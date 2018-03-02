₦airaland Forum

Obi, Umeh, Obiano & Chidoka Pictured At Allen Onyema's 25th Wedding Anniversary by Anambra1stSon(m): 10:25am
Anambra cream de le cream gathered to honor their son who celebrated 25th wedding Anniversary, Dr Allen Onyema Chairman and CEO of Airpeace.

Anambra Billionaires, politicians, royal fathers and other dignitaries were present at the event

Re: Obi, Umeh, Obiano & Chidoka Pictured At Allen Onyema's 25th Wedding Anniversary by Anambra1stSon(m): 10:40am
More from the event

Re: Obi, Umeh, Obiano & Chidoka Pictured At Allen Onyema's 25th Wedding Anniversary by Anambra1stSon(m): 10:48am
ABC Orjiakor Chairman Seplat energy, leading indeginous oil exploration company in Nigeria

Ernest Azudialor Chairman Obijackson group

Ifeanyi Ubah Capital oil

Obi of Onitsha and Oni of Ife

E-money were all presents

Re: Obi, Umeh, Obiano & Chidoka Pictured At Allen Onyema's 25th Wedding Anniversary by Anambra1stSon(m): 10:51am
More

Re: Obi, Umeh, Obiano & Chidoka Pictured At Allen Onyema's 25th Wedding Anniversary by Ekiseme(m): 10:51am
Ndị anyị jiri biri, Anambra obodo ọma,


Nke anyị bụ nke anyị...... 046forever cool






AGBOGIDI royalty with Class cool

Re: Obi, Umeh, Obiano & Chidoka Pictured At Allen Onyema's 25th Wedding Anniversary by valentineuwakwe(m): 10:52am
in unity, much devequipment is achieved

Re: Obi, Umeh, Obiano & Chidoka Pictured At Allen Onyema's 25th Wedding Anniversary by valentineuwakwe(m): 10:52am
in unity, much development is achieved

Re: Obi, Umeh, Obiano & Chidoka Pictured At Allen Onyema's 25th Wedding Anniversary by Anambra1stSon(m): 10:57am
Lalasticlala over to you sir

Re: Obi, Umeh, Obiano & Chidoka Pictured At Allen Onyema's 25th Wedding Anniversary by BeijinDossier: 11:03am
Kai.. Anambra is an elite state filled with elites. Special breed of Igbos.

Nigeria as a country should emulate Anambra politics.

GOD BLESS the United State of Anambra(USA)


Lalasticlala

Re: Obi, Umeh, Obiano & Chidoka Pictured At Allen Onyema's 25th Wedding Anniversary by Lipscomb(m): 11:20am
grin umeh with his long red cap sai dey born him with red cap ni
Re: Obi, Umeh, Obiano & Chidoka Pictured At Allen Onyema's 25th Wedding Anniversary by yarimo(m): 11:43am
BeijinDossier:
Kai.. Anambra is an elite state filled with elite people. Special breed of Igbos.

Nigeria as a country should emulate Anambra politics.


Lalasticlala
and full of kidnappers

Re: Obi, Umeh, Obiano & Chidoka Pictured At Allen Onyema's 25th Wedding Anniversary by Anambra1stSon(m): 12:08pm
yarimo:
and full of kidnappers
How often do you hear of kidnapping in Anambra look below for more information grin cheesy

Re: Obi, Umeh, Obiano & Chidoka Pictured At Allen Onyema's 25th Wedding Anniversary by bugidon(m): 12:09pm
I'm very proud to be an anambrarian and an igbo man in general. grin

Re: Obi, Umeh, Obiano & Chidoka Pictured At Allen Onyema's 25th Wedding Anniversary by Nebuzaradan: 12:14pm
politics is just a game those playing it are already made they just want to be more powerful

i just pity yeroba Muslims that takes it personal

Buhari is a terrorist

Re: Obi, Umeh, Obiano & Chidoka Pictured At Allen Onyema's 25th Wedding Anniversary by Oladimejyy(m): 1:14pm
lipsrsealed..

Re: Obi, Umeh, Obiano & Chidoka Pictured At Allen Onyema's 25th Wedding Anniversary by Nairalanddist: 1:21pm
The smile is just for the camera. We all know igbos are always at war with each other politically. That's why they may never produce president if they don't learn politics from the west

Re: Obi, Umeh, Obiano & Chidoka Pictured At Allen Onyema's 25th Wedding Anniversary by NonsoWow: 1:21pm
Anambra indigenes have no equal in Igboland or outside. Our supremacy is divine.


