Team news to follow.

Did you know?

Manchester City have won their last 13 PL home matches, netting at least twice each time. The record for scoring more than once in consecutive home matches is 14, set by Liverpool in 2013/14.

Sergio Aguero has scored five goals in his last four PL matches against Chelsea.

Chelsea have won their last three PL away matches against sides starting the day top of the table, most recently triumphing 3-1 at Man City in December 2016.

The Blues won this fixture 3-1 last season but haven’t won back-to-back league matches at the Etihad Stadium since a run of four victories between 2005 and 2008.

Referee: Michael Oliver

Assistants: Simon Bennett, Stuart Burt

