|Senate passes Federal Audit Services Bill by aminulive: 2:04pm On Mar 01
Today, the 8th Senate passed another landmark Bill in the fight against corruption.
PoliticsNGR learned that the Bill, known as the Federal Audit Service Commission Bill, 2018 ( HB. 107), which was passed for concurrence, is aimed at: establishing the office A the Auditor-General for the Federation and provide additional powers and functions to the office; establishing the Federal Audit Service Commission; repealing the Audit Ad 1956, the Public Accounts Committees Ad; and enacting the Federal Audit Service Bill, 2015.
Speaking on this development, President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki said: "Today is a landmark achievement in the fight against corruption. This is will bring accountability and probity in the finances of the government and the fight against corruption.
"I must commend all the members of the National Assembly, both the Senate and the House of Representatives. This will go a long way in ensuring the independence A the office of the Auditor-General and will ensure that the Auditor-General has access to different parastatal agencies.
"We truly have to block all the various leakages. We have to ensure that we get this to Mr. President to get his assent. We have gone a long way in this administration in our fight against corruption, and it is commendable that the National Assembly are the sponsors and movers of this very important Bill, which we can see has been outdated for many years. We will continue to play our part in this fight against corruption for the sake our country," he said.
|Re: Senate passes Federal Audit Services Bill by crestedaguiyi: 2:06pm On Mar 01
nothing new, there will still be loopholes for the smart guys to exploit
|Re: Senate passes Federal Audit Services Bill by kattytamer: 2:09pm On Mar 01
Would this stop goats and pigeons from swallowing millions?
|Re: Senate passes Federal Audit Services Bill by SEMO007(m): 2:10pm On Mar 01
Senate passes
President refuse to sign
|Re: Senate passes Federal Audit Services Bill by Realdeals(m): 2:17pm On Mar 01
Who will audit the NASS accounts?
|Re: Senate passes Federal Audit Services Bill by PrinceFola(m): 2:40pm On Mar 01
This is a welcome development!!!
Congrats to them!!
|Re: Senate passes Federal Audit Services Bill by legalwealth(m): 11:56pm On Mar 01
Nice
|Re: Senate passes Federal Audit Services Bill by itsik(m): 11:58pm On Mar 01
Hopeless Nincompoops.
Burnkums.
Which fight against corruption?
|Re: Senate passes Federal Audit Services Bill by 9jaown(m): 12:06am
It means nothing to those big belle Ole’s. They passed the bill, Hate speech offenders to die by hanging. What about corrupt politicians, that stole millions, those that are detained, because the are Bigman they can’t be hang. Let’s pray for this country 9ja. Because this big men Dy munu us.
|Re: Senate passes Federal Audit Services Bill by OkunrinMeta: 1:45am
Wake me when there is a bill that requires a yearly mandatory forensic audit of all revenue collection agencies including FIRS, Customs and NNPC.
|Re: Senate passes Federal Audit Services Bill by Yankee101: 1:50am
First order of business: Audit of the National Assembly
|Re: Senate passes Federal Audit Services Bill by Cadec007(m): 1:54am
PrinceFola:as in eh am so happy......now we would be like EFCC...