Anambra leads, Nigeria follows.

Re: Obi, Umeh, Obiano & Chidoka Pictured At Allen Onyema's 25th Wedding Anniversary by neezar: 1:28pm
Very colourful event

mynd44 lalasticlala
Re: Obi, Umeh, Obiano & Chidoka Pictured At Allen Onyema's 25th Wedding Anniversary by ChidiAlaigbo: 1:35pm
Do these primates have to over-eat and be displaying 'I chop belle full' tummy all over the place?

To display 'I chop belle full' syndrome dey worry these people from the Yeast, shame!

For Christ sake why was i conceived and born in the same country as these people?

To SLAP Ifeanyi Uba just dey hungry me!!!!!

Re: Obi, Umeh, Obiano & Chidoka Pictured At Allen Onyema's 25th Wedding Anniversary by Teewhy2: 1:41pm
Most Nigerian politicians are friends and always marry one another but they know what the citizen wants (abusing, fighting each other) so they give them in public.
Re: Obi, Umeh, Obiano & Chidoka Pictured At Allen Onyema's 25th Wedding Anniversary by belzabull(f): 1:42pm
Great!

I'm so proud of Anambrarians, home to industrious and illustrious sons and daughters doing the Igbo nation proud.

Good to see these prominenet individuals together, shows Anambra is playing politics devoid of bitterness and rancour. cool

I see yinka Odumakin there, a good friend to Igbos. Reasonable man

Re: Obi, Umeh, Obiano & Chidoka Pictured At Allen Onyema's 25th Wedding Anniversary by stefanweeks: 1:43pm
Ooni of Ife should just move to south east

He is always present at any gathering.

Great man sha.

Re: Obi, Umeh, Obiano & Chidoka Pictured At Allen Onyema's 25th Wedding Anniversary by Victorakats(m): 1:44pm
Good one
Re: Obi, Umeh, Obiano & Chidoka Pictured At Allen Onyema's 25th Wedding Anniversary by greiboy(m): 1:46pm
Anambra1stSon:

How often do you hear of kidnapping in Anambra look below for more information grin cheesy
Vanguard
Please show me one good news vanguard has reported about the southwest and I will take you seriously

Your report is also very old

I wonder why a state in the northeast will record hundreds of missing girls, yet southwest will be the kidnapping capital of Nigeria.
Re: Obi, Umeh, Obiano & Chidoka Pictured At Allen Onyema's 25th Wedding Anniversary by Bolustical: 1:46pm
Ok
Re: Obi, Umeh, Obiano & Chidoka Pictured At Allen Onyema's 25th Wedding Anniversary by livebynite: 1:47pm
will this reduce the cost of garri in that state? angry
Re: Obi, Umeh, Obiano & Chidoka Pictured At Allen Onyema's 25th Wedding Anniversary by NaijaMutant(f): 1:48pm
Can someone kindly show Rochas Okorocha this pictures undecided
Re: Obi, Umeh, Obiano & Chidoka Pictured At Allen Onyema's 25th Wedding Anniversary by Xinzu: 1:49pm
Airforce1 will most likely pee his pants once he see's this pic grin grin

Re: Obi, Umeh, Obiano & Chidoka Pictured At Allen Onyema's 25th Wedding Anniversary by MrMystrO(m): 1:51pm
My God! This thread reeks of too much Chest Beating...damn igbos please take it easy, You guys brag Alot!! For your information there are elites in Every state in Nigeria, it's Not exclusive to igbos Alone!!!
Re: Obi, Umeh, Obiano & Chidoka Pictured At Allen Onyema's 25th Wedding Anniversary by belzabull(f): 1:53pm
yarimo:
and full of kidnappers
abokiiii, better than terrorism and paedophilia. Carry your stupidity and idiocy outta this thread osiso

Anuofia sombody
Re: Obi, Umeh, Obiano & Chidoka Pictured At Allen Onyema's 25th Wedding Anniversary by chuksjuve(m): 1:55pm
Can you imagine !!!

Meanwhile some people would have killed themselves, severed their relationship because of them ..

Lesson..

Never inherit people's enemy in the name of loyalty..

Don't kill yourself because of politicians as they always have a way to make up in your absence.

Enough said

