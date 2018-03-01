Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / 73-Year-Old Man Locked Up In Benin Prison After His Age Was Reduced To 42.Photos (7847 Views)

Kola revealed that the IPO charged the man to court even when both two parties had resolved their matter through Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) and affidavit of withdrawal was deposed at the State High Court by the Complainant to that effect.



The old man was so excited upon his release from Medium Security Prison, Oko, Benin after spending 25 days in Police custody and another 31 days in Prison custody.



Source; A 73-year-old man whose age was reduced to 42 by a Police officer and charged to court with murder - has regained his freedom. According to Kola Edokpayi, a police officer attached to Homicide Unit of Edo State Police Command Headquarters charged the old man to court with murder after reducing his age from 73 to 42 as a result of the inability of his family to pay him (IPO) a whopping sum of N500,000 for bail.Kola revealed that the IPO charged the man to court even when both two parties had resolved their matter through Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) and affidavit of withdrawal was deposed at the State High Court by the Complainant to that effect.The old man was so excited upon his release from Medium Security Prison, Oko, Benin after spending 25 days in Police custody and another 31 days in Prison custody.Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/03/73-year-old-man-locked-benin-prison-age-reduced-42-photos.html

Am i the only one who finds this story hard to believe? 16 Likes 1 Share

The story no clear.. 3 Likes





Thank God for his life.

But why reduced d age

Dis kind old man to 42

Na wa Thank God for his life.But why reduced d ageDis kind old man to 42Na wa 1 Like





JasonScolari:

You are the only who doesn't understand the story

The IPO reduced the man's age from 73 to 42 so as to charge him for murder. This happened because the old man couldn't pay N500, 000 demanded by the IPO. Meanwhile, the old man and complainant had resolved their issues through alternate dispute resolution mechanism and filled affidavit to that effect at the court. But the gullible IPO was hell bent on punishing the old man for not paying, hence he charged him to court You are the only who doesn't understand the storyThe IPO reduced the man's age from 73 to 42 so as to charge him for murder. This happened because the old man couldn't pay N500, 000 demanded by the IPO. Meanwhile, the old man and complainant had resolved their issues through alternate dispute resolution mechanism and filled affidavit to that effect at the court. But the gullible IPO was hell bent on punishing the old man for not paying, hence he charged him to court 24 Likes 2 Shares

Wicked police officer,he will pay for his wickedness against this old man.

You are the only who doesn't understand the story

The IPO reduced the man's age from 73 to 42 so as to charge him for murder. This happened because the old man couldn't pay N500, 000 demanded by the IPO. Meanwhile, the old man and complainant had resolved their issues through alternate dispute resolution mechanism and filled affidavit to that effect at the court. But the gullible IPO was hell bent on punishing the old man for not paying, hence he charged him to court Oh, so the old man did not commit any crime? I really need to stop taking this Hollandia yoghurt.... Oh, so the old man did not commit any crime?I really need to stop taking this Hollandia yoghurt.... 5 Likes

Oh, so the old man did not commit any crime? I really need to stop taking this Hollandia yoghurt.... if he really did commit murder, he woundn't have been released after 31 days in prison... so it's like he was framed by the stupid IPO 8 Likes

if he really did commit murder, he woundn't have been released after 31 days in prison... so it's like he was framed by the stupid IPO You're very correct. You're very correct. 1 Like

What will now happen to the IPO ? 4 Likes

What will now happen to the IPO ?

Nothing . Just like they would kill innocent civilians and nothing will happen. lock him up today; and he is out tomorrow . Just like they would kill innocent civilians and nothing will happen. lock him up today; and he is out tomorrow 1 Like

Hope the IPO will be punished for his wicked actions

Na so I take join you bros .My teacher no teach me reach the conny.. level for the tory . you no lie .

You are a wise man. You are a wise man. 2 Likes 1 Share

You are a wise man. You're welcome.. happy weekend... You're welcome.. happy weekend...

You're welcome.. happy weekend... Same here bro, do have a lovely day. Same here bro, do have a lovely day.

Same here bro, do have a lovely day. ...and you too! ...and you too! 1 Like 1 Share

Oh, so the old man did not commit any crime? I really need to stop taking this Hollandia yoghurt.... Yeah you really need to stop. Yeah you really need to stop.

Naija police case matter dey always get k-leg



so many innocent people are rotting in jail because of one or two bullshit whereas some guilty animals wry get long leg dey chop bail and escape punishment easily





Naija police with chook drugs for ur pocket still arrest you and beat u on top.. upon say both of una know say na them put for ur pocket; dem go beat u untop still dey ask u where u get the drugs from

And u must accept say na u get am





Just pray make u no get matter with them sha It's either you be confirm ajebo wey never know wassup or you no base for naija or u be Jew manNaija police case matter dey always get k-legso many innocent people are rotting in jail because of one or two bullshit whereas some guilty animals wry get long leg dey chop bail and escape punishment easilyNaija police with chook drugs for ur pocket still arrest you and beat u on top.. upon say both of una know say na them put for ur pocket; dem go beat u untop still dey ask u where u get the drugs fromAnd u must accept say na u get amJust pray make u no get matter with them sha 3 Likes

Fear Nigerian police

This man is celebrating and posing for happy pics?

But them talk say him kill person na?

Abi what am I missing here?

Exactly. Exactly.

A 73-year-old man whose age was reduced to 42 by a Police officer and charged to court with murder - has regained his freedom. According to Kola Edokpayi, a police officer attached to Homicide Unit of Edo State Police Command Headquarters charged the old man to court with murder after reducing his age from 73 to 42 as a result of the inability of his family to pay him (IPO) a whopping sum of N500,000 for bail.



Kola revealed that the IPO charged the man to court even when both two parties had resolved their matter through Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) and affidavit of withdrawal was deposed at the State High Court by the Complainant to that effect.



The old man was so excited upon his release from Medium Security Prison, Oko, Benin after spending 25 days in Police custody and another 31 days in Prison custody.



Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/03/73-year-old-man-locked-benin-prison-age-reduced-42-photos.html





I had to read it twice to get the gist. So difficult to comprehend simple write up by most Nigerian bloggers or newspapers. I had to read it twice to get the gist. So difficult to comprehend simple write up by most Nigerian bloggers or newspapers. 1 Like

The police officer should replace him in the prison 1 Like

This story is dizzying. It is bereft of depth and utterly confusing.

Olodo, "Am" is actually correct in that context. See as you disgrace your generation because of ITK. Olodo, "Am" is actually correct in that context. See as you disgrace your generation because of ITK. 1 Like 1 Share