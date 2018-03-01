How cool... Funny how some of these sex-craving men with undisciplined libido also fall prey to some women just out to destroy their "sexual promiscuity" career. Smh... Like that strange woman in the book of proverbs who spoke of her husband not being around.







Well, I know every single human have their lives to live but it does not change the fact that some things are just damn wrong and with time, it could lead to death and total destruction. Or you could be alive and be a walking corpse or a walking bag of wastes and emptiness because you got nothing to offer the world for mankind's benefit.



We all can live our lives the way we want.... But we must also live with the consequences like this man up there in the new post... In the end.... It is sad. But think about how much it hurts to see your man or woman in bed with another (could be a stranger or even someone you know or someone close). It is a most sad feeling to have and a wicked sight to behold.





The lenient "clark kent" side in me can hope he has a second chance to live and correct his ways but again the hard truth side of me just have this to say...... (Coz not even this sort of news will make the f**kboys/playboys retire outta the "business" of woman snatching and lady seduction/luring all leading to bedding. And to such women who can be lured... It is a shame really that they are so cheap and f**king loosed)....... The world is what it is now. A man sleeps with another man's wife and he is hailed when he is not caught or when nothing befalls him. He is called the "Master player", " The pro", "The MVP" as he keeps raking in the numbers of his sexual conquests..... Awwwwwwwwn... Even most youth(s) of today see sex as a super achievement, they bed one, bed two and bed the third and test all kinda styles and yipppeeee!!! "Junior" scores another touchdown!How cool... Funny how some of these sex-craving men with undisciplined libido also fall prey to some women just out to destroy their "sexual promiscuity" career. Smh... Like that strange woman in the book of proverbs who spoke of her husband not being around.Well, I know every single human have their lives to live but it does not change the fact that some things are just damn wrong and with time, it could lead to death and total destruction. Or you could be alive and be a walking corpse or a walking bag of wastes and emptiness because you got nothing to offer the world for mankind's benefit.We all can live our lives the way we want.... But we must also live with the consequences like this man up there in the new post... In the end.... It is sad. But think about how much it hurts to see your man or woman in bed with another (could be a stranger or even someone you know or someone close). It is a most sad feeling to have and a wicked sight to behold.The lenient "clark kent" side in me can hope he has a second chance to live and correct his ways but again the hard truth side of me just have this to say...... (Coz not even this sort of news will make the f**kboys/playboys retire outta the "business" of woman snatching and lady seduction/luring all leading to bedding. And to such women who can be lured... It is a shame really that they are so cheap and f**king loosed)....... 1 Like