₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,968,796 members, 4,111,631 topics. Date: Friday, 02 March 2018 at 02:33 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Nigerian Man Who Had Sex With Married Indonesian Woman Dies (Graphic Photos) (10087 Views)
Man Jumps From Lagos Magistrate Court 3rd Floor, Dies (Graphic Photos) / Lady Who Went To Enugu Hotel With Her Lover Dies (Graphic Photos) / Nigerian Student Bathed With Acid By Ghanaian Businesswoman Dies (Graphic pic) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Nigerian Man Who Had Sex With Married Indonesian Woman Dies (Graphic Photos) by Mandynews(f): 11:14pm On Mar 01
A Nigerian man was found dead in apartment in Indonesia after bedding with a married woman.
According to Facebook user, Definest Prince Asante ,
If you have a brother or friend in Indonesia warn him to stay away from their women....some will tell you they are separated or divorced Biko our lives are important
https://mbasic.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=1832279843458206&id=100000286247166&refid=46&__xts__%5B0%5D=12.%7B%22unit_id_click_type%22%3A%22graph_search_results_item_tapped%22%2C%22click_type%22%3A%22result%22%2C%22module_id%22%3A3%2C%22result_id%22%3A%22100000286247166%3A1832279843458206%22%2C%22session_id%22%3A%222f771299f0aebe14fb1f63b6b87ccde8%22%2C%22module_role%22%3A%22TOP_PUBLIC_POSTS%22%2C%22unit_id%22%3A%22browse_rl%3A52aca564-4800-efab-4791-1a385f11754a%22%2C%22browse_result_type%22%3A%22browse_type_story%22%2C%22unit_id_result_id%22%3A1832279843458206%2C%22module_result_position%22%3A0%2C%22result_creation_time%22%3A1519935897%2C%22result_latest_edit_time%22%3A1519936133%7D&__tn__=C
It was gathered by MandyNews.com, that the Nigerian man met his untimely death during sex with the wife of Indonesian man.
Source: http://mandynews.com/2018/03/01/nigerian-man-dies-after-sex-with-married/
|Re: Nigerian Man Who Had Sex With Married Indonesian Woman Dies (Graphic Photos) by MistadeRegal(m): 11:32pm On Mar 01
How can you open a thread and also steal FTC?
Let me comment before I rebuke the man lying on that bed.
He sadly died in active service, not to Nigeria but to Indonesia.
His family had better tell the Indonesian government to deport him ASAP.
But was he strangulated?
2 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Man Who Had Sex With Married Indonesian Woman Dies (Graphic Photos) by johnnyn1(m): 11:40pm On Mar 01
Why you sleep with the Indonesian woman?
2 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Man Who Had Sex With Married Indonesian Woman Dies (Graphic Photos) by uba1991: 11:50pm On Mar 01
I swear na them
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigerian Man Who Had Sex With Married Indonesian Woman Dies (Graphic Photos) by dkronicle(m): 11:50pm On Mar 01
Indonesia men don dey do MAGUN?
2 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Man Who Had Sex With Married Indonesian Woman Dies (Graphic Photos) by BeeBeeOoh(m): 12:19am
Na Lalasticlala dey night shift today
6 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Man Who Had Sex With Married Indonesian Woman Dies (Graphic Photos) by megrimor(m): 12:19am
He died in active service
4 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Man Who Had Sex With Married Indonesian Woman Dies (Graphic Photos) by Samusu(m): 12:20am
Don't know what to say. RIP? Definitely not
|Re: Nigerian Man Who Had Sex With Married Indonesian Woman Dies (Graphic Photos) by Pipedreams: 12:21am
|Re: Nigerian Man Who Had Sex With Married Indonesian Woman Dies (Graphic Photos) by medolab90(m): 12:23am
Live on man.
He went through where he came through. What a way to die.
Rip
2 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Man Who Had Sex With Married Indonesian Woman Dies (Graphic Photos) by oPPOSEE: 12:23am
The real Hero. You died on fulfilling God's duty to mankind.
Rest on Bro.
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Man Who Had Sex With Married Indonesian Woman Dies (Graphic Photos) by busky101(m): 12:23am
BeeBeeOoh:rb
|Re: Nigerian Man Who Had Sex With Married Indonesian Woman Dies (Graphic Photos) by tiamiyukunle69(m): 12:25am
Magun
Thunderbolt from abroad
|Re: Nigerian Man Who Had Sex With Married Indonesian Woman Dies (Graphic Photos) by festwiz(m): 12:25am
That's an odd one. What's the cause of death?
