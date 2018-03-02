Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Obi, Umeh, Obiano & Chidoka Pictured At Allen Onyema's 25th Wedding Anniversary (5791 Views)

Anambra cream de le cream gathered to honor their son who celebrated 25th wedding Anniversary, Dr Allen Onyema Chairman and CEO of Airpeace.



Anambra Billionaires, politicians, royal fathers and other dignitaries were present at the event 4 Likes

More from the event 3 Likes

ABC Orjiakor Chairman Seplat energy, leading indeginous oil exploration company in Nigeria



Ernest Azudialor Chairman Obijackson group



Ifeanyi Ubah Capital oil



Obi of Onitsha and Oni of Ife



E-money were all presents 4 Likes 1 Share

More 4 Likes







Nke anyị bụ nke anyị...... 046forever













AGBOGIDI royalty with Class Ndị anyị jiri biri, Anambra obodo ọma,Nke anyị bụ nke anyị......royalty with Class 14 Likes

in unity, much devequipment is achieved 4 Likes

Lalasticlala over to you sir 2 Likes

Kai.. Anambra is an elite state filled with elites. Special breed of Igbos.



Nigeria as a country should emulate Anambra politics.



GOD BLESS the United State of Anambra(USA)





Lalasticlala 10 Likes

umeh with his long red cap sai dey born him with red cap ni

Kai.. Anambra is an elite state filled with elite people. Special breed of Igbos.



Nigeria as a country should emulate Anambra politics.





Lalasticlala and full of kidnappers and full of kidnappers 1 Like

How often do you hear of kidnapping in Anambra

I'm very proud to be an anambrarian and an igbo man in general. 7 Likes

politics is just a game those playing it are already made they just want to be more powerful



i just pity yeroba Muslims that takes it personal



Buhari is a terrorist 4 Likes

The smile is just for the camera. We all know igbos are always at war with each other politically. That's why they may never produce president if they don't learn politics from the west 1 Like 1 Share

Anambra indigenes have no equal in Igboland or outside. Our supremacy is divine.





Anambra leads, Nigeria follows. 1 Like

Very colourful event



Do these primates have to over-eat and be displaying 'I chop belle full' tummy all over the place?



To display 'I chop belle full' syndrome dey worry these people from the Yeast, shame!



For Christ sake why was i conceived and born in the same country as these people?



To SLAP Ifeanyi Uba just dey hungry me!!!!! 1 Like

Most Nigerian politicians are friends and always marry one another but they know what the citizen wants (abusing, fighting each other) so they give them in public.





I'm so proud of Anambrarians, home to industrious and illustrious sons and daughters doing the Igbo nation proud.



Good to see these prominenet individuals together, shows Anambra is playing politics devoid of bitterness and rancour.



I see yinka Odumakin there, a good friend to Igbos. Reasonable man Great!I'm so proud of Anambrarians, home to industrious and illustrious sons and daughters doing the Igbo nation proud.Good to see these prominenet individuals together, shows Anambra is playing politics devoid of bitterness and rancour.I see yinka Odumakin there, a good friend to Igbos. Reasonable man 2 Likes 1 Share

Ooni of Ife should just move to south east



He is always present at any gathering.



Great man sha. 1 Like

Good one

Vanguard

Please show me one good news vanguard has reported about the southwest and I will take you seriously



Your report is also very old



Please show me one good news vanguard has reported about the southwest and I will take you seriously

Your report is also very old

I wonder why a state in the northeast will record hundreds of missing girls, yet southwest will be the kidnapping capital of Nigeria.

will this reduce the cost of garri in that state?

Can someone kindly show Rochas Okorocha this pictures

Airforce1 will most likely pee his pants once he see's this pic

My God! This thread reeks of too much Chest Beating...damn igbos please take it easy, You guys brag Alot!! For your information there are elites in Every state in Nigeria, it's Not exclusive to igbos Alone!!!

and full of kidnappers abokiiii, better than terrorism and paedophilia. Carry your stupidity and idiocy outta this thread osiso



Anuofia sombody abokiiii, better than terrorism and paedophilia. Carry your stupidity and idiocy outta this thread osisoAnuofia sombody