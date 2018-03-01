₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,969,055 members, 4,112,570 topics. Date: Friday, 02 March 2018 at 02:29 PM

73-Year-Old Man Locked Up In Benin Prison After His Age Was Reduced To 42.Photos - Crime - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / 73-Year-Old Man Locked Up In Benin Prison After His Age Was Reduced To 42.Photos (7847 Views)

Man Sleeping With Married Lady In Hotel Caught, Beaten, Locked In Car Boot / Two Brothers Hack 73-year-Old Man To Death With A Cutlass In Ogun State (Photo) / Father Of 5 Excretes 73 Wraps Of Cocaine Enroute Dubai (Photo) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

73-Year-Old Man Locked Up In Benin Prison After His Age Was Reduced To 42.Photos by PrettyCrystal: 9:14am
A 73-year-old man whose age was reduced to 42 by a Police officer and charged to court with murder - has regained his freedom. According to Kola Edokpayi, a police officer attached to Homicide Unit of Edo State Police Command Headquarters charged the old man to court with murder after reducing his age from 73 to 42 as a result of the inability of his family to pay him (IPO) a whopping sum of N500,000 for bail.

Kola revealed that the IPO charged the man to court even when both two parties had resolved their matter through Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) and affidavit of withdrawal was deposed at the State High Court by the Complainant to that effect.

The old man was so excited upon his release from Medium Security Prison, Oko, Benin after spending 25 days in Police custody and another 31 days in Prison custody.

Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/03/73-year-old-man-locked-benin-prison-age-reduced-42-photos.html

Re: 73-Year-Old Man Locked Up In Benin Prison After His Age Was Reduced To 42.Photos by JasonScolari: 9:19am
1.The old man was charged to court for murder

2. The IPO and the old man resolved their matter through Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR)

3. The IPO charged the old man and his family a whooping sum of N500,000 for bail.

4. The old man was so excited upon his release from medium security prison.














Am i the only one who finds this story hard to believe?

16 Likes 1 Share

Re: 73-Year-Old Man Locked Up In Benin Prison After His Age Was Reduced To 42.Photos by Hofbrauhaus: 9:21am
The story no clear..

3 Likes

Re: 73-Year-Old Man Locked Up In Benin Prison After His Age Was Reduced To 42.Photos by Crownbefitsme: 9:23am
grin

Thank God for his life.
But why reduced d age
Dis kind old man to 42
Na wa

1 Like

Re: 73-Year-Old Man Locked Up In Benin Prison After His Age Was Reduced To 42.Photos by OrestesDante(m): 9:30am
angry

☣ ☠


The man no try at all! grin



☣ ☠

1 Like

Re: 73-Year-Old Man Locked Up In Benin Prison After His Age Was Reduced To 42.Photos by kitaatita: 9:42am
JasonScolari:
1.The old man was charged to court for murder

2. The IPO and the old man resolved their matter through Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR)

3. The IPO charged the old man and his family a whooping sum of N500,000.

4. The old man was so excited upon his release from medium security prison.

Am i the only one who finds this story hard to believe?

You are the only who doesn't understand the story
The IPO reduced the man's age from 73 to 42 so as to charge him for murder. This happened because the old man couldn't pay N500, 000 demanded by the IPO. Meanwhile, the old man and complainant had resolved their issues through alternate dispute resolution mechanism and filled affidavit to that effect at the court. But the gullible IPO was hell bent on punishing the old man for not paying, hence he charged him to court

24 Likes 2 Shares

Re: 73-Year-Old Man Locked Up In Benin Prison After His Age Was Reduced To 42.Photos by Evablizin(f): 10:04am
Wicked police officer,he will pay for his wickedness against this old man.
Re: 73-Year-Old Man Locked Up In Benin Prison After His Age Was Reduced To 42.Photos by JasonScolari: 10:06am
kitaatita:


You are the only who doesn't understand the story
The IPO reduced the man's age from 73 to 42 so as to charge him for murder. This happened because the old man couldn't pay N500, 000 demanded by the IPO. Meanwhile, the old man and complainant had resolved their issues through alternate dispute resolution mechanism and filled affidavit to that effect at the court. But the gullible IPO was hell bent on punishing the old man for not paying, hence he charged him to court
Oh, so the old man did not commit any crime? grin grin grin I really need to stop taking this Hollandia yoghurt....

5 Likes

Re: 73-Year-Old Man Locked Up In Benin Prison After His Age Was Reduced To 42.Photos by Gossiplover: 10:10am
if he really did commit murder, he woundn't have been released after 31 days in prison... so it's like he was framed by the stupid IPO
JasonScolari:
Oh, so the old man did not commit any crime? grin grin grin I really need to stop taking this Hollandia yoghurt....