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Man Who Had Sex With Married Indonesian Woman Dies (Graphic Photos) by Stanleyelege(m): 12:25am
Shun adultery. It's wages are often death
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Man Who Had Sex With Married Indonesian Woman Dies (Graphic Photos) by Ellabae(f): 12:27am
Married? Hmmmmn not good
|Re: Nigerian Man Who Had Sex With Married Indonesian Woman Dies (Graphic Photos) by olatade(m): 12:27am
Indonesian magun strong ooo
|Re: Nigerian Man Who Had Sex With Married Indonesian Woman Dies (Graphic Photos) by Uyi168(m): 12:30am
...men self dey get camel toe?
|Re: Nigerian Man Who Had Sex With Married Indonesian Woman Dies (Graphic Photos) by Eleniyan007(m): 12:31am
Naso awon Indonesians dy no send
|Re: Nigerian Man Who Had Sex With Married Indonesian Woman Dies (Graphic Photos) by blackbeau1(f): 12:32am
Picture him dancing azonto in hell
|Re: Nigerian Man Who Had Sex With Married Indonesian Woman Dies (Graphic Photos) by vioment: 12:33am
The guy dun graduate from life. Kudos. RIP.
I don't believe magun or other similar things caused this death, I strongly believe he had an underlying health problem or she kill am after being disappointed by their performance.
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Man Who Had Sex With Married Indonesian Woman Dies (Graphic Photos) by Pidginwhisper: 12:36am
blackbeau1:What if h dey heaven?
|Re: Nigerian Man Who Had Sex With Married Indonesian Woman Dies (Graphic Photos) by awesomesossy(f): 12:36am
My people would say... Hinhun dongi chian hi wen gi fu chin hi.....
If simply means Wetin too sweet de kill...
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Man Who Had Sex With Married Indonesian Woman Dies (Graphic Photos) by kingggg(m): 12:38am
dkronicle:the thing weak me too
|Re: Nigerian Man Who Had Sex With Married Indonesian Woman Dies (Graphic Photos) by shininglite(m): 12:38am
some women are TEMPTATIONS while some are TERMINATORS,
He died in Active service
he that sleeps with another mans wife shall not be innocent - Bible
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Man Who Had Sex With Married Indonesian Woman Dies (Graphic Photos) by nodoku: 12:44am
o
|Re: Nigerian Man Who Had Sex With Married Indonesian Woman Dies (Graphic Photos) by TheSuperNerd(m): 12:45am
The world is what it is now. A man sleeps with another man's wife and he is hailed when he is not caught or when nothing befalls him. He is called the "Master player", " The pro", "The MVP" as he keeps raking in the numbers of his sexual conquests..... Awwwwwwwwn... Even most youth(s) of today see sex as a super achievement, they bed one, bed two and bed the third and test all kinda styles and yipppeeee!!! "Junior" scores another touchdown! How cool... Funny how some of these sex-craving men with undisciplined libido also fall prey to some women just out to destroy their "sexual promiscuity" career. Smh... Like that strange woman in the book of proverbs who spoke of her husband not being around.
Well, I know every single human have their lives to live but it does not change the fact that some things are just damn wrong and with time, it could lead to death and total destruction. Or you could be alive and be a walking corpse or a walking bag of wastes and emptiness because you got nothing to offer the world for mankind's benefit.
We all can live our lives the way we want.... But we must also live with the consequences like this man up there in the new post... In the end.... It is sad. But think about how much it hurts to see your man or woman in bed with another (could be a stranger or even someone you know or someone close). It is a most sad feeling to have and a wicked sight to behold.
The lenient "clark kent" side in me can hope he has a second chance to live and correct his ways but again the hard truth side of me just have this to say...... (Coz not even this sort of news will make the f**kboys/playboys retire outta the "business" of woman snatching and lady seduction/luring all leading to bedding. And to such women who can be lured... It is a shame really that they are so cheap and f**king loosed).......
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Man Who Had Sex With Married Indonesian Woman Dies (Graphic Photos) by tellwisdom: 12:45am
Is he sleeping or lying down?
|Re: Nigerian Man Who Had Sex With Married Indonesian Woman Dies (Graphic Photos) by Ophilabraham: 12:50am
And some bird of same feathers will still flock in here to bid him RIP??
If he's married man, there's an indication here warning you never to cheat outside a relationship.
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Man Who Had Sex With Married Indonesian Woman Dies (Graphic Photos) by debolayinka(m): 12:51am
Has an autopsy been conducted to tell if the sex actually led to his death?
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Man Who Had Sex With Married Indonesian Woman Dies (Graphic Photos) by CaptainJeffry: 12:54am
His family will be like our son dey obodo oyibo.
Well, he died in active service. Rip.
1 Like
Corper Loses Eye To Police Brutality / Us-based Nigerian Economist Killed In Enugu / Oshiomhole Threatens Court Action Over ‘criminal’ Bills, Mass Disconnection
Viewing this topic: ezekwe1, Salligreen, DTTECH, efuro(m), TFLAME(m), smsk, toyo4souls(m), SirHouloo(m), Phil69(m), ayberry, alex81(m), SeanDada1(m), junglep, cahnellven and 71 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6