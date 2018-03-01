₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|73-Year-Old Man Locked Up In Benin Prison After His Age Was Reduced To 42.Photos by PrettyCrystal: 9:14am
A 73-year-old man whose age was reduced to 42 by a Police officer and charged to court with murder - has regained his freedom. According to Kola Edokpayi, a police officer attached to Homicide Unit of Edo State Police Command Headquarters charged the old man to court with murder after reducing his age from 73 to 42 as a result of the inability of his family to pay him (IPO) a whopping sum of N500,000 for bail.
Kola revealed that the IPO charged the man to court even when both two parties had resolved their matter through Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) and affidavit of withdrawal was deposed at the State High Court by the Complainant to that effect.
The old man was so excited upon his release from Medium Security Prison, Oko, Benin after spending 25 days in Police custody and another 31 days in Prison custody.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/03/73-year-old-man-locked-benin-prison-age-reduced-42-photos.html
|Re: 73-Year-Old Man Locked Up In Benin Prison After His Age Was Reduced To 42.Photos by JasonScolari: 9:19am
1.The old man was charged to court for murder
2. The IPO and the old man resolved their matter through Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR)
3. The IPO charged the old man and his family a whooping sum of N500,000 for bail.
4. The old man was so excited upon his release from medium security prison.
Am i the only one who finds this story hard to believe?
16 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 73-Year-Old Man Locked Up In Benin Prison After His Age Was Reduced To 42.Photos by Hofbrauhaus: 9:21am
The story no clear..
3 Likes
|Re: 73-Year-Old Man Locked Up In Benin Prison After His Age Was Reduced To 42.Photos by Crownbefitsme: 9:23am
Thank God for his life.
But why reduced d age
Dis kind old man to 42
Na wa
1 Like
|Re: 73-Year-Old Man Locked Up In Benin Prison After His Age Was Reduced To 42.Photos by OrestesDante(m): 9:30am
☣ ☠
∆ The man no try at all! ∆
☣ ☠
1 Like
|Re: 73-Year-Old Man Locked Up In Benin Prison After His Age Was Reduced To 42.Photos by kitaatita: 9:42am
JasonScolari:
You are the only who doesn't understand the story
The IPO reduced the man's age from 73 to 42 so as to charge him for murder. This happened because the old man couldn't pay N500, 000 demanded by the IPO. Meanwhile, the old man and complainant had resolved their issues through alternate dispute resolution mechanism and filled affidavit to that effect at the court. But the gullible IPO was hell bent on punishing the old man for not paying, hence he charged him to court
24 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: 73-Year-Old Man Locked Up In Benin Prison After His Age Was Reduced To 42.Photos by Evablizin(f): 10:04am
Wicked police officer,he will pay for his wickedness against this old man.
|Re: 73-Year-Old Man Locked Up In Benin Prison After His Age Was Reduced To 42.Photos by JasonScolari: 10:06am
kitaatita:Oh, so the old man did not commit any crime? I really need to stop taking this Hollandia yoghurt....
5 Likes
|Re: 73-Year-Old Man Locked Up In Benin Prison After His Age Was Reduced To 42.Photos by Gossiplover: 10:10am
if he really did commit murder, he woundn't have been released after 31 days in prison... so it's like he was framed by the stupid IPO
JasonScolari:
8 Likes
|Re: 73-Year-Old Man Locked Up In Benin Prison After His Age Was Reduced To 42.Photos by JasonScolari: 10:17am
Gossiplover:You're very correct.
1 Like
|Re: 73-Year-Old Man Locked Up In Benin Prison After His Age Was Reduced To 42.Photos by Flexherbal(m): 10:22am
What will now happen to the IPO ?
4 Likes
|Re: 73-Year-Old Man Locked Up In Benin Prison After His Age Was Reduced To 42.Photos by Jaabioro(m): 10:30am
JasonScolari:Na so I take join you bros .My teacher no teach me reach the conny.. level for the tory . you no lie .
