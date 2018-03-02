@POLITICSNGR



Today, the 8th Senate passed another landmark Bill in the fight against corruption.



PoliticsNGR learned that the Bill, known as the Federal Audit Service Commission Bill, 2018 ( HB. 107), which was passed for concurrence, is aimed at: establishing the office A the Auditor-General for the Federation and provide additional powers and functions to the office; establishing the Federal Audit Service Commission; repealing the Audit Ad 1956, the Public Accounts Committees Ad; and enacting the Federal Audit Service Bill, 2015.



Speaking on this development, President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki said: "Today is a landmark achievement in the fight against corruption. This is will bring accountability and probity in the finances of the government and the fight against corruption.



"I must commend all the members of the National Assembly, both the Senate and the House of Representatives. This will go a long way in ensuring the independence A the office of the Auditor-General and will ensure that the Auditor-General has access to different parastatal agencies.



"We truly have to block all the various leakages. We have to ensure that we get this to Mr. President to get his assent. We have gone a long way in this administration in our fight against corruption, and it is commendable that the National Assembly are the sponsors and movers of this very important Bill, which we can see has been outdated for many years. We will continue to play our part in this fight against corruption for the sake our country," he said.



