|Manchester City Vs Chelsea Today At 5pm by iwaeda: 4:15pm On Mar 01
Match preview
Team news to follow.
Did you know?
Manchester City have won their last 13 PL home matches, netting at least twice each time. The record for scoring more than once in consecutive home matches is 14, set by Liverpool in 2013/14.
Sergio Aguero has scored five goals in his last four PL matches against Chelsea.
Chelsea have won their last three PL away matches against sides starting the day top of the table, most recently triumphing 3-1 at Man City in December 2016.
The Blues won this fixture 3-1 last season but haven’t won back-to-back league matches at the Etihad Stadium since a run of four victories between 2005 and 2008.
Referee: Michael Oliver
Assistants: Simon Bennett, Stuart Burt
Fourth official: Jonathan Moss
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Manchester City Vs Chelsea Today At 5pm by yachal: 11:52am
ghen ghen ghen ghen
Mancity 3- 0 Chelsea (my prediction)
time wud prove me wrong tho
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Manchester City Vs Chelsea Today At 5pm by rayblings(m): 12:00pm
.
Bang de de Deng!!!
Man C 64 - 0.0419 Chelsea
1 Like
|Re: Manchester City Vs Chelsea Today At 5pm by badmrkt(m): 12:00pm
I sincerely wish Chelsea win this match. a Manchester united fan!!!
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Manchester City Vs Chelsea Today At 5pm by Suurulere(m): 12:00pm
Chelsea to beat Manchester City...
For more jokes send JOKES to 33561....
5 Likes
|Re: Manchester City Vs Chelsea Today At 5pm by Toks06: 12:00pm
M.city all the way..Man city 3 Chelsea 0
1 Like
|Re: Manchester City Vs Chelsea Today At 5pm by Goodnuel(m): 12:00pm
These times are hard, but we'd pull through...
#Chelsea!!!
3 Likes
|Re: Manchester City Vs Chelsea Today At 5pm by somteez: 12:01pm
Man City 0 - 5 Chelsea
3 Likes
|Re: Manchester City Vs Chelsea Today At 5pm by IamZod(m): 12:01pm
Chelshiit should just abandon this game.
It's a lost cause.
1 Like
|Re: Manchester City Vs Chelsea Today At 5pm by Forceup(f): 12:01pm
I stand with Chelsea..
2 Likes
|Re: Manchester City Vs Chelsea Today At 5pm by adetes: 12:02pm
Loss again for the blues, no time to waste on this match
2 Likes
|Re: Manchester City Vs Chelsea Today At 5pm by QuitNotice(m): 12:02pm
MCI 1-3 Che.
Conte you better bench Morata and that lanky Madrid and licker of a basket
1 Like
|Re: Manchester City Vs Chelsea Today At 5pm by Goodnuel(m): 12:03pm
somteez:Easy na
|Re: Manchester City Vs Chelsea Today At 5pm by PSTEMMA1960(m): 12:04pm
yachal:man city 2-0chelsea
1 Like
|Re: Manchester City Vs Chelsea Today At 5pm by shankara7: 12:05pm
Forceup:Chelsea is not a good club for a pretty lady like you.
|Re: Manchester City Vs Chelsea Today At 5pm by Fernandowski(m): 12:05pm
My bakayoko is injured....... Chelsea all the way
Champions!!!!!
1 Like
|Re: Manchester City Vs Chelsea Today At 5pm by ceejayx: 12:05pm
Mancity 4 BumBum Fc 1
|Re: Manchester City Vs Chelsea Today At 5pm by Fadiga24(m): 12:05pm
badmrkt:
As a man u fan you would wish man city win so you can have breathing space in your race for second.
3 Likes
|Re: Manchester City Vs Chelsea Today At 5pm by Nairalandqueen(f): 12:06pm
Blues for life
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Manchester City Vs Chelsea Today At 5pm by courageous17(m): 12:06pm
proudly manuutd fan,but proudly supporting the blues today,chelsea beating man city won't make any difference but man city don over ridicule teams this season Walai.
2 Likes
|Re: Manchester City Vs Chelsea Today At 5pm by xpset2(m): 12:06pm
|Re: Manchester City Vs Chelsea Today At 5pm by lordniyero(m): 12:06pm
Mancity 1 - 1 chelsea x/x
2 Likes
|Re: Manchester City Vs Chelsea Today At 5pm by Sweetcollins: 12:06pm
O GA Adi kpo kpo
|Re: Manchester City Vs Chelsea Today At 5pm by chris4gold(m): 12:06pm
Gangan loading...
|Re: Manchester City Vs Chelsea Today At 5pm by Nairalandqueen(f): 12:06pm
Am a chelsea woman because of mikel
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Manchester City Vs Chelsea Today At 5pm by xpset2(m): 12:07pm
Today's is the day
|Re: Manchester City Vs Chelsea Today At 5pm by Gangster1ms: 12:07pm
Chelsea my club but I'm gonna call a spade a spade..
Manchester City go too flog us!
2 Likes
|Re: Manchester City Vs Chelsea Today At 5pm by sunnysunny69(m): 12:08pm