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: 73-Year-Old Man Locked Up In Benin Prison After His Age Was Reduced To 42.Photos by kitaatita: 10:31am
Flexherbal:
Nothing. Just like they would kill innocent civilians and nothing will happen. lock him up today; and he is out tomorrow
1 Like
|Re: 73-Year-Old Man Locked Up In Benin Prison After His Age Was Reduced To 42.Photos by bularvz: 10:36am
Hope the IPO will be punished for his wicked actions
|Re: 73-Year-Old Man Locked Up In Benin Prison After His Age Was Reduced To 42.Photos by JasonScolari: 10:43am
Jaabioro:You are a wise man.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 73-Year-Old Man Locked Up In Benin Prison After His Age Was Reduced To 42.Photos by Jaabioro(m): 10:47am
JasonScolari:You're welcome.. happy weekend...
|Re: 73-Year-Old Man Locked Up In Benin Prison After His Age Was Reduced To 42.Photos by JasonScolari: 10:49am
Jaabioro:Same here bro, do have a lovely day.
|Re: 73-Year-Old Man Locked Up In Benin Prison After His Age Was Reduced To 42.Photos by Jaabioro(m): 10:57am
JasonScolari:...and you too!
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: 73-Year-Old Man Locked Up In Benin Prison After His Age Was Reduced To 42.Photos by solonubinho(m): 1:30pm
JasonScolari:Yeah you really need to stop.
|Re: 73-Year-Old Man Locked Up In Benin Prison After His Age Was Reduced To 42.Photos by ClumsyFlimsy: 1:32pm
JasonScolari:It's either you be confirm ajebo wey never know wassup or you no base for naija or u be Jew man
Naija police case matter dey always get k-leg
so many innocent people are rotting in jail because of one or two bullshit whereas some guilty animals wry get long leg dey chop bail and escape punishment easily
Naija police with chook drugs for ur pocket still arrest you and beat u on top.. upon say both of una know say na them put for ur pocket; dem go beat u untop still dey ask u where u get the drugs from
And u must accept say na u get am
Just pray make u no get matter with them sha
3 Likes
|Re: 73-Year-Old Man Locked Up In Benin Prison After His Age Was Reduced To 42.Photos by chuks34(m): 1:32pm
JasonScolari:
|Re: 73-Year-Old Man Locked Up In Benin Prison After His Age Was Reduced To 42.Photos by Juani: 1:34pm
Fear Nigerian police
|Re: 73-Year-Old Man Locked Up In Benin Prison After His Age Was Reduced To 42.Photos by phreakabit(m): 1:35pm
This man is celebrating and posing for happy pics?
But them talk say him kill person na?
Abi what am I missing here?
|Re: 73-Year-Old Man Locked Up In Benin Prison After His Age Was Reduced To 42.Photos by cyril10(m): 1:35pm
kitaatita:
Exactly.
|Re: 73-Year-Old Man Locked Up In Benin Prison After His Age Was Reduced To 42.Photos by edgecution(m): 1:41pm
PrettyCrystal:
I had to read it twice to get the gist. So difficult to comprehend simple write up by most Nigerian bloggers or newspapers.
1 Like
|Re: 73-Year-Old Man Locked Up In Benin Prison After His Age Was Reduced To 42.Photos by UnknownT: 1:43pm
The police officer should replace him in the prison
1 Like
|Re: 73-Year-Old Man Locked Up In Benin Prison After His Age Was Reduced To 42.Photos by Awoo88: 1:46pm
kitaatita:The ipo don't need to reduce the man's age. 73 years old can be charged for murder. Even as the story bi
1 Like
|Re: 73-Year-Old Man Locked Up In Benin Prison After His Age Was Reduced To 42.Photos by Otapipia: 1:47pm
This story is dizzying. It is bereft of depth and utterly confusing.
|Re: 73-Year-Old Man Locked Up In Benin Prison After His Age Was Reduced To 42.Photos by Xinzu: 2:04pm
chuks34:
Olodo, "Am" is actually correct in that context. See as you disgrace your generation because of ITK.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: 73-Year-Old Man Locked Up In Benin Prison After His Age Was Reduced To 42.Photos by sexybbstar(f): 2:07pm
[quote author=chuks34 post=65497780][/quote]
You are trying to correct someone but you are the one who need to be tutored... It is "am I" not "I'm I"
