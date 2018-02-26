Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Charly Boy Becomes Born Again At 66 (13975 Views)

This was revealed on a Christ Embassy group page on Facebook.



The singer who has been indifferent to his religious views since he rose to stardom in the 1980’s is putting his life in God’s hands.



According to a Facebook post, Charly Boy became born again on Sunday, February 25th at a branch of Christ Embassy church in Abuja.



The post read, “In a scenario which could only have been divinely orchestrated, the renowned unconventional musician, entertainer, social activist, and leader of the ‘Our mumu don do’ movement, Charly Boy, is gloriously led to Christ by the highly esteemed Regional Pastor, Christ Embassy Abuja, Reverend Tom Amenkhienan.



“Having been invited to church several weeks earlier by a dear sister who met and engaged him on social media, Charly Boy promised that he will come to church. With persistent reminders and follow up, on Sunday, 25th February, he arrived Abuja from a journey and came straight to church from the airport with twelve members of his activist group.”



The post revealed that the new “child of God” returned for an exclusive meeting with Reverend Tom, the senior cleric at the parish on Tuesday to appreciate God and Reverend Dr Chris Oyakhilome.





Lol 10 Likes

Because he went to church for the first time in a while,doesn't necessarily mean he's born again.

Not everyone that goes to church is a Born Again Christain. 14 Likes

Thanks be to the God of Chris Oyakhilome. Very soon fulani herdsmen will follow 3 Likes

y is dis making fp now

Happy for him... By the way.. I urge all Christians in this country to love one another irrespective of our different denominations and doctrines... At least we all believe in Jesus Christ as the Son of God... 12 Likes



thank God for his life

God is good. I choose to believe the best of him.







Nice one,

I'm happy he has joined us in Christ. He will experience the peace and satisfaction only the holy spirit can give.



Welcome Charlie.

I welcome you on behalf of the all the born-again Christians on Nairaland. Nice one,I'm happy he has joined us in Christ. He will experience the peace and satisfaction only the holy spirit can give.Welcome Charlie.I welcome you on behalf of the all the born-again Christians on Nairaland. 4 Likes 3 Shares

Why is his age appearing twice in one sentence?

Making his presence in church can't be referred to as born again. To be born again is a thing of the mind, soul and body. There's different between being born again in the eyes of men and to be genuinely born again before God Almighty. Let's wait and see if its not social media born again. 3 Likes 1 Share

RuthieKalu:

Because he went to church for the first time in a while,doesn't necessarily mean he's born again.

Not everyone that goes to church is a Born Again Christain.



he has accepted Christ



so he's now a born again he has accepted Christso he's now a born again 1 Like

Wonderful...

This thing is one kind but I comment my reserve in good faith

Na rich pastor church him see convert



Welcome to the fold of God's Children

Very soon, the Holy Spirit of God will overshadow you and you'll become a new man in Christ Jesus Charlie, my advise to you is to keep on coming to Church until Christ is formed in you.Welcome to the fold of God's ChildrenVery soon, the Holy Spirit of God will overshadow you and you'll become a new man in Christ Jesus 2 Likes

No sleep for the wicked

once these people of this age sees that they are close to d grave,they have to welcome Christ after all d evils been committed.

See how people are jubilating because someone went to church.OK o. If he is now a born again, are his tattoos also born again?

To God be the glory, great things he hath done!! 1 Like 1 Share

If you like carry pig go Alfa, Alaugbagaa, church, mosque, brothel, and nightclub, pig go still remain pig

Justice Oputa can never allow his wayward son, join him in Heaven.



Especially when angels may not recognize him again.



With his age, it may take some time to move his name into the Book of life.

His mumu is long overdue

TarOrfeek:





Justice Oputa can never allow his wayward son, join him in Heaven.



Especially when angels may not recognize him again.



With his age, it may take some time to move his name into the Book of life.



sad that a "wayward" son knows his right then u do





as if Justice oputa is the gatekeeper of heaven... typical example is a Nigerian youth with no sense sad that a "wayward" son knows his right then u doas if Justice oputa is the gatekeeper of heaven... typical example is a Nigerian youth with no sense