8 Likes

Re: 73-Year-Old Man Locked Up In Benin Prison After His Age Was Reduced To 42.Photos by JasonScolari: 10:17am
Gossiplover:
if he really did commit murder, he woundn't have been released after 31 days in prison... so it's like he was framed by the stupid IPO
You're very correct. cool

1 Like

Re: 73-Year-Old Man Locked Up In Benin Prison After His Age Was Reduced To 42.Photos by Flexherbal(m): 10:22am
What will now happen to the IPO ?

4 Likes

Re: 73-Year-Old Man Locked Up In Benin Prison After His Age Was Reduced To 42.Photos by Jaabioro(m): 10:30am
JasonScolari:
1.The old man was charged to court for murder

2. The IPO and the old man resolved their matter through Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR)

3. The IPO charged the old man and his family a whooping sum of N500,000 for bail.

4. The old man was so excited upon his release from medium security prison.














Am i the only one who finds this story hard to believe?
Na so I take join you bros .My teacher no teach me reach the conny.. level for the tory . you no lie .

1 Like 1 Share

Re: 73-Year-Old Man Locked Up In Benin Prison After His Age Was Reduced To 42.Photos by kitaatita: 10:31am
Flexherbal:
What will now happen to the IPO ?

Nothing. Just like they would kill innocent civilians and nothing will happen. lock him up today; and he is out tomorrow

1 Like

Re: 73-Year-Old Man Locked Up In Benin Prison After His Age Was Reduced To 42.Photos by bularvz: 10:36am
Hope the IPO will be punished for his wicked actions
Re: 73-Year-Old Man Locked Up In Benin Prison After His Age Was Reduced To 42.Photos by JasonScolari: 10:43am
Jaabioro:
Na so I take join you bros .My teacher no teach me reach the conny.. level for the tory . you no lie .
You are a wise man. cool

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: 73-Year-Old Man Locked Up In Benin Prison After His Age Was Reduced To 42.Photos by Jaabioro(m): 10:47am
JasonScolari:
You are a wise man. cool
You're welcome.. happy weekend...
Re: 73-Year-Old Man Locked Up In Benin Prison After His Age Was Reduced To 42.Photos by JasonScolari: 10:49am
Jaabioro:
You're welcome.. happy weekend...
Same here bro, do have a lovely day.
Re: 73-Year-Old Man Locked Up In Benin Prison After His Age Was Reduced To 42.Photos by Jaabioro(m): 10:57am
JasonScolari:
Same here bro, do have a lovely day.
...and you too!

1 Like 1 Share

Re: 73-Year-Old Man Locked Up In Benin Prison After His Age Was Reduced To 42.Photos by solonubinho(m): 1:30pm
JasonScolari:
Oh, so the old man did not commit any crime? grin grin grin I really need to stop taking this Hollandia yoghurt....
Yeah you really need to stop.
Re: 73-Year-Old Man Locked Up In Benin Prison After His Age Was Reduced To 42.Photos by ClumsyFlimsy: 1:32pm
JasonScolari:
1.The old man was charged to court for murder

2. The IPO and the old man resolved their matter through Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR)

3. The IPO charged the old man and his family a whooping sum of N500,000 for bail.

4. The old man was so excited upon his release from medium security prison.














Am i the only one who finds this story hard to believe?
It's either you be confirm ajebo wey never know wassup or you no base for naija or u be Jew man

Naija police case matter dey always get k-leg

so many innocent people are rotting in jail because of one or two bullshit whereas some guilty animals wry get long leg dey chop bail and escape punishment easily


Naija police with chook drugs for ur pocket still arrest you and beat u on top.. upon say both of una know say na them put for ur pocket; dem go beat u untop still dey ask u where u get the drugs from
And u must accept say na u get am


Just pray make u no get matter with them sha

3 Likes

Re: 73-Year-Old Man Locked Up In Benin Prison After His Age Was Reduced To 42.Photos by chuks34(m): 1:32pm
JasonScolari:
1.The old man was charged to court for murder

2. The IPO and the old man resolved their matter through Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR)

3. The IPO charged the old man and his family a whooping sum of N500,000 for bail.

4. The old man was so excited upon his release from medium security prison.











Am I'm I the only one who finds this story hard to believe?
Re: 73-Year-Old Man Locked Up In Benin Prison After His Age Was Reduced To 42.Photos by Juani: 1:34pm
Fear Nigerian police

