Is For Cattle Colony - Reno Omokri by KahlDrogo(m): 12:25pm
Dearest jew brother Reno, thank you for this wonderful shît you just shat. We are on our way to lick your anus clean.
It does not matter if the rejection was earlier supported by us since we understood it would have amounted to duplicating the duties of civil defence, and police. As long as you criticise the dullard, we your loyal flat headed Jewish brethrens will lick your anus clean.
Shalom dear Reno. Now you can shift your tail to the left Sir.
20 Likes 5 Shares
Re: No Money For Peace Corps But There Is For Cattle Colony - Reno Omokri by Fistop: 12:25pm
Na wa oooo
1 Like 1 Share
Re: No Money For Peace Corps But There Is For Cattle Colony - Reno Omokri by vcente(m): 12:35pm
abeg, how person go take migrate to BotSwana. this country don tire me.
I hear say that the only problem they have is
women.
8 Likes
Re: No Money For Peace Corps But There Is For Cattle Colony - Reno Omokri by GoroTango(m): 12:39pm
Whats wrong in building cattle colonies? After all, its a legitimate business and the government equally builds markets for traders. Cattle colonies are of vital importance to the security of the country, peace corps can wait
9 Likes 2 Shares
Re: No Money For Peace Corps But There Is For Cattle Colony - Reno Omokri by kokosin: 12:53pm
GoroTango:u are right my broda....let all the Fulani governors use their state fund and build the ranch for them.cattle business is a personal business and not state business.....Sambisa is big enough and d grass there is the greenest(if any word like dat) cos I heard Audi Ogbeh imported it from Brazil.
30 Likes
Re: No Money For Peace Corps But There Is For Cattle Colony - Reno Omokri by GoroTango(m): 1:20pm
kokosin:I didnt hear you say trading is personal businessbwhen the government built markets for traders. Why the double standard?
8 Likes 1 Share
Re: No Money For Peace Corps But There Is For Cattle Colony - Reno Omokri by NwaAmaikpe: 1:40pm
No money for Peace corps,
But there's money for Yusuf Buhari to buy powerbike.
No money for peace corps but there's money to send Yusuf Buhari to Germany.
4 Likes 1 Share
Re: No Money For Peace Corps But There Is For Cattle Colony - Reno Omokri by tayour917i(m): 1:40pm
peace corp can wait nah
Re: No Money For Peace Corps But There Is For Cattle Colony - Reno Omokri by desreek9(f): 1:40pm
Pls can anyone tell me what the job description of this Peace Corps is?
5 Likes
Re: No Money For Peace Corps But There Is For Cattle Colony - Reno Omokri by FarahAideed: 1:41pm
GoroTango:
Nobody is accepting any useless cattle colony, you plan has failed by Gods name ..Go to Falgore and Sambisa Forest jare
12 Likes
Re: No Money For Peace Corps But There Is For Cattle Colony - Reno Omokri by leahevan0: 1:41pm
Re: No Money For Peace Corps But There Is For Cattle Colony - Reno Omokri by TrendedNG(f): 1:41pm
Re: No Money For Peace Corps But There Is For Cattle Colony - Reno Omokri by sirusX(m): 1:41pm
KahlDrogo:
Re: No Money For Peace Corps But There Is For Cattle Colony - Reno Omokri by kingthreat(m): 1:42pm
Someone tell this retarrd that PDP will never rule Nigeria again.
2 Likes
Re: No Money For Peace Corps But There Is For Cattle Colony - Reno Omokri by cyril10(m): 1:44pm
tayour917i:
People are fainting as a result of that.
1 Like
Re: No Money For Peace Corps But There Is For Cattle Colony - Reno Omokri by tommykiwi(m): 1:44pm
True talk BROS!
Re: No Money For Peace Corps But There Is For Cattle Colony - Reno Omokri by visijo(m): 1:45pm
I ti re for this recession
Re: No Money For Peace Corps But There Is For Cattle Colony - Reno Omokri by visijo(m): 1:45pm
I tire for this recession
Re: No Money For Peace Corps But There Is For Cattle Colony - Reno Omokri by cyril10(m): 1:46pm
kingthreat:
Says the king maker.
Re: No Money For Peace Corps But There Is For Cattle Colony - Reno Omokri by usba: 1:46pm
Yes don't omockery know that one stimulates economic activities and the other drains government purse
2 Likes
Re: No Money For Peace Corps But There Is For Cattle Colony - Reno Omokri by emeka2847: 1:46pm
I hate unnecessary sensationalism and divisiveness. Doesn't Govt spend on crop farming, industries and even Nollywood?
2 Likes
Re: No Money For Peace Corps But There Is For Cattle Colony - Reno Omokri by MetroBaba1(m): 1:46pm
kingthreat:
What Actually Brought PDP Into This Issue? Are Some Person's This Senseless?
2 Likes
Re: No Money For Peace Corps But There Is For Cattle Colony - Reno Omokri by Tos87(m): 1:47pm
Buhari is a colossal chaos monger void of peace.
Quote me and relocate with IGP
Re: No Money For Peace Corps But There Is For Cattle Colony - Reno Omokri by free2ryhme: 1:48pm
stephanie11:
Re: No Money For Peace Corps But There Is For Cattle Colony - Reno Omokri by Destinychild263(m): 1:49pm
leahevan0:scam alert
Re: No Money For Peace Corps But There Is For Cattle Colony - Reno Omokri by bonna4u(m): 1:49pm
Why are some people just stupid. If you must criticize use your head and not anus Reno O. That said, Buhari is still a dullard and must return to Daura.
Re: No Money For Peace Corps But There Is For Cattle Colony - Reno Omokri by kurt09(m): 1:50pm
Poppycock! Our recurrent expenditure is over bloated. Sai Baba is right. No money for another security outfit.
1 Like
Re: No Money For Peace Corps But There Is For Cattle Colony - Reno Omokri by lilyheaven: 1:51pm
But the federal government won't be paying any money for colony,
But salaries will be paid to employees of peace corps,
Besides, of what use is peace corps, when other agencies' are not well equipped
Re: No Money For Peace Corps But There Is For Cattle Colony - Reno Omokri by Hintboy(m): 1:51pm
Re: No Money For Peace Corps But There Is For Cattle Colony - Reno Omokri by Xinzu: 1:51pm
I support him but I think he's been talking too much lately. They should bring back Deji Adeyanju or that other guy who writes epistles.
Re: No Money For Peace Corps But There Is For Cattle Colony - Reno Omokri by KingLaka: 1:53pm
GoroTango:
Your head is obviously paining you. Cattle rearers are not traders. Who builds poultries for bird rearers?