Re: 73-Year-Old Man Locked Up In Benin Prison After His Age Was Reduced To 42.Photos by phreakabit(m): 1:35pm
This man is celebrating and posing for happy pics?
But them talk say him kill person na?
Abi what am I missing here?
Re: 73-Year-Old Man Locked Up In Benin Prison After His Age Was Reduced To 42.Photos by cyril10(m): 1:35pm
kitaatita:


You are the only who doesn't understand the story
The IPO reduced the man's age from 73 to 42 so as to charge him for murder. This happened because the old man couldn't pay N500, 000 demanded by the IPO. Meanwhile, the old man and complainant had resolved their issues through alternate dispute resolution mechanism and filled affidavit to that effect at the court. But the gullible IPO was hell bent on punishing the old man for not paying, hence he charged him to court

Exactly.
Re: 73-Year-Old Man Locked Up In Benin Prison After His Age Was Reduced To 42.Photos by edgecution(m): 1:41pm
PrettyCrystal:
A 73-year-old man whose age was reduced to 42 by a Police officer and charged to court with murder - has regained his freedom. According to Kola Edokpayi, a police officer attached to Homicide Unit of Edo State Police Command Headquarters charged the old man to court with murder after reducing his age from 73 to 42 as a result of the inability of his family to pay him (IPO) a whopping sum of N500,000 for bail.

Kola revealed that the IPO charged the man to court even when both two parties had resolved their matter through Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) and affidavit of withdrawal was deposed at the State High Court by the Complainant to that effect.

The old man was so excited upon his release from Medium Security Prison, Oko, Benin after spending 25 days in Police custody and another 31 days in Prison custody.

Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/03/73-year-old-man-locked-benin-prison-age-reduced-42-photos.html


I had to read it twice to get the gist. So difficult to comprehend simple write up by most Nigerian bloggers or newspapers.

1 Like

Re: 73-Year-Old Man Locked Up In Benin Prison After His Age Was Reduced To 42.Photos by UnknownT: 1:43pm
The police officer should replace him in the prison

1 Like

Re: 73-Year-Old Man Locked Up In Benin Prison After His Age Was Reduced To 42.Photos by Awoo88: 1:46pm
kitaatita:


You are the only who doesn't understand the story
The IPO reduced the man's age from 73 to 42 so as to charge him for murder. This happened because the old man couldn't pay N500, 000 demanded by the IPO. Meanwhile, the old man and complainant had resolved their issues through alternate dispute resolution mechanism and filled affidavit to that effect at the court. But the gullible IPO was hell bent on punishing the old man for not paying, hence he charged him to court
The ipo don't need to reduce the man's age. 73 years old can be charged for murder. Even as the story bi

1 Like

Re: 73-Year-Old Man Locked Up In Benin Prison After His Age Was Reduced To 42.Photos by Otapipia: 1:47pm
This story is dizzying. It is bereft of depth and utterly confusing.
Re: 73-Year-Old Man Locked Up In Benin Prison After His Age Was Reduced To 42.Photos by Xinzu: 2:04pm
chuks34:
.



Olodo, "Am" is actually correct in that context. See as you disgrace your generation because of ITK.

1 Like 1 Share

Re: 73-Year-Old Man Locked Up In Benin Prison After His Age Was Reduced To 42.Photos by sexybbstar(f): 2:07pm
[quote author=chuks34 post=65497780][/quote]

You are trying to correct someone but you are the one who need to be tutored... It is "am I" not "I'm I"

(0) (1) (Reply)

PHOTO: Lagos Driver Has Sex With Polytechnic Student, Posts Unclad Photos Online / Nigerian Flies From JFK To LA With Fake ID / Woman Bites Off Man's Testicles

Viewing this topic: Emtol01, LordIsaac(m), Stryka, tonob, Kakarito(m), DPointMan(m), MeanChris(m), gasplant, olasuncome(m), rangis(m), oluwamitomisin, darmiee1(m), gbemoh, Pat081, ShadowFighter, livingg(m), A1dgentle(m), sunnyboi, tycoon101(m), nanizle(m), anoda, adokhai(m), made2fit(f), iamgunju(m), emtony2000, nnamdi7160, mistakay, 30card(m), Goovo(m), Gbadegesin19(m), ledgelessons(m), JasonScolari, femilloyd01(m), mahjor(m), Muscle10, Ashiru(m), egbe12(m), cutestA, Paradigm777, ToyosiR(f), hypertension(m), dajebeedrys(m), Ery101, Vacora(m), SpaceAngel, nnewima85, scatachu, fkpboy, dietsono, ebhohimimen(m), achp(m) and 116 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 15
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.